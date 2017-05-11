American DG Energy's (ADGE) CEO John Hatsopoulos on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American DG Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ADGE)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 11, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Bonnie Brown - CFO

John Hatsopoulos - Co-CEO

Ben Locke - Co-CEO

Bob Panora - Director of Operations

Analysts

Michael Zuk - Oppenheimer

Now, I would like to introduce Bonnie Brown, American D.G. Energy Chief Financial Officer.

Bonnie Brown

Thank you, Steve, good afternoon and thank you for joining our first quarter 2017 earnings call. On the call with me today are John Hatsopoulos and Ben Locke, our Co-CEOs. Before we begin, I’d like to read our Safe Harbor statement.

Various remarks that we may make about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations. We encourage you to look at the Company’s filings with the SEC to get a more complete picture of our business, including the risks and uncertainties just mentioned.

Also during this call, we will be referring to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in our press release and in the tables accompanying that release.

While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so even if our estimates change, and therefore you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today.

I’ll now turn the call over to John Hatsopoulos for some opening remarks.

John Hatsopoulos

Bonnie, thank you very much. I wanted to take a second and brag a little bit about our team and our team is really headed by Ben Locke and Bob Panora. They have done a spectacular job in very difficult circumstances and I wanted to ask any of you that happened to read the Wall street Journal to go to Page B2 and there is an article and I'm just quoting, Independent power companies have been buffered by low natural gas prices and stagnant demand.

And the two companies that are showing and I am talking about is Calpine and Direct Energy, I can't pronounce it right. But anyway, Bob and Ben have done such a great job even though ADG has not grown and has no way of properly growing in the near-term and that they are cash flow positive with the existing facilities and actually you will see we've not made small amount of $23,000 to $24,000 in cash and this is the third or fourth quarter that we've cash flow positive.

And with that, I would like Ben to tell you what's going on and what our Board is doing. Ben?

Ben Locke

Thank you, John, and thank you all for joining the call. So, before I go into the review or the result, I would like to provide a quick review of our business for those who may be new to the Company.

ADG is in the business of selling energy in the form of electricity, heat and cooling to customers who wish to save money spent on traditional sources of energy. We own the assets to produce the energy on-site and earn revenue as the customer pays ADG a discounted rate for electricity and heat or cooling.

As I’ve stated in past calls, our main focus is to improve the productivity of our existing fleet, optimize our margins, improve cash flow and work towards improving our balance sheet with the goal of stabilizing the Company.

The Q1, 2017 results announced today further reinforced that these efforts are resulting in significant improvements to our margins and cash flow and are bringing more value to our customers.

And lastly and most significant on April 12, the SEC declared the Form S-4 in connection with emerging with Tecogen effective. Our Board of Directors has schedule a special meeting of shareholders to broad on this transaction for May 18 at 1 PM.

As I said in past calls, there are several benefits to the merger that I think are compelling and they are best reviewed in the S4, please refer to the S4 for any summery of the benefits. Next I'll do a review of the financial highlights of the year, Bonnie will then provide some more detail about our operations and financial activities that occurred during the quarter.

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were approximately $1.70 million, an increase of $204,000 from the $1.51 million in revenues in the same period in 2016. On-site utility energy revenue for the first quarter of 2017 1.63 million compared to 1.36 million for the same period in 2016 an increase of 19.3%, which is due to the increase in production and demand billing.

Net loss per share basic and diluted was $0.01 for the first quarter of 2017 versus $0.02 loss reported in the same period in the prior year. Our on-site maturity gross margins excluding depreciation were 31.4% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 25.2% for the same period in 2016, representing a 24.6% growth in adjusted gross margins.

This is result of our continued effort to improve site performance and profitability. We achieved non-GAAP EBITDA cash flow positive of approximately $24,000 for first quarter of 2017, as compared to outflows of approximately $43,000 for the first quarter of 2016, an improvement of $67,000.

Overall, loss from operations was approximately $537,000 for the first quarter of 2017, relatively flat when compared to the same quarter of 2016, which reported the loss of $534,000. Lastly, on the expense side for the year 2016, our operating expenses increased by approximately $40,000 due to higher legal expense in connection with the plan the merger with Tecogen.

With that, I’d like to turn it over to Bonnie for more detail on our operations and financial transactions. Bonnie?

Bonnie Brown

Thanks, Ben. Turning to the operations, we continue to make improvements to our fleet, which is maximizing productivity, increasing profitability. Currently, our fleet is comprised of 82 fully owned systems and an additional 12 that we share ownership with our LLC partner, a total of four systems in construction, which are completely owned by the Company.

In the first quarter of 2017, our combined thermal and electrical energy production to all systems were up by 19% due to additional heating and cooling delivered by our systems. With electrical production increasing by 14% and thermal by 22%, compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Electric rates increased on average 2.6% while gas prices increased 0.5%. We feel the change in electric rates is statistically within variations we see from site-to-site, month-to-month. The increased gas price is increase our cost to run the asset, however that increased cost is mostly offset by the increased amount we can bill for the thermal revenue to the customer because of the higher gas price the customers boiler would have used.

Our initiative to improve existing fleet performance continues to produce positive results with a 1% reduction in fuel costs in the first quarter of 2017, as compared to the first quarter of 2016, showing a more efficient operation. This is the fourth straight quarter we have achieved efficiency improvements from prior year’s quarters. Another area we continue to make progress is in our peak electricity demand savings revenue.

As we discussed our previous calls, we’ve taken a fleet-wide initiative to increase revenues from this largely unbilled savings benefit. Commercial tariffs in the U.S. typically include a significant charge associated with the facilities peak demand energy usage, even if the peak period is only for a few minutes.

Through continued implementation of on-site instrumentation upgrades, we were able to increase revenue attributable to demand savings quarter-to-quarter and more than 74% from 48,000 in 2016 to 84,000 in 2017. We expect further increases in demand savings revenue in 2017 with about 80% of our fleet being upgraded for electrical metering instrumentation currently. We're also continuing to get new sites online and reduce our backlog. The largest is a five unit site located at the large complex in Coney Island.

The facility is comprised of five identical buildings each of which will be equipped with 100 kilowatt CHP unit. We've commissioned the first building and have begun construction of remaining four CHP units. We anticipate this site will be one of our top revenue producer once completed. Our CHP plant at Lutheran Crossings senior care facility was recently commissioned. This site utilizes a 75 kilowatt CHP unit and is located in Morristown, New Jersey.

Next with regard to potential merge with Tecogen, as you may have read the SEC declared the Form S-4 registration statement effective on April 12, 2017. The notice of the special meeting for shareholders vote and a definitive proxy statement or prospectus was mailed to stockholders of record as of April 24, 2017. This special meeting will be held at the Company's principal executive offices at 45 1st Avenue, Waltham, Massachusetts on Thursday May 18, 2017 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time. Please refer to the S-4 for more information regarding the transaction and the benefits we expect to gain from the merger with Tecoge.

Turning to the financials. With the elimination of the remaining balance of convertible debt at the end of 2016, the Company enjoyed a significant improvement in average ratios and our reduction and interest expense in the first quarter of 2017. This benefit was partially offset by the mark-to-market decline in the value of remaining 2% stake in EuroSite Power following EuroSite decision to delist there shares at the end of last year. This adjustment of 118,000 is included in our other comprehensive loss in the condensed consolidated statement of operation and comprehensive loss.

On site utility energy revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $1,627,000 compared to $1,364,000 for the same period in 2016 and increase of 263,000 or 19.3%, due to the increase in production and demand billing. Overall operating expenses increased from -- if increased to 599,000 for the first quarter of 2017 versus 559,000 for the same period in 2016, a 7.1% increase of 40,000 this is due to higher legal expenses related to the planned merger of Tecoge.

As I discussed in our last call certain inventory items amounting to approximately 947,000 were sold to Tecoge during the first quarter and wanted to raise cash following the repayment of their convertible debt at the end of 2016. The net transaction with income offset by carrying though had no impact on Q1 2017 financial statements.

As you will see in our condensed consolidated segment of cash flow from operations was positive 1.47 million compared to negative 83,000, substantial improvement of 1.9 million year-over-year with the sale of inventory items to Tecoge accounting for about half of this improvement. We will continue to evaluate best usage of capital going forward and position our balance sheet to support ongoing improvement and operations of the Company.

Now I'll turn the call back to Ben to conclude our discussion.

Ben Locke

Thanks, Bonnie. So as I mentioned, we're looking forward to successful completion of the merger with Tecoge. And this of course, occurred of course this will be the last American DG earnings call whether it updates on the fleet operation and financial performance would continue to the earnings calls, Tecogen earnings calls.

With that, I would like to turn it over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes. Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Okay, it appears there are no questions present at this time -- actually, we got a question from Michael Zuk from Oppenheimer.

Michael Zuk

On the backlog, if the four units under construction, is that last remain units in the backlog or is there any other units in the backlog?

Bonnie Brown

That’s the last remaining units.

Michael Zuk

So when those are complete, which will be probably quarter-to-quarter for this summer into the fall and then the historical backlog is completed. And so any new backlog would come from the combined Tecogen operation?

Bonnie Brown

Correct. That’s right Mike.

Michael Zuk

Okay. Just want to clear on that. That’s all I have. Thanks.

Bonnie Brown

Thanks.

John Hatsopoulos

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no questions present at this time. I would like to turn the call to management for any closing comments.

John Hatsopoulos

No more comments. Okay. Thank you everyone for the call.

Operator

Okay. No problem. Thank you and thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

