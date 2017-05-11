Uni-Pixel's (UNXL) CEO Jeff Hawthorne on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Uni-Pixel, Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)

Jeff Hawthorne

Good afternoon. Thank you for participating on today's call. We appreciate your time and ongoing interest in the Company. During the first quarter, we had many of the 2016 design win programs moving into production; and a factory focused on ramping output of these programs. While the revenue number for the quarter was not what we would have liked, we are encouraged with the progress made on several manufacturing initiatives that we believe will help us accelerate revenue growth as we move through the year. The initiation of production on a large number of programs is not without its challenges; a certain level of customization must be done for each new design that goes through the factory.

Many of the 2016 design win devices have new technologies, such as active stylus, narrow mesh width and diamond guard coating, that were not in the previous generation of devices. We are making significant progress addressing the challenges of ramping the factory and our supply chain to move the current programs forward with the expectation of expanded revenues as we progress through 2017. Our focus is on increasing yield and achieving manufacturing efficiencies.

Our tablet program with one of the largest national wireless carriers continued strong and demonstrates our ability to ramp a large program. Today, we have shipped more than three quarters of a million sensors to the customer since Q3 2016. The product has been very well received by the carriers’ end user customers and we expect this program to continue throughout 2017.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Christine Russell, our Chief Financial Officer for a review of the numbers. At the conclusion of Christine's remarks, we will hear from Jalil Shaikh, our Chief Operating Officer on manufacturing status for the quarter. After which, I will provide an update on our strategic initiative and then we'll open the call for your questions. Christine.

Christine Russell

Thank you, Jeff. As most of you should have a copy of the financial results, let me focus my comments on a few key areas. Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior quarter. During this quarter, we shipped in volume to an 8-inch tablet offered by a major wireless carrier, as well as to a number of designs that first commenced shipping in 2016. We also began to ship early volumes to multiple 2016 product design wins.

Cost of sales for the first quarter was $4.3 million compared to $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. We have a significant amount of non-cash cost in our cost of sales. Excluding these non-cash costs, such as amortization of prepaid license fees and depreciation, the costs for Q1 2017 is $3.5 million with the cash basis gross margin of negative $2.2 million. This is an area of improvement compared to the prior quarter cash basis gross margin of negative $2.5 million; the variable or contribution margin improved by 25 points.

R&D expense for the first quarter was $2.9 million, basically flat from the prior quarter. SG&A at $2 million was also flat quarter-over-quarter. Operating expenses are under control. We're focusing our investments in manufacturing process. On an adjusted EBITDA basis with one-time and non-cash cost removed, the Company incurred a loss of $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to a loss of $6.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The non-GAAP EBITDA per share loss was $0.13, GAAP per share loss was $0.15. We've included an adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table in the press release issued this afternoon.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash at the end of March was $6 million. Capitalization as of March 31, 2017 was 56 million non-diluted shares outstanding and 80 million fully diluted, which includes common stock, warrants and employee stock options. Share count as a result of the April and May preferred equity conversion is updated to 60 million non-diluted shares with 1.4 million preferred shares, 3 million employee options and 42 million warrants, with 34 million of these warrants in the money.

That concludes my remarks. I'd like to turn the call over to Jalil Shaikh, our Chief Operating Officer. Jalil.

Jalil Shaikh

Thanks, Christine. I would like to talk about four key areas of our manufacturing process, during the first quarter, as pointed out by Jeff; number one, technology enhancements; two, ramp up of multiple programs; three, material; and four, vendor support. During the fourth quarter and into the first quarter, we introduced enhancements to our touch-screen technology to provide even better responsiveness and efficiencies for Microsoft and Wacom Stylus performance on our XTouch sensors.

More than 90% of our design wins includes stylus functionality. That being the case, the XTouch sensors match pattern line had to be further narrowed by 25% to achieve the best performance in the industry. Although, these enhancements presented challenges in the manufacturing process, we believe the finished product will be that much better and well received by the end-user customer. We believe that the work done in the first quarter to enhance our technology sets that stage for smoother new product introductions, driven by increased manufacturing efficiencies and higher yield going forward. You'll recall that we have already qualified Microsoft and Wacom’s stylus technology.

We recently issued a press release announcing the strip of new equipment for more effective and efficient application of our patented Diamond Guard coating technology. Diamond Guard offers superior protection as scratch resistance to our touch sensor. These features will enhance our customer yield and lower their cost. Also, our patented Diamond Guard technology gives the OEM the option to use cover glass or not. This is an important value proposition for our customers. We expect that the new Diamond Guard coating equipment will commence operations in June and provide a meaningful improvement in yield and quality for our XTouch sensors.

It is important to note that every product that goes through our factory is a custom product, which requires some level of adjustment and has a learning curve associated with it. It is a matter of making the necessary adjustments to fit the specs of our customers' device. This is a normal issue for all sensor providers, including Uni-Pixel. We have made significant progress in addressing these issues and we expect to be operating more efficiently going forward as these products ramp up. With these technology improvements, in conjunction with the fine tuning of our products, we're confident of improved yields and reduced manufacturing cost in the future.

The second area I want to discuss relates to the strong ramp up in production at the factory. As I just mentioned, there is a learning curve of each of these projects and that certainly had an impact on our fourth quarter and first quarter operational and financial results. Any manufacturing entity, regardless of size, including some of the biggest and best known technology companies have experienced the same things we are going through. This is not an excuse, its reality. The team in the fab has done a great job in making progress and we continue to experience improved yields.

That brings us to materials, our third key point. We did experienced a major issue in Q1 regarding less than optimal materials. One of our vendors, a large global supplier, shipped us material which cost significant yield excursion. We ran into problem with the specific batch of material while it did have an impact on our production and consequently our financial results, we appreciate the strong and prompt support from our vendor who dispatched technical and business support personnel to our fab. We believe this issue is now contained. Going forward, we have the full attention of the vendor.

Finally, with regards to our broader vendor group, we recently invited our key suppliers from all over the world to our factory and held detailed discussions regarding our production schedules, material needs and the general direction of our business. Given the volume of programs working their way through our factory, a number of our suppliers agreed to double-digit cost reductions as our ramp continues to accelerate. We certainly appreciate their support as it relates to price reductions, but we are even more appreciative that they want us to succeed and are actively working with us to improve the Company forward. We believe that further cost reductions will be in-store as we execute on additional cost reduction initiatives and continue to drive more volume through the factory in the coming quarters.

That concludes my comments, and I would like to turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeff Hawthorne

Thanks, Jalil. As it relates to the revenue pipeline, we were recently awarded a 10.1-inch active stylus enabled tablet program from a major Japan-based PC manufacturer. This award represents Uni-Pixel's 26th design win since January 1, 2016. The new device will feature Uni-Pixel's XTouch touch screen sensors and Diamond Guard hard coat to maximize touch screen responsiveness and seamlessly support active stylus capabilities. We expect to go into volume production in the second half of 2017.

This is an important new design win for Uni-Pixel as it adds to the order book for late 2017 and into 2018. The question has been asked, why doesn’t Uni-Pixel have the large number of RFQs in 2017 as it did in 2016 at this time? RFQ flow varies from year-to-year. Last year, one specific OEM made a strategic decision to simultaneously launch a large number of new products. Consequently, a substantial number of RFQs were issued. That same OEM is being far more incremental this year; timing varies; it is the nature of the business.

I can tell you that we continue to respond to RFQs and we expect to win our fair share of orders in 2017. Computer manufacturers are increasingly focused on producing new devices that are thinner, wider, more responsive with optimized touch, and Stylus capabilities. This reinforces our belief that the market is heading in our direction, and we are well positioned to take full advantage of the opportunity as the market continues to develop. A casing point, in March, we announced the long-term agreement with a leading U.S. based PC manufacture to supply XTouch sensors. The agreement specifies that the PC marker will supply rolling forecast to Uni-Pixel who will reserve manufacturing capacities for the PC maker.

This will provide us the level of visibility into market demand. The agreement also provides for the customers and Uni-Pixel to share product development roadmaps and engage in innovation meetings. The customer has the right to request limited exclusive early access to certain technology development advancements. We look forward to working with this industry leader in the coming years.

Strategically, we continue to enhance our technology to stay ahead of the trends that we see coming in the near future. During the quarter, demonstration units of our next generation XTouch sensors Diamond Touch were displayed at our suite during CES in Las Vegas. Diamond Touch is the thinnest no cover lens touch screen sensor in the industry. They will reduce solution costs significantly.

The technology will provide system integrators and OEMs the ability to produce lighter and faster devices at lower cost. We believe it has the potential to open the door to the 80% of laptop market that is currently not touch-enabled and represents an addressable market estimated to be approximately $750 million annually. We've recently issued a press release announcing that we took delivery of a new equipment to dramatically improve the application of our Diamond Guard coating technology. The equipment is currently being installed and we expect to move it into production in June.

This automated equipment uses a new coating methodology to apply Diamond Guard more consistently at higher speeds. The improved coating methodology will also reduce scrap material. We expect it to be instrumental in supporting Diamond Touch manufacturing and preparation for customer evaluation process to secure design wins for the Diamond Touch product.

Flexible OLEDs are commercially available today. We are seeing these devices being incorporated into smartphones with fixed curved features. We continue to see trade journal reports, the design work is taking place to improve the flexibility of OLED devices that will permit them to fold and bend multiple times. The brittle nature of indium tin oxide, touch screen technology currently in broad use will not support flexible and foldable applications.

Our new Diamond Touch metal mesh sensors with Diamond Guard coating are very well suited for this type of application. Foldable sensors and displays must be very thin, particularly on a smartphone application. Diamond Touch with a thinnest stack in the industry is a perfect solution. It does not require cover glass as our Diamond Guard coating is a cover glass replacement.

Our internal testing demonstrated consistently high performance of our XTouch sensors in tests of up to 200,000 fold at a 2 millimeter radius at the fold without creating any performance or cosmetic degradations. This specification was provided by the leading global smartphone manufacturer. We believe that the ability to conform to certain shapes will be an important feature of next generation applications such as wearable devices, smartphones, and automotive applications among others.

The flexibility of our XTouch sensor is an important differentiator that could become a greater competitive advantage for Uni-Pixel in the future. We believe this product feature opens the doors to new market opportunities to grow our business in the coming years and could add another $2 billion to $3 billion to our addressable market.

We are currently working on adapting our sensor technology to integrate into flexible OLED material layers. We believe the market is heading in our direction. Our addressable market for tablets and two-in-one laptops currently exceeds $1 billion annually. Metal mesh market share is expected to grow from 5% in 2016 to greater than 30% by 2020. Introduction of Diamond Touch technology will open the 80% of clamshell laptops that do not have touch and could add another $750 million to our addressable market.

We have recently demonstrated that our Diamond Touch sensor is a good candidate for foldable and flexible display applications. The foldable and flexible smartphone market could add another $2 billion to $3 billion annually in addressable market. Only metal mesh touch sensors can address advanced touch and stylus capabilities, as well as bend and fold requirements. In that regard, Uni-Pixel is very well positioned to benefit as these new requirement to find the market.

Given the scale of new market opportunities our development could address, the desire of PC OEMs to secure increasing amounts of metal mesh manufacturing capacity and the Asia concentration of our customer base, we believe strategic partnerships will be an important element of our continued growth. We've had interest from several potential strategic partners that are at various stages of discussion.

During the quarter, we announced entering a memorandum of understanding with GIS, a current Uni-Pixel customer, to negotiate a definitive agreement. The two parties were not able to come to an equitable agreement by the expiration date of April 17, 2017. While GIS remains our valuable customer, we are hoping to continuing discussions at anytime with GIS that will lead to a fair agreement of partnership for both sides. In the meantime, we are continuing discussions with several parties interested in partnering with us. I was in Asia last week reviewing a proposal with one potential partner and have been invited to present to their Board of Directors.

Jalil and I were in Colorado Springs at the beginning of this week to provide a factory tour and discuss the partnership proposal with another potential partner. Given the importance of strategic partnerships, we are dedicating a significant amount time and energy on this initiative.

We are executing our strategy to address new markets one to two years out with new technology development and strategic partnerships. We are concurrently focused on ramping up the volume production on many of the programs that were awarded to us in 2016, and increasing the manufacturing efficiencies at our Colorado Springs factory. We look for 2017 to be a pivotal year for Uni-Pixel.

Let's now open the call for your questions. Operator, please open the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. And the first question is today is going to be Mark Miller with Benchmark. Please go ahead with your question.

Mark Miller

I'm just wondering, the material problem you experienced, how much did they cost doing sales during the quarter?

Jeff Hawthorne

Mark, I would say it was probably a substantial amount, somewhere on the order of about probably 25% of the revenue we actually ended up reporting. So it was a pretty significant hit. But as we said, it was a one-time event. We did work with the vendor and we were able to contain it very quickly.

Mark Miller

In terms of your yields, how have they gone over the last quarter? Have they improved or stayed the same?

Jalil Shaikh

So as Jeff pointed out last time also that our mature products continue to use to our expectation. It is the new product, which are ramping up. And I'm very pleased to inform you that we are seeing double-digit growth in our new product ramp up and we are very optimistic that we will eventually reach to short level very soon.

Mark Miller

One more from me and then I'll jump back in the queue. You ended with $6 million in cash. I know you were talking about some debt financing. First question, what was your cash burn from operations? And what are your plans for cash generation over the next three to six months?

Christine Russell

Sure Mark. Net cash increase during the quarter was $4.4 million and this was comprised of cash from financing of about $11.5 million net. And cash used in operations of a little bit over $7 million. The operations cash use includes expenses related to the introduction of multiple new products into the factory. So we do expect cash used to decline substantially as yields drive the material scrap decline and as revenue rises. And the second part of your question was on term debt?

Mark Miller

Right.

Christine Russell

So we do actually have -- we have several proposals from term debt providers. The reason we wanted to focus on term debt was the Company has no debt on our balance sheet, and we thought this would be a very attractive addition to the balance sheet. And we are taking a little bit of time because we want to be able to negotiate the best terms possible, and so we've solicited multiple proposals.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question of today is going to be Jon Hickman with Ladenburg. Please go ahead with your question.

Jon Hickman

Jeff, could you tell us how many programs are actually in the factory right now?

Jeff Hawthorne

Jon, we're roughly about half of them in the factory, at this point.

Jon Hickman

12 or 13?

Jeff Hawthorne

They're at different stages, but probably about, roughly half of them are entering volume production at this point.

Jon Hickman

So can I go back to the RFQ question; so you got a lot of RFQ wins from one particular OEM last year; this year there's been not so many. So are you telling us that you expect like as the year goes by that there'll be a dozen or so hit to kind of even out the year?

Jeff Hawthorne

Well, I think it's hard for us to forecast, Jon, what the exact number is going to be over the course of the year. What we do feel is that, what we're seeing is going to be spread over the course of the year; so we are responding to a number of RFQs; we do expect to see some RFQs maybe in a smaller batch over the summer; we don't have visibility right now from them in terms of what the fall or late year is going to look like. But we think it's going to be more spread over the course of the year.

Jon Hickman

And then could you elaborate on a little bit of the business that you mentioned from I guess an agent, partner, potential partner that was at the factory in Colorado, like what was the purpose of that?

Jeff Hawthorne

So they are very interested in a partnership. They have very strong connections with the PC OEM supply chain in their specific region in China. From that perspective, we think that it could be a very strong partner. They have good contact with several key Chinese OEMs. They have very good connections with some of the key display makers. So they are interested in pursuing perhaps a joint venture. We're in discussions with what that model would look like. So we've actually had several discussions with them prior to them visiting the factory.

So the factory visit just earlier this week was really a step that's occurred after we've had several earlier discussions. We remain encouraged by the level of interest. We started to talk about some very specific parts of the proposal at this point. And I think the other thing that I'm encouraged by is we're dealing with the principle decision makers in these particular partners.

Jon Hickman

So this is different from the presentation you're going to make to the Board of Directors? Is there two separate opportunities?

Jeff Hawthorne

Yes, these are separate. So as I said, there is several potential partners that are interested so this was an update really on two separate ones. The one that I met with last week in Asia and who invited us to meeting with their board. They're actually a current customer of ours. So it's a little bit different situation. But again, we think that strategically there is also fit there as well.

Jon Hickman

So with the one you got within Asia, the fact that you're presenting at the Board of Director level. Is there a proposal on the table that people are like could execute in the next two weeks or so?

Jeff Hawthorne

Well, as I mentioned, I reviewed a proposal with them during my meeting based on their proposal. We were invited to have a meeting with their board of directors. And essentially the purpose is they want -- their board has made up many different investors, some who have experience in the display and touch sensor industry and some who don’t. And so they really wanted us to present to their board, so that we could explain our technology, how it differentiates, what our technology development roadmap is. Because they're not only interested in the current applications, they're interested in some of the future applications that I mentioned in the prepared remarks.

So for examples, they’re very interested; they see the significant market potential for the Diamond Touch program in the clamshell laptop market; they see on the horizon the flexible OLED applications and the ability to start to be able to bend multiple times. So I think that's really one of the purposes for us to come and explain that roadmap, so that they can be comfortable with some of the valuation numbers that we're talking about.

Jon Hickman

One more for -- I don’t who wants to answer this. So given your remarks about improved yields and the fact you have the material issue fixed, and that you have more programs in the factory. Can we expect like more shipments in Q2 than we saw in Q1?

Jeff Hawthorne

Jon, look while we don't provide guidance, we're optimistic with the progress made in terms of the production unit ramp that we are seeing. And based on customer forecast, we believe the unit volumes will continue to increase. Now, with the caveat of course their customer forecasts are subject to change. But at this point, I’d say we’re optimistic given the current landscape.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question is going to be Brian Alger with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Brian Alger

I apologize if this was asked earlier I've been on and off the call, as I'm travelling. Earlier in the quarter you had announced an equipment purchase that was going to basically improve yield, as I understand, with regards to the coating, if you will, on the process itself. I'm curious; number one, what kind of improvements that's providing, is it reduction of materials used, is it improvement in the yield? And to the degree that you've been able to quantify that improvement, because I think it was delivered just recently at the beginning of May. What does that do to maybe assist you in forming these partnerships with the OEMs you've been talking about?

Jeff Hawthorne

Brian, so it provides a couple of benefits one is, it puts the coating down more smoothly, more uniformly, so the optical quality of the coating is better, which will improve the yields on the current application and that's going to be very important as we apply it to the future of Diamond Touch application. Because now the Diamond Guard surface or coating is the final surface that the user will see. So it has to be optically very good, no downs or small deviations. So it's going to improve from that perspective; it's a higher throughput system; it's a more automated system. And so from that perspective, we believe it'll increase the throughput capacity. So we think that there'll be better yield improvement; hence will reduce the scrap and it'll be more efficient in terms of being more automated; needing fewer operators and producing higher throughput.

So it's actually being installed right now; we do expect it to be release to production in June; and went through extensive testing at the equipment maker site. So we do feel that this going to be installed and come up pretty quickly. We do think that this will be a key feature in terms of discussions with strategic; as I mentioned in the previous question. The strategic are interested in not only in the current market, current application, but they're interested in our technology development roadmap.

And so when we're able to show them that we're working on new equipment, new methods to introduce a new technology to market, like Diamond Touch that will go after the 80% of clamshell laptops that are not touch enabled, opens up a $750 million available market for us that they're very interested in that. We also think that the Diamond Touch technology configuration is a good candidate for foldable flexible. So again it's part of the technology development progression; it helps with discussion with strategic.

Brian Alger

So to the degree we were with this equipment, what do we do with the equipment that was previously being utilized? Is that just utilized for additional capacity or is that something that's sold off?

Jeff Hawthorne

There will be a transition period and we'll probably either use it for some R&D or we may decide to sale it.

Operator

And the next question today is going to be Rick Hicks, Private Investor. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

In view these are very exceptional design wins. How is your competition responding? And do you sign new competitors or new technologies that you are seeing a possibility?

Jeff Hawthorne

Yes. So we do see, typically we only see two competitors at this point, Fujifilm and Topan. We do see them with some of the design wins. Our OEM customers typically have a two vendor policy. So we will split some of these design wins with them and might be that we have 80% of the volume they have 20% of the volume. So we do see them in certain applications. There are other applications or design wins where we're able to produce feature sets that the competition can't match. So for example, thin plastic cover lenses, narrow borders, the competition cannot meet those requirements. In that case, we are allocated 100% of the design win.

In terms of new competition coming out on the horizon, we're not really seeing anything. Two years ago, there were probably 30 companies trying to do some type of metal mesh touch sensor technology, today it's three. So it's Uni-Pixel which is a pure play standalone company and two Japanese companies; their touch divisions are small part of their overall business. We continue to hear of different technologies, particularly as we start to see more in terms of the foldable flexible applications. But we don't really see those technologies keeping pace with the requirements. So you hear about carbon nanotubes, you hear about silver nanowires, those technologies are still there; but they really are not mainstream, they're not addressing the requirements that we see going forward for the future.

Operator

That will conclude the question-and-answer session. And I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Jeff Hawthorne, President and CEO of Uni-Pixel, for his closing remarks.

Jeff Hawthorne

We'll be at Computex in Taiwan at the end of May. It is the largest computer trade show in the world. We will be demonstrating many of our new technologies to leading PC OEMs, including Diamond Touch with plastic or no cover wins. We hope to see you there. I'd like to thank all of you for participating on today's call. We look forward to talking with you again at the conclusion of the current quarter. Have a great day.

