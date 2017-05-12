Quebecor's (QBCRF) CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau on Q1 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quebecor Inc. B (OTCPK:QBCRF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Julie Tremblay - President & CEO, Media Group

Pierre Karl Péladeau - President & CEO

Manon Brouillette - President & CEO, Videotron

Jean Francois Pruneau - SVP & CFO

Martin Tremblay - VP, Public Affairs

Analysts

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

David McFadgen - Cormark Securities

Jeff Fan - Scotia Bank

Maher Yaghi - Desjardins Securities Inc

Phillip Huang - Barclays Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. We apologize for the delay. We've been experiencing technical difficulties on our side. So welcome to Quebecor Media Inc Conference Call. I would like to introduce Martin Tremblay, Vice President, Public Affairs of Quebecor Media Inc. Please go ahead.

Martin Tremblay

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Quebecor conference call. My name is Martin Tremblay, Vice President, Public Affairs and joining me to discuss our financial and operating results for the first quarter 2017are, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-Francois Pruneau, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Manon Brouilette, President and Chief Executive Officer of Videotron; and Julie Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer of our Media Group. You will be able to listen to this conference call until August 11, 2017 by dialing 877-293-8133, conference number 1216457 and passcode 48006#. This information is also available on Quebecor's website, at www.quebecor.com.

I also want to inform you that certain statements made on the call today may be considered forward-looking and we’d refer you to the risk factors outlined in today's press release and reports filed by the corporation with regulatory authorities. Let's now move on with our first speaker, Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Pierre Karl Péladeau

Thank you, Martin. Good afternoon, everyone. We are very pleased to report once again solid financial and operating performance for the quarter. Not surprisingly our mobile services maintain a strong momentum with subscriber and ARPU tracking our ambitious growth expectations. We also remain successful in leveraging the superiority of our hybrid fiber and coax network contributing to accelerate its subscriber growth to our broadband services. And as our bundle offering maintains its effectiveness, our video and wire line telephony services are exhibiting improving trends. Our business solutions segment is also firing all cylinders with the contribution from datacenter and fiber connectivity services to our offering to businesses. Manon will later elaborate on our telecom segment leading performance for the quarter.

In our Media Group, we also witnessed interesting trends as for second consecutive quarter we exhibited year-over-year advertising revenue growth from TVA Network, our conventional TV channel. Television remains a powerful mass media outlet and we are pleased to see some advertisers increasing their traditional media advertising budget following several difficult years. More interestingly is our capacity to create multi platform campaign combing the strength of our comprehensive portfolio. TVA as well is also tracking well to a subscription and advertising revenue on the rise.

Our business model relies on song content, such as the national games of NHL Canadian team and exclusive coverage of the NHL play off, as well as major league soccer games and the Montreal Impact Soccer Club. Obviously, we were pleased to see the Montreal Canadian clinching a spot in the play off this year, which bodes well for the spring season ratings. We wish a better conclusion than the loss of the Rangers but there is still exciting games to come following Ottawa Senators win over the Rangers.

Furthermore, as the exclusive official French language broadcasters of the Montreal Impact and MLS for the next five years, we are very excited about the summer programming on our sports channel.

Finally, our sports and entertainment division continue to make its mark in the live entertainment industry as it ranked fourth according to Billboard amongst Canadian venues and respect of gate revenues for year 2016.

I'll now let Jean-Francois review our consolidated financial results.

Jean Francois Pruneau

Thank you, Pierre Karl. Quebecor's revenues were up 2% in the quarter to $996 million. Revenues from our telecom segment grew 4% to $800 million. Quebecor's EBITDA was up 3% to $365 million excluding an unfavorable variance related to stock option expenses resulting from our stock price increase in the quarter consolidated EBITDA grew 4%. Our Telecom segment recorded a 5% EBITDA growth to $377 million.

We reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $0.2 million in the quarter compared to a net income of $70 million or $0.57 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The unfavorable variance is mostly related to a pretax loss of $81 million related to our convertible debentures following the 10% appreciation of our stock price over the quarter. Adjusted income from continuing operations excluding unusual items and gains or losses on valuation of financial instruments came in at $71 million or $0.58 per share compared to $68 million or $0.55 per share reported in the same quarter last year.

Quebecor Media's consolidated free cash flow from continuing operating activities decreased from positive $4 million in the first quarter of last year to a negative $47 million this quarter, explained primarily by an unfavorable variance in non-cash balances, partially offset by lower current income tax expense, a favorable variance and cash provisions for litigations and restructuring activities, lower CapEx and EBITDA growth. Excluding the impact of non-cash balances, cash flow was up $18 million in the quarter. As of the other quarter, our net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.2x, down from 3.4x reported as of the end of the first quarter of last year.

Available liquidity of more than $1.3 billion, full access to capital markets financing and free cash flow generated by our operations are more than sufficient to cover near-term debt maturities. To that effect, I'd like to point out the success of our recent refinancing exercise. In April, Videotron issued US $600 million of senior unsecured notes in the US market, yielding 5.125%. The proceeds have been used to fully retire higher yielding Videotron senior unsecured notes that were maturing in 2021 and to repay drawings under Videotron's revolving credit facilities.

Concurrently with this exercise, we also retired higher yielding senior unsecured notes maturing in 2021 at the Quebecor Media Holding Company level. These actions contribute to further optimize our maturity and liquidity profile while reducing our interest expense.

In the quarter, we purchased and canceled 330,000 class B shares since we initiated our nominal course issuer bid program in 2011 approximately 7.4 million class B shares have been purchased and canceled.

I'll now let Manon review our telecom segments operations.

Manon Brouillette

Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased to report growth of 30,000 RGUs in the quarter and 130,000 RGUs over the last 12 months supported by sustaining growth from wireless and broadband services. On the wireless front, we reached 921,000 activated lines as of March 31 for a growth of 27,000 lines in the first quarter in line with last year and growth of 125,000 lines year-over-year. In the quarter, our share of growth has reached 23%, the best performance amongst all operators in Quebec and our monthly churn rate remains stable year-over-year at 1.3%. Wireless ARPU grew 6% year-over-year from $49.60 recorded in the first quarter of last year to $52.64 this quarter.

We have completed our build out of our LTE network and we expect to introduce VoLTE this year which will maximize our customers' experience from a quality and coverage standpoint.

Turning to broadband services. We added 15,000 subscribers in the quarter compared to 10,000 added into first quarter of last year, a net growth of 50,000 customers year-over-year. We continue to enjoy a strong competitive advantage with our hybrid fiber network which delivers speeds of up to 200 megabit per second to most of our customers and we continue to deploy DOCSIS 3.1 which will further increase speed across our network.

On the cable TV front, we recorded a decline of 10,000 customers in the first quarter compared to a loss of 15,000 recorded for the same quarter last year. In the quarter, we added 10,000 customers to Club illico, our over the top video service and we ended the quarter with 325,000 customers subscribing to our service for an increase of close to 60,000 customer growths over the last 12 months. This impressive RGU growth is driven by our strong premium content strategy. As a matter of fact, our streak of successful original series continue in our 4K original series, Victor Lessard, which has broken record with more than 1.6 million viewing since launch.

In cable telephony, we recorded a loss of 12,000 lines in the quarter in line with last year. Total ARPU grew from $141 in the first quarter of 2016 to $149 in this quarter, a 6% increase driven primarily by wireless ARPU growth and D-Link success.

In our B2B operations, revenue grew 14% in the first quarter mainly due to higher revenue from our datacenter business, as well as RGU and ARPU growth. Year-over-year, wireless lines grew 25% while wireless ARPU grew 4%. In the quarter, we introduced the guaranteed internet program, a tested solution that guarantees no downtime by tuning than performance and reliability of our hybrid fiber and LTE networks. This exclusive and innovative offer provides lower resolution for Quebec businesses. In addition, our 4Degrees datacenter were certified IZO27001, a highly respected international standard recognized by IT security experts across the world.

In 2017, Videotron continues to standout as an industry leader for the 12th consecutive year, a leisure marketing survey awarded us the distinguished title of the most admired telecommunication company in Quebec.

On the financial front, telecom segment's revenue amounted to $800 million in the first quarter, compared to $773 million in the same quarter of 2016, representing a 4% growth. We reported EBITDA of $377 million in the first quarter compared to $359 million last year for a 5% growth. Wireless EBITDA grew 60% year-over-year. Cost of acquisition for new wireless subscriber was down 5% from $421 in the first quarter of last year to $400 this year. The decline is mainly attributable to our bring-your-own-device program which by the way generates a higher customer lifetime value.

We generated $182 million in cash flow from operation, an increase of $21 million from the first quarter last year due to higher EBITDA. Net capital expenditures including acquisition of intangible assets amounted to $195 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $3 million over the first quarter of last year and in line with guidance. At this stage, no material amount has been invested for the IPTV program.

I'll now let Julie review the Media Group.

Julie Tremblay

Thank you, Manon. Consolidated revenues for the Media Group declined $10 million or 5% in the first quarter to $211 million. Broadcasting revenues increased 5% primarily due to revenue growth from TVA Sports. Advertising revenues from our broadcasting activities grew 5% to $67 million, supported by the 12% growth from specialty services included 16% growth from TVA Sports and a growth of 3% from our conventional channel subscription revenue from our special channel increased 10% to $32 million, as TVA Sports exhibiting a 20% growth in subscription revenue mostly owing to higher fees secured charge to distributors.

Magazine publishing revenues declined 22% to $21 million, mostly due to the discontinuation of some titles and lower advertising and newsstand revenue. MELS revenues declined 25% in the first quarter to $12 million with the decline primarily coming from declining revenues from sound stage and equipment leasing activity but partially offset by heavy revenues from visual effect and post production activities. In the first quarter of last year, we welcome the US series Quantico which has now move to New York City and additional scenes for the movie [It's Mena Coup Acubalic] in our studio explaining the decline for this year.

Our newspaper publishing business reported revenues for $45 million in the first quarter, compared to $50 million reported last year for 9% decline. Advertising revenue declined 17% while circulation revenue decreased 6%. Media Group's EBITDA loss was stable at $3 million in the quarter. Our broadcasting activities reported EBITDA of $1 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $4 million reported last year, while our newspaper publishing business breakeven in the first quarter of this year and last year.

Our Magazine business recorded EBITDA of $0.4 million, down from $2 million record last year and MELS recorded an EBITDA loss of $2 million compared to $2 million of EBITDA recorded last year.

Cash flow from segment operation was negative $10 million in the quarter and $8 million improvement over last year.

Let me now turn the floor back to Pierre Karl.

Pierre Karl Péladeau

Thank you, Julie. So in conclusion, our first quarter results reflect our ongoing efforts to offer the best experience to our customers from an outstanding customer service to the best quality of services and content. Our collection of assets is unique and we succeed in leveraging the strength of each component for everyone's benefit. However, this simple concept could not be successful if was not for the solid execution of all our employees and our understanding of our market. I therefore feel strongly confident about the sustainability of our success.

I thank you for your attention and now we open the lines for questions, operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

All right. So the first question will come from Vince Valentini from TD. Please go ahead.

Vince Valentini

Yes. Thanks very much. I'll try a question that I suspect you won't answer but just in case any update on your spectrum outside of Quebec. There has been some chatter that the put option was Roger is already been exercised and it's under deliberation by the regulators. Maybe if you can't comment specifically on that, should we expect of the 3 chunks of spectrum you have one deal at some point for all three of them? Or is it more likely that you have to sell them in pieces in one, two or three different chunks?

Pierre Karl Péladeau

Well, unfortunately Vince you are right about when you comment about our inability to comment on the transaction or potential transaction. So there is nothing we can say at this stage. With respect to the way we would dispose all of our spectrum blocks that are still to be determined.

Vince Valentini

Okay. Fair enough. Two other quick things. Manon, can you remind us when you say you have 23% share of gross ads in the first quarter. How do you get that data because clearly, we don't get from Bell Rogers or Tellus what their growth ads are in Quebec versus the rest of the country? But you have reliable sources to be able to track that?

Manon Brouillette

Yes. It's an outsource survey affirmed that tracked every up every quarter. Basically, we try to -- we do two things. We measure the chunk of addressable market and how do we perform in that chunk.

Vince Valentini

And the addressable market where you have 23% share would be all of Quebec now or just with your cable company.

Manon Brouillette

It's our footprint which is close to 99% of Quebec. So just to give you an idea the second ranking company following us was at about 18% in the quarter. So we were way ahead of others.

Vince Valentini

Great. Congrats on that. Last one is on Bell's activity. So I'm sure you know they said when they finish fiber-to-the-home in Toronto, they're going to turn their attention to Montreal. Could you give us some update on two different things? One, were you perceive the overlap is today of your cable household with where Bell already has fiber to the home? They obviously have whole of Quebec City. I think they have some parts of Montreal already, if you could update us all on what those percentages are now that would be helpful. And then secondly, can you remind us in Quebec City, like you didn't seem like even though they have the entire city fibered up it didn't seem like you guys lost any market share of note or was there any pricing pressure? Can you remind us what you did to defend your turf and what the actual experience was when they moved from fiber to node to fiber to the home? Thank you.

Manon Brouillette

Yes. When you look at what did Bell disclosed, what we can confirm is that today their fiber-to-the-home footprint is about 30% of the province. What we've been seeing, I think we've been more suffering a few years ago when they came to the market with those new lines of product coming with five. Today, what we see now the growth that we report is that as I mentioned in the previous call, we feel that consumers are coming back home. They have been open to try that new type of Bell but on the long run they come back with us because of course of our superior customer service, the quality of our product, Pierre Karl was referring to content in his speech which is a great differentiator for us and we see consumer giving us feedback regarding that. So as that first question, what we see is that by the end of the deployment that they announced in Montreal, they might reach about 40%. But keep in mind that we are rolling out at the same time our platform of the DOCSIS 3.1 and by the end of this year 50% of our addressable footprint will be covered with that new technology. And not only our subscribers will have access to gig speed but this platform will enable us in the future to deliver speed up to 10 gigabit per second. So I think that we are still ahead. As per Quebec City, you are right. Even though they were very aggressive two years ago, we stayed focus, of course we had to play a little stronger in terms of the promotion tactics that we deployed but so far I think that we are pleased with the results because you see the EBITDA growth is there. Revenue as well and churn is low. So we'll stick to the plan and keep focusing on our execution.

Operator

Thank you. So the next question is from David McFadgen from Cormark.

Please go ahead.

David McFadgen

Hi. Question on wireless. So when you reported the first quarter results you talked about how ARPU was negatively impacted by some credits you are giving to your lower cost of acquisition. I was just wondering if that persist in this quarter. Was ARPU at all impacted by that?

Manon Brouillette

No. Not this quarter. What we see as a reflection in the ARPU growth is more about the bring-your-own-device which is now at about 37% but that coming around -- coming with bring-your-own-device comes better lifetime value for subscriber. So and the total impact is favorable.

David McFadgen

Okay. And can you give us an update on what the wireless customer loading ARPU is on average?

Manon Brouillette

Under what?

David McFadgen

The wireless customer loading the ARPU and I think [Multiple Speakers]

Manon Brouillette

The ARPU of acquisition, it's similar to what we've seen in the past. Over 50%, maybe the new information for you guys is since we see our customer base increasing, of course the amount of renewed customers increase as well but with that renewed customers comes an increase in the ARPU of about 10%. So which is very good, so we are still in line and we still have room to grow.

David McFadgen

So it's still tracking about $58 done.

Manon Brouillette

Yes. That's correct.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Jeff Fan from Scotia Bank. Please go ahead.

Jeff Fan

Thanks. Good afternoon. On back on the share of gross ad of 23%, again that's a great number. Wondering if you have any historical context for us of how that is trended? Any data you have whether it's last quarter, last year 2016, just to kind of give us some perspective of where that's trending? How that was trended?

Manon Brouillette

Yes. It's a good question. Over I would say the last year we were always trending between two and first rank but really the last year we were second every quarter in a row. So that's why we are still pleased to -- been able to come first this quarter but not only as a slight distance but a significant one as mentioned the other one -- the other operator was at 19%.

Jeff Fan

Is the first time you've gone over the 20% mark?

Manon Brouillette

It's the first time, yes. Because last time we were first -- we were at 20% but it is the first time that we are at 23%

Jeff Fan

So would you attribute that to I mean one other thing that from a marketing perspective that you guys have been out there with the music streaming and unfortunately the CRTC saw it differently in terms of where that fits with net neutrality. Did that help you a lot you think in the share? I mean what attributed to the -- to you getting over 20% and I guess the second part of that is do you think the music streaming is going to have an impact on how you proceed in the market.

Manon Brouillette

Yes. I don't think is there an impact related to that. Just to give you an idea, since we were in front of the CRTC, we decided to stopping promoting music unlimited maybe you've seen that over the last month because we didn't want to get consumer holds to eye in the event that the decision would be negative and that's what happened. So I think it's more related to the dynamism of our marketing tactic. We are always creative, music unlimited was one of that creativity but when you look at our data plan, last quarter we were focusing on double your data plan, so this was a new trend in the market. The last quarter of 2016 we were more focusing on big data bucket. So it's more about that and over the last few months, we've been able to deploy a lot of other advantage for subscribers such as roam like home, such as US, Canada, US unlimited for 90 days. So we have plenty of tactics that comes in the market and stimulate attractiveness.

Jeff Fan

Okay. Then when did you stop selling the music streaming?

Manon Brouillette

We stopped last year I think we went into the CRTC at fall. So we decided at that point to stop promoting too much that service. And we still had pretty good growth rate so --

Jeff Fan

Okay, great. And one final question on the IPTV. I don't know if you have made the decision with respect to your next generation TV platform. I guess that's the first quick question. But the second part assuming you haven't made your decision, can you speak a little bit about the philosophy of making or how you would make that decision i.e. is it important for you guys to retain the control of the whole technology stock or do you think that there is some room there to maybe partner, maybe just help us think through that a little bit to get some visibility.

Manon Brouillette

Good try. I like your question. Well, I mean of course we are doing our homework. And we want to take the best decision for the company and for our customers. So stay tuned and we'll get back to you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Maher Yaghi from Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Maher Yaghi

Thank you for taking my question. So definitely a good quarter in terms of subscribers on the cable side. But I do want to ask you about -- it seems you have done quite a bit of promotion in the quarter, in the last couple of quarters. And it has helped you on the subscriber front. But we're starting to see ARPU on Internet. And maybe that's an issue with like the timing of the price increases you implemented in the market. Maybe you can help me out with that. But we were running at 4%, 5% year-on-year increase on Internet last year. Now it's closer to 1%. How do you see that going forward? And my next question is on margins in cable in Videotron. We've seen a nice pick up in margins. Can you maybe give us some indication as to where you'd like to see it settle over the next couple of quarters?

Manon Brouillette

Yes. In terms of ARPU, just to correct your assumptions, ARPU from internet subscribers grew by 2%. When you look at our total ARPU, it grew by 6% and of course, yes, every -- we always on promotion and has been lined up over the last few years. But basically what we try to do is to make sure that we focus on bundling strategies. So to give you an idea, we've been and it's pretty good to grow ARPU by 2% even though we were promoting some bundling product. And even if we focus on 120 megabit unlimited in internet which brings a favorable ARPU in terms of internet acquisition, we always attach TV with that. We try to actually -- we don't force it but we try to. And some promotion reflected in the TV as well. This is why you see that type of impact, but the challenge for us and I think it worked so far is to look our customer base as a global portfolio of product and to make sure that overall we improve the total ARPU which in fact improved by 6% in the quarter. As far the other question, what was it? I don't remember, sorry.

Maher Yaghi

Did your trans margin --

Manon Brouillette

Yes, of course. Well, we've pretty -- that's a very -- thanks for the question because I am very happy to talk about that. We are so pleased because as you know we are coming from a wire line service provider to a mobile service provide and of course telecom EBITDA margin often is lower than traditional in line product. And even though the growth comes mainly from mobile, we are still able to maintain our EBITDA margin at over 47% which is impressive when you compare to a player like Tellus, they are lower than 40%. So I think we are quite happy with that performance.

Maher Yaghi

Do you think it's sustainable at these levels?

Manon Brouillette

Yes, I am pretty sure because three years ago we were expecting that margin to go a little down because of the mix of mobile but we've turned the curve, if I may say, because our EBITDA in mobile is positive now and its increased year-over-year. Just to give you an idea this year it grew 60%, so it's in the mix it's very good and I am very positive that we can stay on that level of EBITDA margin.

Maher Yaghi

Thank you, Manon. And one last question in terms of use of cash now that you are free cash flow positive. Can you maybe remind us your priorities in terms of use of cash right now? And what you hope to do in the next couple of quarters with that cash?

JeanFrancois Pruneau

Well, few things I'd say we've increased our distribution to shareholders recently. The Board has awarded an increase in dividend from $0.450 on a quarterly basis to $0.550. So obviously there is a fee that is going there. We are still active on the buyback program and we intend in fact to remain active on the buyback, the share buyback I mean. And obviously the long-term objective remain the same which is buying back to share that are owned by our partner.

Operator

All right. Thank you. So the next question is from Philip Huang from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Philip Huang

Yes, thanks, good afternoon. First question on the wireless side. I understand that the grants for transfer credit were something like you guys were using last quarter. Looks like you didn't use that as much this quarter. I was wondering if you discontinued these marketing tactics for now.

Jean Francois Pruneau

We are really having a problem hearing you, Phil? Can you repeat your question please or maybe you get closer to the device.

Philip Huang

Yes. Can you hear me better now?

Jean Francois Pruneau

Yes.

Philip Huang

Okay. So the granting of transfer credits for wireless, I know that that was marketing tactic that you guys use. Last quarter it looks like you guys didn't use as much of that this quarter. I was just wondering if you have discontinued that marketing tactic for now.

Manon Brouillette

Yes, you know what, it's one of the many tools we have to make sure that we have very favorable in terms of growth acquisition. Last quarter, we didn't have to use that but -- we might use it again. The idea is to always change our promotion to make sure that it's dynamic. So I cannot confirm that we won't use that tactic in the future. But, yes, we didn't use it in the last quarter.

Philip Huang

Okay. And for I guess for the -- is it still sort of being used today or -

Manon Brouillette

It probably used, it's always there, it's always used. The question is what is the proportion of the growth that we put on that type strategy rather than -- I don't know a credit on phone or rebate on the monthly plan. So it depends of the marketing positioning we want to have in the market. So it's available but we don't push it at all.

Philip Huang

Got it. And then on the wireless churn, it certainly an area of opportunity for you guys. I don't recall you guys mentioning but it was this quarter I think last time you guys said that was around 1.3%. Is that where it is now? And what are your plans in terms of bringing it lower?

Manon Brouillette

Yes, you are right. It is at 1.3%. Of course we put a lot of effort on retention program to make sure that we better understand our consumer. And we've been deploying a lot of effort in research to better tag our subscriber and to make sure that we have tactic that are targeted directly to the need of consumer. So, of course, we work on that. Its part of our daily activities and we always want to get better.

Philip Huang

Have you notice any particular initiative that you guys have taken that's working particularly well for you guys? And whether it actually showing effect on the lowering of churn so far.

Manon Brouillette

Yes. I am not comfortable talking about Vodafone as you know our competitors are on the line. So I don't want to give them trick.

Philip Huang

Okay, fair enough. And Manon one final question for you. Quebec is always a very unique market in many aspects and historically consumers in Quebec seems to have been less obsessed with network speed and over the top adoption compared to maybe some of the other market across the country. Now with all the players in the industry, all pushing towards 1 gig speed, what do you think the Quebec market reaction has been to the availability of faster speed? Are consumers in your market now really demanding that faster speed? Now that they have seen sort of what everyone has to offer or have you kind of see the market in terms of reception to the availability of much faster speed than we've seen ever.

Manon Brouillette

Yes. I think you are right. Everybody has been pushing on speed. And when your competitor pushes on speed you have to push as well. You have to be part of the game. But for the consumer, attraction if I may say like that, I think that we don't see that much of a need for that type of speed in the market. It's more about a good value with great speed. I mean you see as I mentioned the 120 unlimited is a very popular. It's still one of our most popular access. Why? Because it brings enough speed and value our proposition is there. So I think that's what consumers are looking for.

Operator

And the last question comes from Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Rob Goff

Thank you very much for taking my question. It will be on the wireless side. Perhaps correct me if my math is wrong but if your wireless net adds were flat, your churn was flat and your market share went up. Would that mean that the growth of the overall market was down year-over-year?

Manon Brouillette

Totally, I agree with you.

Rob Goff

And can you comment on any trending that way or any ways that you may stimulate the overall marketplace?

Manon Brouillette

No. This is a good question and it's funny because we've been trying to crack the code about that. But it's moving -- we don't see anything that can enable us to predict. So we see afterwards so at the end of the quarter then we can capture while we do the survey, we can capture the size of the addressable market, I am sorry in our performance. But sometimes it's growing then it's shrinking. I would assume it goes with the timeline of the end of the contract. But it is very hard to predict.

Pierre Karl Péladeau

Well, thank you all for being with us this afternoon. And sorry about the delay. So talk to you in next quarter.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.