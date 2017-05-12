Sanchez Energy's (SN) CEO Tony Sanchez on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN)

Tony Sanchez

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, on the call, and thanks for joining us. The highlight of our first quarter results were successfully closing the Comanche acquisition and seamlessly ramping up activity on the properties. These are no small tests. It took many months of planning. I'm very proud of the team for their excellent work. This transaction will enable us to drive significant production growth and to deliver the balance sheet at a faster pace than previously planned.

The team has delivered another strong operational quarter with average daily production for the quarter of 51,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a sequential increase of 5% despite divesting approximately 3,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, we have 14 wells at South Central Catarina, which started producing at the end of the first quarter, which will provide positive momentum heading into the second quarter. These wells were completed with 60% more proppant and have had very solid production results to date. The production declines from these wells have been relatively shallow, in line with our expectations of the completion job of this size.

Additionally, our first 9 DUC drilled but uncompleted wells at Comanche are online and producing a rate above expectations. Not only are the wells producing more per lateral foot than we've modeled, but they also have the higher oil cut than we originally expected.

These strong well results, along with low cost workover's that we're implementing at several older wells, have propelled our current production rate approximately 46% higher than our 1Q '17 average. As we look at the remainder of the year, we have laid out an active drilling campaign. We're in the process of adding two additional rigs at Comanche, bringing our total to five rigs on the newly acquired acreage.

Additionally, we're maintaining our activity levels at Catarina and specifically the South Central area, where we're in the process of drilling a seven well appraisal pad. We're also excited about the recent results from our latest mill in Upper Eagle Ford test in the western portion of Catarina. These wells in the area have significantly higher oil yields versus our South Central area of Catarina with up to 250 barrels per million cubic feet of gas.

This larger oil cut has driven returns in excess of 50% at current WTI prices on Upper Middle Eagle Ford wells at Catarina. We're in the process of completing 11 new wells from the West Stack area in Catarina and hope to be able to discuss the results later in the year.

With an increase in headcount and some onetime items, our G&A expense stepped up in this quarter. Approximately 24 million of the increase was from onetime items, largely transactional costs related to the acquisition. A large portion of the increase in our staff occurred through the first quarter in preparation of taking over operations at Comanche though we all enjoyed one month of production from Comanche in the first quarter.

On a per barrel basis, we expect this cost to trend down through the year as our production grows with a more normalized G&A run rate anticipated in the second half of this year. As such, we believe our operating margins and G&A metrics will trend back to historical norms starting in the second quarter of this year.

Our liquidity at the end of the quarter remained strong at approximately 565 million. This includes approximately 125 million in cash in our undrawn Sanchez Energy credit facility with 300 million of available borrowing capacity and roughly 140 million available on our subsidiary level bank credit facility at UnSub.

Before turning things over to Chris, I would like, again, to say how proud I am of the team and their exceptional performance exhibited during this transition. Our ability to drive down costs, be a leader in the Middle and Upper Eagle Ford Shale and build a large amount of financial liquidity has provided this company with a unique opportunity to capitalize on its growth potential. I will now turn over the call to Chris.

Chris Heinson

Thanks, Tony. During the first quarter, the company brought online 19 gross and 16 net wells. At the end of the quarter, we had a total of 2,060 gross producing wells online with 169 gross wells currently in the process of or waiting on completion. The first quarter 2017 production averaged 51,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day, which has included one month of Comanche production and was in line with expectations with respect to our full year guidance of 78,000 to 82,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

During the first quarter, our focus operationally had consisted of continuing our development programs in both Catarina and Maverick as well as integrating our recently closed Comanche asset. We're currently running a total of seven rigs in Eagle Ford, three of which are currently operating in Catarina and the Maverick areas and four that are operating in Comanche.

I want to expand on Tony's comments regarding the integration of Comanche assets. We have been busy since we've closed the transaction on March 1, though we've been efficient in transitioning Comanche operations to the Sanchez manufacturing model. We divided the integration into three phases: Development planning, field operations and support systems. We first focused on development planning, which began in earnest after the PSA was signed on January 12.

On the geologic side, we are ready before the PSA was ever signed. Due to the proximity of our existing operations in Catarina and Dimmit County, we went into the acquisition with extensive experience drilling just across the lease line. All of the experience we gained in understanding rock mechanics, target selection and tight-window drilling could immediately be applied as if we worked on the asset for years.

The most challenging aspect of the integration from the development to planning was scaling up the e-bundled service model in an environment where spare capacity was at its lowest it's been in the last two years. We initially focused our efforts on securing major services, that is drilling rigs, pressure pumping, frack sand and tubular goods.

During the month of February, we're in multiple bid rounds for these services and by the middle of March, just 2 weeks after close, we've executed all of the mentioned agreements. These contracts allowed us to lock in prices for periods between 2 and 3 years. During the tender process, there was robust competition for the work as the scale of our combined operations allow for a high degree of predictability and utilization in the Western Eagle Ford. On a combined basis, we secured 1.5 million tons of sand per year, 4 frac spreads and 7 drilling rigs. As a result of the aggregate of the new contracts has increased our well cost by roughly 15%, putting well cost at approximately 3.3 million per well, which is in line with previous estimates.

In conjunction with our own operations, we've established a report with Western Gas Partners to operate the Springfield gathering system that services the Comanche assets. Our team meets weekly with West to review and optimize system hydraulics and discuss upcoming development activity. The relationship is proceeding well and collectively, we're taking a long-term approach to integrated planning. We do not expect any delays due to gathering system capacity.

The next major phase of integration was field operations, which began on March 1. We've been preparing to take over operations for months, and we want to emphasize a quick start. To that point, we went so far as stage frac equipment on the side of the highway in anticipation of close. Thus, 5 minutes after we receive the last wire confirmation on March 1, the frac team entered through the gate release and initiated tool prep on the first well pad.

Since that point, drilling and completion operations have been steadily ramping up. Today, we've moved in 4 frac spreads, 4 drilling rigs and 7 workover rigs. By the end of the month, we expect to have a total of 5 drilling rigs and 6 completion spreads operating on Comanche. Completions activity is occurring at a steady pace on the deck wells. Blowback started on the first 9 well pad in the middle of April. As Tony commented previously, we are very pleased with the results of these stumbled wells thus far.

Of the 9 wells brought online, the 7 Lower Eagle Ford wells are exhibiting rates in excess of 20% above the Area 3 type curve. More notably, as it pertains to total revenue, the oil to gas ratio is significantly higher than forecast, 76% oil weighted as compared to the forecast 41% oil weighting. It should be noted that the oil weighted production is not entirely surprising since there was a relatively updip region of Area 3.

We expect that over the next year, the type curves should be further refined by geographic area as the results are obtained using Sanchez's completions. Early drilling has focused on pads with existing DUC locations. We're using the opportunity to develop additional stock locations in the Upper and Lower Eagle Ford before fracking the wells together. This allows us to minimize excessive frack interference and rig mobilization.

In addition to infilling of the DUCs, we're focused on drilling the first of 4 planned pilot wells. On each of these pilot wells, we are taking core and running a suite of high resolution wells. The objective of this pilot wells is to identify and establish targets within each of the subbranches of the Eagle Ford. The first pilot is located in the South release, in the Northern part of Area three in Dimmit County. Up to five targets are undervaluation for stacking across majority of Area three, which includes two zones in the Lower Eagle Ford, two in the Upper Eagle Ford and one in the lower Austin Chalk. We've successfully obtained 530 feet of whole core in two lines across the Lower Austin Chalk through the Buda formations.

Following coin , the extensive wireline logs including oil based mud imaging tools will run across the zones of interest. First day's core analysis is complete and is being integrated with an updated petrophysical model. Preliminary petrophysical analysis indicates approximately 175 feet of high porosity oil and gas saturated Lower Eagle Ford section, which supports deals on stacking and 95 feet of dual zone pay in the Upper Eagle Ford as well. In the Lower Austin Chalk, there is a 35 foot net target section, which appears to transition into the primary Upper Eagle Ford targets zone.

The newly obtained core of the pilot logs in conjunction with the preexisting 3D Seismic coverage in pilots allow us to further refine our area development plans, maximizing stacking in one of the thickest sections of the Eagle Ford. On this current pad and in the immediate surrounding area, we are in the process of drilling and are planning stack laterals in various combinations in the lower and upper target horizons. The third part of our integration efforts focused on migrating support systems from Anadarko and converting to the Sanchez platform.

On the IT communications side, we've now stood up an expanded market wave communications system that integrates our existing Catarina count system with the Comanche system. Monitoring control of both systems is now occurring out of an operations control center in Carrizo Springs, which is monitored 24/7. The integration of this systems allows for greater oversight on both assets while reducing the per well cost of real time monitoring.

From a data standpoint, we've received five years of historic data from Anadarko. We've uploaded the data into a cloud based data analytics platform and are starting to mine the data. The goal is to combine real time monitoring with the store performance to optimize lift and base performance. This modern approach should be particularly helpful in identifying the opportunities for lift conversions and enhancements.

At Catarina, a conventional approach to well optimization allowed us to add an additional 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent over the first year of operations by flattening production decline. We expect to have similar or greater gains on Comanche as we apply the combination of modern and conventional techniques. Stacking for this acquisition was accomplished over the course of the first quarter. Starting in January, we began hiring in advance of close.

Additionally, in April, we on boarded staff from Anadarko's Carrizo Springs field office. It should be noted that the field staff we acquired primarily flow through LOE rather than G&A. Outside of a handful remaining positions, we are fully staffed for the new level of operational activity.

Moving on to our legacy assets. During the first quarter of 2017, our focus in both Catarina and Maverick was centered on development of some of our highest rates of return and drilling locations in each of the assets. At Catarina, we brought online 14 wells adjacent to our E33 Pad. These wells were completed with our Gen 3 completion designs. Approximately 3,000 pounds per foot of profit.

We are pleased with the early results in these wells thus far. The rates are currently in line with our South-Central type curve and the opening pressures were amongst the highest brought online in Catarina, supporting our expectations of a flatter decline so far. It should be noted that the larger jobs take longer to clean up than our standard sized jobs. And with the well starting to flow back in March, there was negligible contribution in the first quarter.

Upon flow-back, the rates are expected to be in line with our South-Central type curve. However, a much flatter decline profile when tested in the past, the marginal spending associated with the larger completion design has averaged a payout of approximately 6 months.

We are also currently in the stages of flowing back an additional 11 wells in our West Stack area of Catarina. Initial pressures in water rates and along with expectations, and we expect to begin seeing hydrocarbons in the coming days ahead. In Maverick, we've been in full development in the Western Frio area of Hausser Ranch. We expect to complete our drilling program by the end of the second quarter with most of the production associated with the develop activity being realized during the second half of the year.

Wrapping up the Javelina. We remain excited with the prospect of a downdip gas in Eagle Ford and have recently increased our position to nearly 75,000 acres in the area. We continue to see promising results from offset operators in the area, with a number of wells that are training towards EURs of over 10 Bcf. Our position is largely contiguous and made up of long life leases with no immediate drilling commitments. We do not anticipate commencement of appraisal activity on this asset until 2018.

And now with those updates, I will turn the call over to Howard.

Howard Thill

Thanks, Chris. Our first quarter revenues excluding hedged settlements totaled $134 million with approximately 73 million in oil sales, 27 million in the sale of NGLs and natural gas sales of 33 million.

During the quarter, our realized prices including a $2.9 million hedged settlement loss were $47.26 per barrel of oil and $2.93 per Mcf of natural gas. For NGLs, which we do not hedge, we realized $19.77 per barrel, which was a 5% increase from the fourth quarter and over 120% increase from the first quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, we had a slight improvement in well head prices across all three streams. However, our realized commodity prices were reduced on a sequential basis due to lower priced hedged contracts as compared to the previous quarter. While we remain bullish on the outlook for both oil and NGLs long term, we have taken steps to protect our margins and cash flow through hedging as well as locking in the service cost that Chris previously discussed.

Our cash cost for LOE and ad valorem taxes exclusive of certain noncash items amounted to $10.82 per BOE during the quarter, which was in line with our guidance. And as Tony mentioned earlier, our cash G&A expense did increase during the quarter with the largest component of the increase coming from fees related to the Comanche acquisition amounting to about $24 million for the quarter. Additionally, we incurred $11 million of expenses associated with cash sale, equity-linked performance awards.

These expenses are incurred based on our stock price performance and therefore, difficult to guide to or to model. In the second quarter, we anticipate approximately $5 million of equity-based awards, but we do not expect equity-linked performance awards to have a material impact on our G&A expense in the second half of this year. With the continued strong production ramp through this year, we expect our second half G&A to be between $2 and $2.50 per BOE. During the first quarter, cash outflows for capital spending amounted to approximately $88 million, of which 89% was focused on drilling, completion and G&G work. We continue to maintain our annual capital guidance.

As Tony mentioned earlier, we exited the quarter with liquidity of $565 million, which included about $125 million in cash and an undrawn credit facility with $300 million of available borrowing capacity, plus another $140 million of availability under our subsidiary level credit facility. And at the end of the quarter, we were in compliance with our financial covenants with significant headroom on both our net debt to LTM EBITDA and current ratios. With that, I'll turn it back to Tony for some closing remarks.

Tony Sanchez

Thank you, Howard. We're excited about all the opportunities that are in front of us. We are especially excited about the opportunity to bring our intense focus on reducing drilling costs and industry knowledge to our new Comanche assets. We are focused on increasing drilling rates, a return both lower well cost and higher production rates. We believe we have been successful in that area of driving operational efficiencies and currently operate with a best-in-class cost structure in our area of focus. We have developed a robust drilling inventory with a substantial number of locations, which show positive rates of return even at today's commodity prices, and we are continuously working to high-grade this opportunity set.

As always, we strive to be good stewards of capital as we carefully monitor how we use our liquidity in this environment, always with an eye towards delivering the kind of value and performance our shareholders have come to expect. I continue to believe that our asset base, core competencies and strong liquidity provide us with key competitive advantages, related to future development opportunities that may emerge. I'm proud of the results we've delivered this quarter, and I'm encouraged by the momentum we had created thus far this year.

Operator, that finishes our prepared comments, so we're now ready to start taking questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Neal Dingmann from SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Neal Dingmann

Tony, start maybe with question -- maybe question, Tony, for you or Chris. You certainly have already done a number of multi-well or the multi-bench in parts of Catarina. I was just looking at that slide. And I guess, what I'm looking at is when you look at the multi-bench maybe starting from the North and working down, so even what your thoughts are of multi-bench potential in Maverick and then obviously with the new Comanche assets. Not only what you think the potential there but how quickly could you start to do some multi-bench pads and et cetera there, in those 2 areas as well?

Chris Heinson

Yes, Neal, this is Chris. Let me start by kind of breaking that down. So we see -- as we described in our presentation, there being significant multi bench potential that I would say is adequately de-risked at the current point and in and across Comanche. In particular, Area three, I think we feel very comfortable. There are at least three distinct ventures right now that we can point towards that are essentially there's compelling offset data. Much of that data is on our own assets. And then in Area five, there's two ventures that would describe as being fairly well de-risked.

What we're doing right now is trying to figure out how many additional benches might there be across the Comanche asset. And of course, our pilot well, that we took this last quarter is helping us establish just how many benches that we see in there. I think what's exciting about that is across Area three, which is our largest area in Comanche, at least on this well, there seems to be an indication that there's at least one and possibly a second well in there, two of which in the Upper and two in the Lower. And that intriguing potential for either a combination of Upper and Lower Austin Chalk development well or a separate well targeting Austin Chalk.

This is going to make up the bulk of our appraisal program as we go through this year. This testing out those fourth and fifth bench out there. And across Area five, we'll be looking for opportunities to add a third bench across those assets. Across Maverick, I would say, we haven't gotten quite as far, but we also see that there's at least, out of minimum, two benches, one in the Upper Eagle Ford and one in the lower. The Lower Eagle Ford thickens significantly as you go west into the Maverick Basin. So the Western part of our Maverick position like this going to have three benches, two in the lower and potentially, that one in the upper as we are across. We have not fully appraised that area, but there is lots of opportunity for additional sort of location generation gesture vertical expansion.

Neal Dingmann

Got it. And then maybe Tony, was looking at that slide that shows basically how SAP goes through a lot of that Western Eagle Ford base. I guess, my sort of two part question is, one, there was already a lot of take away process with the Comanche, I guess, number one, is there any opportunities relative near term for work for SPP there? Anything you can comment there?

Tony Sanchez

Neal, I don't think it really applies to the Western, and you cut out on part of that. But did you mention Western Catarina or Western Comanche?

Neal Dingmann

I was thinking more Western Catarina to start and then [down] you had a positive to Comanche?

Tony Sanchez

Yes. Just to recap, so SPP's in the process of setting up its -- putting online its rapid processing plant. In Catarina, volumes will be dedicated to our plant. There are existing Comanche dedications to processing -- principally gathering and processing agreements. And so all of those will be met. Several hubs -- a few years of term left on them but there is uncommitted gas between processed uninterruptible basis, and we will be looking to process that gas for competitive market based rates at/or after facility when the time is appropriate. But I think it's still a little bit early as we're still working through a lot of the details to comment much more on that. So there is some that could go towards SPP processing capabilities, but I think it's early in that regard.

Neal Dingmann

Lastly, is that part of it would be separately as far as drop down potential into SPP? I know you've mentioned that here recently.

Tony Sanchez

Yes, I know I think you're thinking about it, not necessarily wrong, Neal, so the gathering systems at Comanche, let me just slip the context a little bit. The gathering systems at Comanche are in an entity that is called Springfield. Springfield is 50% owned by Western Gas and operated by Western Gas, so that's owned by Western Gas, which was the original Anadarko interest in that field. That was originally roughly 50%. The rest of that gathering system is owned by the other working interest partners. We don't own any of that, okay? That's in field gathering. Western Gas owns Brasada, which is a gas processing plant and the first 230 million cubic feet of gas coming off the property are currently dedicated to Brasada.

The field is producing about double that. There are some other contracts in place that have terms of a few years, and then there's an uncommitted amount. Now off the top of my head, I don't know what those amounts are. So we're surely through all of that right now saying what can we send over to SPP or any other long-term contract that's competitive with what we could do it at Raptor. So with that context, there's not any drop downs per se as you think of them in the traditional sense. That would emanate from this acquisition.

Ron Mills

Chris, for the DUC activity, particularly at Comanche, the first wells you brought, the 4,400 foot laterals, can you talk about the distribution of those DUCs? I think you have a fair number of 10,000 foot laterals that you'll be able to gather some data from. But from a numbers standpoint, how did the DUCs layout lateral length versus the way you've been developing more in the 6,000 to 7,000 foot range?

Chris Heinson

Yes. So the average DUC lateral length is 6,250. So the 4,400 feet wells that we brought online in the first quarter here, these are anomalously short. And in fact, the next pad that's going to actually come online are much closer to 10,000 foot lateral wells. So the mean of sort of the DUCs across Comanche is that 6,250. So you should look at it in context. And our average drilling program is probably slightly longer than that. We're averaging closer to 6,400, 6,500 largely controlled by the actual lease footprint, the lease lines themselves has been the constraint for lateral length. So these DUCs are I would say closer to our norm in terms of lateral length, but as we started drilling lateral lengths will tend to increase ever so slightly.

Ron Mills

Okay, great. And can you kind of explain maybe a little bit the wider variation in terms of oil cut of 70-plus percent versus about 40% in your type curve? And is it really location-specific in that part of Area 3? Or I'm curious about the dispersion over Comanche.

Chris Heinson

Yes, there is variation. What I will say is the Schlumbergs -- we drew a very large type curve, which probably accurately represents a blended average of the composition of Area 3, but that yield that was in the 40-something percent oil cut is substantially lower than what we would expect in the most updip portions of Area 3 of which the Schlumberger pad is on the Northeastern side. Now if anything, was surprising was that the Schlumberger pad actually came on with a little bit more oil cut than evenly we're expecting in Area 5. Area 5, we're expecting our oil cuts to be somewhere around in the upper 60s. And so oil cuts in the mid-70s are substantially higher than I would even expected for something similarly updip. So that was a bit of a pleasant surprise, but what I think is what we'll end up seeing is Area 3 probably break into a updip, mid-dip and downdip area, and we'll start seeing classifications of compositions based on the subdivisions of those type curves. We just don't have that data yet. All the new wells coming online are going to have a little bit higher oil cut than the existing PDP. So because your yields tend to decline ever so slightly as time goes on and some of these wells have been on now for 4, 5 years. So we'll have to provide that update as we continue to drill up this year and perhaps around midyear or maybe even a little bit afterwards, we'll have our first sort of updates on what to think about in terms of composition across the asset.

Ronald Mills

And then last for me. For South-Central Catarina, those last 14 wells were a little bit shorter laterals then you have been drilling but still strong rates, and you highlight the flatter production profile. When you talk about the 20% or 25% above the type curve, are you talking about what your -- what the published type curve is? I just know your prior South-Central Catarina wells were running about 20% above type curve. So I want to make sure I'm comparing these with either the standard type curve or where your prior wells have been drilling.

Chris Heinson

Yes, that's a good question. It's relative to our standard type curve. So our standard type curve, that's the 1.1 million-barrel of oil equivalent type curve that we expect across South-Central Catarina. We expect, as a result of sort of these larger completions that sometime out, we would -- if the completion test is successful, they would be declining at a shallower rate relative to that type curve. Thus far, what we've seen is this eyepiece in line with expectations for South-Central area, so that is not surprising. I think it's a little too early to say whether or not these wells are going to decline or have even stabilized at a call it E33 versus a South-Central rate. But our initial expectations were all based upon the greater South-Central average, which is that lower type curve.

Ronald Mills

And as you continue to push forward, is the expected commodity mix still supposed to remain the same or as you move north and on your initial Northern test you got, the production cut looked more like some of the Western Catarina with a little bit more oil?

Chris Heinson

Yes. At some point, there is a phase change that's going to take place. We mentioned earlier, and I probably should have highlighted a little bit more, there is a seven well pad that's actually being tested. I think we referred to it as an appraisal in South Central Catarina. It's more accurate to describe that appraisal as center of Catarina. I mean it is almost dead center mass in the middle of the asset. That's the well that we're going to be -- yes, well we're drilling imminently now and plan to have on later part of this year. It will tell us a lot about how rapidly those compositions change as we move north.

We've seen pad to pad where they're just one roll up dip. We've seen those yields drop 100 barrels per M in the role of one lateral jump. So at some point, we do expect breaking into the higher yields. But we don't really have any insider to when that will happen.

Jeff Grampp

Just maybe a quick follow up on Ron's question with some of those South Central appraisal test. Is the area where this upcoming seven well pad you're testing, Chris, is that within your existing inventory, or is that in an area where maybe you guys aren't currently taking any inventory and if I'm referencing your analyst data?

Chris Heinson

Jeff, yes, I just double checked. That's an area where we don't have locations planned currently. If that E44 pad is successful, it would extend our existing sort of South Central location by probably at least 50 to 75 locations, somewhere in there.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, great. And just on the DUC well, the Comanche, I know it's still early here. But do you guys have kind of referenced some that are performing pretty strongly? Do you have like maybe an average within those first nine and then maybe just kind of can you compare and contrast what makes the high end well versus a low end well? Will that surprise you well or just kind of general variation that you guys would expect?

Chris Heinson

Yes, I would say for the most part the Lower Eagle Ford wells all look fairly consistent and they're trending with the rates that we talked about with sort of the better wells going over 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Probably the bottom third of those are just barely under that 1,000. So I mean, they're fairly tight cluster in that.

There is minor, minor variations amongst the laterals and at this point, we can't really comment as to why. We'll start looking at proximity to existing production where those wells are targeted, that sort of thing and see if we can determine any kind of driving factors. The two wells that were not in the Lower Eagle Ford were landed in a zone that we don't actually describe as a target. In fact, probably the best description for those two wells were landed will be a zone that we call the frac barrier. So we had limited expectations.

There's only a small number of DUCs. It's less than half a dozen, in fact. I think this makes up half of all the wells that we've looked at, that we thought were sort of poorly targeted. But even those wells are now turning up and producing oil. They're just taking a little bit longer than Lower Eagle Ford wells to clean up. So that is actually an opportunity to test the zone that we have not previously contemplated targeting. And we'll have to update you on the progress that those Upper Eagle Ford targets later in this year.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect, great detail. And then last one for me. You guys have some pretty capital efficient work over project you highlighted in the release. Do you guys have kind of a sense of what type of inventory or running room there is on those and just general timeline of how those maybe roll through production going to the year or just some general color on that would be helpful.

Chris Heinson

Yes, so there is some additional I would say return to production work. I mean, the workovers that we highlighted are these RTPs, the return to productions. We're working, what I would say the relatively small backlog of those wells. Those are, obviously, quick hits, high rates of returns because you're taking wells that were not a production, not part of our existing PDP projections and putting them online. We'll likely be done with that inventory at the end of this quarter, and that will show through for the rest of this year in terms of production performance. It will probably appear as the basis declining ever so slightly shallower than expected. Outside of that initial remaining locations of which there's going to be a couple dozen left, we're going to start turning our focus to artificial lift enhancement.

We do recognize, and I mentioned this in my comments that there is a substantial opportunity for us to shallow the existing declines by utilizing the most effective lift techniques. A lot of these wells right now are on beam and as the field age, this yields started declining and the wells are starting to get gassier. And at some point, physically, you cannot produce effectively the wells to beam, and you had to go through either gas lift or plunger. And we have an extensive experience with plunger lift over in Catarina. And the infrastructure has already been set up and buildup from our IT comp system to manage all of Catarina or all of Comanche the same way we've been historically managing Catarina. So we do expect to see similar uplift on that. Again, that will probably be on the back half of this year. And again, you'll see that reflected in terms of price shallower than expected based decline across Comanche. What extent to anticipate? Hard to say. At Catarina, we saw 2,500 barrels a day of benefits within that first year for this type of work. I do expect it to be more significant across Comanche, but it's hard to actually give a forecast for that.

Jeffrey Campbell

Just to pick up what you just discussed, the artificial lift, the shallower declines. I mean, it sounds like the production uplift is pretty significant. What sort of per well or per section cost is involved?

Chris Heinson

The per well cost is fairly nominal. I mean, you're really talking about workovers that typically will be less than $100,000 per well on average. Uplift, it depends on the well. I mean, if you're talking about taking a well that was producing ineffectively a quarter of the time, you might see a 25% uplift on that particular well. We'll obviously go with the low hanging fruit first and then work our way down throughout the year. I do expect largely, we'll be down with the work-over campaign, the artificial lift campaign by early '18. But at this point, it's hard to really quantify what expectations are going to be for those improvements.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, and I just want to make sure I understood what you said. You just said if it's more an ineffective well, you might get a higher uplift because it was just under performer, it's a better one, it might be less uplift because it's a better performer, is that the idea?

Chris Heinson

That's correct. Without going into detail as for the physical mechanisms that caused the ineffectiveness. But what will happen is, the wells will lockup for periods of potentially days and be unproductive, so you'll have a well that may bake an average of 200 barrels a day and then for a week out of the month, essentially rates have dropped down to 0. And what we're trying to do is better fit the artificial lift such as that well can continue to produce its 200 barrels a day across the course of the month. And results in increments are so variable depending on where you are and what the opportunity is, can't really give a per well expectation.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right. You said that the enhanced Catarina completions are expected to be 25% more productive than the type curve of 6 months of production. That, obviously, has a net present value benefit. Have you made any estimate of the percentage of the EUR uplift that you hope to gain over the life of -- whatever time line you want to set based on enhanced completions versus the standard completions?

Chris Heinson

No, we haven't really gotten to the point where we have enough confidence to really quantify what the reserve change has been. Our experience with these Gen 3 completions is fairly limited. We've had a number of these tests that we did in 2016, but now that we've monitored for it period, and it was not initially obvious that they were any more productive than any other wells until they've actually go on for a period of about 6 months and then on a keen versus time basis, we found all of a sudden, that they had produced 25% more. And looking back, it looks like shallower. So yes, with the shallower decline, you definitely calculate an increased EUR. I just don't think we've gotten to the point where we're ready to revise type curves based on another generation yet. At some point, we'll have an update, and we will advise. But I don't think we're there yet. And we don't have that experience in the South-Central Catarina either, so this was a bit of an experiment for us as well here.

Jeffrey Campbell

That was fair. My last question was just to remind me regarding the Hausser pad that you're drilling in Maverick. How many wells are you planning to complete in the third quarter?

Chris Heinson

I don't know the number of wells we're going to complete this quarter. It's very back weighted because the way the drilling is running, we're doing road cropping, so we are running right now a couple rigs over in that area. They're going to drill up the entirety of the development plan. The rigs are going move off and then we're going to complete all the wells together and flow back is sort of contingent upon, not necessarily when the first well is done, but when the last well stops completion. So it's going to be a Q3 type production story that we're going to see over in that Maverick area.

Phillips Johnston

I jumped on a little late so apologies if this was asked, but it looks like Catarina volumes had a pretty large sequential decline in Q1 so I wanted to see what the driver was?

Chris Heinson

Yes, so the biggest decliner for really all that production is the fact that in the first quarter, there was essentially negligible new wells coming on to offset any of the base declines or the new are the declines of the wells have been in the fourth quarter. It's as simple as that. I think production is still meeting expectations, are meeting our sort of declines that we've established. It's just in the quarter it was somewhat of an anomaly with the move to these larger pads and this row cropping mentality where we just simply didn't have any real production coming on and any new production that is coming on in the first quarter. And the production results is simply a result of that math.

Phillips Johnston

Okay, so I think in the press release you said 14 wells online at Catarina at Q1. I think the number in Q4 was six, so was that just sort of timing within the quarter?

Chris Heinson

Correct. So this came on in the middle of March and those were the large jobs and those large jobs produced water for a much longer period than our typical wells. So essentially, there was negligible contributions in the first quarter due to this 14 wells.

Kevin MacCurdy

Apologies if I missed this, but can you clarify where current production is and how that should kind of trend quarter over quarter for the remainder of the year?

Tony Sanchez

Okay, it's Tony. It's roughly the same position it was when we put out our operations press release a couple of weeks ago. It might be down 1,000 to 1,500 barrels from then because we're bringing on another big batch of wells. So it's kind of in that mid 70s, 75, 76, 74.5 range. As it sequentially goes through the remaining three quarters of the year, I would expect it to continue growing, pushing up to 100,000 barrels a day as we bring a substantial number of these well pads that we're working on now and into the summer online. So our guidance largely has remained the same.

Kevin MacCurdy

Actually and that dovetails into my next question. Is there any change in the Comanche DUC completions schedule you laid out earlier this year?

Tony Sanchez

I don't think there is, right? No, I don't think. It's all 132 DUCs effectively completed this year.

Sean Sneeden

Maybe first, Chris I think you had mentioned in your prepared remarks that you guys have about seven rigs under term contract there. Can you just remind us the tenure on those and are they staggered? Or they all kind of coming due in the same kind of time frame?

Chris Heinson

They are staggered, in fact not only are they staggered, we've started introducing a fairly new concept in long-term contracting in that we have requested options at our sole discretion that is, we have the ability to either release or extend for periods of times up to three years by the contract. Now, not all of the rigs that we have are right now locked in at that or have option periods for those three years. So there is a bit of a lathering effect. We do have everything essentially contracted in and around that two year period. A few of them are just under that, but as we look through it, the mean is somewhere a little over two years on the term.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's helpful. And then, I guess, may be, Tony, for you just kind of bigger picture, about kind of Eagle Ford in general. How would you describe M&A environment at this point? Interesting packages that are coming up, especially more oil weighted. I think you kind of indicated in the past, there's still gas that's for sale. I guess, what are you seeing at this point, and is there anything that is of interest?

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, we've always remained active. From an M&A standpoint, we like to look at a lot of things because we never know what may end up being a good fit. There's a few packages or asset groups that are out there that we continue to look at. I'd say those are priority perspective in a higher level really focused on digesting the Comanche acquisition, ramping production through the completion of the DUCs, of which we got six frac spreads running, the ramp up in rig count. That's going to have an immediate effect in our production in our cash flows and our liquidity profile. So that's a really priority area focus for us. We do continually look at other acquisitions, but anything we may decide to move on has to be worth it within the context of what I just mentioned. So keep in mind that between when we bought Shell in mid 2014 to when we announced the Catarina, I mean, sorry when we bought Catarina from Shell, from when we did Comanche, it was basically 2.5 years of time. So I don't see that really being any different, maybe the next Comanche comes around them all, but I don't think it's here yet. And we're really laser like focused on the operations side of this acquisition.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's pretty helpful. Maybe one last one for you, more of a housekeeping question. But can you give us a sense of what's coming to EBITDA restricted box looks like or how we should be thinking about that going forward?

Antonio Sanchez

EBITDA in the UnSub, right? Is that what you're talking about? Or EBITDA with the par?

Sean Sneeden

Well, I guess, either the restricted or UnSub. I'm assuming you kind of back into the full number.

Antonio Sanchez

Yes, I don't have those numbers in front of me Sean, right now. Yes, it's not something -- we haven't split those out -- right now, I don't have them in front of me and I don't think that's -- it's a little bit difficult in that we -- at the acquisition closing, we put 100% of PDP in UnSub, but we split the development 60-40, 60 to the restrictive group i.e. to the parent and 40% to the UnSub. And so this big ramp up in activity. Unexpected growth at the restricted group to outpace the growth of UnSub. What those numbers are exactly right now, I don't have them in front of me, so I can't give you that couple of information.

Howard Thill

We try to give you enough information through the production of what our production levels are going to be as well as around our cost data, et cetera, to let you put your own price deck on that and project that EBITDA. We were not in the habit of projecting EBITDA external.

Sean Sneeden

That's fair enough. I heard some of the -- kind of breakouts between your UnSub and the parent going to be [indiscernible]?

Tony Sanchez

The Qs will give you -- it will point you in that direction, Sean. You may not get there very exactly to the dollar, but I think it will give you a pretty good idea of what you need. When you're trying to split cash flows between SN parent and SN UnSub, the Qs will -- I think, hedge you that right direction. I just don't have them here in front of me right now.

Sean Sneeden

Okay, that's fair enough. I'm assuming just based on whatever is in the Q, you can get reasonably close to -- if you wanted to kind of figure out covenant compliance and all that, we should be able to do that?

Tony Sanchez

Yes, correct.

Tony Sanchez

So thank you, everybody, for joining us. We appreciate you taking the time out of your day, and look forward to hearing from everybody soon. Thank you.

