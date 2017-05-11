The Fundamental Problems With Snap

Snap is a major innovator and has further monetization potential, but it’s unclear what its innovation goals are and investors should stay away.

Snap’s growth is seriously impacted by competition from Facebook, and investors should be seriously concerned about whether CEO Spiegel is up to this job.

Snap had a disastrous 2017 1Q earnings report, which saw its stock price fall by over 20 percent thanks to lower than expected revenue and user growth.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been the most controversial stock of 2017, with analysts all over the place on its future prospects. And the company's disastrous 2017 1Q results have caused those debates to sprout up all over again, with price estimates ranging from a pitiful $9 per share to a bullish high-20s. It is hardly surprising, as Snap saw user and revenue growth fail to meet expectations and continues to hemorrhage money like there is no tomorrow. The poor earnings report saw Snap's stock on Wednesday crash by over 20 percent, from $23 to $18 per share.

There is no denying that Snap is very interesting and investors should not overreact on one earnings report. But this earnings reports makes clear that the fundamental issues which many investors had with Snap before its IPO are not going to go away. In fact, some of those problems like Snap's path to profitability and the concerns surrounding CEO Evan Spiegel are more apparent than ever.

This is not a time to jump in on a stock at a bargain price. This is a time to stay away from Snap.

Growth and Leadership

The fundamental problem which investors had with Snap going into its IPO was that Snap was massively unprofitable, but its growth indicators like revenue and users were slowing down in the face of competition from Facebook. Spiegel and Snap's backers tried to brush these worries aside by stating that it was a temporary blip, but this latest earning report and the disappointing user growth belies that claim. Instagram Stories surpassed Snapchat's total users in April, and Mark Zuckerberg's announced major ambitions with augmented reality in the same month were interpreted by many as a direct shot at Snapchat.

So what is Snapchat's plan to deal with competition from Facebook? Your guess is as good as mine. In Evan Spiegel's first conference call, he brushed off Facebook by stating that they were the Yahoo to his Google and said that advertisers would eventually see the benefits which Snapchat had to offer. It is possible that Spiegel is trying to give a calm portrayal to ease nervous investors, but it also looks he may be out of touch.

Spiegel is in fact another pre-IPO concern about Snap that has not been alleviated. Spiegel and his allies control the overwhelming majority of shares as Snap only dealt out non-voting shares in its IPO. This allows Spiegel to do whatever he wishes without the involvement of shareholders, and investors have wondered whether he has the experience and temperament to lead Snap through the difficult periods which every company has. Snap faces a serious threat in Facebook competition, and yet Spiegel is far too blasé about how to deal with it.

Innovation - to what end?

Snap optimists are claiming that while these 1Q results are disappointing, it should not take away from Snapchat's potential. Morgan Stanley, a major initial investor in Snap, said that Snapchat's "success going forward...will come down to its ability to continue innovating and improving its user offerings, engagement and ad product suite."

It is true that Snap is a highly innovative company, with forays into wearables and mobile advertising among other fields. But once again, the ugly ghost of Facebook rears its head again. As advertising competition gets more intense, Snapchat faces problems on how to distinguish itself from Google or Facebook for those precious dollars.

Snap wants to claim that its advantages are its millennial-heavy demographic and mobile advertising. However, I remain skeptical about how much Snapchat can extract from millennials before they head to Instagram and Facebook and Google already have a strong presence in mobile.

Snap's growth is slowing down, and it is hard to see just how it will pick that growth up again. Innovation is not a magic word which will fix that problem.

Too many problems

Snap is not doomed, but it faced real, tough questions before its IPO and still has not given a satisfactory answer for many of them. How much trust can investors really place in Spiegel? What is Snap's path to profitability? Will it be able to sustain high user and revenue growth in the face of competition from Facebook?

Until Snap can recover user growth or show that it has a plan beyond hoping that user growth will turn itself around, investors should look elsewhere. Investors who already have Snap however may want to consider holding for now as the stock does have potential if the right decisions are made, but understand Snap carries a lot of risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.