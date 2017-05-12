Methanex: Now Is The Time To Buy

We are bullish on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) as we believe there is a clear path to earnings growth. We are confident that limited capex for maintenance and improving industry outlook will result in share appreciation upwards of 15% in the next year.

Company Description

Methanex is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol in all major international markets including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America. Additionally, the company not only produces methanol, but it is also a purchaser of methanol under off-take contracts and on the spot market. This allows the company flexibility in managing its supply chain while continuing to meet the customer needs.

Thesis 1: Successful Operations in Chile

We view the successful operations of one of the units in Chile as a strong positive. Although management and analysts have suggested that the unit has been progressing faster than expected and that it will most likely be in full operation by 2018, we will be awaiting to see the gas supply information that will come out during Q3 when curtailment for the Chilean winter takes place.

In terms of the company beginning to operate the second unit, we are very confident that this will take place in the next five years. This estimation is supported by Total Gas & Power expressing strong interest in developing Argentina's shale deposits. This will result in an increased supply in gas that will be available throughout the region and will likely allow Methanex to open the second unit shortly after.

The combination of gas availability in Chile in the next two years paired with an increased supply in Egypt may add an additional 500k metric tons of production per year. Assuming these are accurate numbers, this results in a significant increase in EBITDA despite the decreasing methanol prices. EBITDA is estimated to be $155/MT million in Q1, and we expect it to remain between $100/MT million and $125/MT million for the remaining three quarters. We are fairly conservative with these estimates, as we believe there are significant downward pressures on price coming from start-ups that will have a negative impact on ethylene prices.

Thesis 2: Organic Earning Growth

We have witnessed the company drive up its earnings and margins due to a significant decrease in its cost/mt of production that is going beyond the changes in natural gas costs. The company has been able to achieve economies of scale, as it has increased its production levels in Chile and Egypt, which is expected to continue to decrease costs as new units open up in Chile. Due to this, we are expecting EBITDA to increase and create additional free cash flow that can be used for future high-growth projects.

Additionally, we expect decreased methanol price volatility when compared to the previous nine months, and we will likely see more accurate representation of the long-term outlook on Methanex's earnings this year. We are very bullish on earnings, as we see additional upside resulting from a combination of higher production rates paired with lower conversion costs, which will result in a realized price of $358/MT.

Thesis 3: New Uses for Methanol

Methanex is doing a great job marketing methanol, developing new applications for the product. For example, in 2015, the company paired up with Stena Line and developed a method to use methanol as a fuel for ships. Since then, the company has opened a subsidiary, Waterfront Shipping, that works to build ships that are able to operate on methanol. We believe that initiatives such as this will continue to drive revenues, as methanol is promoted as a clean-burning fuel that could meet the increasingly stringent regulatory environment around the world.

Risks

The biggest risks to Methanex are the regulatory issues that may arise. We view this company to be susceptible to environmental, health, and safety regulations as we have seen the chemical industry come under scrutiny around the world. For example, the company is currently being affected by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and its review of methanol and how it affects human health. There is potential for the study to classify the chemical as cancerous, and we believe this would result in significant drawbacks for the company. Particularly, we see increased costs resulting from negative results that could decrease the margins and offset the anticipated earnings growth discussed in this article.

Conclusion



Methanex is currently a buy. Earnings growth has high visibility with increased operations in South America and newfound economies of scale. Additionally, we believe that marketing initiatives will be successful and drive long-term demand growth that the company will take advantage of.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.