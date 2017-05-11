New York REIT's (NYRT) CEO Wendy Silverstein on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 10:00 PM ET

Executives

Amy Gruchen - Board Liaison

Wendy Silverstein - Chief Executive Officer

John Garilli - Chief Financial Officer

Carolyn Tiffany - President of Winthrop REIT Advisors

Analysts

Sheila McGrath - Evercore

Mitchell Germain - JMP Securities

Michael Lewis - SunTrust

Jordan Sherman - Ranger Global

Sheila Maggard - Evercore

Andrew Walker - ‎Rangeley Capital

Will Manley - Micronic Investment

Gary Hackett - GEMI

Jeffrey Ellis - L Street Capital

All lines have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions following the presentation

Amy Gruchen

Good morning everyone, welcome to the New York REIT's First Quarter 2017 management conference call. With us today from senior management are Wendy Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer; John Garilli, Chief Financial Officer; Carolyn Tiffany, President of Winthrop REIT Advisors and other members of the management team. Yesterday, May 10, we filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017 and also issued a press release disclosing certain financial information about New York REIT and providing updates on the liquidation process. The press release is available on our website at www.nyrt.com in the Company News section and will be furnished on form 8-K with the SEC.

Additionally we are hosting a live webcast of today's call which you can also access in the website Company News Section. At this time management would like to inform you that statements made during this conference call which are not historical might constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Although we believe expectations reflected in any forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions we can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained.

Factors and risk that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements are detailed in the press release and from time to time in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake a duty to update any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Wendy Silverstein, Wendy?

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you, Amy, and thank you all for joining us this morning on what is the first management conference call since the approval by shareholders of the company's plan of liquidation and since the change in the external advisor from AR Global to Winthrop REIT Advisors.

A little later I will discuss with you my views on the market, the status after liquidation and our estimated future liquidating distribution. But first I would like to turn it over to John Garilli, NYRT's CFO who will provide some background on how we derived our estimated net assets and liquidation as reported in our 10-Q and yesterday's press release. John.

John Garilli

Thank you, Wendy. As required under GAAP the company has adopted the liquidation basis of accounting as of January 1st 2017. Liquidation basis accounting is a forward looking approach through reporting which requires that management estimate when each asset will be sold, what the net proceeds of the sale will be, and what the cash flow both property and corporate will be during the anticipated holding period.

The consolidated statement of net assets reported in our release and our 10-Q replaces the traditional financial statement balance sheet and is the sum of all the expected net sales proceeds and those cash flows during the anticipated holding period on an undiscounted basis. Pursuant to GAAP we're required to determine an estimate of the net asset value of our assets as supposed to our range as was provided in the proxy statement with respect to the plan of liquidation. There are many factors assumptions and judgments that go into this analysis. All of which have an impact on the reported net assets. For instance the timing of sale of an asset will have an impact on the estimated and actual liquidating distribution. If a particular asset is projected to be sold in late 2017, but instead we sell it earlier the cash flow during the holding period will typically be less, but shareholders will likely receive a distribution of sale proceed earlier than originally projected.

Our estimated sales prices were derived by reviving the operations of each property, the rental submarkets in which they are located, sales comparisons and discussions with several real estate brokers. We follow this process for all of our assets except for the Viceroy Hotel, where we utilize the third party with specific hotel expertise to assist with the valuation. Unlike most real estate New York City office and resale properties are relatively liquid and there are many data point from which to estimate the value of the Company's asset.

Based on our extensive analysis the reported consolidated statement of net assets as of March 31, 2017 result in per share estimated future liquidating distributions of $9.25.

The assumptions and judgments used by management during this process will be revived each quarter to take into account any change to constancies and our statement of net assets will be adjusted accordingly. The assumption may change based income changes in market conditions both locally and macro economically as well as specific factors affecting the individual assets. Accordingly, the ultimate amount distributed to shareholders may differ significantly from the reported estimated future liquidating distribution.

Now I'll hand it back over to Wendy to provide you with more insight on the reported net assets and liquidation and the status of asset sales. Wendy?

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you, John. First, I want to reiterate what John said, and that is we went through an extremely vigorous process using multiple data points and analysis to arrive at an estimated sales volume for each available property. I goal in determining assets values was not to be aspiration or conservative, but instead to try and determine the most likely outcome based on current information.

From a timing stand point our sales calendar is being driven first by the need to assume for debt and acquire the remaining interest in Worldwide Plaza. In order to meet the debt assumption requirements, we need at least $2 million in real estate asset not including our investment in Worldwide Plaza.

As a result no other assets can be sold until the debt assumption process is complete. Our debt assumption package was submitted to the Worldwide Plaza lender in early March and we have been working with the lender diligently throughout the assumption process. The $875 million loan on the property is a large securitize loan which includes mezzanine debt.

As a result the process is lengthy as they are on multiple parties the servicer, the special services the rating agencies, the mezzanine lender and the controlling holder, all of whom have a say. We cannot control or predict the timing or the outcome that our expectation is that the transfer will be approved in the very near future. Assuming the completion of the assumption of the Worldwide Plaza debt in the near-term, our sales calendar is designed to allow us to move as quickly and efficiently as possible to sell the remaining assets.

As we disclosed, at this time we expect the liquidation process to be completed by the end of first quarter of 2018. However, it is important to remember the company is under no type of financial pressure or distress. We have two years from January 3, 2017 to complete the liquidation. Assets will be sold in an orderly passion with a view toward maximizing value.

Let me now share with you from thoughts about current market conditions as we seek to liquidate our assets. I remain very optimistic about the New York City real estate market, largely driven by the city's healthy economy which continues to post strong job growth and high levels of tourism. Perhaps there is less foreign capital chasing deals today, but as we have seen in very recent transactions, such as 245 Park Avenue, there is plenty of foreign capital available when there are assets on the market they want to buy.

New York City remains one of the most desirable markets in the world for investors. The market fundamentals are strong, office leasing in the city remains robust. Other than 1440 Broadway, we have very little vacancy in our office portfolio. However, without even actively marketing the space at 1440 we have received a number of inquiries from existing as well as potential new tenants seeking to lease large blocks of space at attractive rents. In some of our other office properties existing tenants are trying to expand and lock in today's rent. All good signs for the strength of the office leasing market.

From the street retail front, which of course is the much smaller part of our portfolio, the story is a little more complicated. In many of the submarkets, where we own wealthiest retail assets we believe the market is still good. Perhaps not at its peak, but still very good. However, there are other submarkets where that not is necessarily the case. For instance, we know that in some of the retail quarters that weakened such as parts of Madison Avenue and Bleecker Street, there is a lot of vacancy and sub-leased space on the market, with asking rents well below recent market rents. This will impact asset pricing for even fully leased buildings which are now likely to be below their peak pricing.

This weakening in the certain street retail markets is reflected in our estimates of those properties, sales prices and our calculation of net assets and liquidation. I am guessing many of you are wondering how our reported estimate of liquidating distributions of 9.25 per share correlates to the range of estimated liquidating distributions of 8.49 to 11.26 per share as reported in the proxy statement filed in connection with the plans of liquidation.

As we've disclosed in our 10-Q our estimates of gross asset value is approximately $3.6 billion between the 3.5 billion and the 3.9 billion in the proxy. As you know the proxy used an estimated 2016 cash NOI based on 2016 Q2 actuals annualized and adjusted for ownership of a 100% of Worldwide Plaza, resulting in a total cash NOI estimate of a 162 million. And just to note in reality our option is for 49.9% of Worldwide Plaza.

A cap rate range of 4.2% to 4.7% was then applied to the $162 million of estimated NOI to derive the indicated range of values. The actual 2016 cash NOI was a 155 million. This implies a 4.3% cap rate based on our $3.6 billion value. That is the weighted average with some assets having cap rates above and others below that range. If we apply a 4.3% cap rate to the difference in estimated and actual 2016 NOI that is the difference of a $163 million or almost $1 a share. At current run rate NOI for 2017 of a $163 million, the implied cap rate and our valuation is approximately 4.5%, again pointing to one of the highest profile year to date in New York City, 245 Park Avenue sold for approximately $2.2 billion, $1227 per square foot, but going in cap rate of 4.7%.

Our valuations are based on a property by property analysis, but on a weighted average basis our cap rate is between the two cap rate assumptions in the proxy. On the expense side our estimate of a $126 million of transaction cost is actually below the $155 million assumed in the proxy. There is one more factor I would like to point out as a major difference between our estimates and the high end of the proxy range and that is the timing of the sale of Worldwide Plaza. As we have previously reported we exercised the company’s option to acquire an additional 49.9% of the venture which owns the property and will result in the company owning 98.8% of Worldwide Plaza. The company has engaged brokers and Worldwide Plaza is currently being marketed for sale.

We expected the sale to close by the end of the third quarter. The estimated whole period utilized for the purchases of estimating the high end of the range in the proxy was two years. The short and hold period results in significant invest operating cash flow approximately $0.27 from operations of the property during the projected hold period. Based on our liquidation plan however if sold as currently planned, shareholders will likely receive the distribution of sales proceeds much sooner.

All and all our plan represents our best estimates of where can sell each of our assets in the market as it exists today, with a view towards doing so quickly and efficiently to optimize the absolute dollar amount and the speed with which we return maximum value to the shareholders. On behalf of myself and the Winthrop team, we want to express our continued dedication to working hard on behalf of all shareholders to do everything we can to maximize the value we can return to shareholder.

I’d now like to open the deck for questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Sheila McGrath from Evercore. Please take your question.

Sheila McGrath

Wendy on the 163 million NOI that you highlighted, just wondering if you could outline if you assumed any adjustment for rents that were in a free rent period and also if you assumed any lease up at 1440 Broadway?

Wendy Silverstein

This does not assume any lease in 1440 Broadway, it's basically a roll forward from the 2016 actual, but includes things like contractual rent bumps and to the extent there was any free rent and I'll let Carolyn and John comment on that, it would burn of in accordance with the terms. But it's the base case scenario, remembering that the portfolio other than 1440 is highly stabilized, so there are leases with built in rent bumps.

Sheila McGrath

So there was no -- if hypothetically if there is a -- if one of the leases is in a free rent period in the first six months of that year, there was no adjustment to annualize that for the contractual full year rent is that?

Wendy Silverstein

I'll turn that to Carolyn and John to just comment on any free rents.

John Garilli

There was a cash NOI number that was used so any free rent adjustments, we don’t give any credit to the free rented, just cash basis rent or cash [multiple speakers].

Sheila McGrath

Okay so that cash basis 2017?

John Garilli

Correct.

Sheila McGrath

Perfect okay, thanks. And then another question and then I'll then get back into queue, but Wendy, there has been in the proxies and obviously before your time, some marks about interest in the $11 or $12 per share, of course no transaction happened. But I'm just wondering with these marks out there, does the board consider that a portfolio transaction might be better execution then asset-by-asset? And I was just wondering in your opinion if there was an opportunity for a portfolio transaction are the frictional costs able to be lower than asset-by-asset liquidation?

Wendy Silverstein

There is a couple of parts to your question Sheila, so let me see if I can answer them. Obviously, I can’t comment on what happened with respect to the process for a strategic transaction in the past. Clearly a strategic transaction is an alternative to a liquidation. I believe the former manager and board did try and do that, but for whatever reasons that didn’t take place.

We remain open to an incoming enquiry with respect to strategic transaction or any other combination of asset purchases that would maximize shareholder value. So all of that is on the table, but given the timeframe that is pass between those prior efforts and now it would be our proceeding with the liquidation, but open to making a change at any moment. With respect to the friction cost, let's just choose to go through what they specifically are, they are brokerage commissions, legal fees for doing deals, transfer taxes which of course in New York City is just a big-ticket item for doing business.

Other than perhaps venturing an optimistic guess to say, maybe the legal fees on a corporate transaction might be a little bit less than on a deal-by-deal basis, but I'm laughing and smiling because I never count on legal fees being lower for anything. None of those frictional costs go away on a corporate deal.

Sheila McGrath

Okay. And I'll get back in the queue. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And our second question comes from Mitchell Germain from JMP Securities. Please state your question.

Mitchell Germain

So, Wendy, I'm curious about Worldwide Plaza specifically, you kind of -- you outlined pricing for the whole company and is that -- in your mind is that a reflection of pricing for that asset in particular?

Wendy Silverstein

As I said Mitch, that every asset was priced individually and obviously a Worldwide Plaza type asset is going to price differently than some other office assets in our portfolio. And so, again I'm going to avoid in every question that I get that anything that has to do with individual pricing on a particular asset. I am going to avoid the question and the purpose of my avoidance is to protect all of us, particularly the shareholders from doing anything that could queer or hurt the marketing process for individual assets.

So, again talking on combined basis, at either 4.3% going in cap rate, if you want to give 2016 historical or about a 4.5% going in cap rate on a 2017 pro forma those are indicative of the cap rates supplied obviously to each of the assets, some being a little bit higher, some being a little bit lower because of the weighted average. So, I think you can extrapolate what you want from that with respect to any individual asset. But I can’t comment on specific pricing?

Mitchell Germain

I wish like that. And then does the option purchase have any influence on the liquidation at all?

Wendy Silverstein

No, I'm going to take step back for a moment. I think from some of the questions that we’ve gotten, there may be a little bit of confusion on the options purchased. But let me see if I can explain it and clarify what the option itself is, and then I think probably John Garilli can shed some light about how that is reflected in the net liquidation number, particularly as it’s reported on Page 3 of the Q, but generally speaking you know when the asset was purchased at its fixed purchase -- at the purchase price for the interest that they took the 48.8% interest, they also acquired a fixed rate option and I'm going to use fixed rate in a little bit of quotation because it was then subject to subsequent CI and leasing commissions that went in for new leasing.

But we previously publicly revealed what that option exercise price is and it's approximately $1.4 billion. That's obviously a gross number, before taking into account the pro rata share of the $875 million of debt. So if you think about 1.4 billion as the option price, pick whatever number you like that you believe is a sale price, 1.5, 1.6, 1.7, 1.8 whatever number you believe the sale price to be, the difference between that number and the fixed exercised price of 1.4 is, quote "the in the money portion of the option."

That of course only represents the half that we're buying, so put the 49.9%, 49.9% remember is less than the 51.1% because the partner has an option and has elected to retain 1.2%. So the delta of -- what the option is worth is the delta between that fixed price and what we ultimately sell it for divided roughly in half, that's added in to the total value of what our basis original basis was and what we sell the asset for i.e. the 98.8% less the $875 million of debt. All of that is reflected on Page 3 of the Q, many people have the question is the option value in there. The answer is yes. And on the basis that I just described.

Mitchell Germain

Great, that's really helpful, just two more for me, I know you mentioned Worldwide Plaza being marketed to date, anything else on the market right now as well or because of the debt restrictions you're going to hold off until you get the assumption completed.

Wendy Silverstein

The latter, that's correct Mitch, as I said in my script that that’s a you know a restriction because we have to have the $2 billion. I also said that we have every reason to believe that the exercise of the option or the completion I should say of the exercise of the option and the purchase, is in our very near future. When that is completed, we will be marketing other assets.

Mitchell Germain

Great, last one from me. You know I thought I'd take a step back Wendy, you know, you and I -- I had the pleasure seeing you a couple of weeks ago when you talked about your motivation for joining. I'm just curious, it seemed like obviously some frustration looking at the process with JVG and some other aspects of how things wound up, how much did you know when you kind of agreed to come on? It seems the motivation to join what could be a tuck under probably may not be something that you want as part of your legacy. So I'm just kind of curious about you know kind of how much education you had versus when we agreed to take the job versus kind of where things stand right now?

Wendy Silverstein

I will be as honest on this call with a lot of people, I said what's with you, the attraction for coming in here, first of all I was not part of the activists investors, I'm socially friends with Michael Ashner, when the JBG transaction came up, which I had voiced with my fellow board members, how I have respect. It's not a transaction that I thought was a good idea for this company.

I called Michael Ashner and said if there is a proxy context and you win, I will run this for you. Why? This is something that -- I happen to like a challenge, okay. So I appreciate your concern about my legacy, but hopefully my legacy is intact. So what I came here to do is -- help liquidate this company or otherwise sell it to maximize value to the shareholders. I was not party to any share purchases by Winthrop, Michael Ashner negotiated their agreement with the $11 strike price.

I feel good about what I'm coming in here to do and the job that we will do positioning these assets, getting the right people involve to make sure that we're maximizing value being --firm by top and doing everything we can to maximize shareholder value that’s what I came to do. I feel that we're doing a good job doing it and what comes out of here is, I should say a little bit disappointing from the expectation standpoint, but going in we have the exact same information that all of you do.

When you come back, when you come and you look at the inside, it’s a fairly content spark, if you will, there was a number of assets that were in here, they weren’t growing the asset base, it was static. There was no real ability to raise capital at an effective cost to compete to by new assets. The cash flow from the properties were not sufficient to pay the dividend without either picking on that selling assets or raising additional money through equity, so in fact there was already a return of capital to shareholder going on. Those are the reasons why for a REIT who's operating that way, if you can't grow and you can’t sustain your dividend from cash flow, that’s a good time to think about either a strategic transaction or a liquidation.

So I believe that the board whether on their own hand or through encouragement from activist investors tried to do the right thing and in fact we’re in the process of doing the right thing. The assets are good and I think you since see it from the employee cap rates, I know people want to think that we’re being conservative, as I said our intent was to be conservative or aspiration, we're trying to deliver to the shareholders today, our best estimate of what we think we can achieve.

To the extent that we're either given reason to believe that we can obtain more, we’re answering every incoming phone call from investors to express a desire to buy assets, if we can deliver more we will, and we will update these numbers every quarter if and when facts changed. That’s really what our jobs is to do here and as I said on behalf of myself and the Winthrop team, who I have not had the opportunity to work with before I came here, I think they are terrific and working together, we're doing everything we can on behalf of the shareholders to come in and maximize value. And remember we started -- we got under the tent January 3, this operation was not turned over to us until March 8. So, I just want to express to you again, we’re doing exactly what we came in here to doing and doing the very best we can.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Lewis from SunTrust. Please state your question.

Michael Lewis

Wendy, appreciate you going through the details on the option value. Maybe I'm slow, but I just take the JVs value on Page 3 and I add the $875 million mortgage and the $270 million option value that gets me to a $1.7 billion value for Worldwide Plaza. Is that fair, or am I missing something?

Wendy Silverstein

I'm going to let John to really walk through your counting assumption.

John Garilli

Sure. So, the number on Page 3 in the Q and the investment on unconsolidated joint ventures, pursuing to GAAP because as of today we don’t own a 100% or we do not control the asset. We have to treat it as an equity investment, which is done a little bit differently than a wholly own property. So, for equity investments that 529 million that’s on the balance sheet, that is our estimated cash, net cash, that we expect to receive from this investment from -- as of March 1, through the end of the whole period.

So, as of March 31, our $30 million deposit that was paid had already been made. So that $30 million is included in the $529 million. So, if you want -- that 270 million was your calculation of what the option price was, your 270, you'd have to take $30 million out of that number, because we’ve already got it.

The other 230 -- 240 million is sitting in restricted cash. If you recall at the end of 2016, they refinanced their credit facility, we’ve got the new loan which is a $760 million loan, which we refer to the POL loans here in Q2. 260 million of that went into restricted cash specifically for the purchase of the Worldwide Plaza option for the exercise.

So, $30 million came out of there in March, the other $230 million is still sitting in there. So, the 529 plus the 230 plus the debt will get you close. What you don’t see there is, any transaction cost for the sale of Worldwide Plaza because it's an equity investment that’s part of the cash flows. So, that’s also reducing our 529 number. So, you would have to make an estimate of those costs, we don’t haven’t disclose anywhere so I can’t -- that’s a fine number. But if you take an estimate of frictional cost there that would be added in and that would get to your number.

Michael Lewis

Okay. That’s perfect helpful. Thank you.

Wendy Silverstein

Okay. And John I just want to comment, did you also add in the cash flow from holding the asset?

John Garilli

Okay. Yeah. So, I did not mention that. That 529 also includes any operating cash flows we expect to receive from April 1, through our projected sales.

Michael Lewis

I see. I understand that’s a variable of that. You also gave good detail on walking us from the proxy range through the estimate today. I don’t know if you're still able to give a range, in other words. Do you still think -- and I know this from differences now, I'd probably have to work out but that 3.5 to 3.9 maybe the range has changed a little bit? But do you still think this is sort of your range and you are kind of forced to give a spot estimate. And kind of related to that I guess Mitch touched on this when he asked about you know why you came aboard, when you agreed to $11 hurdle on the promo I assumed you thought that was achievable. Do you still think that's achievable today or has something changed?

Wendy Silverstein

So let me really clear about a couple of things, number one liquidation accounting does force you to report a single number and so no we can’t give a range and I'm sorry to say it's just as simple as that. So I just want to reiterate I did not negotiate the agreement that was negotiated by Michael Ashner, the $11 a share I would say probably even he thought it was aspirational at the time, it was just one component of the agreement, I don't know if you guys know how down to the wire it was with respect to whether or not Winthrop, ARG or some third party was going to be hired. But the truth of the matter is, it was just literally a day before it was announced which was very late in September.

So a lot of this was going on before I was actually involved because that was really a Winthrop bid, yes I was set to be the CEO if they came in, but it was -- quite frankly didn’t even look like a particularly high probability event. One of the things that Winthrop and I believed why the board ultimately chose Winthrop is, we were a party that came; A, with a very low fee based willing to do this work, at a fraction of what it was under the former manager and probably you know we were the stocking horse bid, if you will, to lower it for everybody else, but we also brought no conflicts to the table. We don't own any other assets that are competing, we’re not in the market to buy any other assets that are competing.

But at the end of the day, you know listen we feel your pain, we would love to have delivered $11, our obviously very out of the money on our strike price for [technical difficulty] right now, it's not affecting in any way shape or form how we’re working, we're working as hard as we can get to that number, I don't want to leave you with the impression that we think we can get there. There's not that many moving parts here, when you look at the analysis what these assets, how many assets we have and what they could be worth.

You know look at the cap rates that we’ve already shown to you, this is not what I recall a conservative cap rate, so people shouldn’t walk away from here thinking that this is a conservative number, it's our best estimate of what's reasonable and reasonable to expect will really happen. Now I'm not saying that we can't have positive surprises, we could also have negative surprises. Our job was to try and be as predictive as possible. We're going to work hard and look as hard as we can to find those positive surprises.

And in my case, I came in here to do exactly what I'm doing, what I'd like to make more on a promote, of course I'd like to make more on the promote. But the fact of the matter is being out of the money on the promote doesn't impact what we came here to do or how we're going to approach it.

Michael Lewis

Thanks. I'll ask just one more, you know there was a time when it was kind of widely believed there were offers you know north of this 925 for the company, as you go back to those, you know those people, what has kind of changed, have offers kind of disappeared and gone away and you can’t get back to those, or were they never really real, maybe you could comment on that a little.

Wendy Silverstein

Of course I can't comment on what was real and not real because I wasn't here at the time, so that would be inappropriate for to do. I promise you we take every phone call that comes in, like for itself like a hoax or something real, there is nothing that comes in from the market place that’s potentially actionable that we won't consider or in fact are considering.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jordan Sherman from Ranger Global. Please take your question.

Jordan Sherman

I just wanted the follow up, you have mentioned that valuation was going in cap rate of 4.3 on '16 number, 4.5 on '17 forward numbers for 2017. But I'm just wondering, you mentioned that Worldwide Plaza wouldn’t close, you can figure out with hotel 3Q. So when you're selling the rest of those assets subsequent to that isn’t really the appropriate sort of place to look 2018 numbers and if you do what kind of cap rate would we look at there, I mean --?

Wendy Silverstein

Let me just clarify, when I said was that and by the way Worldwide may close sooner than that, it’s a little bit tough to predict the closing, only because you have to go through -- the new buyer will have to go through another debt assumption process. So there is as three months leeway in there, assuming that we move forward to transact.

Other assets are going to go on the market literally right after the debt assumption which I think is going to be as I said in the very near future, there could be other assets itself, either before or right around the same time. We previously said we think that we're going to be done with all of the assets sales by the end of the first quarter of 2018, that means the bulk of them are going to be sold during 2017. So I don’t think that the summer 2018 number are all that indicative, but more importantly you would have the same sort of -- the increase is going to be relatively incremental because these assets are stabilized with the exception of 1440 and I'm going to talk about that, these are just in place leases that are rolling and you're picking up contractual rent bump. So there is a not large change.

With respect to the leasing at 1440 the vacancy there is -- I know it sounds like I'm trying to be overly optimistic but it’s the truth, it's very strategic vacancy, as I mentioned in my note, the asset that we're getting the most income phone calls from, we've hired a new leasing broker there, who is very good and his present has attracted a lot of attention from the market place, its highly leasable and its leasable at good rent.

People who are the best buyers for these assets and it's also the asset we've gotten the most reverse inquiry on carry on for people who want to buy it, they want to do the leasing themselves. It’s a value add play, which is an unusually opportunity in New York City. It’s a quality office building located in a great area and it is lease able, it was not leased because the process that the prior management and the company was going through, I don’t think we missed a single step in not leasing it, in fact I think if we were to do any substantial leasing, we might actually hurt the process.

That will be an asset that goes -- one of the first assets that goes on the market, so the new buyer will be able to see and what I characterize as this very robust leasing market and able to take advantage of it themselves. These are vacancies that you can still get paid for in the asset sale market that is our plan, that’s the strategy. So the rest of the number going into 2018 are not going to have any dramatic changes.

Jordan Sherman

Thank you. And then I just want to follow-up on a couple of numbers. I'm trying to understand, you have in the liabilities and estimated cost in excess of estimated receipts. A $40 million G&A number and I'm trying to understand that number is very larger relative to the G&A low that the company has had?

Wendy Silverstein

Sure. I'm going to turn that over to John.

John Garilli

Yeah. So, those -- $40 million is basically all cost that includes the G&A cost, it includes any other insurance cost, it includes all legal and operating cost. I don’t know how much the specifics I can really get into at this point. But, it’s an accumulation of everything from April 1, all the way through the end of liquidation. It also includes cost to dissolve all of the entities, do all the final returns, it includes audit fees, it includes internal audit cost and it includes all of those [indiscernible] everything there. And that’s just an estimate based on kind of prior historical cost plus what we know we have for incremental liquidation cost and the additional insurance items.

Wendy Silverstein

But I think the important point there is that, if you're looking at a going concern income statement and what a normalize run-rate G&A would be that’s a very different analysis that what runs through the liquidation accounting which you just heard from John includes a lot of cost which are not going to incurred on a going concern basis that are related to the liquidation. If you wanted to sort of look at more apples-to-apples comparison, we can tell you for instance that the external management fee and I'll let Carolyn in comment on that, but the external management fee being paid to Winthrop versus the prior manager is probably cut in half. Carolyn, do you want to comment on that?

Carolyn Tiffany

Sure. Based on just ongoing fees, the base management fee and the property management fee, without regard to disposition fees are any transactional fees, the advisor's fees reduced by a 8.5 million on an annualized basis.

Wendy Silverstein

So, the short answer is, G&A has normal, but you would normally consider G&A has not gone up, its gone down. But what runs through liquidations, G&A category is a lot of other things you need to liquidation.

Jordan Sherman

Okay. So, if I'm not mistaken the G&A expense line in 2016 was $12.7 million, you're saying that that’s number went down by $8.5 million?

John Garilli

Yeah. The G&A cost in 2016 also includes some variation as it relates to non-cash numbers. For example, they had -- they were restricted stock which was issued that has to be valued each quarter. Stock price changes, the valuation changes. You’ve got some of that earnings we've included in that. So, you have a lot of GAAP numbers in there as opposed to just true cash numbers. For -- I don’t know if I have the 2016 G&A numbers here. So, what yes, so that’s the right number. I guess is this -- and this assumed I guess the other part as you thinking about that, does this assume a liquidation happens as of first quarter 2018 or is this one all the way through these final liquidation possibilities of two year or 2019.

Wendy Silverstein

So liquidation has a calendar, it's an important point so let's go through this. The 925 in addition to you know the critical elements going into the liquidation analysis, is not only the asset prices upon the sale, but the estimate of timing of when the sale takes place. That's a lot harder to nail down, if there's anything that's you know likely to being more variable than others, it's less I think what the actual sales price will be, but rather when it’s sold.

It may take a little bit longer to sell some and we may be accelerated on selling others so right now that calendar and the cash flows that come out of it, i.e. how much cash you collect from the asset before you actually sell it, is our best guess, that is subject to some variation.

Jordan Sherman

Apologies, for some reason you cut out at the first part of that, you said that the timing is just through the end of March?

Wendy Silverstein

Right now we had a calendar that assumes all of the assets are sold by the end of the first quarter of March 2018, but what that really means is that most of the assets are sold during 2017. So to answer your question specifically it does not go through the potential to go through January 3rd of 2019, that is not the scenario, the scenario is one that ends by January of 2018.

Jordan Sherman

Okay, and then the cash run rate in '16 comparably would be what?

John Garilli

I don't have that number in front of me, I can certainly get back to you off line for that one. But it's -- it's just looking at the 10-K the related party G&A in 2016 and the footnote was 17.7.

Wendy Silverstein

That's really the number that Carolyn is comparing when she said it was a $8 million plus savings, ours is about half of what it was last year.

Jordan Sherman

[Multiple speakers] less than 10 million of G&A and 30 million of -- just you know sort of run rate G&A and then 30 million liquidation cost embedded in that?

Wendy Silverstein

Well don't forget there's costs associated with G&A beyond just the advisors fee, we've got KPMG cost, you know, we've got the DNO insurance not just the current year insurance but also the one-off provision. There as -- John mentioned there is internal audit costs, [multiple speakers] any legal cost so there's more that runs through G&A than just the advisors' fee and.

Jordan Sherman

Sorry, but I know, I meant -- your point was there was about $8 million, the advisor fees were down 8 million from the 77.7 run rate, that takes it to less than 10, I'm assuming that includes all the other things you're discussing.

Wendy Silverstein

I'm sorry didn’t follow you on that.

Jordan Sherman

You said the run rate there was 17.7 last year that included the, and then you cut the external advisor fee.

John Garilli

That, the 17.7 is just the external fees, the advisor fees.

Wendy Silverstein

And I think what John's point was before on the G&A when you look at the G&A with 12 last year, that had some non-cash contra expenses, so you can't really compare the 40 million to last year's G&A to try to come up with a -- there were no cash compensation adjustments that actually -- brought it down -- reduced the G&A last year. If you look at 2015 it was about 27 million in that year so there's a lot of different expense that got rates last year and this year.

Jordan Sherman

Understood, okay, net assets and liquidation is a 319 -- 319 million increase due to estimated net revisable value of these investments, how does that relate to the option value or options in that.

John Garilli

So that's taking our December 31, 2016 number, which if I remember it was about a 190 million. And get you to your opening liquidation basis accounting which would be a number as of 11. So as of 1.1 we owned still the 48.14% [ph] and we the 3.19 is change in the gap number to get after the liquidity, the going concerned GAAP number to get it through the liquidation basis number, which is this is what I expect to get from my total hold of Worldwide Plaza. So I have cash flows that I expect to get from operations and then my net cash that I'm going to get from the sale of asset. When I sell the asset, I'm selling the 98.8%, I current owns the 48.9%, so I also have to have cash out flows the option price. Because that number would be net of that, or it will be getting it from A to B in terms of --.

Wendy Silverstein

I think need we need to go to the next question at this point but thank you for your question, we can compile what's left offline.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from George Luis [ph], an Individual Investor. Please take your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually, my questions have been answered, so thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sheila Maggard from Evercore. Please take your question.

Sheila Maggard

I guess, I just wanted to clarify couple of things on Worldwide, the cash NOI that we had and for 2016 was 80 million. In real estate, they put a pro forma at 88 million and I'm assuming that was probably in the book. Are those numbers be simply accurate?

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, -- sometimes, where did you get the $80 million number from?

Sheila Maggard

From 2016 going over with the old advisor and from the supplemental end.

Wendy Silverstein

That is the directional correct number, not have been published in whatever newspaper you referred to.

Sheila Maggard

Okay and that was this the last whole for month 2016. And then towards comfort, could you just explain to us that, there are choice to exercise that does that eliminate and transfer tax on the transaction and where there any other fees or kind of leakage to George Comforts that we might not has been aware of.

Wendy Silverstein

Well I can't comment on George Comforts transfer taxes, but I can tell you that the 1.2% the option for them to keep 1.2% was negotiated into the contract day 1. So our ability -- we own 48.9%, obviously, the sale of that alone would not trigger a transfer tax, when we buy an additional 48.8%, which is just what we're buying for George Comfort, that would potentially trigger a transfer tax for him, not us. I can’t comment whether or not it will. When we go to sell our 98.8%, it's very clear that that will transfer a trigger -- I'm sorry, trigger a transfer tax for us.

Sheila Maggard

Okay. And then were there any other kind of frictional costs or fees to your partner that we might not have been aware off?

Wendy Silverstein

No, no. I mean they had a management contract that runs through the end of July. So, we are likely to transition management before that with their corporation obviously but we'll pay them through the end of July because we’re contractually obligated too, but at the de minims number.

Sheila Maggard

Okay. And then just on your imputed value for Worldwide Plaza, was the based on current offers. Or based on your internal estimate. And then if you could just characterize where you are in that marketing process, is it already under contract or in the interest level in the asset?

Wendy Silverstein

The asset is being marketed, its received a very good level of interest, but the process is still ongoing. So, I'm not going to comment further.

Sheila Maggard

Okay.

Wendy Silverstein

And again any time I'm not commenting, understand what my motivation is. I don’t want to do anything in any way, shape, or form to impede the marketing process. My job is to get the highest price I can for you and that’s what we’re in the process of doing.

Sheila Maggard

No, of course. Okay, that wraps up my questions.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have our next question from Charles Goldthrum [ph] from Healy Capital. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Thanks for you’re the call today and all the disclosure. So, we have a pretty short timeframe till liquidation. You’ve given us a pretty tight cap rate on what the potentials are, you’ve got interest in some of the biggest properties already being communicated to you. Can you characterize sort of what flexibility up and down there is to 925 expected value and what might be the valuable to drive that number higher or lower based on everything you know today?

Wendy Silverstein

Listen, I'm assuming the marketplace if you will hold constant for right now and as you heard in my comments, I'm very constructive on the marketplace. God forbid something bad happened in the city, that would change in terms of the upside. I think the upside often misplaced to just getting lucky so to speak. So, if somebody comes into town and decides they want to own a particular asset or a package of assets and views this as an opportunity because there is not a lot on the marketplace right now that they want to buy one or more assets and a package maybe that will give us the opportunity to charge a premium.

And as I've said, we’re very open minded to taking incoming phone calls to try and achieve that. Generally speaking, it's during the process from whatever is going on in the microeconomic world, whether it’s a world that's larger than New York City gets better, there might be some upside to the numbers. But I don’t view it as -- it sort of the 5% variation perhaps, not a 25% variation. I mean these things are stabilized assets and we’re in a rising interest rate environment which I think the market already factors in. There is clearly always room for upside, I believe in good luck and I'll take good luck anytime that I can get it. But today's values are what we think is probable and realistic based on what we know today. Remember these numbers will be subject to update on a quarterly basis, so there won't be much of a lag, if things start to change we will reflect them in our quarterly number.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay thank you, and then as relates to the cap rate, you've referred to some strategic empty space at 1440 and then maybe also you could -- I'm trying to understand what that cap rate means relative to these properties in particular or perhaps a market adjusted cap rate, how should we think about that and the flexibility on what the 4.5% number means relative to, what it might mean if; A, 1440 was filled or B, below market rents were trued up, or how do you want to put it?

Wendy Silverstein

I will share with you happily that. Asset like 1440 is going to trade at a lower cap rate than the average because people will pay for the vacancy. You don’t take a vacant building that's highly leasable and expect to buy it at a quote "market cap rate" and that's not unusual. So as I said, our cap rate is an average. Some of them are higher, some of them are lower 1440 would be a good example where the expected cap rate is considerably lower.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and the very last question is, Winthrop's being doing the liquidating a REIT business for a bit. They certainly have a track record of coming in with an estimate and beating them in the past this is sort of a different animal considering the timeline. Is there any element of that involved in this point estimate to start?

Wendy Silverstein

The timeline truthfully is driven by you know, if I thought there was an advantage to waiting, we in fact will wait. We like the market that we're in, the market is good. However, it’s a late market cycle, we're not at the beginning of a full market, we're late in what's still a very-very good market. One of our motivations is to make sure that we are able to take care of it -- I'm sorry, to sell this while we're in a good market. To the extent for whatever reason if the market is not giving what we think are the right prices, we have no problem holding on to them and you know taking a little bit longer.

So far we don't have any indications that's that going to be the case, but we remain nimble. As I said earlier on there is no financial distress here, we are not under the gun to do anything. These assets are being marketed by the best brokers in the city in a normal marketing process and we expect to do that in such a way that we maximize shareholder value through you know getting the highest prices possible for the assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. I guess my specific question was, in the past Mr. Ashner's given out numbers that I think he expected to exceed with some confidence, is there some element of that approach to this number as well?

Wendy Silverstein

I'm going to say it again, we really tried to be -- we tried to be realistic, not conservative, not aspirational, you know in general what we thought we could achieve. Some numbers are a little less conservative than others, but overall, it’s what we think we're likely to achieve and we spent a lot of time going back and forth, this was not a simple exercise.

Remember, in the case of the Winthrop liquidation which I'm no expert on, and can certainly let the other talk, there was quite a number of assets and you know diversified and much smaller. We really have a very discrete number of assets here, it’s a fairly contained box and as I said sure this will be some upside, but it's not a 25% upside type thing, it’s a much smaller band as you would expect in any marketing process, when you're trying to define what market is, there is some reasonable band, we hope to be able to hit the high end of band, but we certainly didn’t estimate either, we don’t think it’s a low end of the band.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Wendy Silverstein

Do we have any other questions?

Operator

Yes. I have another question from Alfonso de Carlo from Eric Investment [ph]. Please take your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I was wondering what probability you guys signed to getting approval for this option, as I understand it, you haven’t got an approval yet, is that correct?

Wendy Silverstein

We think that we'll get those in the very near future. It wouldn’t be in here if we didn’t think it was highly, highly probable.

Unidentified Analyst

And if you didn’t -- let's assume the worse that you didn’t get approval, would you be able to transfer somehow the value of that option? I mean because if there is 1% change that you don’t get this option, what happens in that case?

Wendy Silverstein

Let look at it this way, if we don’t get the approval right away, we'll fight until we get the approval, we're entitled to the approval. It's an objective test, we objectively meet the criteria, we're very far long through the process, at this point I have no reason to believe that we will not get it, if the 1% chance happens that -- less than 1% happens that we don’t, I'll came back to you and address it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and then the next question is, as you said a couple of times, pretty much like simple contained box, so what error do you think Michael Ashner made in his valuation at the company and you haven’t see change much of the same since the time he was rallying shareholders to liquidate this company. So [multiple speakers].

Wendy Silverstein

I think that's two different things. I want to point you to Michael Ashner at the time he did his valuation, which was roughly a year ago may be June, was very public and I can refer you to the slide deck that he made public, but every number that he used in that analysis came from either public information, meaning the publicly filled statements of the company and/or comment from the then management team. So he didn’t make up any numbers and so he did his own analysis, and the shareholder could have looked at that analysis and decided, if they didn’t believe a 4% cap rate, they could have adjusted the cap rate, there was a current.

Unidentified Analyst

Right.

Wendy Silverstein

So I'm just saying, I don’t know if he made a mistake, but the point of the liquidation was more that the company which was, as we said not able to access a reasonable cost of capital to continue to acquire, was in fact paying out a dividend that was substantially in excess of the cash flow that they were generating from operations. Which when company is financing a dividend through either debt issuance, share issuance or asset sales that is a company that’s in a form of liquidation.

And so I think the feeling was that it was best for this company and don’t believe that's the case to rather than continue down that path, which is not really what value creating [indiscernible] to. That is either seek a strategic transaction or liquidity, the board at that time as we know, went through a series of steps to try and achieve its strategic transaction and then ultimately decided to move toward a plan of liquidation which is where we are now. And we’ll say it again, to the extent that a strategic transaction or a buyer of a group of assets that came in at a premium price, we are very open minded and will work towards doing that sort of the deal in order to maximize shareholder value.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I mean, right. I agree with that, but in the rationale most -- the overall rationale given was that the stock was trading under the net asset value. And I was just wondering, I understand that it was public information, but have you been able to look at the numbers and decide what mistake was made? I mean it was clear that he was pricing that thing much higher than 925. So, I just wanted to know if you diagnosed the error that he was making.

Wendy Silverstein

Okay. But -- I'll make two comments and but understand I'm playing Monday morning quarter back, I was not involved at that time to be perfectly clear. I'm not an employee of Winthrop, I was not part of the activist investor movement. I came in as I said once this is going to be liquidated to run the liquidation.

But if you look at some of the assumption, again and there were assumptions made by management applying a 4% cap rate across the board on this portfolio. It’s not a cap rate, but I think given the mix of assets here is appropriate. That was the valuation implied by a comment made by Michael Hathel [ph] which also was picked up in Michael Ashlars' report that puts the option value at a $1,000 a foot which implied a value of Worldwide Plaza of well over $2 billion, as an investor, that’s not a number I would have agreed with. But again, those were the numbers that were public and each shareholder could make their own judgment and decide accordingly what they thought the number was.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Andrew Walker of ‎Rangeley Capital. Please state your question.

Andrew Walker

Thanks for going into all this detail on the call. Most of my questions have been answered, just one quick one. Will you be looking to make liquidation distribution kind of piece meal as your sales go through, so one Worldwide is obviously a big one. Will you be making a distribution after that?

Wendy Silverstein

Yeah. I'm going to give you the opening comment then I'll let John and Carolyn comment. The ability to do distribution has a couple of factors that have to be taken into account, one is as you know we have the Credit Suisse which is asset base, so to the extent that assets are sold that are collateralized by the Fee Act [ph] loans. We have release prices associated with that, we also have a net worth covenant that has to be maintained under that facility as well as a liquidity covenants.

So all of those things are going to factor into which assets we sell and what order, whether or not they're coverage by the Fee Act and what are the reserves and things that we have to hold back. So, it will not necessarily be a straight forward as; sell an asset, make a distribution. But, Carolyn and John if you want to elaborate further.

Carolyn Tiffany

Sure. So obviously distribution will be made at the Board's discretion, but to Wendy's point, the expectation isn't that we'll hold on to cash until the very end to make one distribution. The expectation is that we will distribute cash as assets are sold subject to as already mentioned, making sure that we meet all of the covenant requirement and under the various loans that we have.

Andrew Walker

Okay, thanks. And then is distribution really the way you guys are thinking returning capital or is there -- are you thinking if you're trading below your NAV there will be share buybacks as well?

Carolyn Tiffany

At this point I have a lot of faith in the market, I think that you know as things unfold that the market will trade very close to where it should be trading so we don't contemplate doing any share repurchases at this time, to the extent for whatever reason if the shares really trade below -- although we're going to try to be very transparent, if it starts to trade crazy below where it should be, it’s something that we'll consider, but at this time it’s not being contemplated.

Andrew Walker

Okay, fantastic, well you know obviously a little disappointed in the NAV estimate, but I really appreciate all the clarity on the call, thanks again.

Operator

Thank you, and our next question comes from Will Manley from Micronic Investment, please state your question.

Will Manley

Hi Wendy, so first I wanted to clarify something that actually Michael Ashner's presentation that you were talking about. He actually used the 4.5% cap rate not a 4% cap rate and he came up with a net asset value range of something like 11.39 to 12.40, and his actual words to describe that were conservative and cautious, so I just wanted to make that clear --.

Wendy Silverstein

I'm going to say no to that because we might be looking at two different ones, because the response to the JVG, which is [indiscernible] the New York law's an incomplete valuation which is what I'm looking at, slide five, is the one I was referring to and I promise you there is a 115 million at a 4% cap rate, so [multiple speakers].

Will Manley

The first half of that slide is the 4% cap rate and then he actually goes to the bottom of that slide and adjusts it down to a 4.5% cap rate.

Wendy Silverstein

I'll disagree, I'm telling, we started with, people said how did Michael Ashner come up with his valuation. He used public company information.

Will Manley

Great, but I did want to make that clear to everyone who's listening and I would encourage people to look at that, that someone as experienced and sophisticated of an investor as he is that this valuation that you put out at 925 seems to be self serving to say the least, so my question to you would be, is there a restriction on anybody such as Michael Ashner or WW Investors or any other insiders to purchase shares from this point going forward?

Wendy Silverstein

We cannot purchase assets, and I am sorry I'm take exception to which part of 925 is self serving, we have a promote with a strike price of 11, how are we doing well here, we're on the same side as you are.

Will Manley

So you use a 163 million NOI and apply a 4.5% cap rate, just from the very first look, not giving any benefit to the lease up or to the three rent roll offs, just the 1440 lease up alone I estimate would add an additional dollar to post liquidation per share proceeds, sorry I think there's a number [multiple speakers].

Wendy Silverstein

Unfortunately, I am sure you either didn't hear me or you missed the point, the lease up, the lack of lease up in an asset like a 1440 is reflected in the going in cap rate. While I'm not going to tell you exactly what the going in cap rate is, I did give you the hint that it's well below the average, that's how one take into account vacant space that’s highly leasable in doing evaluation.

Will Manley

Talking about shares, I don't know the exact property levels specifics that you used, but I plan following it obviously and coming back in the first quarter of 2018 call and I do expect this to be well above the 925 or I think that this is a number that's put out as an easy hurdle to beat and/or a heard that allows for a share purchase, whether its WW Investors or somebody. It just seems self serving me and somewhat impossible of a level to achieve in terms of being much, much lower than what anybody who's looked at the stock has estimated to be.

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you for your comments.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dimitri Judnave [ph] from Magnifier. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is answered thank you.

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have our next question from Gary Hackett from GEMI. Please take your question.

Gary Hackett

In order to exercise the Worldwide option, you needed to exhibit $2 billion in assets, other than one Worldwide, so you take that $2 billion and add in one Worldwide, because your total assets and what's your total asset number.

Wendy Silverstein

Gross assets 3.6 billion.

Gary Hackett

3.6 billion, all right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We have our next question from Brian Boyd from [indiscernible]. Please take your question.

Unidentified Analyst

This has been a great discussion on the office market conditions, I was hoping that you might be able to provide a little bit color on the Viceroy in what seems to be a softer hotel market in the city over the last couple of months.

Wendy Silverstein

I agree with that, and I just want to point out because I know sometimes the things are not necessarily easy to see, but we trying to make it -- the 10-K was not done by this management team, but I want to point out that we’re carrying value for the Viceroy at end of the year was $95.5 million and the company did take an imperilment on the Viceroy appropriately, so I believe Carolyn or John, the third quarter --?

John Garilli

Third quarter of '16, yes.

Wendy Silverstein

Yes, that is reflective of exactly what you just said.

Unidentified Analyst

And would the Viceroy have a marketing process that would be in line with the office assets, could you just speak may be to the timing, the uniqueness of that asset relative to the rest of portfolio?

Wendy Silverstein

The truth of the matter is that assets we think is going to show very well during the summer and fall months, because it's got these nice Central Park view from some rooms and it actually have a super highly productive roof top bar, that's producing a lot of NOI right now. And so, we actually the meeting on tomorrow, we meet several times with the broker of the hotel specialist from Eastville that’s going to doing this, he's heading over to Asia next this.

This asset is going to get launched relatively soon, because we want to hit what we think is the peak marketing periods of that sort of a hotel and we'll hope for the best, it will show well, but the overall market, is a forward market, it's got some challenges, it's not at its peak, but it's okay, we will see how it do.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeffrey Ellis from L Street Capital. Please state your question.

Jeffrey Ellis

I was just wondering, I think you talked about this a little at the beginning, but could you just walk through again when you calculated the cap rates for 1140 Broadway for the property valuation, how did you guys do that given that there is a lot of vacancy at the property. Could you just walk us through that process?

Wendy Silverstein

Remember that when we’re doing this analysis not everything is the cap rate analysis. The cap rate falls out of -- approaching it several different ways. So, obviously on a per square foot basis, you are going to take it -- you're not going to take into account necessarily whether or not every floor is leased. There is an intrinsic value to these building, buildings trade obviously when they are vacant.

So, the truth is the matter is the value that we have assigned to the building result in a very low cap rate, but we still think its achievable because people can easily put together a cash flow statement that shows how long they think it's going to take to lease up, what the cost to lease up is going to be and what the rents are going to be. All of which puts -- comes together into the net effective which is easily be modeled and then back up the per square foot price.

So, it's an iterative process, the going in cap rate on that does come out to be a low cap rate. If you do use a low cap rate, if you use core [ph] of market cap rate, you would be selling the building at a ridiculously low price per square foot. That’s not going to happen. It's not unusual for an asset that’s in this current phase to be sold on a very low cap rate basis, it happens all the time.

Jeffrey Ellis

All right. And then the cap rate range that you gave that doesn’t include any additional lease up for the property is that correct?

Wendy Silverstein

Yeah. As I said [multiple speakers].

Jeffrey Ellis

Would you have like a cap rate for the rest of the portfolio excluding that one property?

Wendy Silverstein

No, I don’t. And again, I'm going to at every question that aims to getting that specific pricing for individual assets. I'm not going to answer the question, because I'm protecting all of us, it's not helpful to the process.

Jeffrey Ellis

All right. Thank you.

Wendy Silverstein

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that appears to be our last question.

Wendy Silverstein

Okay. Thank you everyone being on today's call. And we all look forward to meeting you at our Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 8. In the meantime, if you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me, Carolyn or John, our contact information can be found on our website. Thank you again and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. That does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And have a great day.

