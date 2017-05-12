My Journey To Acquire More Sand In My Shoes, Goals And Guidelines

About a week ago I submitted my first article (read it here) detailing the positions in my "Sand in Shoes" IRA portfolio and discussed two of the stocks (or one stock and one ex-stock) in it. In the comments it was suggested that I put together a written plan with my goals and what actions I will take to achieve them. Well this sounds like a splendid idea and so this article will do just that. I had not intended to write anything else until the end of this month, but it is a great idea to get my thoughts and goals on "paper." Also, it is and is exactly this kind of reasoning that inspired me to start writing for Seeking Alpha. So here goes:

Goals:

"If you don't know where you are going, any road will get you there. " ~ Lewis Carroll

Other than the obvious goal of generating so many dividends I need a wheelbarrow to carry my wallet around, my goals for the portfolio at this moment are as follows (subject to change).

Well diversified portfolio across the sectors made up primarily of "blue chip" stocks

My typical stock will have a yield of 2.5-3.5% and a history of growing dividends at approximately 6-10% annually.

My 10 year goal is for this portfolio, with no further capital invested, to produce $250 per month on average in dividends, or $750 per quarter.

Note that I intentionally made my first two goals vague and kind of squishy, because while I will strive for diversification, if I cannot find a suitable stock in the Industrials sector at the moment I will not hesitate to add to a current position or purchase another stock in a sector I already have positions in if all other conditions are met. There are many different ideas about stock sectors but for now I will group my stocks into the following sectors: Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health, Industrials, Materials, REITs, Technology, Telecom, and Utilities.

Likewise, while I have a general idea of the kind of yield and dividend growth rate I am looking for, if I find a stock that yields 4% but is growing the dividend slower than 6% I will wander outside of that parameter. Or on the other side if I find a stock that yields 2% but is growing the dividend at a 12% clip I will consider it as well. This is my loose interpretation of the "Chowder Rule". If you are new to Dividend Growth Investing, the Chowder Rule is a popular standard that many DGI investors use to screen for suitable stocks.

Given this current portfolio my third goal might be a bit ambitious, but we will just keep that in the background. I'm not going to obsess about reaching it, it will just be something for me to refer to as the months and years go on. As I showed in my first article, I collected just under $150 In Q1 this year, so I have a long way to go. I fully expect Q2 to be a much better quarter, dividend-wise, but I'm a long way from $750 per quarter. Ideally my quarterly income will increase each and every quarter.

Selection Criteria:

"Actually, it's more of a guideline than a rule..." ~ Dr. Peter Venkman

Again, I am going to keep my selection criteria somewhat squishy. I have purchased two stocks in this portfolio since I started reading Seeking Alpha articles. They have both worked out wonderfully, and I'm not sure if either of them exactly fit these criteria I'm about to lay out. Also in addition to the homework I will do on each stock I add to my portfolio I also employ a little bit of technical analysis that I have picked up over the years. Nothing concrete, I'm not that good at it. And I do not use technical analysis to select a stock but rather to confirm the fundamental analysis I will do.

Also, the guidelines listed below are just a beginning. I will look at much, much more than just these six criteria when selecting a stock, not the least of which is the annual report so I can get an idea of exactly how the company I'm about to buy makes money. Remember mortal investing sin #2 - "not doing proper research and understanding the business model and the risks associated with it".

All of my fundamental analysis will be done with a five year history. So without further ado, here are the guidelines I will use to select my stocks:

Revenue/Share - we want to see revenue per share increase, or what is called "top line growth" Book Value/Share - we want to see this increasing as well. Book Value provides a good estimate of the underlying value of a business, which we want to see grow over time. Quality Rating - this can be Morningstar, S&P, or whatever service you like. I want to find companies that have good quality ratings, probably no less than a "BBB" on S&P or the equivalent. Cash & Total Debt - All stocks carry different levels of debt and cash, and across sectors it is even more varied, but in general as a simple eyeball test I want to see total debt to be no more than about 5x what they have in cash on hand. I also check to see if cash is shrinking or debt is growing (or both), and more importantly, if either of those things is happening, I want to know why. Free Cash Flow & Dividend Payout Ratio - Cash is king. We want to see the business we are about to buy turning sales of their good or service into cold hard cash. Lots of it. Also, since we are interested in the safety and growth of the dividend, we not only want to make sure the dividend is well covered by free cash flow, but we also want to make sure the payout ratio is not increasing. Some stocks, like utilities, have very high payout ratios so we have to take that into account when doing our analysis. We want to be careful of stocks that have dividends that are eating most of their FCF and especially of companies where each year the dividend is eating a larger and larger percentage of the FCF they generate. Odds are they won't be able to continue to raise the dividend. Common Shares Outstanding - In general I like companies that have share buyback programs because this is another way the company returns cash to shareholders. This is certainly not a deal-breaker but if I see the number of shares outstanding steadily on the decline it makes me smile.

And that's it for now. I'm sorry if you read this article looking for some hard and fast rules to find the best stock ever, but I don't have any. However, if you run some of my mistakes or some of your mistakes (you know, if you've made any) through these guidelines I bet you will see one or more than one of the guidelines were completely violated. That's not to say if you check all these boxes you will never lose money, but these are my way of reducing the chances.

Conclusion:

So now you, and frankly I, have a better understanding of the goals of this portfolio. I also know and now have in writing exactly what kind of stock I'll be targeting and the guidelines I'll be using to choose the stocks to add when the time comes.

The guidelines can also be used to sell a stock, which I think I will be doing as my philosophy and investing style come into focus. There are several stocks in the portfolio that almost certainly don't deserve to be there and in future articles I will use these criteria to solidify my hunch and choose a replacement.

Well I have enjoyed putting this together. Thank you to Mike Nadel for the suggestion.