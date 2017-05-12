Macy's: Juicy Dividend On Sale

Investing involves facing, and then taking on reasonable risks in the anticipation of future reward. I hope this isn't a controversial statement. When it comes to shares of Macy's (NYSE:M), there are certainly risks present, but on balance, I think the shares represent good value at these levels. The shares themselves are down about 15% over the past twelve months (much of that loss happening this morning), so it's worth having a look to see if there's a bargain here.

Operational Review

When I review the financial performance over the past five years, it's obvious that there are operational challenges here. Revenue and net income have been in a steady decline since 2014. Given that net income is the source of all shareholder returns, this is obviously worrying.

That said, there's actually much to like here. In my view, you can judge management's quality by the way that they react to adversity. While operational performance has been choppy, management has been disciplined in buying back shares at a CAGR of ~5.5% since 2012. At the same time, dividends per share have increased at a CAGR of about 13%, and total dividends paid have increased at a CAGR of 7.2% since 2012.

Turning to the capital structure, I'm glad to see that management didn't pay for buybacks and dividends with added debt. In fact, long term debt has been in steady decline since 2014 (since then, 11% of the long term debt has been repaid). Looking at the cash flow statements reveals that just under $900 million was paid back over the past fifteen months! Finally, the fact that 82% of the remaining long term debt is due in five years or longer gives me some comfort. There's not much chance of a credit freeze here.

Dividend Growth

I will try to model what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on the current dividend yield, and by applying a reasonable dividend growth rate. If we hold all else constant, but lower the dividend growth rate dramatically, I believe it's still reasonable to expect a very decent return between now and the end of 2020.

Although the dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of 13% since 2012, dividends are ultimately sustained by earnings. The relationship between earnings per share and dividends is captured nicely in this chart. Things look less bad when we compare dividends to free cash flow per share, but I think there's reason to model a much more modest dividend growth profile going forward. It's always better to be more conservative in our estimates about future dividend increases. Thus, in my analysis I'm going to be assuming a dividend growth rate in the order of 2% and 4% (obviously much lower growth going forward). In this analysis, the returns range between 47% and 58% to 2020, which I consider a very reasonable return.

Take Advantage of Asymmetric Information

As I've said many times, investing is a competition against other investors. We must acknowledge that some of those investors have an informational advantage over us. One group that has an obvious informational advantage is insiders. A quick review of insider ownership at Macy's gives some reason to be optimistic. Fully half a percent (representing market capitalization of about $4.4 million) of the company is owned by insiders. More impressive to my mind is that the long term trend has been positive regarding insider ownership. Additionally, two insiders (Jeffrey Gennette and Terry Lundgren) purchased just over 25,000 shares over the past year, at a total cost just under $1.1 million of their own money. In my view, when insiders are willing to put this much of their own capital to work on the same side of the table as investors, that's a positive sign.

Technical Snapshot

We believe that the shares of Macy's will stabilize at the $25.00 level - this is a support level that goes way back to October 2011 (talk about going back to the future!). We don't think the dividend is in danger, and once the smoke clears, investors will buy into the shares for the juicy dividend.

Today we bought M Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $22.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or until the $30.00 level, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe M is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

So, when I review Macy's I see a management team in place that's doing right by shareholders in spite of facing challenges, a dividend yield that is quite good and sustainable, and insider ownership that is good. For these reasons, I feel it's a good idea for investors to take advantage of market myopia and buy the shares now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.