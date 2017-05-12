Canadian Tire's (CDNAF) CEO Stephen Wetmore on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (OTCPK:CDNAF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 3:00 PM ET

I will now turn the call over to Stephen Wetmore, President and CEO. Stephen?

Stephen Wetmore

Thank you, Melanie and good afternoon everyone. I am going to leave most of the numbers and comments on the quarter to Allan and Dean, but I would like to congratulate the team on another strong quarterly performance.

Despite being our smallest retail quarter, our retail segment generated revenue growth of 8.5% and we had solid IBT growth of 4.3% from our financial services business, all contributing to the strong diluted earnings per share growth of 37.8%, which generated – we generated on a year-over-year basis. You may remember my comment last quarter about how when things are going well, we take all the credit, but when weather is a factor, then clearly it’s not our fault. So you won’t be surprised when I tell you that I view Q1 as a good quarter. However, there were weather influences that impacted our customers as the typical activity patterns were disrupted by a warmer January and February and a colder March across the country.

Despite these challenges, we did show some growth over the prior year both CTR and Mark’s. However, our customers’ buying patterns are totally disrupted this quarter at FGL Sports, leading to a decline in comp store sales in the quarter. We were quite conservative in our inventory builds going into the quarter. So despite the lack of sales growth, we have ended the quarter in good shape from an inventory point of view. Not having excess inventory also meant that we did not have to chase sales at FGL and we maintained our year-over-year margin performance.

Staying with FGL for a moment, I know you are going to ask if the first quarter performance is indicative of a slowdown in FGL’s top line growth and the short answer is no. We have completed the 5-year plan, 2 million square feet real estate expansion during that period. And while we still have a substantial pipeline, it is inevitable that we will see its growth slowing as we go forward. However, many of the operational initiatives put in place at Canadian Tire Retail and now being implemented at FGL as we move to Phase 2 of FGL’s growth agenda. FGL completed the rollout of the new point-of-sale system in Q1 and are now live with their distributed order management system. So I believe Duncan and team now have the foundation that the company has needed.

Financial Services had a good quarter and I should note that this is Greg Craig’s first quarter as President of Canadian Tire Financial Services. So I am sure that he is relieved that the business performed well. And of course, I am very pleased that the President he has set for future quarters. Earlier today, we had our Annual General Meeting and I don’t want to cover the same ground with you here. However, we are making very good progress on many fronts in laying the foundation for our future and we would be pleased to expand on any area during our Q&A session today.

So with that, let me turn the call over to Allan MacDonald and let him share with you some of the progress at Canadian Tire Retail. Allan?

Allan MacDonald

Thanks, Stephen. Good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today at our AGM, Stephen spoke about our move to operating as one company with one customer and the importance of data and analytics within the business. On today’s call, Stephen asked me to add some color to his comments and update you on how this is progressing.

While not so long ago, CTR was very silent, focused purely on product sales. Automotive, for example, focused on its tires customers, petroleum on its gas customers, even though both owned a car. The flyer was simply a shared tool for each business to promote its particular products. The website was operated by IT and CTFS manages its business without any partnership at retail. We hadn’t really contemplated the power of working together. Our customers were identified by their loyalty to a category, not their loyalty to CTR.

So how we have turned it around despite owning some of these challenges, working collaboratively, focusing on one customer to grow our share of wallet? We have also become completely engaged in moving CTR to becoming a data-centric company. Virtually every aspect of our business is engaged in empirical decision-making. A few examples. CTR and CTFS collaborated to drive credit card acquisition, transactions on the card and OMC share of tender at stores. In the past two quarters, we have acquired 28% more credit card accounts than we did in 2016. Options MasterCard share of tender at CTR grew by 11.5% and customer sales using our in-store financing grew by over 54%. CTR and our consumer brands division had committed to growing strategic categories through owned brands. Kitchen is a brand driven category and our 8% penetration of owned brands in kitchens pails in comparison to the 88% we have in Christmas. So we are excited this week to announce the acquisition of Paderno. It will be a big part of our effort to grow Canada’s kitchen store.

In terms of analytics, until recently, our data was those plentiful, but multiple data warehouses made it inaccessible and disorganized at best. It’s been a very difficult nut to crack. It wasn’t until we built new tools to access the data and stop looking for insights and started asking good questions that a light appeared at the end of the tunnel. Now the floodgates have opened and here I have to thank Mahes Wickramasinghe. He has a huge help, a pioneer and a driving force behind this cultural shift.

Since the beginning of 2016, we have made excellent progress. Our teams’ analysis of product purchases concluded traffic-driving products are not always obvious. Historically, we use transactions as a proxy for traffic, but now we have statistical models that show how categories behave. Not all traditional traffic drivers are as valuable as we once thought. Imagine the day when someone told you lost leaders aren’t actually important to your most valuable customers. This empirical analysis is being applied to our assortment planning and merchandising and played a major role in our promotional productivity.

We are also using data analytics in our marketing, thanks to new capabilities to match loyalty data and online traffic. We can better understand how online search influences in-store traffic, all at a person, product and store level. We have uncovered important drivers of online engagement like speed, search patterns and how to effectively format product and category information. Hundreds of improvements to the site have led to customer exit rates, for example, decreasing by as much as 60 percentage points. We have improved product search speed by 75%, delivering search results faster and more accurately. Today, we announced some new initiatives that will continue our progress with CTC business units working together, building stronger relationships with a common customer and cooperating on operational best practices.

I am really excited about introducing Pro Hockey Life brand to Canadian Tire stores and canadiantire.ca. I think this allows us to really create the best hockey assortment and format for each community again thinking about the customer and bringing our best Canadian Tire to them.

We also announced we will be testing Mark’s products at Canadian Tire. This one, for me, is an obvious one. We both sell footwear and apparel and while Canadian Tire has the traffic, Mark’s has owned brands that are among the most innovative and highest quality in the world. So it’s a natural collaboration. And last but certainly, not least, Chek Kids, a great complement to the Canadian Tire Retail Canada’s kids store strategy. We have acknowledged that kids and families are a big part of our one company – one customer strategy and now Sport Chek and CTR are teaming up to build even stronger relationships with Canadian families. Without going too far in terms of our plans, I think it’s safe to say you should expect to see the consumer brands division also playing a role in this space most likely in kids apparel and outerwear.

While all this is excellent progress, we still have work to do. We mentioned our delivery to home trial will be in market later in this year or early ‘18. This is obviously a big project, an important step for Canadian Tire as we work with dealers to evolve our customer experience. In recognition of the importance of our credit card business, we will be continuing our collaboration with CTFS and CTR will play an important role in the marketing and launch of Crimson next year. We have made progress in owned brands and the launch of premier paint was a great next step for us in this very important category. Our productivity initiatives are not complete and the teams’ continuing to drive operational improvements across the business. And as you know, we have been working hard to weather proof CTR wherever possible. But we had successes and – while we have had successes, our weather businesses still grew quite well in 2016, meaning we have to continue our efforts. These initiatives have all been created and executed by a leadership team that believes in the power cooperation, amongst the banners and with our dealer partners. They are committed to a new vision of our customers and are very optimistic what the next chapter in our evolution.

So I could go on all afternoon, but I will stop here. Suffice to say, we have a lot going on but we are incredibly excited about the opportunities ahead.

With that, I will pass it over to Dean.

Dean McCann

Thanks Allan and good afternoon, everyone. As Q1 is a very small retail quarter for us, I will keep my comments brief today and focus on a few key areas. Overall, it was a solid quarter for us with diluted earnings per share of $1.24, up 37.8% over the first quarter of 2016. We generated strong top line results from our retail segment. Much of the revenue growth can be attributed to the underlying strength in our CTR banner as dealers bought into our spring merchandising programs and replenished inventory coming off of very strong Q4 2016 sales performance. I can’t help saying in hindsight, they could probably have waited to buy spring assortments a little bit longer, given the late break to spring, but our stores are certainly ready for business once the seasonal weather shows up across the country.

The consolidated retail segment margin, excluding petroleum was essentially flat down 7 basis points. FX continue to be a negative influence on margin. And while it will continue to be a headwind – somewhat of a headwind for us over the course of the year, our hedges have been maturing and that impact will begin to moderate somewhat year-over-year. As we have mentioned over the last few quarters, there had been a number of margin levers that the retail team, particularly at CTR has successfully used to offset negative FX impacts. Those really fall into three broad categories. Pricing, which captures the use of science to set regular and promotional pricing, second is sourcing, which captures the cost of and composition of product inputs as well as vendor selection using robust data analysis to support the negotiations and third, product mix, which continues – which considers the composition of our assortments, understanding the relative share of private versus national brand product and then as well as other factors such as freight costs and dealer margin sharing arrangements.

And while we have discussed it – while we have discussed it – while we have as discussed many times been making headway and doing a much better job managing all these factors, there are a lot of moving parts. And while some inputs may begin to move in a positive direction, like FX, as we continue to a more comparable level of year-over-year FX cost, others like commodity prices, for example, can move in the opposite direction. But the greatest benefit of our operational efficiency program is how the teams have embraced the new tools and gained access to data to make margin related decisions for the retail businesses.

It was a substantial improvement in our OpEx ratio, excluding depreciation and amortization and petroleum this quarter, which was better by 91 basis points compared to the prior year. As you may recall, last year’s OpEx included several one-time items that had impacted our performance such as higher than normal variable compensation and our support of ongoing operational initiatives. In addition, our strong revenue growth at CTR discussed earlier drove down the OpEx ratio in the quarter. Of course, I am pleased with the trend, but this is a small quarter and we are committed to investing in the initiatives that will drive long-term growth like building expertise in product development and data analytics, which will occur over the course of the year. So rather than read too much into a single quarter metric, I continue to be focus on the same goal expressed in prior quarters of expanding EBITDA as a percentage of revenue over the course of the year.

The financial services business posted solid results with GAAR growth of 5.8% in the quarter, reflecting the investments made to drive new customer accounts and GAAR growth throughout the prior year. In addition, we are seeing the benefits of both our retail and financial services businesses from the integration initiatives that we have been implementing. Despite a slow start to the spring selling season, inventories are in healthy and clean – are healthy and clean across all the retail businesses with the extended colder weather across the country resulting in good sell-through winter inventory, particularly in January and February across all the retail banners. Although FGL experienced slower sales in the quarter, inventory levels improved year-over-year due to adjustments the team made in terms of its buy coming into the winter season. We continue to make progress on ROIC, it was 8.58% for the quarter, up 48 basis points over Q1 of the last year and up 24 basis points from Q4 of 2016. Strong retail segment earnings and improved working capital investment were the primary drivers of the improvement.

As I said – as I have said many times, this is our toughest aspiration to achieve, particularly in light of FX and Alberta pressures over the last couple of years, but the improvement in the quarter is encouraging. Our operating capital expenditures were approximately $68 million, reflecting a lower year-over-year spend on real estate and information technology projects. Our distribution capacity spending was also down year-over-year due to an unexpected lower level of investment as construction of the Bolton DC is now complete and going through the process of coming online.

And with that, I will turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Irene Nattel of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Irene Nattel

Thanks and good afternoon everyone. I was wondering if you could please start with the discussion about CTFS, obviously there is a great deal going on right now within the whole financial services space, if you could walk us through how you see CTFS, how comfortable you are with your portfolio and the risk profile as well as your sources of funding?

Gregory Craig

Hi Irene, it’s Greg, I will start maybe with the risk profile and maybe Dean can speak a bit more of the funding side of things, very comfortable with the risk portfolio. If you think back to the actions we took a few years ago given an uncertain economic condition out in Alberta, I think what you have seen and also just other changes made to collection strategies and credit risk strategies for the past few years, you have really seen an improvement and our aging rate was 50 basis points at the end of Q1, lower than where it was last year and that was at lower in every province across Canada, which is the first time we have seen that in a few quarters. The write-off rate improvements had also been strong, so from a credit risk perspective, really pleased with what we have seen over the past few years and it started about 2 years ago and it just – and we have just continued that journey.

Dean McCann

And on the funding side Irene, we have always pride of ourselves with operating very conservatively from a funding perspective with respect to CTFS and quite frankly, with respect to the CTC in general. Our strategy includes having multiple sources of funding for CTFS, which covers the broker deposit channel, the securitization channel, HIF, all of which is back stopped and with our $2.25 billion line that we put in place when we did our Scotia deal. And all of those sources of funding are lathered out, so we are very cognizant of ensuring that we don’t have big chunks of funding coming to – in any given year and we lathered typically out over kind of the 5 year period. So as I said, fundamental is operating very conservatively with respect to managing the balance sheet of the bank and certainly the corporation.

Irene Nattel

And as far as the broker deposits go Dean, have you seen any changes in the last few weeks?

Dean McCann

No.

Gregory Craig

It’s Greg, there hasn’t been a change in our ability to raise and even at the rates we have been able to attract new deposits at. So no there hasn’t been any change in broker deposits nor has there been any change in our high street savings volumes.

Irene Nattel

That’s great and just one other question, if I may ask. Would it be possible to expand a little bit more on the one company initiative, where you would like to see Canadian Tire, for example, 3 years versus today and what steps you have to take to get from here to there and of course, how much is it going to cost?

Stephen Wetmore

Hi, Irene. It’s Stephen. Well, as far as we have made – we have made some great progress to this point in time. And I think as I said this morning that we have built our brands to a point now where they are very strong. I think not having a system pretty much at all within Sport Chek’s environment, FGL’s environment to capture customer data which is changing somewhat with their point-of-sale system. And I think also being able to take our credit card across the banners as we intend to do much more during the early part of 2018 again will be an exceptional way to capture more data across our organization and then building because we have all of the data like an enormous amount of data coming through Canadian Tire Retail and also through Canadian Tire Financial Services. So, to build that the data pool thanks to Eugene and team, now have a warehousing system that is actually accessible. We have built the tools to access our enterprise data warehouses. We have trained our staff now to a great degree, which I also referenced this morning in terms of using data analytics, to go along with some of the real core data analytics team that already operate within our organization, including financial services. So I think the groundwork is there. And we have also already done a fair amount in terms of trying to look at one customer view in a lot of our data segmentation work that we are doing. So we have made excellent progress. I think over the next couple of years, it’s going to be us experimenting, getting our data together, understanding the marketing efforts that have to go behind it from a digital marketing point of view and a ownership of the customer point of view. We have structured CTRs so that we have kind of one person that is, in fact, in charge of the customer experience across the spectrum. We, as you know, through the years, have combined our back offices, so that we actually are operating as one company from that aspect of it. And we are now sort of fully completing the combining of our supply chain and fulfillment operations under one view. Certainly, our own brand strategy is with one view, concentrating initially, obviously to help Canadian Tire Retail, but that is moving quite rapidly. So I think we will make very good progress, but it’s going to be us being able to collect enough data understanding our customers across the spectrum. That will really move the yardstick over the next 2 to 3 years.

Irene Nattel

That’s great. Thank you.

Thank you. The following question is from Peter Sklar of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Peter Sklar

Thanks. Just one question on this data collection. When you collect data through your point-of-sale system and you are collecting other data through your credit card, are you able to figure out that it’s the same customer or like are you able to merge the data for the same individual that you are getting from different sources?

Gregory Craig

Hi, Peter, it’s Greg here. Yes, so with the introduction of our loyalty program a few years ago, we have the ability to kind of link in that information to the credit card information to get kind of a more holistic view of one customer. So yes, we have that ability if you are a Paderno customer with a credit card. We can link that information and get a view of your transactions across our banners.

Peter Sklar

So, the key is though they would have to belong to your loyalty program?

Gregory Craig

Correct. Because they don’t belong to loyalty department, I don’t know who you are, right?

Peter Sklar

Okay. I had a question on the inventory position. You said that all banners are pretty clean in terms of your inventory positions. I would have thought though at the sell-through you had in terms of winter categories, I could see you are very clean, but with the late break for spring, I thought you might be a little bit chunky in terms of your spring categories and so again just comments on why you are in good shape in terms of spring categories?

Gregory Craig

I will do it on an overall basis, Peter and then I will let the operators, if they want to chip in. But from – in terms of corporate inventory, obviously my comments were that we came out of the quarter exceptionally clean. And I would highlight, FGL particularly came out clean despite being a little softer from a sales point of view. In terms of CTR in-store, are obviously prepared for the selling season. So, they brought in to, if you will, the programs that Allan and team have put in place. You saw that in fourth quarter and already obviously for spring to show up. So there, as I say, very clean, because they are with inventory that is ready for the season with some exciting stuff to offer and I would reiterate that for both Mark’s and FGL, but I will let the guys if they want to offer anything else with respect to that.

Stephen Wetmore

Yes, I mean. No that’s well said. I mean, we are feeling pretty comfortable in terms of being ready for the winter – for the spring sorry.

Peter Sklar

Right, okay. And then my last question is Sport Chek seems to have lost its way a little bit in terms of sales momentum. It just doesn’t put up the spectacular comps that it used to and I am just wondering what management thinks the issues are there and what steps you are taking to rejuvenate the momentum at Sport Chek?

Stephen Wetmore

Yes, Duncan.

Duncan Fulton

I think just agree with the characterization, we feel very, very good about the business, obviously, not about the top line performance in Q1. But every time that – we just provide things for jobs enjoys Canadians Stephen has said that a number of times. Our core categories operated extremely well. You look at January when it’s plus 12 degrees, we had decisions to make in Q1 about whether we want to discount winter boots and discount winter jackets against warm weather. If you look at all the other core categories inside Sport Chek and if you take Q1 as an example, the rest of the top 10 categories were all up. Athletic was up, hockey was up, accessories was up, license was up, ski and snowboard were up with the extended kind of winter that went through Q1. And what was down was winter jackets and winter boots and as you got into March, compared to last year when everyone was buying quite early kind of spring running gear and spring running shoes, it just didn’t trigger as quickly. Undoubtedly – and we said this last quarter, the business have been built to serve those jobs enjoy and as certain weather patterns trigger and times of the year trigger, those categories perform. So, we need to do a better job of making the business a less purely weather-dependent. There is always going to be a seasonal component to what we do. Some of the efforts you are going to see us make in kids with women, lifestyle categories that are more a year round categories, those are specifically designed to smooth out some of those valleys, which none of us like to see. But I have no doubt at all and we have seen it consistently that at those key times of the year and at those key weather triggers, we are the leading market share in Canada in all of those categories that Sport Chek plays and then people come to us consistently and we plead them consistently. So I am not worried about where we are heading here.

Peter Sklar

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. The following question is from Mark Petrie of CIBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Petrie

Hi, good afternoon. Actually just wondering if you could talk a little bit about your relationships on the manufacturing side, particularly as you grow your own brands, how you are thinking about that capability and what’s your view on being able to grow capacity as those brands become bigger and bigger?

Allan MacDonald

Hey, Mark. It’s Allan. In terms of manufacturing, I think probably a good indication from the Paderno deal, I am not sure if you got a chance to see the details but we have made an agreement with Meyer to operate the manufacturing facility. Our inclination is we want to grow and expand our capacity to source good products with really good design and innovation, so much more on search and design part. Further sort of expanding from that in the manufacturing I think is outside of our [indiscernible] not really what we want to turn the company into. So when it’s a necessity to get the right brand and access the right technology or markets and something that we are going to have to face, in the case of Meyer we thought it was a really good opportunity with Paderno to take one of our partners and the three of us kind of partnered together to let them do what they do best and let us manage the brand. So I wouldn’t expect that you should see Canadian Tire looking to diversify further in the manufacturing. If anything, it’s really outside of what we are focused on.

Mark Petrie

Sure, appreciate that. I guess may be just more specifically like on something like NOMA, where it’s been a big success for you guys, but probably just given the penetration, limited ability to grow that within CTR, how do you think about growth for a brand like that over the next few years?

Stephen Wetmore

In terms of the brand independently, you mean?

Mark Petrie

Right.

Stephen Wetmore

Well, I mean for us, there is a couple of things that are on a table. One is obviously growth outside of Canada. Not the type of brand that we typically look at growing inside of Canada and other retailers, so there is an expansion of the wholesale market, which is an opportunity. And the other is expanding the brands in other adjacent categories. So if you think about where NOMA could travel after lights, it would work very well in the home lighting category perhaps, the home air filtration category. And as we continue to build the family of products for NOMA, we add on top of that new product innovation. So last year’s version of Christmas or outside decor that was NOMA branded is going to look different in the years to come. So between geographic expansion to different markets, broadening of the branded and new categories and some pretty deep and involved product innovation, I see a lot of opportunities for those brands.

Mark Petrie

Okay. Thanks. And then I guess shifting gears a little bit, you talked about the home delivery test happening for CTR later this year or early next year, and appreciating that it’s a long way off, would be interested to hear a little bit more, just in terms of how that will work, fulfillment from stores or how that will look and then how that cost arrangement will work with the dealers?

Stephen Wetmore

Well, it’s early days for us right now and as you can appreciate, this is a very complex trial because we are dealing with hundreds of new different categories and geographies that range from Metro Toronto to Northern communities. So while it’s very much in the planning stages, we are not quite there. We know what we want to do, but I suggest it’s probably – we are going to update in one of our upcoming calls to give you a little more details in terms of how we are going to start to position that in terms of when we will roll it out and deliver from the node versus delivery from store and how we are going to handle that. So what I would suggest is we will get you up to speed, but today is probably not the best day to do it.

Mark Petrie

Okay. Thanks very much.

Stephen Wetmore

Thanks.

Thank you. The following question is from Jim Durran of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jim Durran

Good afternoon. I guess my first question is probably toward Allan, so Allan last quarter, I guess you were mildly disappointed that strong winter weather showed up in December and took away the opportunity to show how well the business could do without the winter assist, so I am interested in hearing your thoughts about what’s different this quarter where obviously we didn’t get conducive weather and the comp came in much weaker than the previous quarter, but weaker on a sort of 2 year stack basis as well, how did the non-weather related stuff do at CT retail?

Allan MacDonald

Well, Jimmy I am not supposed to remember what I said in the previous quarter call. It’s funny, we were talking about this not too long ago actually and part of it is the dynamics of the different quarters. So Q1 is versus Q4. Q4 offers some very good non-weather related opportunities and is a very big quarter. Q1, very much less, so when you take out weather related categories, other than Valentine’s Day lost that you can do there and unfortunately, the hangover from Christmas in January, February, means that a great week in January is a good day in March. So it’s really hard to insulate yourself against the weather in Q1. There is just fewer opportunities, so that’s kind of part A. The other part has been the success we have had over the last couple of years at Canadian Tire retail in terms of raising our game in the non-weather related categories has been one of those ties that lifts all ships. So along with that, our weather related categories have also grown not at the pace of than non-weather, but they have created year-over-year challenges for us, because we are now comping even more success in weather related categories. So we have some more work to do. The timing of March is, in my mind, really problematic. So we are going to sneak – yes, if we could just have a quarter that starts in March and ended in June, it would be easier. So it really boils down to we have capitalized on the big opportunities first, of course Christmas is probably the shining star in that and we just have to get our way down to the micro season. So we have got a lot of work to do there.

Jim Durran

And I don’t know if you can comment on this, but as we are now in the second quarter, historically how does spring behave like I am assuming that bad weather just defers pent-up demand, but depending upon when we do miraculously get warmer weather, do we end up sacrificing some margin as we would race to the finish line of the short spring season?

Stephen Wetmore

Well, I can offer you this thought of CTR, I hate the weather in common. It’s certainly not helpful. But Q2s [ph] is that demand does pent up unlike some other seasons, so we remain optimistic. And in terms of margin, we are going to have to wait and see.

Jim Durran

Yes, okay. Last question, just SG&A, so I am sure there was the 91 basis point improvement but as Dean pointed out, strong revenue growth in a small quarter gives you a big bang on the SG&A line, do we think that the 2.5%, 2.8% increase in SG&A year-over-year is a sustainable run rate for the rest of this year or are there dynamics that are going to change as we move through in things like DC start-up costs, etcetera?

Gregory Craig

Jim maybe I will offer a couple of comments there. We have telegraphed before that we will in the third quarter have some start-up related to DC and probably a bit of that in the second quarter, but we will have the depreciation kicking in as the DC comes online as an example, so that’s one kind of, if you will, notable factor and we will highlight that for you when we get out. In terms of the OpEx ratio and the absolute dollars year-over-year, as I said in my comments and certainly was reiterated in the kinds of things that Allan and Stephen talked about, there are investments that we want to be making for the long term as we look at the business, the comps around data analytics and the brand development strategies that the team is doing. We want to do more and more of that, so we are not going to curtail investment in the business. That said and I will just go back to the standard pattern with respect to what we are trying to achieve here, which is drive up our EBITDA percentage as a percentage of revenue over the course of the year and that’s what we want to do in a sustainable way. I will tell you that what we experienced in the first quarter is encouraging, but again just remind everybody not to get overly excited about our smallest quarter relative to a very strong numerator.

Jim Durran

Great. Thanks Stephen.

Thank you. The following question is from Derek Dley of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Derek Dley

Yes. Hi guys. Just wondering if you could quantify the FX headwind in terms of basis points on the margin this quarter?

Dean McCann

Derek, we don’t typically do that. Well, we have never done that, to be honest. So what I would say is the delta year-over-year, the glide path is coming in for a bit of a landing. We will still have negative headwinds as we go through the balance of the year, but the order of magnitude is quite a bit, so I would say kind of a third of the impact that we have experienced and kind of affect to a great degree and that will give you a sense. That said, I would remind you that nothing happens in isolation. So that’s why I made some comments about kind of all the various drivers and the teams have done a really good job of managing all those. But commodity prices, those kinds of things can go the wrong way as well, right. And when market forces kind of come into play. So they are all factors, but just pure FX yes, we will see on a year-over-year basis less of an impact as we go into balance of the year, but there will be some other forces that play to.

Derek Dley

Okay. No, that’s fair. And then I am just switching to CTFS, you guys have some strong GAAR growth this quarter, along with still slightly elevated investment in driving that GAAR. Should we expect sort of a similar cadence over the balance of the year or are those investments starting to wind down a little bit?

Stephen Wetmore

I think we have said before, we have made a lot of progress over the last year with CTR around integration and that really has helped drive that receivable number to where it was for the quarter. We think there is still lots of runway in CTR to grow this out even further and then extend that into the other banners like a Mark’s and an FGL. So Mark’s, for example, we just started testing in-store acquisition in the fourth quarter and we are looking to actually just started testing it a few stores in Sport Chek as well. So, I think we will continue that journey because we think there is lots of runway left to still continue to grow this business.

Derek Dley

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The following question is from Brian Morrison of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Brian Morrison

Hi, good afternoon. I’m wondering if you could just circle back to the private label commentary. As it appears the owned brands, they are increasingly important from a strategic standpoint. It sounds like product mix appears to be mentioned each quarter in your margin performance now. So I am wondering if you are able to discuss the penetration levels perhaps by banner, I presume it’s highest at Mark’s. I am wondering if you could confirm it sounds like its very – or fairly early days with respect to the opportunity for maybe portfolio expansion relative to where you currently are. And maybe just from a high level, how meaningful an impact this has upon your results as presumably it’s much higher margin business?

Stephen Wetmore

Yes, when it comes to CTR, we are looking at continuing to expand. And when we think about the penetration of private brands, it’s really important to anchor in why we are doing it and it’s about connecting with their customer and looking for ways to introduce new innovations and grow our relationship with Canadians. So we are doing it in strategic categories. So our private brand penetration overall is not nearly as important as it is categorically. So as I was saying earlier in kitchen, that’s a category where brand is very, very important. It’s a brand-driven category. It’s one where we only had 8% penetration in private brand and we want to be able to have our – maintain our unique assortment and our unique value proposition for Canadian. So, we knew getting a good or better or best level of brand that had national recognition and kitchen was going to be incredibly important for us. So we made the Paderno move. So we are going to continue to look at, first of all, introducing brands in areas where we know it’s going to be important and where there is opportunity, because we are under-penetrated and then going them as healthily as we can. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we are shifting demand from national brands to owned brands. In case of the introduction of woods and campaign, we saw woods delivered tremendous growth and accretion with the margin level, but the national brands grew at the same time. So we are not looking to get incremental margins simply by a shift. We are looking to introduce new brands that strengthen the category making any incremental contribution, because they should be more profitable because of the direct nature of the brands, but are much more strategic in terms of our position with our customers. And then layer on top of that, that will be one of the primary mechanism through which we introduce innovation and sort of exciting new products to our customers. So again, I wouldn’t look at it more category but look at it in terms of each individual – or sorry, overall in terms of each individual category.

Brian Morrison

What’s an adequate penetration rate of some of your key categories? You say 8% is underpenetrated, what would be some of the higher penetration rates in key categories?

Dean McCann

That’s a great question. I mean, we are about a third overall and there is lots of noise in that. These categories are all private brand and some of them are none. But Christmas would be at the high end, north of 80% and kitchen, quite frankly, for a brand-driven category was at the very low end, which is one of the reasons why I made a big priority to get on it right away. So, I don’t think that – I would be shooting more for the average sort of your 30% I think is a really good place to be, but again, it’s category specific.

Brian Morrison

And is there opportunity within Mark’s for further expansion of private label or are you sort of at a ceiling in that business now?

Rick White

Yes, it’s Rick here. I think really what it is at Mark’s it’s a question of balance right now. There is opportunity to grow our private label in certain categories. And in other categories we are actually, believe it or not, growing our national brands. I will give you an example of that in footwear. The national brands are growing. Our overall footwear business is growing, especially in the casual area, but we are experiencing greater growth in national brands, because that’s what the consumers are looking for. We had another category such as industrial. We are growing our private label business. So, it’s really category specific and it’s about balance. So we are tweaking each of the respective categories where we feel that it best meets the consumers’ needs. And so it’s really about segmentation and it’s about giving us the ability in the private label area to introduce new technologies and to drive innovation to make to point a difference for us and to set us apart from our competition whether it be online or in-store.

Brian Morrison

And sorry, just on FGL is there any opportunity there or is it too dominated by national brands?

Stephen Wetmore

I think there is actually tremendous opportunity at FGL. We have a very – today, we have a very low mix of private label owned brands inside of the FGL family, because we are a leading destination for Canadians and all of things active living. When you look at an outdoor category, an athletic category, kids category, lifestyle, the ability to introduce wholly-owned labels create some brand heat around those, differentiate products. Mark’s had done an exceptional job at building brand love for products that are highly differentiated from other things you can find in the market. I think there is an opportunity to do the same thing at FGL. So I think there is even more opportunity with us to see more.

Brian Morrison

Thanks for your comments.

Thank you. The following question is from Keith Howlett of Desjardins Securities. Please go ahead.

Keith Howlett

Yes. Just going back to FGL Sports, I think when you bought Forzani, they had a lot of private brands, McKinley, Firefly, all sorts of – I just think they were bought through their international sourcing. And I think if I am not mistaken, the store has shifted more to national brands. So I am just wondering is that because you didn’t have that much confidence in the differentiation of the ones that you inherited or just sort of how you are thinking about that?

Stephen Wetmore

I think that – I don’t think there has been a shift since the acquisition. I think you have seen McKinley, [indiscernible], Firefly, [indiscernible] in the stores. Admittedly we have never put a major brand focus behind those brands. Typically, when you see advertising from Sport Chek, we are advertising our top vendor partners who are great partners to us and even though customers want those brands as they create brand heat in Canada and around the world. Frankly, Sport Chek’s never even tried to create brand heat around those kind of brands that we had to license their own and I think with more of a focus on this. Now, I am just having exactly where we want to differentiate and whether you are differentiating on a product attribute or a price, which category you want to do it in kids or outdoor or lifestyle in deciding which brands you want to get behind. I think there is nothing but opportunity there. But I would say there has been no shift away from it. There just hasn’t been the same focus on it that you have seen at CTR and Mark’s over the years.

Keith Howlett

Thank you. And then on the move to one company, I am just – in terms of the store formats, are there any formats that aren’t going to be part of the one company, one customer. I am just wondering what the future atmosphere or the small market Canadian Tire stores or part stores or is everybody part of the go forward?

Stephen Wetmore

Yes, Keith, we never – we haven’t – we didn’t kind of deal with that concept in mind, if you will. If I wouldn’t surprise me through the years of something like that actually perhaps occurred, but it’s not part of the one company strategy per se.

Keith Howlett

And then if I might because I am not sure Patricia is on the line, can you speak about basket versus traffic?

Stephen Wetmore

CTR-specific you want or what?

Keith Howlett

I know I was wondering across the three major groupings there.

Stephen Wetmore

We don’t...

Dean McCann

Keith, we don’t – as you know, we don’t do traffic and basket and separate those out. So for us, sales are sales. So we haven’t historically hide that stuff out.

Keith Howlett

Great. Thanks.

Stephen Wetmore

Thank you.

Thank you. This will conclude today’s call. A webcast of the conference call will be archived on Canadian Tire Corporation Limited Investor Relations website for 12 months. Please contact Lisa Greatrix or any member of the IR team if there are follow-up questions regarding today’s call or the materials provided. You may now disconnect.

