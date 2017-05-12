BT Group's (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 04:00 AM ET

Executives

Clive Selley - CEO of Openreach

Gavin Patterson - CEO and Executive Director

Graham Sutherland - CEO, Business & Public Sector

John Petter - CEO, BT Consumer

Marc Allera - CEO and Director

Michael Rake - Chairman

Simon Lowth - Group Finance Director and Executive Director

Analysts

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Guy Peddy - Macquarie Research

Jeremy Dellis - Jefferies

John Karidis - Haitong Bank

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Michael Bishop - Goldman Sachs

Nick Delfas - Redburn

Nick Lyall - Societe Generale

Paul Marsch - Berenberg

Paul Sidney - Crédit Suisse

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Samuel McHugh - Exane BNP Paribas

Simon Weeden - Citigroup

Stephen Malcolm - Arete Research Services

Sunil Patel - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Yin Tang - UBS Investment Bank

Unidentified Company Representative

Before we start, we need to draw your attention to the usual disclaimer on forward-looking statements. Please see this slide and our latest annual report and Form 20-F for examples of the factors that can cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements we may make.

Michael Rake

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for joining us this morning. Whilst this has been a very challenging year, our underlying businesses, particularly in the U.K., are performing well and there have been some notable achievements this year. These include the integration in ET -- into BT, sorry, of EE, which is going exceptionally well and delivering strongly for the company as a whole.

We have reached agreement with Ofcom in the governance of Openreach, thus removing significant uncertainty, and I will come back to this in a minute. We've also started to make real progress on customer service, which is so critical to our reputation and to our financial results.

However, as you know, these achievements have been overshadowed by the issues that have been uncovered in Italy as well as some inappropriate processes at Openreach, giving rise to significant fines and penalties, all of this at a time when we have seen challenges in our business markets, particularly in relation to public sector in the United Kingdom and international corporate market conditions. Gavin and Simon will address these issues in more detail shortly.

On Italy, following a whistleblower in the summer of 2016 in relation to our Italian operations, we initiated extensive investigations by our group finance teams and by KPMG to investigate the allegations and, subsequently, as to why our systems and processes had failed to uncover a serious and deliberate misstatement. The KPMG team reported directly to me and to Nick Rose, Chairman of the Audit Committee. This, as you know, resulted in an overstatement of profits amounting £268 million and balance sheet write-downs of £245 million.

Following the results of these investigations, we have taken appropriate and proportionate steps to ensure that we were not exposed in other parts of BT to these practices and to ensure that such an event could not occur in the future. This resulted in the suspension of Italy's senior management team, who have now left BT and are subject to investigation by the authorities in Italy; the appointment of a new President of our European operations; together with a new CEO and new CFO in BT Italia, both appointed from outside Italy.

We have also undertaken an extensive review of financial processes, systems and controls across the group, as well as carrying out detailed balance sheet reviews in 7 selected countries outside the U.K., this work supported by EY. These investigations have covered 2/3 of the asset value of our operations outside the U.K. and no similar issues or areas of concern have been identified.

We are undertaking further steps to improve our control, governance and compliance environment, and last but not least, are taking appropriate but proportionate actions in relation to remuneration.

Turning to Openreach. I'm extremely pleased that we have finally reached a new governance framework for Openreach with Ofcom. As I've said, this removes significant uncertainty, both for the country in terms of the need to complete the rollout of superfast broadband and for BT. This is critically important at a time of economic uncertainty and the need to ensure the competitiveness of the United Kingdom. We are committed to make the investments necessary, assuming the right regulatory environment to the benefit of all of our stakeholders.

We have appointed an excellent board at Openreach, and the Openreach CEO will report to the Openreach Chairman, but there will be overall accountability to the BT Group as a wholly owned subsidiary. This has been a complex and long negotiation, and I would like to thank Ofcom on working with us to achieve a successful outcome for all parties, as well as Gavin Patterson and our team here who have worked very hard to achieve this result.

Looking to the future, Gavin and Simon will take you through not only our current results but our plans for the future. Overall, I believe that the underlying U.K. business is performing well, with good performance at Consumer, EE, SME & U.K. corporate, with record fiber growth in Openreach. We have a formidable set of assets and we're determined that we continue to have the best fixed and mobile network. We are investing strongly for the future of our core businesses, including customer experience and network leadership, with important innovations in fiber rollout, ultrafast, 4G and for the future, 5G.

We do, however, face some headwinds, which Gavin and Simon will address, and the need to accelerate cost transformation over the next 2 years. We also, as I've alluded to, need clarity on the regulatory environment and clear visibility of the long-term outlook following the WLA consultations and Openreach consultations on FTTP and long-reach VDSL.

Given all of these factors, the board has carefully considered our dividend policy and believes that the dividend should remain progressive, that our dividend for 2016-'17 will rise by 10% but the dividend growth in 2017-'18 and beyond will be lower than the 10% previously anticipated, at least for 2017-'18. The dividend will be determined based on various factors, including underlying medium-term earnings growth, levels of investment, spending and other cash commitments. As you will see on the slide, we've significantly increased the dividend in absolute and proportional terms in the last 7 years.

Lastly, this will be my last appearance on our annual results presentation after 9.5 years as Chairman. BT today is a significantly stronger company than 9 years ago. It has successfully launched BT TV with a strong sports content, thus providing real competition for the first time in the pay-TV market, has completed one of the fastest rollouts of fiber in the OECD, has completed the very successful acquisition and integration of EE, leading to us having one of the strongest fixed mobile propositions in the United Kingdom. And we have a strong balance sheet.

It has really been a privilege to be Chairman of this great company for the last 9.5 years, and particular thanks to the directors, past and present, who've supported, who've been very supportive to me, the 3 Chief Executives I have worked with and to the management team. I'm confident that under Jan du Plessis, Chairman, as chairmanship and Gavin's leadership, that BT is very well placed for the future.

Thank you, and over to Gavin.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Mike. And before giving an overview of Q4 on Slide 9, I just want to reiterate Mike's comment that this has been a challenging year. It's very important that we learn the lessons to make BT a better company going forward.

In the last quarter, in particular, we've had to make some important decisions, including some that I firmly believe position BT for that stronger future. And as Mike has outlined, we reached an agreement with Ofcom on the long-term governance of Openreach. We believe this represents an enduring and comprehensive agreement that will serve the interests of all of those who rely on Openreach's infrastructure. We secured and indeed improved our TV rights to the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League until the end of the 2021 season. And we're improving customer experience. For example, all inbound EE calls are now handled in the U.K. and Ireland, and in Consumer, we've now reached 86% and intend to grow from there.

At Openreach, we've reduced missed appointments by more than half in Q4 compared with a year ago. We're also announcing significant restructuring plans today to accelerate cost transformation. This includes positioning Global Services to be more digital going forwards and less dependent on physical local networks. These plans also include simplifying our operating model in group functions and in our internal service unit, TSO. Finally, our financial performance is broadly in line with the revised outlook we issued in January, which I'll now go on to discuss.

So turning to Slide 10, I'll quickly summarize our financial results for the full year. The decline in underlying revenue of 0.2% was in line with the revised outlook we issued in January, and so was the adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 billion. Normalized free cash flow of almost 2.8 billion is around 300 million above our outlook. This is largely due to the timing of customer collections as some large customers chose to pay us early, pulling cash flow forward from '17, '18.

Moving now to the performance of the lines of business, I'll start with Consumer on Slide 11. Our revenue grew 4% in Q4 and an impressive 7% over the full year. However, we've also invested heavily in customer experience, as I said we would, and this has impacted EBITDA, which declined 18% in Q4 and 4% across the year as a whole. Broadband net adds were 29,000 and our fiber net adds were 211,000. Our greatest opportunity is to sell more products to our existing customers, driving improved lifetime value over the long term. And our RGUs per customer, so revenue-generating units, products per customer, is less than two at the moment, and that indicates there's plenty more upside on this front, over time. It's also fair to acknowledge that we saw elevated churn in the quarter as a result of the price change announcement.

Looking ahead, we expect an impact on our TV net adds from the switch off of our legacy Vision platform and also from the introduction of a charge for taking BT Sport on BT TV. Our ARPU performance was healthy, with growth of 8% and RGUs per customer grew 3% helped by mobile. BT Sport has been strengthened through the renewal of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League rights, along with important content deals such as BoxNation.

On investments in customer experience, we added 1,100 new U.K. and Ireland roles in Q4, taking the total over the full year to around 2,200. This is having a positive impact on our service metrics, as you can see in the table. 80% -- 86% of our inbound customer calls are now handled onshore and with more than halved the average call waiting time over the last six months. We remain committed to improving customer experience and you'll see us continuing to invest in the coming year.

Moving now to Slide 12. This was another excellent quarter for EE. Revenue continues to grow after turning positive in Q3 for the first time. This is mainly as a result of our more-for-more pricing strategy, as you can see on the chart.

There is also a pleasing improvement in EBITDA, although this was helped by the timing of handset launches compared with last year. The strong EBITDA performance was offset at an operating cash flow level by higher 4G network CapEx. Operationally, the group had another good quarter for mobile postpaid net adds, and postpaid churn remained low at just 1.1%. The 4G customer base continued to expand, reaching 18.6 million. EE leads the UK mobile industry on network performance. Our 4G geographic coverage is now 80%, which is a great improvement from 60% last March, and our solution for the emergency services network is on track as we meet all associated contract milestones.

With respect to customer experience, we're not stopping, having on shored 100% of calls. We're now focused on the development of digital service channels such as My EE, which is becoming increasingly popular with our customers and reducing propensity to callers.

Moving on to Business and Public Sector on Slide 13. Revenue was down 6%, as the ongoing decline in public sector more than offset a buoyant SME performance, which benefited from strong mobile and the sales of the IP lines. The full year performance on mobile has been excellent, highlighting the successful integration of EE.

Of the six public sector contracts that we've previously spoken to you about, four have now ended, the other two are in the process of migrating. As you can see from the chart, this has had a substantial impact on our business. Our new public sector team have been focused on strengthening customer relationships, expanding regional distribution and driving cost synergies. EBITDA was down at 19% on a like-for-like basis due to the headwinds in public sector, which we referenced at the time of our Q3 results. Order intake was up 18%, with the Metropolitan Police, Primark and PayPal amongst the new contract wins this quarter.

Looking at Global Services on Slide 14. These were steady results, other than in Italy where we're seeing trading weakness. As such, despite a decent performance in the UK, revenue was down 4% in Q4. Underlying EBITDA was down 1% and full operating cash flow was negative, mainly as a result of the unwinding working capital position in Italy. If we exclude Italy, the rest of GS has shown a stable 12 month rolling cash flow performance in recent quarters, as you can see in the chart. We continue to improve our product portfolio. A new agreement with T-Systems makes a range of our network services available to their customers around the world. And we're also integrating Symantec's latest technology into our security portfolio, which is a real growth area for us.

Turning now to Wholesale and Ventures on Slide 15. The first full year of Wholesale and Ventures as a division has seen some successes, particularly in the Ventures portfolio. Wholesale and Ventures performed well in Q4 and achieved flat like-for-like revenue. This was an improvement on previous quarters, as you can see in the chart, in part helped by a strong Q4 for Ventures. EBITDA declined 2% in Q4, which was a better outturn than in recent quarters, although it still faces margin headwind from a challenging revenue mix. I should also call out that we expect some pressure in Q1 due to the timing of some contract milestones.

Order intake declined in Q4. However the full year, it was a strong due to the re-signing of our MVNO deal with Virgin.

Now turning to Openreach on Slide 16. Revenue in Q4 was flat at around £60 million of regulatory price cuts, offset growth of 39% in fiber broadband. EBITDA in the quarter was flat, too, as the cost of improving customer experience was offset by lower costs for flood repairs. Pleasingly, Openreach has produced another record quarter for fiber growth, with 520,000 net additions, taking the number of premises connected to 7.7 million. As a result of this strong demand, we've increased the BDUK take-up assumption to 39%, that's almost double the 20% in our original business case and leads to a further gain share deferral today. Physical lines, however, were down 103,000, although this metric can be volatile.

On service, Openreach met the copper MSLs due in the year. We're disappointed to have narrowly missed one of the Ethernet MSLs, but customers are starting to feel the benefit of our efforts to speed up the lead time on installation, and we'll continue to build on this momentum in the year ahead. And lastly, as I mentioned earlier, Openreach has more than halved missed appointments versus a year ago.

I'll now hand over to Simon to discuss the financials in more detail before coming back to talk to you about what lies ahead for BT.

Simon Lowth

Well, thank you, Gavin, and good morning to everyone. Over the next few minutes, I will cover a number of topics. I will first summarize our financial results for the fourth quarter, including the impact of the investigation into our Italian business. I'll then describe the regulatory developments and accounting changes, specifically IFRS 15, that will impact BT over the coming years. I'll touch briefly on the pension and net debt position before concluding with our financial outlook for '17-'18.

So starting with the Q4 results on Slide 18. After adjusting for FX, transit and the EE acquisition, underlying revenue was down 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Our consumer-facing lines of business continued to deliver good revenue growth, but our enterprise-facing lines of business saw a net revenue decline due principally to completing public sector contracts in the U.K. Underlying group EBITDA was down 4.6% on a like-for-like basis, mainly due to the headwinds already mentioned in our enterprise lines of business.

On the Consumer side, the decline in our Consumer division's Q4 EBITDA was due to investment in customer experience and was largely offset by a strong performance in EE, which was helped by the timing of handset launches.

Specific items resulted in a net charge after tax of £459 million. This represents a significant year-on-year increase, driven by regulatory matters and the EE acquisition and integration costs. On regulatory matters, we took a £400 million charge, of which £342 million relates to the Ofcom's recent findings on "deemed consent." We've also reassessed our regulatory risk position, which resulted in an increase in our regulatory provision of £58 million. EE acquisition and integration costs totaled £ 123 million in the quarter, of which £ 62 million was a noncash write-off of IT assets as we integrate the EE and BT infrastructures.

Reported earnings per share, including the impact of specific items, declined by 49%, and adjusted earnings per share was down 13%, reflecting the underlying EBITDA decline and the higher share count following the acquisition of EE.

Normalized free cash flow was down £ 685 million at £ 834 million. The decrease reflects the cash outflows in our Italian business, associated with the full unwind of the inappropriate working capital practices that we explained in January, together with higher CapEx in relation to ESN and the EE integration. While down on last year, our normalized free cash flow performance has come in almost £ 300 million ahead of our outlook for this year. This is due to earlier-than-expected customer collections, which we expect to reverse in 2017-'18.

So turning now on Slide 19, to the financial impact of the investigation into our Italian business. I will first describe the impact of the investigation on our financial results before updating you on the actions that we have taken to address the serious issues identified through the investigation.

So the financial impact on our results remains broadly in line with the guidance that I provided at Q3. The actual 2016-'17 outturn is shown in the penultimate column, being a reduction in EBITDA of around £ 170 million, a reduction in cash flow of around £ 450 million, a specific item charge of £ 260 million and a revision of prior year comparatives of £ 268 million. In 2017-'18, we still expect an EBITDA and cash flow impact of around £ 175 million against our previous expectations.

As Mike has made clear, the situation that we found in Italy was unacceptable, and we've taken decisive action. The key finding from the KPMG and internal investigations was that there was collusion within Italy that circumvented and overrode our controls, resulting in the misstatement of the results. The investigations also found that our monitoring controls failed to identify this in a timely manner.

So we've taken rapid and significant steps. We replaced the senior management team in Italy. We strengthened our monitoring controls on our escalation processes and we transferred billing activities from Italy into our group billing services team. We've also undertaken substantive assurance work supported by EY in 7 other countries, which, including Italy, covers 2/3 of our asset base outside of the U.K. We have found no similar issues elsewhere in the group.

As a result of the substantive work that we have completed, we are satisfied that the group results show a true and fair view as of the March 31, 2017. However, as a consequence of our U.S. listing, we have to assess our controls over financial reporting in accordance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. This is a prescriptive process, and despite the remediation steps that we have taken, the enhanced controls we've put in place had not operated for sufficient time by the 31st of March, 2017 to allow assurance testing in accordance with Sarbanes-Oxley. And we therefore concluded these specific SOX purposes that our controls were ineffective and that we had a material weakness in relation to our Italian business.

I will now turn to the key regulatory developments and accounting changes that will impact BT over the coming years, starting on Slide 20 with regulatory developments. So regulation impacted Openreach revenue and EBITDA by about 230 million in '16, '17. We expect an impact of around 120 million in '17, '18, including another year BCMR price reductions and from October, the introduction of dark fiber access. This also includes a headwind to MPF prices in '17, '18 from Ofcom's WLA proposals, something that we had not anticipated in our guidance back in Q3.

Separately, from the 1st of April, 2017 the new business ratable values came into effect. In the normal course of events, a large proportion of the business rate liability is attributed to regulated markets in Ofcom's charge controls. However, we estimate that in '17, '18, we will face a headwind of around 60 million from higher business rates, which will not be immediately recoverable as the current charge controls do not reflect this increase. Additionally, we would also need certainty from Ofcom that the higher business rates will remain recoverable within allowed costs in the future. In mobile, the impact of EU roaming regulation will be in the mid tens of millions of pounds in '17, '18.

There are also several regulatory impacts beyond '17, '18, the precise magnitude of which will be defined through the ongoing consultations. These include: the Ofcom consultations on the narrowband market; on stand-alone landline telephone services; and the wholesale local access market, including ducts and poles access. As a central element of the WLA consultation, Ofcom has proposed to cut the wholesale price for 40 megabit per second superfast broadband and to introduce higher service standards. We're concerned that these initial proposals, as they stand, would put significant pressure on Openreach margins and returns. We're hopeful that through the consultation process, the final statement will move to a framework that provides clarity, certainty and, above all, an appropriate return on network investment.

Moving to Slide 20. We're currently preparing for the transition to IFRS 15, so that's the new revenue recognition standard, which we'll be adopting from the first quarter in '18, '19. Under this new standard, revenue recognition will be decoupled from the billing and cash profile of contracts, and overall, for BT, will result in an acceleration in revenue and EBITDA recognition. For BT, the accounting of mobile contracts is where we'll see the most significant change. As you can see in the simplified charts, under the new standard, the contract value is allocated to the different elements of the contract based on their relative stand-alone selling prices. As a result, revenue is allocated to the handset and recognized upfront, even if the customer is not billed upfront for the handset.

This will clearly introduce greater volatility to the revenue trend, and, in particular, the timing of new handset launches will create spikes in revenue and EBITDA. And on transition to the new standard, the acceleration of profit recognition on the existing contract base will lead to the recognition of a contract asset on the balance sheet. And the acceleration of the profit recognition will also lead to a one-off acceleration of cash tax payments, which will have to be paid across the years ending March 2019 and March 2020.

Moving on to the pension now on Slide 22. The IAS 19 valuation of the pension deficit this quarter was £7.6 billion net of tax. That is up from £5.2 billion a year ago. The fall in the real discount rate has driven an increase in the deficit. It will also lead to an increase in the 2017-'18 operating charge of around £100 million, meaningfully higher than the increase that we'd envisaged at Q3. We'll soon be approaching the 30 of June, 2017 valuation date, and as I've said previously, we're aiming to complete the negotiations in the first half of calendar year 2018.

Amongst a number of topics, discussions will include the size of the actuarial deficit and the level of cash contributions to be made. It wouldn't be appropriate to speculate on the outcomes of this process, but as you know, the funding valuation is driven by different assumptions to those used for IAS 19, so movements in the IAS 19 position cannot be used for a direct read across.

Quickly, just touching on net debt now, Slide 23. We closed the year with net debt at just over £8.9 billion. That's down around £900 million versus the end of last year. The net debt position clearly benefited from the strong working capital performance in Q4.

So let me now conclude with our outlook for '17-'18 on Slide 24. Its context, our core UK Consumer, Business and Wholesale activities continue to perform well. We're reinforcing the strength of these businesses through investment in customer experience and in our leading networks. And as Gavin will describe more fully in a moment, we're accelerating cost transformation programs to support this investment and to offset regulatory pressures and market headwinds, notably in the UK public sector and the international corporates.

Our expectations for business performance are broadly in line with our views at Q3, although we have seen some accounting and regulatory pressures, most notably, as I mentioned earlier, the increases in the pension operating charge and the end payer price cuts proposed by Ofcom in the WLA consultation.

Our revenue outlook remains unchanged from Q3. Specifically, we expect revenue for '17-'18 to be broadly flat year-on-year. We've refined our EBITDA guidance to a range of £7.5 billion to £7.6 billion, reflecting, in particular, the pensions and the regulatory pressures. As mentioned earlier, we expect the beneficial working capital phasing seen this year to reverse in '17-'18, and so our outlook for normalized free cash flow reduces to a range of £2.7 billion to £2.9 billion. Effectively, our cash flow outlook remains unchanged over the 2-year period. As a reminder, this is based on our existing investment plans.

And with that, I'll hand back to Gavin

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Simon. Moving to Slide 26. I'd like to remind you of our strategy, which we continue to believe to be the right one for the business. We're broadening and deepening our customer relationships to sell more and to reduce churn. And we are ready to use our unique set of assets and market position to meet customer demand for evermore converged and innovative products. This puts us in a strong position in the U.K., in particular.

To reinforce that position, we're investing in both customer experience and in the future of the U.K.'s fixed and mobile infrastructure. This will help us to secure our growth over the long term. But headwinds do exist, both from competition and from regulation, and, as such, we're taking action to accelerate cost transformation. But by focusing on these areas, we will ensure BT's future strategic and financial success.

Moving on to Slide 27. One of our strategic priorities is to deliver great customer experience, and I want to talk briefly about the progress we've made this year. We're investing in our people and our services. For example, in EE, the Digital Academy is giving our people the skills to be able to identify and fix customer problems more quickly. And in Openreach, we've hired and trained 1,500 new engineers and apprentices and established a fiber academy to prepare our workforce for a fiber future. We've launched innovative new services like BT Call Protect, which has helped 2 million customers avoid nuisance calls. And we're also helping our customers self-serve using My EE and My BT apps.

Our customers have also benefited from significantly more calls answered onshore, shorter call waiting times, faster repair times, fewer missed appointments and improved right first time scores, and all of this is showing through in our group customer perception score, which has improved for 10 consecutive months. So we're making progress, but there's more we can do. And we recognize that customers' expectations on service are only increasing in this sector, so we'll be working to deliver further improvements over the coming year.

Moving on now to Slide 28. Another strategic priority is transforming our costs, and I want to talk about what we're doing to accelerate that program across BT. We've announced significant restructuring plans today. In addition to a new Global Services operating model, which I will talk to you about shortly, other key programs include simplifying group functions and TSO. These changes will clarify accountabilities, remove duplication and improve efficiencies, removing around 4,000 roles across the group.

The financial benefits of these plans will provide us with the headroom to offset market and regulatory pressures and to sustain investment in customer experience and network investment. We expect this to cost around £ 300 million over the next 2 years, and this restructuring cost will be treated as a specific item.

Following this revised outlook we gave, the revised outlook we gave in January, reducing the cost base in Business and Public Sector has also been an area of focus for us. Organization efficiency programs and improved operational performance will drive around £ 50 million in cost savings annually.

Moving to Slide 29 and our new model for Global Services. Firstly, we should remind ourselves that Global Services has a strong set of products and good relationships with multinational customers. And in many areas, its portfolio is unique and world-leading. However, trends in technology are evolving and the market is changing, and this creates an opportunity for us to transform Global Services to be a more digital business, prioritizing innovation of product and service platforms in the cloud to support our customers.

Our global network remains core to our business because it's the critical infrastructure that connects customers to these cloud services. However, ownership of deep local networks is becoming less critical. At the same time, we will create a simpler operating model that is more efficient and transforms our cost base. Underpinning all of this is our recognition that we have a responsibility to improve Global Services performance, its risk profile and the long-term value it delivers to BT.

Moving on to Slide 30. I want to touch on the progress we've made in the first full year of integrating EE into the BT Group. On the revenue side, we've realized benefits in both the consumer and business markets. Business mobile net adds are up strongly over the year, and we now have hundreds of thousands of EE customers taking BT Sport since we made it available to them last summer.

We've exceeded our cost synergy target in the first year, delivering around £ 150 million versus our target of £100 million. Savings have been achieved earlier in areas of vendor negotiation, in-sourcing through ration, and through rationalizing our property estate. And we've also been implementing best-practice processes throughout the combined businesses. We'll continue with this approach to ensure we deliver further value for our customers. We remain confident and on track to deliver our targets of £ 400 million annual cost synergies and £ 1.6 billion in value of revenue synergies.

Turning to Slide 31. I want to talk about investment and our aspiration to be the U.K.'s digital champion. We're the leading investor in the U.K.'s digital infrastructure, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Last year, we committed to spending £6 billion on U.K. telecoms networks over the coming 3 years. We're on track at around £2 billion in this first year as we continue to invest in both coverage and speed. In mobile, we've now reached 80% of 4G geographic coverage in the U.K. We continue to upgrade, with more than 100 sites being added to our 4G network every week.

We're also preparing to launch the next level of 4G+. Having achieved 1 gigabit per second in the lab, we expect to see real-world speeds of around 500 megabits per second. Looking into the future, we're busy undertaking pilots and trials of 5G, with a number of partners, including Nokia, Huawei and Ericsson. At Mobile World Congress, we demonstrated a number of use cases, including low latency medical applications. In addition, we're also working with key universities conducting 5G research here in the U.K. This expertise, together with our 4G and fiber networks, positions us well for leadership in a converged 5G world.

Moving on to our fiber network, we passed an additional 1.1 million premises with fiber broadband this year, taking our footprint to more than 26.5 million. We're leaning into the government's universal coverage ambitions, pushing further into the last few percent being -- going beyond BDUK areas. We're working towards a future where everyone has access to good broadband speeds wherever they live. And we're also making great progress with our ultrafast network, which now passes 0.5 million homes and businesses across the U.K.

Staying on ultrafast, let's move to Slide 32. You'll have seen the press release from Openreach this morning. Openreach is looking to address two major policy issues for the U.K. Firstly, Openreach plans to consult on the investment case for a large-scale deployment of fiber to the premises. This would be an additional build above our existing ultrafast ambition for 2020. With the right conditions, we could pass as many as 10 million premises by the mid-2020s. Openreach is beginning discussions with CPs, Ofcom and government and expects to launch a full consultation in the summer.

Secondly, it's seeking input into a consultation on the use of long-range VDSL. This technology could play an important role in delivering universal speeds of at least 10 megabits per second, meeting the ask of the government's new Digital Economy Act. Openreach has also announced changes to the way it engages with the industry, including a confidential phase to consultations to allow CPs to discuss initiatives privately with Openreach. This should lead to greater openness across industry and result in better outcomes for homes and businesses across Britain.

Next, to Slide 33, to support these investments, we need a regulatory environment to underpin business cases and allow us to take our investments even further. We need visibility across the regulatory landscape in order to fulfill their potential. We're hopeful that Ofcom understands that we need these 3 things: certainty, because these investments often carry long payback periods; clarity, because we need to know where we stand and that there won't be changes to the regulatory agenda; and fairness, so that companies can generate appropriate returns.

Having reached an enduring agreement with Ofcom on the governance structure for Openreach, which we think is fair to all its shareholders, we believe we should also be able to reach a similar outcome around the wholesale local access market review, which is now under way. There are, however, a number of potential challenges within the current WLA proposals and we're keen to work positively with Ofcom to resolve these through the course of the review.

To conclude, then on Slide 34. This has been a challenging year for BT, but our underlying U.K. businesses are performing well. We have a formidable set of assets and have built an excellent market position, and we've seen good performances from Consumer, EE and U.K. SME & Corporate. We're investing to reinforce that strength in our core U.K. business, that investment being in both network leadership and customer experience. However, we do face headwinds. Competition remains intense and we do have some legacy businesses that are declining such as voice and private circuits. And in addition, this year, we see increased business rates and rising pension operating charge. And regulatory impacts continue. To offset those headwinds, we're taking action by accelerating cost transformation. We're restructuring Global Services and simplifying group functions and TSO.

BT is well positioned for the future, but we need greater visibility to confirm our long-term outlook. If we can continue, if we can get that clarity this year, we will continue to seek business cases to invest more in the UK's digital infrastructure.

Now before I open to Q&A, as this is his last set of full results, I wanted to take a moment to thank Mike. I've thoroughly enjoyed working with Mike over a number of years. We've had some interesting times, I think it's fair to say. But what I've known about Mike, he's never lost his sense of perspective as we've been through those. I've learned a huge amount from you, Mike. It's been a real privilege to have worked for you, and I've always valued your advice. And I'd like to say, on behalf of everyone in BT, I would like to say thank you for making BT a much stronger company today than it was a decade ago.

And with that, we'll go to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Gavin Patterson

Just one or two questions. How interesting. Right, we are going to go usual, right to left. One question each so you can all have a second run and maybe a third run. So we're going to start right at the back. Yes, Paul?

Paul Sidney

It's Paul Sidney, Crédit Suisse. Your consumer broadband adds at 29,000 are the lowest we've seen for many quarters. I was just wondering, you mentioned partly the price increase in January, or that was communicated in January. So do you think there's a wider reaction from consumers to weakening outlook for the UK economy? And are you actually seeing the economic pressure in any other parts of your business as well?

Gavin Patterson

I might ask John, in particular, to comment on this in a moment, but maybe give you some opening thoughts myself. It is a weaker set of KPIs in the Consumer business, not completely unexpected given that we put forward a price change within the quarter. And that was, I think, exploited by one or two of the other players in the market, not unexpectedly. I think we're also seeing that we are reaching a point where we are getting to saturation of the broadband market. It can't continue to grow forever. It is effectively defined by the number of premises across the UK. So we're not chasing broadband market share. I think we've made it clear that we see the priority to increase our share of wallet in RGUs per customer, which continue to grow, and I'm certainly confident that, that strategy is working and the performance in Q4 was really down to pricing changes in the market. But, John, do you want to add some of your own perspective?

John Petter

Sure, just give a few thoughts on this point, Gavin, if I may. So firstly, on the broadband performance, I think I've been very consistent in saying a number of times that the goal is not to chase customer net adds. Given that kind of most people that want broadband in the UK currently have it, I think that's more and more the right strategy to focus on selling more to our existing customers. In terms of the impact of the wider economy, it was a strong performance for the Consumer business in terms of the sales of SIMs and handsets to our customers, so there's no sign that demand is suffering overall. In terms of the pricing change, specifically, the pricing change was generally, quite regardless of the time frame that you look at, very much a positive for our business in terms of the profit growth it's given us.

And there were some particular positives in terms of the proportion of customers that chose to re-contract with us too, their number actually increased. At the same time, there was an increase in churn as well. That's completely true, and there was a difference in this price change versus previous ones, in that there were particular offers that customers could choose to buy into and to re-contract, but there was no across-the-board change or improvement in the service standards or speeds for our customers. So there are some lessons to be taken from this change, but the strategy fundamentally works. And I think the potential to grow the Consumer business still very much stands for the future.

Gavin Patterson

Next question. Maurice, and then Steve, and then Joey, then Sunil.

Maurice Patrick

It's Maurice from Barclays. So a question on fiber investment. I mean, you raise the possibility of increasing investment in fiber, more a fiber-to-the-home rollout rather than the existing G.fast plan you have underway. I mean, looking through the Ofcom WLA Con Doc, do you think that Ofcom's proposals are conducive to an environment of wanting to increase investment? And I guess separately, related to that, you made a big point about the economics of G.fast, lower cost, give the speeds you need. Why a sudden change of wanting to ramp up to a much greater speed threshold if the trials are showing that G.fast is working so well?

Gavin Patterson

I'm going to -- I'll probably say a couple of words, ask Simon to talk as well and maybe Clive. Given this is an Openreach plan, I think you might want to comment as well. Look, we've always said we are technology agnostic, and the market should be technology agnostic. Do not see the announcement today from Openreach as a move-away from G.fast. We're confident that the existing plan is a strong one. We're beginning to roll it out. We're over -- we've passed over 500,000 premises already, and you'll see that ramp up next year, and we're on track to deliver against the 10 million on G.fast and 2 million extra on FTTP by 2020. So there's no change there.

That said, a couple of things around FTTP are worth noting. One is, as we are rolling out more of it, we're learning that we can do it at a lower unit cost. So the sort of numbers that we were operating under even a year ago have come down dramatically, which means it is a more attractive proposition in more places across the U.K., and we continue to learn as we go through it. Then secondly, through the whole DCR process, one of the criticisms that was labeled at us is that we weren't consulting the market and getting a sense of whether there was demand for FTTP.

So we wanted to use the new governance structure that has been set up around Openreach to really test the market, consult the market, allow Clive to talk to all his CPs, including the downstream parts of BT, in a confidential way, so that he can assess whether there's a demand and whether or not we can underpin a business case. And that will be, I think, good for the market, but it will also be good for BT, because ultimately, it means, if there is a business case, we will have the demand underpinned. The demand will be there as opposed to us effectively having to invest ahead of the curve, not knowing whether or not people would buy it. Do you want to talk about the WLA and -- as it stands at the moment and whether or not it really promotes investment?

Simon Lowth

Yes, I'll make a couple of short comments, but then I'm going to turn to Clive. I mean, I think, as I mentioned in my remarks, as it stands, the WLA has significant adverse implications on returns as it stands. The -- firstly, clearly, a significant reduction in the 40 megabits per second price impacts the prospective overall return on the investment we've already made, and it calls into question what is meant by a fair bet. A fair bet in which one takes potentially the downside but then has the equity return capped doesn't strike us as a fair bet. So those are 2 issues. More specifically then to prospective investment in fiber to the prem, clearly, if you've lowered the cost of high-speed VDSL, for those premises, particularly if they're looking at a copper switch versus VDSL, that crushes the economics of that particular part of a fiber case. So as I mentioned, we're hopeful that through the WLA consultation, these aspects will be properly discussed and understood to create a context in which we, the leading infrastructure player in the U.K., can invest for the good of all our stakeholders. Clive, anything to add?

Clive Selley

Thank you. Maurice, I think we're still completely committed to a mixed technology future. So VDSL coverage will be extended over the next few years, particularly as we serve the government objectives around the USO. The G.fast early deployment has gone very well. So we are achieving the speeds at the line lengths that we had anticipated through lab and early trials. So we're very pleased with progress so far, and you'll see that footprint grow from about 100,000 homes passed at the end of last financial year to 0.5 million in the summertime, which gives us the opportunity to test it much more extensively. But that's looking good right now. And then on FTTP, a couple of things in the year just ended. One is we delivered more FTTP last year than any prior year, and we've run a whole sequence of trials in different areas, so city centers, high streets, suburbia and rural areas. So we are building much more competence at delivering FTTP and achieving much better cost points than we thought were possible historically.

Also, once FTTP service is in and running for a customer, we're seeing materially lower fault rates, and that's very important in terms of ongoing cost of ownership. So it's not just about achieving lower build costs; it's about achieving lower cost of ownership ongoing. And actually, the service to customers is then able to support much higher bandwidths, and it's much more straightforward to guarantee bandwidths throughout the day, so it's less susceptible to time of day variance. So we're liking FTTP evermore. That's why we're consulting with our customers, the CPs, to understand their view on demand, their view on what will drive demand to move to those higher bandwidth products, and together, I'd like their inputs in order that I can create a business case that makes economic sense in order to set a higher ambition than the existing 2 million by 2021. That's what the process of consultation is about.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you, Clive. We're going to Steve and then Sunil. I will come this way, I promise you.

Stephen Malcolm

It's Steve Malcolm. I'm going to follow up on Maurice's question in relation to, I guess, NGA2 for want of a better expression, and a question for Clive. I mean if you look at this quarter, it looks like Cable took about 50% market share of broadband volume net adds and not necessarily value, and they've sort of done a bit of a mea culpa on the price increase. Is a big part of Clive's exercise from here to convince your CP partners that Cable is the biggest threat and enemy more than BT for the next 5 or 10 years? And can you get them into the tent in a way that maybe DT has in Germany around the contingent plans in a way that you hadn't been able to previously under the new governance structure, notwithstanding the WLA negotiations that I'm sure you're going to be having for the next couple of months?

Gavin Patterson

I think I'll let Clive answer that directly.

Clive Selley

I think we face a very competitive infrastructure market in the U.K. Virgin are clearly deploying additional footprint and so too are all the other org nets. So it is my job to collaborate closely with all of the CPs to figure out at what pace we roll out the ultrafast platforms. And we're going to do that hand in glove with the CPs, because ultimately, they're the ones who have to compete and beat the org nets in the marketplace. So you're going to see us collaborating very closely, and you're going to see us making infrastructure investments that are -- that make sense for us and make sense for our CP community. That way, we both win.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you. Sunil, and then Jerry.

Sunil Patel

It's Sunil from Bank of America. Just a question on your 300 million cost savings, Global Services, TSO, group functions. How should we think about that in the 1 billion guidance that you gave 12 months ago? Is that on top of that or is it part of that? And just more generally around cost reductions. I mean, are we still -- like is there still a lot more to go, do you think, within the business? Clearly, you've had to reinvest some within Consumer, Openreach, service. Do you think there's a lot more cuts to come? Or we're really sort of at a watershed moment, where after this, you actually might see more net reinvestment?

Simon Lowth

So firstly, I think broadly, the actions that we're taking are generally within the scope of what we'd envisage that would give us the 1 billion gross. The -- I think it's clear, as you can see, we brought some of this forward and accelerated some of these programs. So next point has the journey of driving improved productivity, efficiency, transforming cost base, and in doing so, frankly, improving the overall end-to-end effectiveness of our processes. It's not just about cost, it's about the service and the quality. Has that ended? No. Will it ever? No. But we -- there -- we will always be able to drive improved productivity by learning from what's happening, best practice inside BT, outside BT. Technology and automation will continue to help us.

In addition, our business changes, and we need to be able to reshape our organization so that we move resources from one area to the other, and that means restructuring in one area to invest in others. So that's a fundamental part of our business. So yes, broadly included in the 1 billion, accelerated. No, the journey hasn't finished. It won't. It's a vital part of driving value for BT.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you. Jerry, in front of you. And then I'll come over to you, Nick and Polo.

Jeremy Dellis

It's Jerry Dellis from Jefferies. You elected not to issue guidance on year to March '19, which is a bit of a divergence from traditional policy. Why would it not have been possible to issue perhaps a range, perhaps on the basis of current investment plans? What's so different about the outlook now relative to in the past? Prior to today, consensus for March '19 was forecasting £3.2 billion of normalized free cash flow. As you look at that now, is that in the range of the things that is foreseeable? And then just finally, linked to that, dividend growth guidance is now described as progressive. What does that specifically mean, please?

Gavin Patterson

Do you want to handle the outlook question, Simon? And I know Mike will want to talk on the dividend. Yes?

Simon Lowth

Sure, so starting on outlook. I think Gavin has, in fact, described fairly, I think, clearly through our remarks, we have some very important initiatives underway, consultations underway with Ofcom in terms of the regulatory framework within which we operate. It's very important consultation that Clive described for us to work with CPs to shape the future for fiber investment. Those clearly have a significant bearing on how we will take forward investment in the business. They also have a significant bearing on the shape of the regulatory pressures and price pressures we'll face. And therefore, given that these things will get resolved over '17, '18, we think it's appropriate not to provide guidance in '18, '19. I'd also say that we need to run our business to drive long-term value. We need to drive our business, drive long-term value for shareholders and for customers. We should not be driving our business to hit a number in 24 months' time. We need to have the ability to make the right investments. And our markets change, and we need to adapt to those.

Gavin Patterson

Thanks, Simon. And, Mike, on the dividend?

Michael Rake

Yes, I mean, I think a little bit it comes back for the board to the background, the economic environment and the volatility and uncertainty we see. That's a backdrop to this. There are some very specific issues that we've talked about that are potentially headwinds, whether it be WLA, whether it be FTTP investment, whether it be the additional pension costs we're facing at the moment. And you bring all of these things together, and you look at our history of dividends, which has always been a progressive policy, with an indication for several years with a 10% to 15% growth coming to a 10% growth, you can't keep that up forever. And I think the board is determined with the issues we've referred to, it's sensible to revert and not to disappoint and to go to a progressive policy, which means, as I said, we look at medium-term earnings, we look at our needs, we look at the issues that arise, and we'll make those decisions. But clearly, that's on the basis that it is an increase, or at worst, no increase. But it's a progressive, sensible approach to annually looking at our dividend policy, the competing demands we have on our resources and how we wish to use those resources for the best long-term interests of our shareholders. That's what we're trying to do.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Thank you. Nick? So Nick, Polo, Robert.

Nick Lyall

It's Nick Lyall at SocGen. Could I ask on the Global Services' simpler model, please? What does that mean in practice? And firstly, are the savings already in the 300 million or is this separate? And then secondly, what should we expect in terms of numbers? Is it lower gross margins but lower CapEx? And should we actually expect some asset sales or do these things just need to be.

Gavin Patterson

That's a four-parter, I think, actually. So I'm only going to answer one part. No. Look, we've done the Global Services review. And the conclusions are this, right. We have a strong set of customer relationships, particularly with multinational customers. We've got a market-leading position in terms of the products and services we provide for them. But we recognize the market is changing. Increasingly, it's moving to cloud-based delivery. Increasingly, it's moving to software-defined networks, and we need to adapt and move with our customers as they make that change. We're well positioned to do that, because the network itself remains very important to it, the global part of the network. But I think as part of -- as a consequence of that, the domestic networks that we have around the world, particularly in Europe, become less important to us.

We don't rely on them as much to deliver competitive advantage. And so you'll see us deprioritize those over time. In terms of immediate actions, we're simplifying the operating model, we're restructuring the business. Within the £300 million is the Global Services component of that. So we're not giving you a breakout of how the 4,000 roles will be freed up, but there's a significant chunk of Global Services in that. And then over time, in terms of disposals, let me be very clear. We look at all parts of our business on a regular basis to understand whether or not the assets are better held by us or ultimately, by other people. But in the meantime, the priority is self-help, restructuring the business, improving the overall margins. And I think over time, you'll see it being -- the overall CapEx mix becoming lighter, but you'll see that in terms of the way the margins move going forwards. We do believe there is the scope to significantly enhance the returns we get out of Global Services, and that was a point I really wanted to underscore within my presentation. We're not delivering enough today, but we do see a path to getting there. Okay. Polo?

Yin Tang

It's Polo Tang from UBS. It's really just a question about pricing on fixed line going forward, because we had TalkTalk yesterday, effectively talking about freezing pricing for 2 years; Cable is doing better in terms of net adds. So how should we think about your ability to raise prices on broadband and fixed line going forward?

Gavin Patterson

I'm going to suggest you -- you might both want to comment on this, given it's an issue both in the fixed network and mobile.

John Petter

Shall I go ahead?

Gavin Patterson

Yes, yes, go ahead.

John Petter

So if I take pricing, the context for TalkTalk's comments about price raises is that they took pricing themselves just a few months before. So kind of you have to have that context. And I really think the market hasn't changed in some ways in that it remains extremely competitive, and at the same time, if there are opportunities, people take them. And you've kind of got that duality. The key is, are you creating enough value for your customers. And the underlying truth here is that there's huge demand for a better customer experience and a better service. The growth of bandwidth continues, very high-digit growth each year, and actually, the underlying demand for our services is definitely there. And the potential to charge more for a better service remains true as well, but you have to keep demonstrating that value to customers.

Gavin Patterson

Okay. We go to Andrew and then across the line over to Michael eventually.

Andrew Lee

It's Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. Just a question around the Global Services and Business and Public Sector top line growth outlook. So it sounds like the strategic review in Global Services said let's cut costs and simplify and introspective in Business and Public Sector, you're cutting costs more aggressively. What's the review said to you about what you think the growth outlook is for both of those units? And as you move to a digital world and cloud delivery, what we've seen when other companies have done that, like KPN, there's been a severe degradation in EBITDA generation. And what we see across Europe is sustained declines in the top line in this kind of business unit. So why would it be any, is it any different at BT? And why would it be any different?

Gavin Patterson

Graham, do you want to talk about observations in the public sector, because I think those are, it's a distinct set of market conditions we face there, and maybe I comment on GS.

Graham Sutherland

Yes, I mean, obviously, it's been a pretty challenging 12 months for Business and Public Sector and we've signaled really for the last few quarters the headwinds that we've seen on a small number of very large Public Sector contracts, and you'll have seen the slides today, we've given you some transparency on that revenue profile over time. And also, the scale of the amount of revenue we still have on contracts that are either migrating to the competition or are ending and being disaggregated into the market. But outside of what's happening on those specific contracts, we're actually still seeing quite strong demand for our services in the public sector, and particularly as we've brought EE under mobile capability into Business and Public Sector over the last year. So we've seen very, very strong demand, and we are growing share and growing our base quite aggressively.

So as businesses move to the cloud and they digitize, we think we're very well positioned to win business and win business at good margins, because most of our customers are buying a number of services together now, and that creates the opportunity for us to grow our RGUs and to manage our margins within that context. And that's actually what we're doing now. And as we've dealt with these public sector contracts ending and exiting, we've also invested in our distribution and our service, and we've seen quite a significant uplift in our pipeline over the last 12 months. So our confidence about being able to manage our revenue profile and our EBITDA profile over the coming years has improved, I think, over the last 6 months. And as we move forward, we're going to continue with that approach of having the best distribution, the best sales capability and really looking to enhance our platforms to provide the best service, and that's where we're taking the business.

Gavin Patterson

And I think if I can expand that just to cover GS as well, I think what is true in both public sector and Global Services is we're not going to chase deals at any sort of price. I mean, we turned, or stepped back from a couple of major deals, public sector deals in the U.K., because we felt the margins were unsustainable. And so we're not chasing revenue at low margin, and I think that's the watchword within the new Global Services model as well. The mix will change over time, but we're absolutely focused on returns and free cash flow, and that's, and those are going to be the metrics which really define its success over time. So the revenue may not grow over the long term, but if the returns improve and we improve the free cash flow for the business, and it's a smaller, more better defined, tighter operating model, with a really lean cost base that's focused on a digital future for, and provides digital propositions for customers, then there is, I think, a very exciting way forward for Global Services. Yes, next one. Yes, Sam?

Samuel McHugh

Sam McHugh from Exane. You've been very clear that the positive working capital in '17 into '18 is going to be lower. Just how should we think about the working capital for the business going forward beyond that? What is the normalized level of working capital drag or benefit that we should expect? And if I can be super cheeky and ask a clarification on another question, on the restructuring, £ 300 million. If you look at the 4,000 redundancies, it doesn't look like there's a lot of room for much else apart from redundancy payments. How much more stuff can you do with that £ 300 million?

Gavin Patterson

Simon?

Simon Lowth

So I'm going to deal with the second question first. You're right, much of but not all of the cost is associated with people cost, but there is also some capital investment associated with the proposals -- on the first question, the working capital improvement versus our expectation for '16, '17 was almost exclusively early customer payments. I think it's important to say we -- we're not going to focus on exactly what a working capital happens to be on the 31st day of a particular month. If you do, do that, you tend to drive or can drive the wrong business practices. We pay to term, and we expect our customers to pay to term. Some of them chosen to pay earlier, and that's given us this benefit.

And as we say, that will reverse in '17, '18. I think to your point about normalized, I think you need to look at that two year period and look at the working capital trends. And going forward, again, it gets back to a colleague's question, the working capital flow, you get -- it will step change when you move through particular stages in capital programs. If we have a ramp-up in capital, if we have movements in BDUK grant funding, you will have movements in working capital. So I'd encourage you to look at a sort of rolling two year view.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Michael and Robert. And then John and then Simon.

Michael Bishop

Michael Bishop from Goldman Sachs. Just to follow up on the "fair bet" principle and the answer you gave earlier. Do you have issues with Ofcom's definition of returns or where they're setting returns or both, because it feels like, effectively, they're trying to set returns in the low double digits with the new proposed price charge controls?

Simon Lowth

Well, I think I'm not going to get into the specifics of that. That's a conversation that needs to progress. I think that the most important principle is that there is clarity about the regime in which we are committing our investors' money upfront and that, that sustains over the life of those investments. Changing the rules halfway through does not make sense for our investors, and we can't, in all conscience, commit their investment without having clarity about that framework.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Robert?

Robert Grindle

My question is BT has been -- you and your predecessors, you've driven the business very well. It's a very tough competitive environment both in the U.K. and abroad. You've cut costs, more costs have been announced this year. But by driving the business harder, do you think you're seeing that organizational pushback against that at this time? And I'm kind of happy that you've dropped the guidance for the following year, which gives you some sort of relief and headroom to run the business for the longer term. But the recently poor behavior that you've seen in Italy and Hong Kong, and arguably, Openreach, do you think -- my question is, I suppose, how -- are you looking at the incentives for senior management, not yourselves, but senior management? Is there a -- do you have to raise salaries and cut bonuses? Is more training necessary within BT? It reminds me -- it sounds like I'm talking about a bank, for example. But clearly, you've had a run of bad luck on these things. Do you feel you need to culturally change to sort of make sure you're pushing the business hard doesn't result in more weak behavior?

Michael Rake

I think you made a very good summary of some of the issues we've really had to think and look at very hard. You're right; we've made enormous progress in a very competitive environment, including in Global Services, which has transformed itself in the last seven or eight years completely. So there's a lot about that. I think if we look at the outcomes of the investigation we did as to how did this happen, how did this get through the first, second, third line of defense, what on earth happened that allowed that. And it was collusive fraud. Let's not beat about the bush. This involved the senior management; it involved customers; it involved suppliers; and it involved financial institutions. So classically, it's quite difficult to find very collusive, sophisticated fraud. However, the quantum of this was large.

And when we looked at it, it's quite clear, to be honest with you, it's a bit like a plane accident. It's the lots of little things that happen together that gets you. And I think that if we have a lesson from this, it's two things: it's about, one, escalation of small issues to a high level and connecting them might have pushed harder to look at some of these things together. And then the whole question of your processes, your internal audit processes, because, believe me, the Audit Committee was on top of this. I've been through every single Audit Committee paper, every single report. They were on top of this and continued asking.

So it's very strange and a lesson for a lot of us on how to do that. But it does seem to have been a one-off. The other thing, of course, we ask ourselves the question. In order to achieve what was achieved by management requires a pretty tough environment to do that. So clearly, we have to ask ourselves the question, two questions, one is the proper level of pressure to perform without too much pressure to misbehave and to have the right level of engagement with that, and that's, I think, very, very important; encouraging a culture of speaking up. So, of course, we can't be complacent, and we want to be a much more flexible organization. And I think it's very important, and we said this clearly at the board notwithstanding this. This is in essence a small part of the business that had a big cost. We've got to ensure that we continue to motivate, retain and incentivize our best people here who are working very hard, who have worked hard, and we're determined to use this event. And I think there's a huge willingness in the organization, huge shock and horror. Gavin, and I think people just want to get on and prove this is a good company with a future, with a lot of issues to deal with, but if we pull together on it, we can do it.

Gavin Patterson

Yes, I mean, the only thing I would add, I felt I wanted to really signal to everybody who works in BT very, very clearly, we've got zero tolerance for this sort of behavior. Hitting goals for the sake of hitting goals is the wrong thing to do. We need an organization, a culture where people feel free to speak truth to power and are prepared to push back. And I see that across a lot of BT, but it's clear in some places that it doesn't exist, and we need to learn from that. And one of the reasons I'd signaled to the board in January that I didn't think it was appropriate for me to take a bonus if one was going to be paid, I didn't feel it was appropriate, was to give that signal to the organization, that there has to be consequences when something like this happens, and it starts with the CEO. Okay? Very good. John?

John Karidis

It's John Karidis. I just wanted to ask the question, the Cable question again, maybe ask John to talk about how he plans to compete with Cable, how his strategy might change in the future; would G.fast, for example, help you with that meaningfully?

Gavin Patterson

Very good. It might be also worth Clive just talking about it, because the fighting against Cable is the big issue for Openreach as well. So perhaps, John, do you want to talk on.

John Petter

Yes, shall I go first? Yes, so to talk briefly about this quarter's numbers, first of all. So there was a spike in churn this quarter. In terms of kind of who benefited from that or kind of where that went, it's not true to say that Virgin were the prime destination. So I don't think that they've caused us to have the most problems this quarter. The spike in churn that we had was chiefly due to the price rise, quite independent of any pressure from Virgin. So I think that's the first point. Looking into the future, I think that we're pretty well placed in terms of the offering that we have, in terms of, firstly, TV, because the offering that we have is a skinny bundle of TV. The market for full fat kind of big basic TV is small and shrinking at the moment, first of all. Secondly, the advantage that we have in terms of quad play and the mobile economics that we have in particular.

And then thirdly, G.fast for the future gives us huge potential. And I think the Ofcom report on broadband speeds showed kind of some of Virgin's vulnerabilities this quarter, which was quite interesting. So this -- it's a 12-monthly report that Ofcom do. They look at a number of metrics, such as performance on download speeds and performance on video streaming. And whilst the headline speeds for Virgin sound very attractive, the way cable networks are built is they contend locally, and what you saw for Virgin is a huge delta between the headline speeds and the performance at peak time. And the reason for the presentation that we gave this morning kind of referenced the Ofcom study, because there's a big issue of trust in this category basically, that consumers expect to get the promises that they're made to advertising, and I think Virgin have a vulnerability there. And through G.fast and the technologies that we have, including fiber to the premise, there's very much an opportunity to compete with them aggressively.

Gavin Patterson

Keep it short though, Clive.

Clive Selley

Well, there are 3 quick things in response then. One is there's a materially lower churn rate from our infrastructure, where the customer is on VDSL rather than ADSL2+. So our policy is to get the customers onto VDSL. We have a huge platform. There's 26.5 million customers it can reach. So that's strategy 1. Strategy 2 is get the G.fast footprint built out and then compete with much higher speeds. And the third point is there's very clear evidence that as we raise service levels, so customers who do not have faults do not have faults that are outstanding for a long time. If you can improve your service, you reduce your churn. And we've spent a lot of time focusing on that over the last 12 months, and you'll see us continue to do that. We will raise service levels.

Gavin Patterson

Thank you, Clive. Simon?

Simon Weeden

It's Simon Weeden from Citi. I wondered if I could draw you out a bit more on CapEx and the sort of shape of what we might be looking at. And in particular, would you expect the current fiber-to-the-premise plan to of itself give rise to a rising CapEx year-over-year in fiscal '19, i.e. next year, if other things are equal? Are there any offsetting factors that would bring CapEx down, maybe ESN or EE, for example? And 2 of your competitors, who are surely not as illustrious as yourselves, have already given us some quite specific thoughts about the unit costs of fiber to the premise. So I wondered if you can help us out there, per home passed build cost for fiber to the premise at your new lower rate? Relative is good, but without knowing what you started from, not that good. And would you -- if you think about the 10 million you may aspire to at some point, would you expect the final 2 million of that 10 million to cost you a lot more than the first 2 million that you're working on now?

Gavin Patterson

That's a 3-parter, and I'll take your feedback as a gift, and I'll ask Simon to answer the question.

Simon Lowth

Can I choose which of the 3?

Gavin Patterson

Yes, absolutely. It's a Kinder Surprise, I think, the question there.

Simon Lowth

But I think the first one is, we've made it pretty clear that our guidance for this year is based on our existing investment plans, which is completion of the VDSL program and getting customers onto that and then leading into the 10 million G.fast and 2 million FTTP program. That's what we'd announced. I'm not going to give guidance beyond, but what we have said, I think pretty consistently, is that as we complete the ESN program, which is quite a significant capital commitment for us and as some of our integration programs went down, that creates some capacity within our investment in order to start ramping up the, and of course, we're also bringing down the VDSL. So that creates capacity for us to invest into G.fast and the FTTP. In terms of the cost, I think Clive touched on that earlier. We have seen improvements in the costs of FTTP, and that's clearly important consideration for us. We're not going to be specific on those costs. The reason is there's no such thing as a point number. It's incredibly determined by the particular topology that you're investing into, and it's also determined by the way in which the rollout is executed. And, of course, that's something that we'll get into in the consultation. Yes, thanks.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Paul and Nick.

Paul Marsch

It's Paul Marsch from Berenberg. Just on Slide 33 where you lay out your requirements for the regulatory landscape, are you saying that you won't commit to the 10 million FTTP if you don't get a tick in all of those boxes? And in that respect, is this a debate that hangs on the outcome from the WLA document? Or is it a discussion that could go on beyond that irrespective of the outcome from the WLA document? And then maybe just a little add-on. Are you looking for capital contributions from CPs as part of that plan?

Gavin Patterson

Do you want to talk to it or...

Simon Lowth

Sure. I mean I can, I think that there are a number of factors which will drive the FTT, development of the FTT program. The economics and customer demand is clearly critical. But yes, the outcome of the WLA that will arrive over the course of this consultation period and the wider regulatory frame that that's set within, we do indeed need to see the certainty, the clarity, the fairness that Gavin described in order to move forward. We also need to see the outcomes of the Openreach consultation that Clive and Openreach are leading, to understand the nature of demand that CPs have and the sort of commitments they might put behind that.

Gavin Patterson

But we're not looking for CapEx per se. We've got plenty of room to invest. What we're looking for is confirmation of demand. I mean, these are 20-year paybacks typically, and you shouldn't really pay by the drink per se.

Paul Marsch

Can I maybe make an observation then? The wholesale local access document seems quite a way apart from what you're laying out here. I mean is it realistic? Or do you need to bring other forces such as the government to bear on Ofcom?

Gavin Patterson

Do you want to add a comment, Mike?

Michael Derek

Yes, let me give you a broad perspective on this, because we discuss this a lot. So firstly, we expect Ofcom to live up to the commitments that we made and they made when we rolled out a 2.5 billion fiber investment in 2009 based on a 13 year return. In 13 years, the way I add it up, comes to 2022.

Secondly, actually, at the end of the day, the only way we managed to get a deal with Ofcom was the mutual realization that the way -- the right thing for the country was to do this deal and create the infrastructure we need to be competitive. We will deploy those same arguments on WLA.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Nick, James and then I always finish with Guy.

Nick Delfas

And just as a side comment, it's very good to see the management compensation changes, and it's a contrast to some other companies that reported recently, which haven't done the same thing. On the pension, I just have a very quick question for Simon. The net pension deficit was an upside surprise quarter-on-quarter. Could you talk a little bit about how that came about? Because I don't think that gilt rates have moved a great deal. So I think it was over 9 billion net of tax in Q3, 7.6 billion now. So what are the moving parts there?

Simon Lowth

Yes, I mean, shortly -- I mean, we've had good performance on the assets. In addition to that, we have refined and brought into line our treatment of inflation and the way we basically match the maturity, the duration of the inflation curve to the liabilities. So that's also had an impact, but it's essentially a combination of those factors.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. James?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, a question about EE and mobile cross-selling. You talked about it quite a bit in the Business segment, heard less about it in the residential segments, probably because you had so many other things to talk about. So I was just wondering if you could help us, give us an update on how you're going with cross-selling EE into your consumer base and to kind of accelerate that process even further, should we expect to see you merge the Consumer division in EE at some point in the future?

Gavin Patterson

Okay. I might ask Marc who hasn't had a chance to speak to comment in a second, but we are providing mobile to broadband customers under the BT brand and under Plusnet brand as well as the EE brand. So there's a cross-selling byproduct underneath the brands that exist for all of them. But, Marc, do you want to talk about some of the experience that you've had cross-selling broadband, for example?

Marc Allera

Yes. We've been doing a number of things, actually. I think learning across the group best practice, and John and the team shared that with my team, and our broadband performance is improving year-on-year, over 1 million broadband customers now. We've been trialing selling BT broadband within EE stores. That's been going for a number of months. That's been a successful trial. It's quite a big operational change for us to move that to across all of our stores, but the learnings are good, and we'll be looking to deploy those learnings going forward. As you know, we've taken BT content and given that to our customer base, hundreds of thousands of customers enjoying that service. And they're happy and starting to generate revenue for us there.

And obviously, on the mobile side, we're working very closely together to ensure that we're smart about targeting the right customers, i.e. customers of our competitors, not each other's brands, to drive incremental net adds, and you can see from the group's mobile performance, another strong quarter in terms of commercial momentum. And from EE's perspective on pricing, we continue to show revenue growth. For the first time in our history, we hit that last year and obviously -- last quarter rather, and this quarter, continued momentum there as well. So the strategy looks like it's working well in a very competitive market. But there's still opportunity, I think, for both brands to continue the cross-selling journey that we've started around a year ago.

Gavin Patterson

Very good, Marc. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think to accelerate the process further, it makes sense to merge the two divisions?

Gavin Patterson

Well, we wouldn't comment on operating [indiscernible] at this point, but we look at it across the business on a continual basis. So Mr. Guy Peddy, bring us home.

Guy Peddy

Just a question more for John. You mentioned about sort of product stagnation, if that's the right way of calling it, in the Consumer business. Like there's been very little innovation in your product offering in recent times. The history of telcos would suggest when there's no innovation in product offering, and I'm ignoring service from this, because service is something you should be doing, it's not necessarily incrementally chargeable, the history of telecom sector is you get pricing pressure when you get no -- product stagnation. Why are we different now given the outlook for the UK consumer?

Gavin Patterson

John, do you want to…

John Petter

Yes. I might have been asleep in the last hour, but I didn't hear myself say product stagnation, I have to say. I mean...

Guy Peddy

You did say no product evolution for a while.

John Petter

Well, I actually think we have had a lot of progress in the products, and I'll give you some examples. Firstly, BT Call Protect. So that saves our customers from millions of nuisance calls firstly. On broadband, you've got the Home Hub 6 that gives far better reach in customers' homes than compares to routers from Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin. You've got BT Sport, of course. You've got BT TV. There's a brand-new user interface that's now been given to 1.3 million of our customers. That gives you an experience that I think is better than Sky Q, but it didn't take three years to do, and it didn't cost £300 million. So I actually think there are lots of examples of product innovation. And therefore, I think there's continued potential to get more for more and to grow value in this sector.

Gavin Patterson

Very good. Okay. On that note, thank you for joining us, and we'll see you in six months.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.