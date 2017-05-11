Garmin Acquires Active Corporation For Marine Database

The deal provides Garmin with a unique asset on which to capitalize in its marine navigation ambitions.

Active has created ActiveCaptain, a 250,000-member community of boaters who provide crowdsourced data on waterways throughout the U.S.

Quick Take

Navigation technology company Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced that it has acquired Active Corporation for an undisclosed amount.

Active runs the ActiveCaptain community of 250,000+ boaters that provide crowdsourced information on U.S. marine waterways and facilities.

The two parties had previously integrated their offerings, so the deal presents minimal integration risk and provides Garmin with a unique high-value asset to build its marine navigation offerings.

Target Company

Castine, Maine-based Active Corporation was founded by Karen and Jeffrey Siegel to provide boaters and marine software developers with marine point-of-interest data.

Below is a brief demo video about an ActiveCaptain integration:

(Source: The GPS Store)

The company sources data from both official sources as well as its 250,000-strong online community of boaters that update information, provide reviews, and notate boating hazards to much greater detail and current conditions than official sources.

Partners that use Active Corporation’s data include Garmin, Furuno, MaxSea TimeZero, Nobeltec, Rose Point’s Coastal Explorer, Navimatics Charts&Tides, HarborFinder, NutiCharts, Polar Navy’s PolarView, and Nuno Navigator.

Acquisition Terms

Neither Garmin nor Active Corporation disclosed the acquisition amount or terms.

In its deal announcement, Garmin also did not disclose any effects on its financial results, nor did it file an 8-K with the SEC, which it is required to do in the event of a material change in its financial condition.

Therefore, my guess is that the deal was not material to Garmin’s financial results and was likely done for under $10 million.

If so, the deal would have probably been paid for with cash, as Garmin had $847 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2016.

Rationale and Commentary

The two companies were known to each other before the deal since Garmin had already utilized Active’s marine data, according to Active.

Garmin operates in five business segments:

Automotive

Aviation

Fitness

Marine

Outdoor Recreation

ActiveCaptain provides Garmin with difficult-to-reproduce crowdsourced information by its more than 250,000 mariners.

Combining this human-sourced information with Garmin’s electronic resources should be a good match.

According to ActiveCaptain’s co-founder Jeffrey Siegel, “Garmin has extensive engineering and cartography capabilities that will allow ActiveCaptain to be deeply integrated into their product offerings.”

Additionally, by acquiring ActiveCaptain, Garmin will now be able to choose how its competitors use the information, or to what degree it can deny its competitors access to the more high-value data.

So, from a competitive standpoint, the deal enables Garmin to choose how it will differentiate itself in the market, resulting in greater market power.

Garmin has been more acquisitive in the past 18 months, with four acquisitions, including Active. Three of the four deals were for electronic or digital technology and one was for a distributor in Japan.

It seems management is stepping up its ambitions to acquire the necessary technology as its user continue to prioritize digital products and services over analog.

Although Garmin has long been in the GPS world, the end-user transition to digital is a challenge that affects every company.

I’m glad to see management is not asleep at the wheel.

