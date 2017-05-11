Rentech's (RTK) CEO Keith Forman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rentech, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RTK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Julie Cafarella - VP, IR and Communications

Keith Forman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Summers - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Julie Cafarella

Welcome everyone to Rentech’s first quarter 2017 conference call. During this call, Keith Forman, President and CEO of Rentech will summarize our activities. Paul Summers, our Chief Financial Officer will give a financial review of the period. They will be available for questions at the end of our remarks.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Keith.

Keith Forman

Welcome and thanks for joining us this morning. Rentech’s consolidated results for the first quarter were affected by continued soft demand for retail Wood Pellets, lower Industrial Pellet sales, accruals for estimated rail and transportation penalties in Canada, lower revenue, revenues due to a sale of Fulghum mill last year and fewer South American export vessels and assets and goodwill impairments at Fulghum.

Fulghum’s first quarter revenues were lower by 27% as compared to Q1 of 2016. U.S. revenues which were down 8% year-over-year continue to be negatively impacted by the sale of a mill in April of 2016. South America sales were down 47% [ph] in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the prior year due to significantly fewer shipped sales to Asia and we expect these sales to pick up throughout the remainder of this year but to be lower than in 2016. Lower in-country biomass sales also contributed to the decline in South America revenues.

We wrote down Fulghum’s U.S. assets by $7.8 million in Q1 due to previously announced notice we received in February that the Fulghum customer intends to exercise its purchase option for two chipping mills. The same notice also triggered a goodwill impairment test in the first quarter also in the U.S. that resulted in a write down of $13.1 million.

Fulghum completed the sale of the two mills earlier this month which will result in net proceeds of approximately $5 million. Rentech is required to offer the net proceeds as prepayment of its debt to GSO subject to limitations as any in Fulghum’s debt covenants.

At NEWP, sales volumes increased in the first quarter was compared to the prior year period, however revenues continued to be significantly lower than historical levels. In the first quarter, wood pellet demand continued to be negatively impacted by relatively warm weather and continued depressed prices for competing heating fuels such as heating oil and propane. In addition, sales prices for the first quarter of 2017 were lower than in the prior year period.

NEWP operated at approximately 43% of capacity during the first quarter of 2017, as compared to 77% of capacity in Q1 of 2016. We will continue to monitor inventory levels and demand and adjust production at the facilities accordingly.

As we previously announced, the Wawa facility has been idle since early March. In January, we shifted approximately 48,000 tons of pellets to Drax. In March, we cancelled the next two shipments for 2017 without incurring any penalties to Drax, leaving us with an obligation to deliver approximately 193,000 tons during the remainder of this year.

In April, we shipped most of Wawa’s remaining inventory of approximately 12,000 tons of pellets to Drax, under an amendment to contract. This shipment does not affect our delivery obligations for 2017. We will most likely have further amendments to delivery schedule as a result of the continued idling of the facility.

In the first quarter, we fulfilled our contractual obligations to OPG with pellets produced at the Atikokan plant which has been operating at reduced levels since early March. With regard to an allocated corporate SG&A expenses our cost saving efforts have reduced consolidated year-over-year comparisons by 30%.

I’d like Paul to take you through the financials in more detail.

Paul Summers

Hello everyone. Starting with the top line Rentech revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled approximately $32.2 million which were down 19% versus Q1 of 2016.

As Keith mentioned, sales at Fulghum were lower primarily due to the sale of a mill in April of 2016 and lower South American export revenues. Industrial wood pellet revenues in Q1 were also slightly lower than last year due to lower sales volumes.

Revenues in NEWP actually increased over the year but were still below historical levels due to relatively warm weather and continued low prices for competing heating oil. Our total gross profits for Q1 were down $900,000 compared to the first quarter of last year. Fulghum’s gross profit margin for Q1 of 2017 was 11% as compared to 17% in Q1 of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of the mill in the U.S. in April of 2016 as well as lower top American export sales.

NEWP’s gross margin was 9% in Q1 of 2017 as compared to 16% for the first quarter of last year. The decline was due to lower sales prices and charges related to scaling back production in Q1 of 2017. Canada’s gross margin improved by 8% primarily due to a $2.7 million reduction in inventory write-downs.

Our total consolidated SG&A expenses were down by 5% in Q1 of this year compared to last year. SG&A expenses would have been down at 26% excluding accrued penalties relating to the idling of the Wawa facility in Q1 of 2017.

Corporate overhead was lower by 30% primarily due to our cost savings effort. These statements were partially offset by the absence of corporate overhead allocations to the industrial pellet segment a practice we discontinued in 2017.

NEWP’s SG&A expenses were lower by 11% while increases in Fulghum’s personnel cost in South American and employee business cost in the U.S. drove up SG&A by approximately 21% or $256,000 year-over-year.

The increase in personnel cost resulted from a reclassification of operational cost to SG&A and the strengthening of the Chilean peso against the U.S. dollar. Additionally, we are hopeful that the increase in employee benefits cost in the U.S. will normalize over the remainder of the year.

Industrial pellet SG&A was higher due to the accrual of 1.9 million of estimated future liabilities associated with the idling of the Wawa facility. These liabilities represent estimated future obligations under our TrinityRail and CN agreements.

In the first quarter, we recorded [Indiscernible] of the estimated CN shortfall penalty for the full year. The accruals for TrinityRail represents our best estimate of future liabilities under our railcar lease net of potential income from subleasing the cars.

These expenses were partially offset by the absence of corporate overhead allocations to the segment in 2017.

Turning to the balance sheet, Rentech’s consolidated cash balance as of March 31st was $23.7 million. The pretax value of our approximately $7.2 million units of CVR partners which serve as collateral for the GSO debt was approximately $35 million as of yesterday's close.

Our total debt obligations as of March 31 were $116.7 million. This includes $52.3 million of debt owed to GSO, $22.7 million at Fulghum U.S., $14.2 million at Fulghum South America, $14.1 million at NEWP, and $13.5 million related to our capital lease of the Port facility in Québec City.

I will now turn the call back to Keith.

Keith Forman

Before we open the lines for Q&A, I just want to note that we remain actively engaged in the strategic review process for Wawa and the Company as a whole. We are not in a position to answer any specific questions about the process including timing, participants etcetera, nor can we guarantee that the process will resolve at the end of the day in a successful transaction.

I would like to now have the operator open the floor to questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Julie Cafarella

We’re actually done with the call. We appreciate if you have any follow up questions and feel free to reach out to me.

