Lampert Takes A Stand

Sears Holdings (SHLD) CEO Edward Lampert gave an interview to the Chicago Tribune right before the annual meeting, something he is not known to do. There's something odd about the interview, which you can read in full here.

I've been silently rooting for Sears Holdings for a long time and I still am, but Lampert made a move that caught my attention by accusing the media of getting Sears into trouble. There's some truth to it because negative news flow really has an impact on the ability of a company to conduct its business. We've observed the same thing with Valeant (VRX).

However, this should not come as a surprise to a CEO. Once there's talk of your company defaulting, there's not just the additional interest expense your lender will start extracting but there's a real reputation cost and there are real operating difficulties. Reputation is not just something that benefits you in the far future but something that benefits you every day if it's a good one or hurts you if the opposite is the case. Operating difficulties including suppliers getting anxious, employees leaving, employees being distracted and customers shopping elsewhere, especially if they are buying something with a warranty.

There's reflexivity to it as where reporting on your dire situation makes it more difficult to operate your business, which begets additional negative reporting. From the interview:

Every time people use the word bankruptcy, somebody who reads that doesn't get past that word. It makes it very unfair for us, and it's a very uneven playing field for us.

The Tribune asked Lampert straight up whether Sears was having trouble getting products from suppliers or companies doing business with them at acceptable terms:

What I would tell you is if you found out your next-door neighbor lost his job and had their house for sale and was falling on hard times, and they ask you to borrow $10, how many questions would you ask them about their ability to repay you? If they ask for $50,000, that would be very different. We've reduced risk by eliminating a lot of our pension liability, reducing the size of our bank facility, we reduced the risk by closing stores and reducing the size of the company.

Most CEOs spout promotional fluff like a fire extinguisher in use, even when the CFO is already filling out Chapter 11 forms, but not Lampert. He compares his company to a neighbor who lost his job, has his house for sale and is falling on hard times. I'm poking a little bit of fun at it, but I think he deserves props here. It's a risky analogy, but we are all talking about Sears that way already. At least he gets to say something like, We have no problems getting the usual supplies, but suppliers are reluctant to take big risks with us.

Where it gets weird is this final paragraph (emphasis mine):

We have as much time as our vendors and our lenders and our shareholders are willing to give us. It's up to us to basically demonstrate to people that we can drive results to get people behind us. We're trying to be proactive with our vendors, we're trying to be proactive with our members, with our employees, associates, etc., to explain that the reality is a lot better than the perception. The reality needs to be better than it is for us to really demonstrate to people that the transition is starting to take hold.

Having as much time as your lenders are willing to give you doesn't sound like a company that's in control of its own destiny. And "to explain that the reality is a lot better than the perception. The reality needs to be better than it is for us" leaves me confused.

To say reality needs to better than it is sounds like an admittance that reality is not better than the perception?

Clearly he hasn't given up or he wouldn't have given the interview. Perhaps the though process behind it is primarily to plead with media and journalists to be judicious or conservative using words like bankruptcy and to warn them that harvesting clicks or eyeballs can come at the expense of Sears employees and pensioners.

A rationale that makes sense in light of his presentation at the annual meeting where he focused on news coverage and called it deliberately unfair, according to Reuters:

Media coverage was "meant to scare our vendors" who then tried to negotiate better terms with the company. "It's irresponsible and it's been irresponsible for too damn long. We're just looking for a fair chance," Lampert said of the media. "Excuse my rant but a lot of what we're doing deserves a chance to see the light of day."

Perhaps this is also an attempt to alleviate some pressure from Sears buyers who are apparently under siege by vendors to give up better terms. This could be Lampert getting behind them and getting the word out to all vendors this isn't appreciated.

Or is this Lampert deliberately seeking out a confrontation with the media to distract from other problems?

In summary we have Lampert confronting or pleading with the media and suppliers - perhaps a genuine call for fair coverage to stop the reflexivity of a stream of bad news that is sure to ensue after an event like its annual meeting. He's also admitting about some problems with suppliers and looking for outsiders to blame for the company's predicament. I continue to root for Lampert and everyone at Sears. I genuinely hope their ShopYourWay effort gets more attention but believe it is a strike against management to seek out scapegoats outside of themselves.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.