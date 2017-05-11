OPEC Gets Real About Non-OPEC Production

by: Robert Boslego

Summary

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih had said in a press conference he expected no shale oil response in 2017.

Now OPEC is projecting a 10% increase YOY in fourth quarter 2017.

While also projecting a 5% increase by non-OPEC, non-US production.

OPEC caught a tiger by the tail which is now striking back.

OPEC is beginning to better recognize that its cutback policy is a double-edged sword. It has enabled them to reap higher revenues but it's coming at the expense of stoking production from non-OPEC producers around the world.

In its May Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC revised its figures for its rivals significantly, as depicted in the table below:

OPEC MOMR Data and Forecasts

Non-OPEC

1Q16

55.79

1Q17

58.15

4%

2Q16

54.31

2Q17

57.57

6%

3Q16

54.66

3Q17

58.2

6%

4Q16

55.7

4Q17

59.05

6%

U.S.

1Q16

13.81

1Q17

13.9

1%

2Q16

13.68

2Q17

14.28

4%

3Q16

13.42

3Q17

14.63

9%

4Q16

13.62

4Q17

14.96

10%

Non-OPEC, Non-US

1Q16

41.98

1Q17

44.25

5%

2Q16

40.63

2Q17

43.29

7%

3Q16

41.24

3Q17

43.57

6%

4Q16

42.08

4Q17

44.09

5%

Note: Data include NGLs.

As I have mentioned several times before, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih had said in a press conference on December 10 that he expected no shale oil response in 2017. Some readers replied that he was simply lying to the press.

In this latest outlook, OPEC estimates that U.S. production in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be 10% YOY higher than in 2016. And it is estimating that non-OPEC, non-U.S. production will be 5% in the same comparison.

Conclusions

OPEC caught a tiger by the tail when it tried to put American shale companies out of business. Although its revenues will be higher as a result of its market manipulation, it will find itself under greater pressure to deepen the cuts, and cede market share, as time goes by as a result of global competition.

No wonder why Andurand "threw in the towel" on his long oil positions. Prices will remain at risk of collapsing as the cartel weakens.

For my analysis of global oil stock implications, see my Premium pages on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace by clicking here to sign up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

