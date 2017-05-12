Rethink Technology business briefs for May 11, 2017.

Snap's Murphy and Spiegel have the power

Source: Snap

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) reported earnings for its first post-IPO quarter after the bell yesterday, and today the stock plunged about 21%. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $2.211 billion on revenue of $149.6 million. How do you lose that much money that fast?

It's easy. The two key founding officers, CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Robert Murphy, simply give themselves 200+ million shares apiece of their own recently IPO'd company. Snap listed stock-based compensation expense of $1.992 billion. I presume that $1.99 billion included the share distributions to all of the Snap officers.

But you can't say they didn't warn everyone. They filed the necessary SEC Form 3 disclosures right on March 1, 2017. Murphy received 107.3 million shares of Class A stock and 107.9 million shares of Series FP Preferred Stock. Spiegel received 101 million shares of Class A stock and 107.9 million shares of Series FP Preferred Stock. When I first saw the numbers, I had to count the decimal places just to make sure I was really seeing what I thought I was seeing.

Well, as they say, greed is good, and this pair is the goodest. But there is an implication here, which is that these guys aren't particularly interested in making a go of it. Even excluding SBC, the company had a non-GAAP EBITDA of -$188 million and Free Cash Flow of -$173 million.

Gross margin is a negative 9.1% with cost of revenue at $163.358 million. Snap reported that Daily Active Users (DAUs) grew to 166 million in Q1, a 36% y/y increase. Average revenue per user (ARPU) was up 181% y/y to $0.9. This is good growth, but sequentially not so hot. DAUs increased only 5% q/q, and ARPU actually decreased 14% q/q. Anyone can see where this treadmill is going.

TechCrunch has pointed out that Snap's sole hardware product, Spectacles, probably only sold about 64,000 pairs in Q1. Snap is fundamentally a social media company, competing with the likes of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). It is already looking like the next GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), only sooner and steeper.

Shareholder rights law firms investigate Snap for securities violations

Only a day has gone by since the earnings report, and already three different (by my count) law firms are starting investigations of Snap for securities violations. These are Goldberg Law PC, Khang & Khang LLP, and Johnson & Weaver LLP.

Johnson & Weaver's statement is typical of the concerns:

On May 10, 2017, after the market closed, Snap released the first earnings report as a public company and revealed a massive quarterly loss of $2.2 billion. Snap realized an enormous amount of stock-based compensation to employees which accounted for nearly $2 billion of that total. However, even after subtracting stock-based compensation, Snap still lost more money than expected in the first quarter... Specifically, Johnson & Weaver's investigation seeks to determine whether investors were misled regarding certain statements the Company made about business metrics and financial prospects.

Amazon's Echo Show is watching you

Source: Amazon

The Echo Show is Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) more capable version of the two-year old Echo smart speaker. It has a small 7-inch touchscreen and a video camera and offers voice interaction through Amazon's Alexa AI.

I generally consider all these types of interactive AI devices pretty interesting, although not all that useful. And there are obvious privacy concerns with a device that's always listening for your voice commands.

Or, in the case of Show, watching for you to make an appearance. The WSJ points out that the camera, needed for video calling, also serves as a motion detector so that Show will activate when you enter the camera's field of view. That means the camera is always on, with some software running inside Show that analyzes the video for motion. Whereas the Echo smart speaker only activates when the "wake word" is spoken, Show activates whenever someone comes into view.

The image processing is all local to the device, so there's no transmission of video over the Internet until you make a call, but it does raise the concern that the devices could be hacked, allowing a virtual intruder video access to your home. You can always turn off the camera and microphone, but that kind of defeats the purpose of the device.

Amazon assures us that it understands how important privacy and security are to customers, and I don't doubt its sincerity. If everything works as intended, I'm sure privacy and security are respected. It's when things don't work as intended that I worry.

