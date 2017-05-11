Learning Tree International's (LTRE) CEO Richard Spires on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Learning Tree International Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRE)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

David Asai - CFO

Richard Spires - CEO

Magnus Nylund - COO

Analysts

John Lewis - Osmium Partners

William Meyers - Miller Asset Management

Greeting, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Learning Tree International Inc.Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today David Asai.

David Asai

Thank you, Shiena. For your convenience, the text of today's prepared remarks we posted in the Investor Relations section of our website. Go to www.learningtree.com/investor.

Good afternoon, everyone. I am David Asai, Chief Financial Officer of Learning Tree International. I am joined today by Richard Spires, our Chief Executive Officer and Magnus Nylund, our Chief Operating Officer. First I will read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements and then discuss our performance in our second quarter, which ended March 31, 2017.

Richard Spires will provide forward-looking information about our third quarter, and our expectations for the remainder of fiscal year 2017. After those remarks, we'll open the floor for questions and discussion.

I must remind everyone that we follow a 52- or 53-week fiscal year. This means that our yearend and quarter-end dates are on the Friday nearest the end of the calendar quarter. This method is used to better align our external financial reporting with the way we operate our business. The second quarter of fiscal years 2017 and 2016 were both comprised of thirteen weeks.

In our second quarter of fiscal 2017, our revenues of $16.1 million were 14% lower than our revenues of $18.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. This principally resulted from a 12.6% decrease in the average revenue per participant and a 1.6% decrease in the number of participants when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease in the average revenue per participant was caused primarily by lower average revenue from the implementation of periodic pricing promotions and strategies, and changes in foreign exchange rates, which negatively impacted revenues by 2.5%.

Overall, during our second quarter of fiscal 2017, we trained 12,368 course participants, compared to 12,567 course participants in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

Cost of revenues was 59.9% of revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 67.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2016, and accordingly, our gross profit percentage was 40.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 32.3% in the second quarter of the prior year.

The change in cost of revenues as a percentage of revenues in fiscal 2017 primarily reflects the combined effects of the 12.6% decrease in average revenue per participant that was offset by a 22.7% decrease in cost per participant. The decrease in cost per participant is primarily the result of a 23.9% decrease in the cost of revenues partially offset by a 1.6% decrease in participants.

The decrease in costs of revenues reflects the impact of our cost reduction program, lower number of events and the positive impact on expenses from changes in foreign exchange rates. Changes in foreign exchange rates do not materially affect our gross profit percentage, since exchange rate changes affect our cost of revenues by approximately the same percentage as they affect our revenues.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2017, course development expense decreased by $0.5 million to $0.8 million compared to $1.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Course development expenses were 4.7% of revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 7.1% in the prior year's second quarter.

Our library of instructor-led courses numbered 304 course titles at the end of our second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to 369 course titles at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, our sales and marketing expense decreased by $1.4 million to $3.5 million from $4.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in direct marketing costs and personnel expenses as part of our cost reduction program when compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

General and Administrative expense during the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $3.9 million, compared to $5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the results of our ongoing cost reduction program.

As a result in changes in estimates, we recorded an additional non-cash restructuring charge of $0.4 million related to our Reston, Virginia facility. This is in addition to the $1.9 million non-cash charge booked in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we recorded a loss from operations of $2.1 million, compared to a loss from operations of $5.2 million, in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

During each of the second quarters of fiscal years 2017 and 2016, we had other expense of $0.1 million, primarily from foreign exchange losses.

The tax provisions for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $2.3 million, compared to a net loss of $5.4 million, in the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2017, our cash and cash equivalents decreased by $3.2 million to $5.3 million at March 31, 2017 from $8.5 million at September 30, 2016. This decrease primarily resulted from cash used in operations of $3.1 million and the negative effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of operations of $0.1 million.

As of and for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, we reported an accumulated stockholders’ deficit of $18 million and negative cash flow from operations in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and for the previous four fiscal years as our revenues have declined each year-over-year during this period.

At March 31, 2017, our capital resources consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $5.3 million. We have established a $3.0 million line of credit with Action Capital Corporation. The line is secured by our U.S. operation’s accounts receivable and is subject to limitations based on the amounts of available accounts receivable. There have been no borrowings to date on this line of credit. While we have, and will continue to take steps to stabilize revenues and decrease our operating costs on a year-over-year basis for fiscal year 2017, unless we are able to improve our liquidity in the future, there continues to be substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

Our registered independent public accounting firm’s report issued on our audited financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2016 included an explanatory paragraph expressing substantial doubt in the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters of 2017 also contained explanatory footnote related to our ability to continue as a going concern.

I will now turn the call over to Richard Spires our Chief Executive Officer, to address our projections for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 and our expectations for the remainder of fiscal year 2017.

Richard Spires

Thank you, David.

Prior to providing an outlook for the remainder of fiscal year 2017, I wanted to make a couple of comments on our second quarter performance. While revenue did drop 14.0% in the second quarter of 2017 versus the second quarter of 2016, the effect of foreign exchange rates impacted our revenue negatively by 2.5%. Our U.S. Government General Service Administration contract business was down 15.3% in our second quarter of 2017 versus the second quarter of 2016.

Our belief is that the start of the new presidential administration combined with the budget uncertainty for the government fiscal year 2017, which was finally resolved last week with a passage of a bill funding the U.S. federal government for 2017, accounted for the weakness in our U.S. federal government business in the second quarter.

In terms of costs, our comprehensive cost reduction program is beginning to have a significant impact when looking at second quarter of fiscal year 2017 as compared to second quarter of fiscal year 2016. Our initiatives to lower direct costs increased our gross profit percentage to 40.1% of revenues, up from 32.3% the second quarter of last fiscal year.

In terms of operating expenses, we dropped costs by $2.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 as compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2016, which represents a 24.5% reduction. I continue to be pleased that, even though we have taken significant cost reductions in terms of personnel and other support contracts, we have been able to maintain our quality levels and customer satisfaction scores at comparable levels from last year to this year.

Now let’s cover our projections for the third quarter. Because we conduct approximately 42% of our business in currencies other than U.S. dollars, fluctuations in exchange rates will affect revenues and expenses when translated into dollars. If the exchange rates of May 1, 2017 remain constant for the remainder of the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we would expect changes in foreign exchange rates to unfavorably affect revenues by approximately 2.6% in our third quarter compared to our same quarter of fiscal 2016.

For our third quarter of fiscal 2017, we currently expect revenues of between $16.8 million and $17.8 million, compared to revenues of $21.1 million in our third quarter of fiscal 2016.

We expect a gross profit percentage in our third quarter of fiscal 2017 of between 42.8% and 43.8% compared to 37.2% in our third quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect overall operating expenses for our third quarter of fiscal 2017 to be between $7.8 million and $8.2 million, compared to $10.8 million in the same quarter a year ago.

As a result of the above factors, we expect to incur a third quarter operating loss of between break-even and negative [$1] million compared with an operating loss of $3.0 million in our third quarter of fiscal 2016. We expect third quarter other expense, net to be less than $0.1 million.

Overall, we expect to report pre-tax results for our third quarter of fiscal 2017 of a loss between break-even and negative $1.1 million, compared with pretax loss of $2.8 million in our third quarter of fiscal 2016.

Although the Company has been diligently working to achieve an operating income break-even position, we are currently forecasting a loss in our third quarter of 2017 of between breakeven and $1 million. We also continue to experience lower enrollments in our U.S. government sector, which we are attributing to the transition to a new administration and the budget uncertainty.

Based on historical performance during administration transitions, we expect the continued slowness in our U.S. federal government business will last through our third quarter of 2017. However, after the third quarter, with the passage of budget legislation, we anticipate there will be growing enrollments from the U.S. federal government.

In regards to strategy, we continue to pursue a three-pronged strategy of one, offering a full range of Workforce Optimization Solutions that augment our traditional hands-on, instructor-led training capabilities, two, adding e-Learning capabilities to our training solutions; and three, providing a comprehensive suite of training courses to meet the needs of IT organizations.

In addition to our becoming a Microsoft Learning Partner, which I mentioned on our last earnings call, we have aggressively been pursuing partnerships with certification organizations, particularly in the cyber security and agile development arenas. In cyber security, we now offer training courses that support attendees working to obtain certifications from ISC2, ISACA, CompTIA, and EC-Council. In agile, we work with the Scrum Alliance, ICAgile, and Scaled Agile, among others.

In the vendor arena, we have now partnered with vendors and other training providers to significantly increase our breadth of course offerings, to include product training from Cisco, Adobe, IBM, Red Hat, Oracle, F5, and Palo Alto Networks. All of these partnerships help to establish Learning Tree as a premier provider of training to support the needs of IT organizations.

We believe that the strategies and initiatives we have and are implementing, is positioning

Learning Tree to stabilize and then grow our revenues and improve our operating expenses. In our last earnings call, I stated that our objective for fiscal year 2017 was to generate a positive operating income for the full fiscal year. Given our second quarter performance including the added restructuring charge, that objective will be difficult to achieve.

Based on an improving pipeline and anticipated improvement in enrollments from the U.S. federal government, we anticipate the fourth quarter 2017 to follow recent historical trends as the strongest quarter of our fiscal year. Although we are and will continue to work diligently to accomplish our goals, there is no assurance that we will achieve them and if so, by the expected timing of fiscal year 2018.

I also note that due to the recent history of year-over-year declines in revenue and the current liquidity position of the Company, there are significant risks that we will not accomplish enough of our goals to achieve positive cash flows in the near term.

And now we'd like to open the floor to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of John Lewis with Osmium Partners. Please proceed.

John Lewis

I just had question if you could offer more context around the state of the government business in terms of contracts or pent-up demand or how does the pipeline looks versus what happened since the funding - the continued funding with the U.S. government. Can you give any color on how you expect that to play out?

Richard Spires

Yes, thank John for this question. This is Richard Spires. On the positive side we do believe there is pent-up demand. Many of our clients on the U.S. federal government has done business for us for years and in different agencies and we certainly expect that once we - the legislation is passed and been signed by the President of course funding the government - there's a process of multiple weeks to go through the apportionment process at OMD and likely for agencies actually get their full funding.

So are definitely seeing some increased activity, more discussions and anticipate that we will see an uptick in that federal government business. At this point I can't really give you a percentage but we certainly see pent-up demand.

John Lewis

In regards to - you have I think a $3 million untapped line. Would you tap that before you would consider any other actions on outside funding given your guidance? Why look for an additional resources given what seems to be a very modest burn from here.

David Asai

John, this is David. We will evaluate the situation as it goes forward. The action capital line is in place and available but if we could find cheaper financing we'd be willing to consider that. So it's something that that we continue to evaluate on a monthly basis.

Your next question comes from the line of William Meyers with Miller Asset Management. Please proceed.

William Meyers

Could you just give us an idea of how much our government revenue is as a percent of total revenue?

Richard Spires

We don't for competitive reasons don't provide that information publicly but as you might imagine given our location headquartered here in the Washington DC area. We do have a reasonable government business both at the U.S. federal government level, state and local here in United States, as well as quite a bit of business federal or government business within Canada and also the U.K. and even Sweden where we had their operations.

William Meyers

I understand the reluctance to give a specific amount but just to give me a little bit better idea is it the vast majority of your business, is it less than half your business. Can you give me some sort of qualitative answer.

Richard Spires

It is less than half of our business.

William Meyers

Okay. That's all I need for now and I deeply appreciate that and also congratulations on cutting your expenses. Thanks.

Richard Spires

Okay. This is again Richard Spires. I would like to just thank all of you that were able to listen in on this call. And we appreciate your continued interest in Learning Tree International. Good day.

