OPEC Gets Real About Non-OPEC Production

OPEC is beginning to better recognize that its cutback policy is a double-edged sword. It has enabled them to reap higher revenues but it's coming at the expense of stoking production from non-OPEC producers around the world.
In its May Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC revised its figures for its rivals significantly, as depicted in the table below:
|
OPEC MOMR Data and Forecasts
|
Non-OPEC
|
1Q16
|
55.79
|
1Q17
|
58.15
|
4%
|
2Q16
|
54.31
|
2Q17
|
57.57
|
6%
|
3Q16
|
54.66
|
3Q17
|
58.2
|
6%
|
4Q16
|
55.7
|
4Q17
|
59.05
|
6%
|
U.S.
|
1Q16
|
13.81
|
1Q17
|
13.9
|
1%
|
2Q16
|
13.68
|
2Q17
|
14.28
|
4%
|
3Q16
|
13.42
|
3Q17
|
14.63
|
9%
|
4Q16
|
13.62
|
4Q17
|
14.96
|
10%
|
Non-OPEC, Non-US
|
1Q16
|
41.98
|
1Q17
|
44.25
|
5%
|
2Q16
|
40.63
|
2Q17
|
43.29
|
7%
|
3Q16
|
41.24
|
3Q17
|
43.57
|
6%
|
4Q16
|
42.08
|
4Q17
|
44.09
|
5%
Note: Data include NGLs.
As I have mentioned several times before, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih had said in a press conference on December 10 that he expected no shale oil response in 2017. Some readers replied that he was simply lying to the press.
In this latest outlook, OPEC estimates that U.S. production in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be 10% YOY higher than in 2016. And it is estimating that non-OPEC, non-U.S. production will be 5% in the same comparison.
Conclusions
OPEC caught a tiger by the tail when it tried to put American shale companies out of business. Although its revenues will be higher as a result of its market manipulation, it will find itself under greater pressure to deepen the cuts, and cede market share, as time goes by as a result of global competition.
No wonder why Andurand "threw in the towel" on his long oil positions. Prices will remain at risk of collapsing as the cartel weakens.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.