OPEC Gets Real About Non-OPEC Production

OPEC is beginning to better recognize that its cutback policy is a double-edged sword. It has enabled them to reap higher revenues but it's coming at the expense of stoking production from non-OPEC producers around the world.

In its May Monthly Oil Market Report, OPEC revised its figures for its rivals significantly, as depicted in the table below:

OPEC MOMR Data and Forecasts Non-OPEC 1Q16 55.79 1Q17 58.15 4% 2Q16 54.31 2Q17 57.57 6% 3Q16 54.66 3Q17 58.2 6% 4Q16 55.7 4Q17 59.05 6% U.S. 1Q16 13.81 1Q17 13.9 1% 2Q16 13.68 2Q17 14.28 4% 3Q16 13.42 3Q17 14.63 9% 4Q16 13.62 4Q17 14.96 10% Non-OPEC, Non-US 1Q16 41.98 1Q17 44.25 5% 2Q16 40.63 2Q17 43.29 7% 3Q16 41.24 3Q17 43.57 6% 4Q16 42.08 4Q17 44.09 5%

Note: Data include NGLs.

As I have mentioned several times before, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih had said in a press conference on December 10 that he expected no shale oil response in 2017. Some readers replied that he was simply lying to the press.

In this latest outlook, OPEC estimates that U.S. production in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be 10% YOY higher than in 2016. And it is estimating that non-OPEC, non-U.S. production will be 5% in the same comparison.

Conclusions

OPEC caught a tiger by the tail when it tried to put American shale companies out of business. Although its revenues will be higher as a result of its market manipulation, it will find itself under greater pressure to deepen the cuts, and cede market share, as time goes by as a result of global competition.

No wonder why Andurand "threw in the towel" on his long oil positions. Prices will remain at risk of collapsing as the cartel weakens.

For my analysis of global oil stock implications, see my Premium pages on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace by clicking here to sign up.