Utilities, Still A 'Safe' Bet In An Overvalued Market?

In my last article, I developed the case for Solar beating the S&P 500 over the long run, which sparked a bit of discussion in the comment section. In particular, several readers preferred to stick with their utility stocks to cover their electrical bills.

As I am putting new money to work, I decided, while waiting for permits and the installation to start, I'd see whether I could find some that are worth investing.

Depending on the investment horizon and the prevailing local electricity rates, that can make a whole lot of sense. The average utility rate for electricity is about 12.7 cts/kWhr in the US, which is about where my utility company sits (12.3cts/kWhr). It can range from 8cts/kWhr in Idaho all the way to 18.1 cts/kWhr in New York or even the diesel-powered 33.2 cts/kWhr in Hawaii. The higher the rates, the higher your ability to generate a return on your own solar installation. But for those not willing to take the plunge, not expecting to stay long enough in their homes, or geographically lucky ones, that live in a low electricity cost state, what utilities should they invest in?

Objective

Quite often, I find interesting analysis on Seeking Alpha on individual stocks and some lively discussion on how they might develop. Less often, the most important question gets answered: What is your objective with this stock? Only after answering this question, one should dive into individual stock analysis.

The objective today is to find a utility stock that provides safe, reliable, and growing dividend income to pay for the monthly electricity bills. Since we want to cover electricity bills, the utility should be predominantly in the electricity business.

Screening

With that in mind, let's start sifting through the haystack. Luckily, in this modern age, that is pretty easy.

My Fidelity Screener reports 47 pure play electric utilities and 15 renewable electricity producers.

There are also 16 independent power producers and energy traders listed, but recalling Enron vividly, I put those in the famous Warren Buffett pile of 'too hard to understand'. Well, maybe they are not, but they do certainly not fit the objective.

Here is how I filtered the list down:

Criteria Reasoning Companies Electric and renewable electric producers same industry 47 1.5x SPY yield (3%) if not for better yield, why? 37 3.2% CAGR dividend growth over five years expected energy inflation cost 14 Dividend payout < 85% eliminate overextended companies 7 Positive EPS growth over five years to support dividend growth 5

Where are the renewables?

First observation: None of the renewable energy providers made the list.

I went back and checked why. They typically sport enticing yields in the 5-7% range but have payout ratios that seem exceedingly high with short histories to boot. 8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) and Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) are two prime examples. Nearly 8% dividend yield but less than five years in business.

Just looking at their FAST Graphs, I decline. These are not your ordinary utility stocks that you would buy for 'orphans and widows' or to secure your energy cost independence.

Pattern Energy Group operates 18 wind power plants in US, Canada, and Chile.

8Point3 Energy Partners is a limited partnership formed by First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to own, operate and acquire solar energy generation projects.

I am not saying that these might not be valid companies. PEGI, for example, is covering its dividends with operating cash flow.

8Point3, on the other hand, is even struggling with that.

While both sport hefty yields, that, if sustained, could match my own solar utility ROR, neither fits the objective very well. History is too short to get comfortable about a sustainable business model.

I list them here, though, to remind me to look at them down the road, maybe a solar vs. wind race could be interesting.

Meet the Fabulous Five

Let's look at some venerable household names then. Seems there are options in a few states. Looking across the list, we notice a few things.

Southern Company going south?

Headquarter: Atlanta, Georgia

While Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has the highest yield with 4.64%, its dividend growth rate is the lowest at 3.43% and its dividend payout is the highest at 84.50%. More concerning is its EPS growth rate over five years of 0% as reported by Fidelity Stock Screener. Long-term dividend growth needs to be supported by earnings growth. FAST Graph, on the other hand, does report low-single digit EPS growth with the exception of 2016. The lack of earnings growth warrants a deeper look.

Lawrence Furman has penned a nice article detailing its woes in bringing an advanced coal with sequestration facility called Kemper online. It is about $4.4bn over budget (3x!). Sounds like advanced technology that so far has turned into a boondoggle and the likely reason that SO is trading around its normal P/E ratio. The comments of my last article about 'new technology' apply. Its track record according to FAST Graphs is about as 'Steady Eddy' as they come, though. That is the benefit of being a regulated business. No competition and the regulators allow for a decent return on investment by passing the cost onto the customers. The electricity consumer will pay the bill. Luckily, Southern has one of the strongest conversions to gas, which remains cheaper than coal and its rates are still below US average. The annualized ROR for growth and dividends over the last 20 years is 6.2%; quite satisfactory for a 'safe' stock, still less than my projected 8-9% on solar.

XCEL about to excel?

Headquarter: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Unlike Southern Company, Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) has an EPS growth rate history of 5.14%, which is roughly in line with its dividend growth rate of 6.72%. The dividends of 3.19% look better supported, and its payout ratio is also lower at 72%. That gives me more comfort about its ability to achieve sustained dividend growth.

It looks, however, that quite a few investors liked the utility well enough that it is trading substantially above its historic P/E ratio.

Also notice, that it cut its dividend in 2001 and 2002. This was an indirect fallout of the Enron scandal, as Xcel's energy trading subsidiary NRG (NYSE:NRG) got heavily impacted. The experiment of market de-regulation caused some major stress across the industry. It is not in that business anymore, so a repeat looks unlikely. You can see that it regained stability as there was no dip in earnings in 2008. Recession resistance is one of the key 'likes' for a utility stock. Its annualized ROR, including dividends, is 4.4%, which is partially driven by multiple expansion.

Seven lean years will follow seven fat ones

Now Xcel is certainly a good utility, but when you invest in a business like that, you need to be extra careful with valuation. It's fitting that I use Chuck Carnevale's FAST Graphs to demonstrate this. 'Mr. Valuation' taught me a lot about this topic. Don't overpay for a stock, especially not a slow grower.

When, not if!

Based on projected earnings, Xcel looks to be overvalued by about 23%. With a dividend yield of 3.2%, that is equivalent to about seven years of no growth when the valuation corrects. Yes, you will get your dividends, but from current levels, those will take some time to overcome the likely capital loss when the valuation mean reverts.

The likelihood of that happening in my humble opinion is rather high. Interest rates are scheduled to rise, making bonds relatively more attractive.

With all utility stocks, you can see that they 'cling' around a 15-16 P/E ratio, which is the equivalent of a 4-6% earnings yield. While regulators essentially guarantee a return on investment, they also put a cap on it. They want the utility to be able to not only pay shareholders a decent return but also provide their constituency with reliable and cheap power. The chance of a regulated utility company growing into an overvaluation is by design very limited.

Alliant Energy fell out of alliance too?

Headquarter: Madison, Wisconsin

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) saw a dip in earnings in 2003, including a dividend cut. It reported some ill-fated adventures selling energy to Brazil. It was also quite affected in 2008. In addition, Alliant is trading at much of a premium to its historical P/E ratio. Its annualized ROR, including dividends, is still a very respectable 6.5%. It is about 22% overvalued right now.

Portland teleported?

Headquarter: Portland, Oregon

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), according to FAST Graphs, is only 14 years old. Did Oregon continue to use whale oil lamps until recently, or was PGE suddenly 'teleported' out of nowhere?

Well, if you lived in the area, you might know the answer.

The utility has actually been around since 1888. Enron bought it for $2bn in stock and $1.1.bn in assumed debt in 1997. A newly independent Portland General Electric was born in 2006 as a distribution of bankrupt Enron to its debtors.

The Wikipedia page makes for a riveting read. Seems those dark days are behind and the stock has also taken a flight. Its ROR stands at 5.9%

But you guessed it looking at the graph: 22% overvalued!

Fortis fortuna adjuvat (Luck is with the daring)

Headquarter: St. Johns, Canada

The final contender on the list is Fortis (NYSE:FTS).

It takes some daring for this one, as it is actually a Canadian utility company listed in the US and operates in the US and the Caribbean as well. In the US, its own ITC, an energy transmission company as well as UNS Energy in Tucson and Central Hudson in New York State.

Until 2015, it also ran a commercial real estate and hotel business. Seems it is a serial acquirer, focused on the utility space. I put this one into the 'to hard' pile. FAST Graphs doesn't provide much of a history for FTS, and acquisitions are notoriously difficult to assess. Not fitting with the primary objective.

Where do we put the money?

Based on the inherent overvaluation of every utility but The Southern Company (SOC), I'd be inclined to choose them to put my money into, if I had it burning a hole in my pocket. Even that requires a leap of faith that they will indeed overcome their Kemper plant issues and/or the regulators allow it to pass the additional cost onto its captive consumers. But at least I am not overpaying.

For my part, I still prefer to put my money into my own utility Sol-1, as it promises what I consider an even lower risk 8-9% return.

Let's make it a three-way race:

I am open for suggestions, what utility my fellow contributors would put up to beat the return of my own solar utility. Feel free to suggest your favorite choice in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As an individual investor and not a professional investment advisor I encourage every reader to perform their own due diligence. While I have done very well in the stock market overall, I've had my fair share of 'learning experiences'. Even the best due diligence can't always protect you from changes in business environment, geo-political events or outright fraud and deception. Investing is the art of forecasting business performance and forecasting is very difficult, especially when it relates to the future. Good luck!