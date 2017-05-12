3 Reasons To Prefer AbbVie Over Biogen

Going forward, AbbVie could continue to outperform Biogen. This article will raise three reasons why dividend investors should prefer AbbVie.

AbbVie and Biogen are both highly profitable pharmaceutical companies, with leadership positions in their respective categories. But AbbVie is performing notably better right now.

These are uncertain times for large-cap pharmaceutical stocks, which are fighting off regulatory pressure over drug prices, as well as competition from generics and biosimilars.

The health care sector is home to a number of blue-chip dividend stocks. One of them is AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), a major pharmaceutical company. Going back to its time as a subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat, a group of S&P 500 companies with 25+ consecutive years of dividend growth.

Within the health care sector, there are Big Pharma stocks that pay dividends, like AbbVie. But there are also non-dividend payers, like biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Investors looking across the pharmaceutical space could see both stocks as attractive.

A dividend by itself does not guarantee a stock will be a good investment. But in this case, AbbVie's high dividend yield and long track record of dividend growth make it one of the most attractive pharmaceutical stocks.

This article will discuss three reasons why AbbVie is a better investment opportunity than Biogen right now.

Reason #1: Business Model

AbbVie's flagship product is Humira, a multi-purpose medication used to treat a variety of conditions including arthritis, plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Humira is AbbVie's most important product. It alone represents nearly two-thirds of AbbVie's total revenue. Sales of Humira are growing at a high rate. Product revenue increased 16% last year. It is now a $16 billion product by annual revenue. AbbVie had $25.64 billion of revenue in 2016. Thanks to Humira, AbbVie's total revenue and earnings-per-share, adjusted for currency and non-recurring items, increased 13% and 12%, respectively.

Biogen is a highly profitable company, with a dominant position in Multiple Sclerosis, or MS. According to the company, Biogen products treat 38% of all MS patients across the world. The challenge for Biogen is that growth in MS has hit a wall.

Source: Q1 Presentation, page 6

This is a difficult situation for Biogen, because its MS portfolio accounts for approximately 78% of total revenue. Biogen performed well in 2016. Total revenue increased 9% on a constant-currency basis, which was a solid growth rate, but less than AbbVie.

And Biogen's growth rate is slowing down. Its growth rate in 2016 was the lowest in the past five years. Biogen generated revenue growth of 26% in 2013, 40% in 2014, 11% in 2015, and 6% last year.

Slowing growth in MS has depressed Biogen's overall growth, given its high level of exposure to this specific therapeutic area. Biogen seems to be without a compelling catalyst to regenerate growth in 2017.

Reason #2: Pipeline

It goes without saying that the biggest concern for Big Pharma is their drug pipelines. It is critical for pharmaceutical companies to research and develop new drugs, to offset the persistent threat of generic competition and patent expirations. Both AbbVie and Biogen have their fair share of challenges, but AbbVie's pipeline is outperforming. A big reason for this is because Humira is not only key to AbbVie's present but its future as well.

Humira lost U.S. patent protection in 2016. Normally, this spells doom for a blockbuster medication. However, Humira will continue to be a critical part of AbbVie's portfolio for many years. It has continued to deliver strong results in 2017. Humira's revenue increased 23% in the U.S. last quarter, as demand continues to rise. Looking ahead, AbbVie expects Humira will be an $18 billion drug by 2020.

Management also believes Humira can fight off generic competition for several more years. AbbVie has two strategies for defending Humira against competitors: expanding label indications, and fighting biosimilars in court. AbbVie management stated a previous earnings call that it has more than 70 additional U.S. patents on Humira, which expire between 2022-2034.

Furthermore, AbbVie has a deep bench of late-stage products in its pipeline to take the baton once the competition catches up to Humira. It has eight products that are expected to bring in $25 billion-$30 billion in annual sales after 2020. One of these is Imbruvica, which is already a meaningful contributor. Imbruvica sales more than doubled last year. It is on pace to become a $2 billion product this year. AbbVie's total revenue and earnings per share both increased by double-digits in the first quarter of 2017.

Biogen's flagship MS product, Tecfidera, represents approximately 34% of the company's total revenue. Growth for the product has slowed to a grinding halt. For example, first-quarter Tecfidera revenue increased 1% year over year, but was down 4% quarter over quarter. To restore higher growth rates, Biogen will lean on its pipeline.

It has a large pipeline, but most products are in the early stages of development.

Biogen has a compelling potential catalyst in Spinraza, the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. Spinraza was approved by the FDA in December 2016, and is off to a good start with $47 million in first-quarter sales. However, it will take more time for the effects of Spinraza-and Biogen's other new products-to make a meaningful impact.

As a result, Biogen expects 2017 full-year revenue to be flat to down 3%. The company expects earnings-per-share growth of just 1%-5%. For its part, AbbVie expects 14% earnings growth this year, at the midpoint of its guidance.

Reason #3: Dividend Yield & Growth

Lastly, AbbVie is a more attractive stock than Biogen because of its hefty dividend. Based on its current share price, AbbVie offers a 3.9% dividend yield. Meanwhile, Biogen does not pay a dividend at all. There is little stopping Biogen from paying a dividend. Like AbbVie, Biogen is a huge, highly profitable company, that generates more than enough cash flow to pay a dividend.

Of course, Biogen needs to allocate significant capital to R&D, but so does AbbVie, and that hasn't stopped it from enacting a generous dividend policy.

Source: 2017 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, page 14

Since its spin-off from Abbott, AbbVie has aggressively raised its dividend, including a 12% increase for 2017. AbbVie is a rare stock that offers a (nearly) 4% dividend yield, along with double-digit dividend growth. This makes it very attractive for investors who value income from stocks.

Final Thoughts

This is a difficult time to be a large pharmaceutical company. Heightened scrutiny over rising drug prices has cast a dark cloud over the industry, exposing stocks to elevated levels of headline risk. In addition, many Big Pharma companies are facing the dreaded patent cliff.

Biogen and AbbVie are both strong companies with leading market share in their respective categories. But AbbVie appears to be the better investment right now, thanks to its superior growth potential and hefty dividend. AbbVie ranks very highly using the 8 Rules of Dividend Investing.

