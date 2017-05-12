Synthesis Energy Systems' (SYMX) CEO DeLome Fair on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYMX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 04:15 PM ET

Executives

Susan Roush - IR, Media Relations Consultant at MDC Group

DeLome Fair - President and CEO

Scott Davis - CAO and CS

Analysts

Mike Niehuser - Scarsdale Equities

Joaquin Horton - Raymond James

Operator

Susan Roush

Today, SES management will discuss financial results for the company's 2017 fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017 and will provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

And now, I will turn the call over to SES' President and CEO, DeLome Fair.

DeLome Fair

Thank you, Susan and good afternoon, everyone. Chief Accounting Officer Scott Davis is joining me on today's call from our headquarters here in Houston. On March 31st, we completed the third quarter of our fiscal year 2017. Our business activities in Australia have been SES's area of intense focus and we are now seeing these efforts accelerate.

As announced this morning, we are very excited to have entered into a definitive technology license agreement with Australian Future Energy, which we refer to as AFE, so its first large scale project to be located in Australia. Our AFE business endeavors to secure ownership and local resources and utilize these resources in combination with our technology to develop and build the multi project clean energy business enterprise in Australia.

SES owns approximately 40% of AFE and through AFE, SES is expecting to secure additional technology and equipment orders similar to what we announced today and to own an equity interest in the individual projects using our technology.

AFE has identified several project opportunities and currently plans to focus on carrying two of these projects forward into development, design and construction. The projects that evaluated today vary somewhat in project capacity and in products to be sold. But each project is generally of sufficient magnitude and scale on the order of $2 billion to generate approximately $115 million of top-line revenue for SES from technology and equipment related sales plus deliver attractive equity dividend income due to our direct or indirect ownership share in each project which can generate annual project level revenues on the order of $600 million.

Based upon the currently proposed product slate and current commodity pricing. With attractive margins due to the low production costs basis that our technology enables. AFE also continues to execute on its plan to acquire additional ownership positions in local coal resources, with the recently announced 270 million ton Pentland Coal Resource acquisition completed on the hills of AFE's spin-off of the Batchfire Resources Company, which acquired the Callide Mine.

These coal resources plus local renewable resources will be used in combination to fuel AFE project. All projects will exclusively use a superior clean energy technology. We believe AFE's entrance to the Australia market is well timed with the financially attractive and differentiated business model, in large part due to our technology.

I say this because today there is a confluence of fast rising natural gas prices in the regions, the shuttering of old and dirty coal burning power plants, the state of federal governments push to deliver in country growth plus demand in the local Australian market and the vast demand afforded by Australia's close access to the Asian export market.

Doing our part to make AFE successful will be a big focus of the company, so that AFE can generate financial results in the form of stronger asset balance sheet backed up by recurring long-term income to SES.

With AFE, we are building on our years of technology deployment success in China, where we successfully commercialized our proprietary clean energy technology to 12 of our syngas generation systems. Because of these very significant effort SES has put into China, we now have the opportunity for new business growth outside China, such AFE and we are pursuing the formation of the SES, AFE business model in additional regions of the world like Eastern Europe, South America and the Caribbean.

Globally we have a project pipeline with current perspective project opportunities that we believe exceed $20 billion in total project facilities cost. With our primary focus on the AFE platform and the development of similar platforms, we have been able to appropriately align the focus of our resources and streamline costs, while retaining our core technology capabilities. This has resulted in the reduction of cash expenses from about $8.9 million at the beginning of this fiscal year to a projection of about $6.4 million over the next 12 months.

Scott will detail this further and I will expand on our progress after he reviews the financial report.

Scott Davis

Thank you, DeLome. The company reported consolidated net loss attributable to SES shareholders of $2.7 million or $0.03 per share for the third quarter as compared to a net loss of $3 million or $0.03 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

During the quarter, the company began reducing its operating expenditures, which is the primary reason for its positive results when comparing with the third quarter 2016 results. We anticipate the reduction in operating expenditures to be more dramatic during our fiscal fourth quarter. As our cost cutting measures go into full effect.

As you will remember, we deconsolidated the ZZ joint venture during the second quarter of 2017 and consider all operations related to the ZZ joint venture as discontinued operations. As in the previous quarter, I will discuss continuing operations and discontinued operation separately.

We will first turn our attention to our continuing operation. The company had $22,000 of technology consulting revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017. We recorded $51,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease in revenues related to a reduction in technology and licensing related services. As far as operating expenses we experience a net decrease in operating expenses as a decrease in general and administrative expenses and depreciation was partially offset by an increase in stock based expense.

General and administrative expenses was $2.2 million in the current quarter compared with $2.3 million for the comparable quarter. The $0.1 million decrease is due primarily to a reduction in headcount during the current quarter, coupled with reduced traveling expenses as a result of our cost cutting initiatives.

Stock based expense increased by $0.1 million to $0.6 million for the current compared to $0.5 million for the comparable quarter. This increase is due to an increased number of warrants granted during the current year.

On the none-operating expense side, we recognized a $40,000 loss related to our equity interest in the AFE joint venture. AFE is still in the development stage of its enterprise and we anticipate to recognize additional losses related to this investment as they continue to develop their projects. This results in a net loss from continuing operations of $2.7 million or $0.03 per share in the current quarter as compared to $2.8 million or $0.03 per share in the comparable quarter.

Now turning to discontinued operations. As noted above our discontinued operation related to our ZZ Joint Venture. In the comparable quarter we have a net loss from ZZ Joint Venture of $0.2 million. We had no activity related to the ZZ Joint Venture in the current quarter. This resulted in an overall net loss of $2.7 million or $0.03 per share for the quarter as compared to a net loss of $3.0 million or $0.03 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2016 as previously noted.

Today, we believe we will reduce our cash expenditures over the next 12 months to $6.4 million. This will be achieved through a significant reduction in cash expenses in China and strategic cuts in the reminder of our company. Our original budgeted cash expenditures for fiscal year 2017 in China were approximately $2.7 million. Where today we anticipate these costs to be reduced to approximately $0.5 million going forward.

This reduction will be achieved primarily through the reduction of staff in China. As we begin the implementation of our updated strategy there. The reminder of the budget reduction will come from strategic reductions in the reminder of our company, including reductions in travel, professional fees and compensation expense. We believe that our new cost structure will align with our current strategic focus and will allow us to execute our corporate strategy.

Now turning quickly to the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.0 million and working capital of $5.7 million. That completes our financial review.

DeLome Fair

Thank you, Scott. Our business activities in Australia are accelerating and it's very exciting, as I stated earlier our Australian platform AFE with be SES's intangible during the next 12 months and beyond. First for background, AFE is a privately owned Australian company founded in 2014 by its primary shareholders coal industry veteran Edek Choros and SES Mr. Choros serves as AFE's Executive Director and AFE's Deputy Chairmen is SES's Voice Chairmen and Former CEO, Robert Rigdon. As previously stated SES owns approximately 40% of AFE. Our partners led by Mr. Choros are deeply experienced group of Australian coal and financing industry executives.

AFE was establish to secure ownership positions in local coal resources or in local resources such as coal and biomass, which can be used for production of agricultural chemicals and energy using SES gasification technology and support Australian infrastructure and regional growth. As part of the formation of AFE, SES and AFE entered into a master technology agreement whereby SES will share a portion of its earned license fee with AFE and AFE will exclusively use SES technology, while SES will exclusively use AFE as its channel to the Australian market.

Since formation AFE successfully created Batchfire Resources, which contemplated the acquisition of the large Callide operating coal mine in Queensland. AFE has also acquired ownership of the mine development lease for the 270 million ton resource near Pentland. These coal resources along with the local renewable resources are likely to be used combinations of few of the AFE projects.

AFE intense to build a large scale business enterprise consisting of multiple projects and coal resources operations in Australia. The technology license agreement that SES has entered into with AFE leads us AFE's first project. The project's capital cost is anticipated to be approximately $2 billion.

AFE has identified several project opportunities and is expected to carry two of these projects forward into development, design and construction subject to obtaining all necessary government approvals and fundings. AFE's projects are expected to manufacture low cost syngas, ammonia for nitrogen fertilizer and ammonium nitrate products as well as synthetic natural gas and electric power.

The technology license agreement has a total order value of $27 million for the license plus PDP. These are to be paid at agreed milestones across the development, design, construction, startup and operations of the project. The expected equipment supply order based on the license capacity of the project is expected to be in the order of $120 million.

A similar license in PDP with subsequent equipment order for AFE's second project undertaking is also anticipated either later this year or next year. If AFE is successful in its development endeavors of the initial two projects has expected SES could realize technology and equipment related orders from AFE on the order of $300 million over the next couple of years.

AFE's planned model consistent with SES's business model is to retain a carried interest in projects it develops. While projects will vary somewhat in capacity and in products, each project is generally have sufficient magnitude and scale to be on the order of $2 billion to build. One project at this size has the potential to generate on the order of $600 million in annual revenues for the project company owners based upon the currently proposed product slate and current commodity pricing.

And can provide SES's annual recurring dividend income over the 20 to 30 year life of the project. Since coal cost is the largest factor in the cost of syngas generation obtaining long-term access to low cost coal is game-changing in our industry. AFE continues to make progress in this area first with the creation of Batchfire Resources and then with AFE's recent announcement of its purchase of the Pentland Resource.

Our technology is unparalleled feedstock flexibility proven on over 50 coals, biomass and waste will allow AFE's projects to select the lowest cost coals available, which can then be used for fuel or converted into chemicals, electricity or SNG. This technological advantage provided to the use of our proprietary technology will give the ASE projects the ability to produce these products at a much lower cost and can be achieved using natural gas. In addition, our unique capability of being able to co-fire biomass and municipal solid waste with coal can reduce the carbon footprint of these projects quite significantly.

In addition to enabling low-cost feedstock for the AFE projects, we also will benefit directly from the ownership in these sole resources. In October of last year, AFE completed the spinoff of Batchfire Resources, which acquired the large Callide operating coal mine from Anglo-American. Batchfire's Callide mine operations continue to make good progress since the acquisition.

SES which owns approximately 11% of Batchfire Resources believes that Batchfire's achieving positive cash flow position from the mine operations and will continue to operate and strengthen this position overtime. While we cannot at this time estimate the exact timing and amount of dividends that may flow from Batchfire we have developed an internal SES analysis that indicates the potential for significant dividends on our ownership interest annually overtime.

In addition as we have previously announced, AFE has formed a wholly owned subsidiary Great Northern Energy, which has acquired a 270 million ton JORC compliant coal resource lease near Pentland located in the Northern Part of the Galileo Basin in Queensland. The Pentland Resource has been well proven through significant bore hole evaluation work completed initially by Shell Oil Company in the 1970s and several subsequent analysis since that time.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement for acquiring the mine development lease, AFE has completed its first two payments and is scheduled to complete the final payment within six months. As such our Australian platform is fast becoming a growth business, which is fully aligned with SES's strategy and business model through the technology orders now beginning the equity earnings to come in the future and additional future income from our ownership in coal resources such as Batchfire, which is operating today.

Australia provides a platform for growth based on abundant low cost coal and limited access to affordable natural gas. In other parts of the world with the same characteristics we are working to create similar platforms for our technology. With the goal to identify project opportunities for development and investment.

Where possible, we will also evaluate the potential for strategic linkage to coal resources to provide long-term supply of low cost coal feedstock for the projects in which we invest. We continue to progress our activities in Eastern Europe in addition we believe that South America, India and the Caribbean are additional markets and we have initial activities underway to evaluate their potential.

In addition to our work on platform development, we also continue to pursue our pipeline projects with potential customers considering the inclusion of our technology in their projects to produce industrial syngas fuel, SNG, fertilizer and electric power. While the schedules and decision making processes are not within our control, we remain confident that the superior economics of our SES technology will ultimately result in one or more on these projects selecting our technology.

These projects vary in size with some larger than $1 billion and while the actual value will vary from project-to-project, the SES scope of supply should be about 10% to 25% of the actual total installed cost with margins as high as 20% to 30% depending upon project size, project location and the type of product or products the plant ultimately produces from the syngas.

In China, we were pleased to see the final of these three SES industrial syngas facilities and the Aluminum Corporation of China order commenced operation with the first system coming online in the first quarter of 2017. The fast track construction at the previous two customer facilities was testament to the ease of implementing our technology to convert low cost coal resources into syngas to generate clean, high value energy.

The delay in construction at this largest capacity SES project to-date with four system in Henan Province was due to an unrelated major accident at the customer's adjacent aluminum plant. The aluminum plant itself was subsequently shutdown for nearly a year. When I joined SES about 2.5 years ago, the orders for the Aluminum Corporation of China projects had just been announced.

Today, all seven SES systems across their three facilities are supplying stable and reliable clean syngas fuel that has been reported by the customer to be bringing positive financial results to their aluminum production business by avoiding the purchase of high cost natural gas.

The success we are now achieving in Australia and the recognition our technology is receiving globally, were not be possible without the investments that SES has made in China. China was our proving ground, for those on the call who may not know, over the past 20 years nearly 100% of new gasification in the projects have been built in China and it is the only location in the world where we could have achieved the successful commercialization of our technology.

Companies in China have helped to provide more than $400 million of investments in our China projects in the form of equity, debt guarantees and project guarantees. This was key to the completion of 12 commercial systems that have proven our technology's superiority and has made our recent success in Australia with the signing of the technology license agreement possible.

While we are grateful for the support China has provided in the commercialization of our technology it is now time to utilize the experience and the relationships we have gained in China as a springboard to move outside of China.

As Scott discussed earlier, this strategic shift to focus has allowed us to implement significant cost reductions in China and we have challenged our China team with the goal to becoming self-sufficient and self-funding through the positive generation of cash flow from our existing assets including our Yima and Tianwo SES joint ventures for the sale of these assets.

We are currently reevaluating all SES activities in China through this process, including our Dongying pipeline hydrogen projects, with China Environment State Investment Company the Dengfeng Power Group biogas project our alliance with the China Coal Research Institute and the restructured ZZ Joint Venture project with Weijiao Group.

Australia is where we see the biggest opportunity for near-term growth and is where the company is focusing the majority of its cash and resources. SES now has a solid base for both near-term profitability and attractive long-term growth from this platform alone.

AFE is a successful model of our platform concepts with multiple attractive projects that we believe will result from the highly advantage economics of low cost coal ownership. It is the business model that is strong and repeatable and one that we believe will bring, first, technology license and equipment orders that are starting now with the signing of our first technology license agreement outside of China with AFE announced this morning.

And a similar second technology license in PDP orders that is also anticipated either later this year or next year related to their second project undertaking. These two projects combined are expected to bring approximately $300 million in revenue to SES over the next couple of years with attractive margin.

These are to be paid at agreed milestones across the development, design, construction, startup and operations of the projects. Second, multiple platform projects to be sighted in Australia, in which SES is expected to have an ownership participation. We believe that each project including AFE's anticipated first project is a generally sufficient magnitude and scale to generate project level revenues in the order of $600 million annually, based upon the currently proposed product slate and current commodity pricing.

These projects can potentially bring recurring annual dividends to SES throughout their anticipated operating life of 20 to 30 years. And finally, ownership and Batchfire Resources, which based on an internal SES analysis we anticipate will flow significant dividends on our ownership interest annually overtime.

Together with our superior technology and our visionary partners in Australia, we are making great strides and we expect this accelerated momentum to continue.

With that I'd like to open up the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Chris Podder [ph] with Northern Border Investments. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, DeLome. The AFE project that you announced this morning, can you just elaborate on that. It's still in the conceptual stage or is there a third-party customer that approached you on AFE to build this. And can you also talk about how you think it will be financed? Thanks.

DeLome Fair

Sure, Chris thanks for the question. AFE has been down in Australia for the last couple of years, the company which formed in 2014 in addition to spending time acquiring the coal resources they have also been actively looking at Australian market and looking for opportunities to develop projects.

These projects are in the advance feasibility stage and they have got several of them that they are looking at, that I spoke of earlier and they are about very soon going to down select the two of these and move them forward into development. Getting more - further in towards the real design and construction phase.

AFE is going to be raise - as we've said in the press release, AFE will be raising money to fund these projects. They have raised money successfully in the past they have demonstrated their ability to raise money with the purchase of the Batchfire - the Callide Mine by Batchfire that was all orchestrated through the same individuals that are running AFE.

They have required the Pentland Resources to strengthen the company and they have a very solid project execution plans and they have - it's a strong team of very savvy folks that know the country, know the region, know coal and know this business. So we are very confident that they are going to be able achieve what they are set out to do.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Niehuser with Scarsdale Equities. Please go ahead.

Mike Niehuser

Hi, DeLome and congratulations on the release this morning.

DeLome Fair

Thanks, Mike.

Mike Niehuser

Looking at that, did I understand correctly that the PDP process will take about six months?

DeLome Fair

When we start the PDP, which is expected to be a little bit later this year, the schedule is anticipated to be about 26 weeks.

Mike Niehuser

Okay. So that's not something that we could expect to see revenues in the current quarter and maybe not the next quarter, is that right?

DeLome Fair

It's - we got to watch this project as it goes, but we are going to start the contract we have also - which wasn't in the press release. We have also signed a services agreement that will start bringing some revenues immediately. We'll be getting a monthly fees that will cover nearly half of our engineering expenses, our cash expenses for our engineering team.

So we start receiving some revenues right away to help support the development of the project until it's ready to start the PDP. We do anticipate the PDP to start sometime this year and we do anticipate to get - we will beginning down payment and some progress payments for that PDP as we going forward.

Mike Niehuser

So I imagine because includes licensing and the PDP that money could be staged overtime and you're probably not incurring expenses with regard to the contract so your margins are probably very high to start out and then are impacted a little bit but they ought to be still be pretty high margin business for the $27 million?

DeLome Fair

The licensing is in general is always a high margin business. We do have our obligation to share part of our license fee with GTI and we have an obligation to share through this not through technology agreement that I mentioned earlier a portion of that license agreement with back to AFE and of which we are a part owner. So a little bit of circular out there. But, it's - there is not a lot of cost associated with license that's a correct statement.

Mike Niehuser

And probably not as much with - not allowed with the PDP as compared to once you enter into the equipment phase. I'm guessing that the margins in the equipment phase will be something in the order of 20% to 30% is that what you are thinking?

DeLome Fair

We don't talk about our margins individually because of competitive concerns and making sure we don't harm our ability to do negotiations. But overall between the license equipment and the PDP the margins, total margins should be in the order of 20% to 30%.

Mike Niehuser

Okay. And then it sounds like there is a whole host of milestones and agreements for what's paid you early on and I'm sure evolves as the project is carried out. And I guess the answer to the other question I had for that Chris ask about the financial capacity, but it sounds like they are going to be able to start - AFE has the ability to make payments to Synthesis in the early phases of the licensing and PDP?

DeLome Fair

Yes, they do, they have been raising - they have been in the process of raising money for the last several months and they're counting that process.

Mike Niehuser

Okay. And what is exactly happening during the PDP process, are you providing drawing and specs that will be combined with the total plant that will go into the permitting process, is that what happen?

DeLome Fair

Yes, the way this work is we do the PDP which stands for process design package. So, we do what's call the preliminary process design. And the PDP document is really our official transfer of the technology to the end customer. Give them all the information they need to go out and hire a detailed engineering contractors such as a Bethel or a Posco [ph] and then that company can then take that PDP and do the detail design to create all the drawings that are required to build the plant.

Mike Niehuser

And that's sufficient for permitting and so that has to get done before you know whether it's going to be able to be allowed to continue?

DeLome Fair

During the next 12 - usually it takes about 9 to 12 months once you start the PDP to get through what's called the frontend engineering development phase of a project, which is the feed we call the feed. And that - during that - permitting will occur during that phase they will be developing.

A lot of the information, most of the information you need for the permitting comes in the PDP phase some of it will come from the detailed engineering phase because you have to know what's happening inside the process with the chemical reactions and things as they move around. You also have to now think about the layout of the process where the various ventel [ph] be and how tall they will be. And so that all gets figured out between outside and detailed engineering contractor and the permits get apply for during that phase.

I just wanted to add the government in Australia is very supportive of the work that AFE is doing down there. Edek and the team have been spending a lot of time talking to the various government agencies and there is a tremendous government support for these projects in Australia.

Mike Niehuser

That actually answered my next question; I was going to say that if AFE is looking at a bunch of projects and these two are screened as the best that you are talking about, I am sure that the permitting environment must have been part of that. Is it okay to assume that these two projects that you are looking at have to do with Pentland and Callide. Is that or could it be other projects around Australia?

DeLome Fair

It hasn't been decided yet. Callide is an operating mine, Pentland is not an operating mine yet it's a coal resource that has yet to be mined. So probably wouldn't be Pentland initially, but it hasn't been determined yet that's still being evaluated, as well as the actual final site of the project, which the site has a big impact on which coal you use because you don't want to pay a lot for transportation.

Mike Niehuser

Right. And I was kind of surprised the project each one is estimated at $2 billion and that your part of that is less than 10%. And I was thinking that it might be - I think it said it would be 10% to 15% or 15% to 20% and I am just curious if you're looking at different costs and budgets when you comparing Australia to China. And I am just curious what the environment looks like for building something like this in Australia versus China, whether it's - what the pros and cons might be?

DeLome Fair

That's an excellent question and the - let me break that into couple of parts. The - this project that this first project that they are looking at has couple of unique factors the site absolutely makes a difference because the cost of building the plant. And then the non-equipment base cost of building the plant is always higher in the developing world - in the developed world than it is in the developing world.

Lot of that's legal labor cost and they have local - in getting material that's higher quality. So the percentage of our scope which is purely equipment become smaller of the total scope because there is lot more non-equipment scope.

Also with this project the intent is to make while it hasn't been finally decided the current thinking is that they'll make multiple project - multiple products, maybe two or three different multiple products. And so the more multiple products you make out of the syngas the more processing units you have to buy or you have to build. And so the cost, capital cost goes up compared to the cost of the gasification unit. So that's why this one ended up being a little bit lower.

And I also just want to emphasis that the numbers we have given are fairly preliminary, we haven't done the detailed analysis. So these numbers could move on the equipment, could move in either direction. But a lot of things in play here. Generally in China or India places where it's less developed, you will see lower cost a lot of that is due to lower - some of that's due to lower standards, some of that's the to lower labor rates, less engineering, less rigor, lot of different factors.

But there is a pretty big difference in the total installed cost of a plant in China versus the total installed cost of a similar plant in a place like Australia or the U.S. Cost in Australia are actually even a little bit higher than they would comparable plant would be here in the U.S. because of productivity and things.

Mike Niehuser

Well two more questions, I'll get back in the queue, if I could. And you kind of answered it because it all depends on what the use of the gases would depend upon what kind of additional expense with capital costs for different products. And so have these projects - are they been designed with particular buyers in mind for these different outputs? Because I am kind of picturing a refinery being built where you have different products being capped off in different ways for different purposes. So you can have buyers for…

DeLome Fair

Yes, these are going to be large scale plants and these are - and the products are talking about producing our commodity based products. That things like ammonia, fertilizer, lot of agricultural - the big agricultural need down there in Australia. The ammonium nitrate goes into the mining industry for explosives and other things. There would be S&G that can be produced in these projects, which the natural gas prices there are high and going up.

And so some of this will be commodities that go into the commodity markets, some of these will have I'm sure will have off take agreements with certain customers. I imagine it's going to be a little bit of both due to the size of these projects.

Mike Niehuser

Well, last question before I jump here, it sounds to me like even though these projects are conceptual, the component that you're providing to these plants is the most generic and base, a trunk of the tree or the center activity that you could probably complete your PDP with being more general in nature to what the end use is. And the reason I ask this is that I'm just curious if you're able to do design something in the near future that as the project develops and is permitted that you're able to get paid sooner on your work as oppose to having to know what all the rest of the plant and the products and so forth. I don't know if that made sense or not to you.

DeLome Fair

There is a little bit of that Mike, but the - you really have to know the quantity of each product that you want to make, that's the most important thing. Because that's the quantity of syngas, which sets the size of everything we do. And you will make - and there will be small tweaks between products, ammonia we might do something a little bit different in our design for ammonia versus what we would do with methanol or power or SNG. So you really do need to know what the end-products are and how much of them you want to make before you can design, fully design and complete the PDP of the gas suppliers.

Mike Niehuser

Yes, I am just most concerned about how sooner you're going to be able to start invoicing for meaningful work and I think you've already answered that question, but I'll jump back in the queue. DeLome thank you for answering my questions.

DeLome Fair

Okay Mike thank you.

[Operator Instructions] . Our next question comes from Joaquin Horton with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Joaquin Horton

Good afternoon. I'd like to just ask a question about China, just curiosity question, I thought we had signed a couple of good size agreements with the people in China. Have they just kind a fallen off the map or are they still working or?

DeLome Fair

We're still working on those. We - they haven't moved as quickly as we would have initially as we had initially hoped. But we're working with our current partners, we're looking - we're talking to some potential additional partners. And we're going to be closely watching that activity and the team there knows what they need to get these things - we need to either get these things going or move on.

We can't continue to spend a lot of resources and energy on churning these things where we're going to be making some decisions fairly quickly. But everything is still in progress as of today and we are in the process of reevaluating everything we're doing there.

Joaquin Horton

And one other question on the near-term opportunities, which one do you feel best about, I'm talking about…

DeLome Fair

Yes, I mean, there are several the ones that are most developed, we have very high confidence in the second order from AFE obviously. And then the project that I've talked about in previous conference calls there is a large project that's being developed in South America that we are in the running for and our technology is very well suited for because it's using a very high ash coal.

And so we have highly superior economics to our competitors in that situation. That's a large project that's moving through its development phase. We have to kind a wait for them to make their decisions, but we feel pretty good about both of those.

Joaquin Horton

Thank you.

DeLome Fair

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from James McNeil who is a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello DeLome. I had a question about AFE deal, SES announced earlier today. Does AFE the joint venture currently have sufficient capital to fund the payments to SES for licensing over the next six months?

DeLome Fair

AFE has enough capital to fund the initial payments that we're going to be getting to do the feasibility work and help them continue with their task forward to starting the PDP. And they are in the process of raising funds to fund the PDP and the later work that's coming along.

This has been the plan all along they have a very sought out fund raising plan, one of the reasons they acquired the Pentland Resources was to build up their asset base to support their fund raise.

So - and these are the same individuals that went out and raised the money that was necessary to buy the Callide mine. So we are real confident in their ability to do this, but there is some fund raising that's required.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Just a follow-up question on that. Are they looking at the same I guess pool of investors for the Pentland projects as the Callide project given that their different risk profile. So Callide mine being operating and producing some revenue.

DeLome Fair

I don't know that I can answer that question, because I am not in the details of their investment plans that deeply. But they are a smart group of guys and they are obviously going to be looking at investors that are appropriate for the type of projects that we're doing, they won't be necessarily looking for investors to develop the Pentland mine it's more about developing these projects to move forward. But the fact that they have the Pentland mine as an asset, I think helps build there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, right. And final question, given your current cash balance of around $7 million, I believe you're accountant forecast there was around $6 million expenditure for the remainder of the year for general and administrative costs. Beyond the revenue from the AFE deal what other sources of revenue do you see coming down the roads for the next nine months? So will you need to raise further capital at the SES level?

DeLome Fair

So we have several things in the works that can bring cash over the next this year and the next year. We have this order, we have the equipment order that will come. But we believe early next year we have potential for dividends coming in from the Batchfire shares at some point in the next couple of years. We're busily working to monetize our assets in China. We have the South American project that could come in this year.

We also have - there is - the payments from this license will continue this year and next year. So, we have lot of different resources worth of cash, we think over the next couple of years we have the ability to bring in anywhere from $13 million to $25 million in cash over the next couple of years.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So you're expecting the be cash flow positive within this calendar year?

DeLome Fair

Well I can't quite go that far, but we do have a strong line of site to cash and we have to work on the timing and the timing is not completely predictable. So I don't want to make that broad of a statement, but we have excellent line of sight to bringing cash into the company and it's obviously our goal to become cash positive as soon as we can.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks a lot.

Our next question comes from - a follow-up question from Mike Niehuser. Please go ahead.

Mike Niehuser

Thank you very much. DeLome just a kind of a technology related question for you. There has not been a lot of information on the Collide Mine or Pentland, but when you are looking at a project and I just mean conceptually, Collide I am picturing as a mine where they have separated out the waste rock, which includes non-marketable or end marketable coal and they probably dump that on a pile with other pure waste rock or over burden in such.

And then if you look at Pentland, that's kind of a virgin deposit where you have seems where in between it, there is definite waste, there is some thermal coal and then there is some coal that just doesn't quite make the grade. When you looked at one like Collide as a plan, how do you with your technology establish whether that waste previously thought a waste material, which could be economic, is economic as you try to structure how this is all these piece are going fit together.

I know you've got a wide range of ability, but how do you look at something that's a little bit cumulus I guess is the word?

DeLome Fair

The very simple answer Mike, because of the nature of our technology and its unique ability to take in these lowering coals with the very minimum efficiency penalty. The answer is that the most economic coal for our technology is the cheapest coal that you can find. The cheapest coal you can find we can gasify it and it's always going to give you the most economic plan. The cost of coal is the biggest piece of the cost of syngas.

And so cheap, cheap, cheap and so the waste coal or the end marketable coal is exactly what we're after and that's why we've set up AFE the way it's been set up and that's why the Callide mine is so attractive. And why we're very excited about what's happening in Australia because there is a lot of low cost coal that's just maybe marketable nearby, but it's not marketable if you need to ship it a long distance. No that's it I mean this is the cheapest coal.

Mike Niehuser

So I am correct in - no, thank you that's a good answer and that's what I thought it was. But I am picturing just piles and piles of unmarketable coal that have been mixed up with waste rock and other things and other junk that is not carbon bearing. But that doesn't seem to - will you be drawing some piles waste rock from that. And apparently that doesn't bother you?

Mike Niehuser

There is a bother, I mean we will go and assess it and I'm not - the way they mine down there it's a surface mining operation and some of that coal they put back. So I don't know how much is actually piled up versus how much they sort out, as they go. We'll have just some of the sample figure out, but we're approaching projects that are looking at 50% ash, which is rocks and non-carbon based material. So not a concern for us.

Mike Niehuser

Yes it's amazing, is there any the feasibility process or the design process whether it would be any use in doing bulk sampling with some of that material or whatever you're looking at through your existing gasifiers in China to see how that material reacts or is it just real clear that it's going to be able to convert it to gas.

Mike Niehuser

Based on our experience at both ZZ and IMO [ph] where we have gasified dozens of coals between the two sites and we have a tremendous amount of data. And then all the research and the bench scale work that was done at GTI. We can do some fairly simple lab scale test that give us the data we need to know to fully design the plant.

We don't need to run the coal in a pilot facility or even in a commercial facility, we can go ship some of the samples to GTI and they'll run some simple test for us and we'll be able to get the data we need to design the plant.

Mike Niehuser

Well you've been real kind to all my questions. Just one more if you don't mind, if you look at one of these projects that was discussed this morning. Is it fair to ask how many of your gasifiers or will there be different types of gasifiers larger, smaller, more of them? Do you have a sense for what this might look like?

DeLome Fair

This will have probably three or four of our XL 3000 gasifiers which is our high pressure large scale gasifier that we in most of these larger projects that's what we use the same gasifier basically the same roughly the same gasifier designs. We customize it to account for the different amounts of ash and certain things will customize, but generally it's the same basic gasifier design.

Mike Niehuser

And the returns you would expect to get are they pretty similar to what you had talked about in China when you were talking about taking equity interests and projects and doing some financial engineering?

DeLome Fair

The returns we would expect for…

Mike Niehuser

Well I thought that when you were looking at China at one point you were looking at being involved in multiple projects and been able to put those in a financial vehicle of some kind. And you were look at returns of investment of 15% to 20% and I'm just throwing those number out there that's not quote, but I'm just curious what kind of IRR could a project like this generally it over 30 years? And that is my last question.

DeLome Fair

I think it depends on a lot of things, but these projects with the low coal prices that we are anticipating can easily generate 15% to 20% unlevered returns.

Mike Niehuser

Excellent, thank you very much.

DeLome Fair

And as you lever that assets gets obviously bets better from there.

Mike Niehuser

Thank you, DeLome.

DeLome Fair

Thanks, Mike.

DeLome Fair

Thank you very much for participating on the call and for all your questions. At this time I would also like to thanks Scott Davis for his contributions to SES over the past year. We will wish him well as he moves to an exciting new clear opportunity.

I would also like to welcome our new Corporate Controller, David Hiscocks who is sitting here and listening to us today to the company. Scott has worked with David previously and he and I consider him an excellent to the team and a sound resource to SES on a going forward basis. With there being no further questions, this will conclude the 2017 fiscal third quarter financial results call.

