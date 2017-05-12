CA's (CA) CEO Michael Gregoire on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Traci Tsuchiguchi - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Gregoire - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Kieran McGrath - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Philip Winslow - Wells Fargo Securities

Michael Turits - Raymond James

Daniel Greenfield - Evercore ISI

Abhey Lamba - Mizuho Securities

Walter Pritchard - Citi

Traci Tsuchiguchi

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to CA Technologies’ fourth quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me today are Mike Gregoire, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kieran McGrath, our Chief Financial Officer. Mike and Kieran will offer some prepared remarks and then we’ll open up the call for a Q&A session.

Michael Gregoire

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us.

I am very pleased to report our strong fiscal fourth quarter performance. It was the best sales execution we’ve seen in our fourth quarter in well over a decade. There is no doubt we ended fiscal year 2017 with solid momentum. Our strong fourth quarter performance enabled us to deliver most metrics at the high end of our full year guidance ranges. In fiscal 2017, we achieved total revenue growth for the first time since fiscal 2012. Importantly, we did this while maintaining healthy operating margins and cash flow generation. Now we are positioning CA for our next phase, which we believe will accelerate our growth trajectory over time.

Turning to our Q4 results. Our revenue, new sales, EPS and CFFO were at or above our expectations. The highlight was the strength we saw in new sales across both our Enterprise Solutions and our Mainframe segments. In ES, healthy new sales growth was broad-based and was particularly robust across API Management, Agile Central, Security and our Continuous Delivery portfolio, with exceptionally strong results in our test data management business.

In Mainframe, new sales grew meaningfully. It is not surprising that capacity sales declined from the year ago period given where we are in the hardware refresh cycle. But our Mainframe new sales performance in the quarter demonstrates how well customers are embracing our new innovations on the platform. In the quarter, strength in Mainframe new sales was driven by organically developed products like Data Content Discovery or DCD, as well as Mainframe Operational Intelligence or MOI.

Overall, our Q4 performance was driven by the great execution of our Platinum sales team. They did a very good job of capitalizing on a large renewal portfolio. Results from our North America Platinum and Public Sector teams were particularly strong. The renewal yield in the quarter was in the low 90s, inline with our longer term target, and new sales were up dramatically. Our Named and Growth, or partner-led sales organizations also delivered healthy double-digit new sales growth in the quarter. I am pleased to report that the integration of our Automic acquisition is progressing well. And, we enthusiastically welcome Veracode to the team. We are really excited about the quality of the products and most importantly the quality of the people at both Automic and Veracode. These strategically important acquisitions substantially strengthen the growing portion of our ES portfolio.

For the full year, we delivered results broadly at the higher end of our guidance ranges. Revenue, EPS and CFFO were above the mid-point of the guidance ranges we provided for the full year. Operating margin came inline and reflects the absorption of acquisition related expenses associated with Automic and Veracode. Notably, for the full year, our ES revenue grew organically, which is a marked improvement over prior years. Our Mainframe segment delivered consistently solid performance through the year. For the year, Mainframe performed at the better end of our expectations. We believe our relative outperformance can be attributed to a few things.

Our Mainframe business unit was an early adopter of the Agile methodology. This has resulted in the completion of nearly 40 releases in the past year with zero defects. This level of product quality is important to all customers, but is most important to our customers running mission critical applications. CA continues to invest meaningfully in the mainframe platform. We believe we offer a broader, more innovative, and cost competitive portfolio of solutions. We are also able to leverage our ES development as well as recent acquisitions to provide unique integrations and truly cross platform solutions that help customers solve complex challenges.

Our broad, solutions-based portfolio enables us to provide customers with compelling, cost competitive offerings. For example, one of the largest retailers in the United States made the decision to partner with us to support its retail, corporate systems, credit cards and dotcom property. Our portfolio of innovative solutions is enabling them to simplify their IT environment, narrow their supplier base, and reduce their cost. In conjunction with our partners and our customers’ IT operations team, we are helping to deliver a seamless migration to seven key CA solutions in less than 90 days.

Looking ahead, we believe our partnership with IBM on IBM Cloud Managed Services on z Systems, commonly referred to as zCloud, provides us with a great opportunity to help customers realize the benefit of the cloud while running mission critical, security rich mainframe workloads. This partnership enables CA to provide value to customers that have smaller MIPS consumption where the fixed costs of running a mainframe platform is challenging. It also gives the option to larger customers to move CapEx to OpEx by turning mainframe capacity into a service, similar to AWS or Azure. These dynamics have the potential to enable CA to capture incremental market segment share over time.

When I look at our business overall, I can confidently say that we are in a good place. We are in a great businesses and we have absolutely improved our execution. In this industry, we can never rest on last quarter’s performance. But when I pause for a moment and look back at the work our teams have done, we have made outstanding progress. First and foremost, CA was recently named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2017 by Ethisphere Institute. This is the second year in a row that CA has received this honor, which recognizes companies that lead with integrity and align principles with action. We at CA take great pride in this recognition that we believe is a reflection of the culture and priorities we have cultivated over the last few years.

I’m also pleased that our heightened focus on customer success is reflected in the significant improvement we’re seeing in our NPS or Net Promoter Score. This is a standardized measure of customers’ willingness to recommend our products to other potential customers. In fiscal 2017, our NPS scores across both our ES and Mainframe segments moved up considerably. The spirit of innovation within CA is alive and well. Throughout the organization, our teams understand that organic innovation is critical and is at the heart of our strategy.

The budding success of our CA Accelerator, which is our internal VC like technology incubator, is certainly helping. In this framework, successful ideas become solutions and begin to build momentum with customers. The objective for these innovations is to exit the CA Accelerator into the product organization. The first graduate from the CA Accelerator to the CPO organization is a common analytics engine that can be utilized by both Mainframe and our Enterprise Solutions segment. Companywide, CA was granted 186 patents in FY '17, up from 157 in the prior year.

Meanwhile, the product portfolio continues to improve. Our products are becoming easier to install, upgrade and manage. And we are pleased to report that our solutions continue to earn recognition from major industry analysts. For example, in Q4 CA was named a Leader by Gartner in its 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Governance and Administration. We are listening to our customers. This is resulting in improved NPS scores, better products and more efficient business practices. We are furthering our commitment to deliver solutions in a way customers increasingly prefer to buy. We’re working to accelerate the velocity of products like Agile Central and Blazemeter.

Looking ahead, we are optimizing our internal processes to build, sell, and monetize our subscription based products more systematically, with higher velocity and with greater efficiency. This includes building out a common set of best practices, metrics, and business architecture across our SaaS solutions. Similarly, we are optimizing the way in which we go to market. As mentioned last quarter, we’ve observed that our largest Named accounts have preferences and behaviors much like our Platinum customers. At the same time, the investments we’ve made in our partner channel and our digital sales over the past few years has started to gain momentum. This allows us to now reduce the complexity of our customer stratification.

Going forward, we are migrating the Platinum, Named and Growth nomenclature towards two sales groups, Enterprise and Commercial. This aligns with our growing portfolio of next generation software solutions, and it aligns with how our existing and prospective customers transact. The Enterprise sales team will encompass what has been known as Platinum, in addition to the largest 30% or so of the Named sales group. We believe this will enable us to drive deeper penetration in our largest Fortune 2000 opportunities. The Commercial sales group will absorb the smaller Named customers and will be entirely served by digital sales and partners.

We believe this will enable us to cost effectively serve a much broader set of potential customers globally. Ultimately, we expect this to propel a lower cost, higher velocity go to market strategy for CA over time. This is an exciting time at CA. This industry is moving quickly and so are we. We’ve made incredible progress and as we look toward the next phase of this company’s evolution, in many ways we are just getting started. As we enter FY'18 and beyond, we are pivoting to enter our next phase as a company that delivers sustainable, long-term growth. With that, I will turn the call over to Kieran to review our fourth quarter financials and full year guidance. Thank you.

Kieran McGrath

Thank you, Mike. Before we get started with the quarter review, please note that all comparisons are year-over-year and as reported, unless otherwise indicated. This afternoon I’m going to focus my comments on the key business drivers and performance indicators for the quarter. The balance of our financial details can be found in our supplemental and press release.

As Mike had previously mentioned, we were very pleased with our sales execution in the fourth quarter. Q4 total new sales increased in the low 40s, while renewals increased in the low 50s. As we have stated on prior earnings calls, the year-over-year fluctuations in our renewal bookings vary on a quarterly basis, due to the timing and duration of large transactions. Automic contributed approximately mid-single digits to total new sales growth in the fourth quarter. Our Q4 renewal yield was in the low 90s, in line with our longer term expectations.

In Q4, new sales in all regions were up as reported and in constant currency except EMEA, where new sales were flat as reported and up in constant currency, including the contribution from the Automic acquisition. Within our segments, Q4 Mainframe new sales increased in the low 40s, despite lower capacity sales which likely reflects the timing of the hardware cycle. Mainframe new sales performance was driven by organically developed products like Data Content Discovery and Mainframe Operational Intelligence.

Q4 Enterprise Solutions new sales increased in the low 40s and mid 40s in constant currency. As Mike mentioned, the strong performance in this segment was driven by products like API Management, Agile Central, Security and our Continuous Delivery products, all of which saw meaningful improvement on a year-over-year basis. Automic contributed approximately high single digits to Enterprise Solutions new sales growth in the quarter. For the full year, total new sales were up approximately 10%, with Enterprise Solutions new sales up high single digits and Mainframe Solutions new sales up in the mid teens.

Acquisitions contributed approximately high single digits to Enterprise Solutions new sales growth and mid-single digits to total new sales growth for the full year. Even without acquisitions, total new sales would have grown for the full year. Our renewal portfolio for fiscal 2017 was up in the mid-teens, and our renewal yield was in the low 90s in each of the four quarters.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.01 billion, flat as reported and up 1% in constant currency. Q4 Enterprise Solutions revenue was up 5% as reported and up 6% in constant currency. Mainframe Solutions revenue was down 2% as reported and down 1% in constant currency, and Services was down 6% as reported and down 5% in constant currency. Automic contributed 2 points as reported and 3 points in constant currency to total revenue growth in our fourth fiscal quarter. More specifically, Automic contributed approximately 6 points to Enterprise Solutions revenue growth and approximately 4 points to Services revenue in the quarter.

For the full year, total revenue was $4.04 billion, flat as reported and up 1% in constant currency. As a reminder, our fiscal 2017 results include one quarter of inorganic contribution from our 2016 acquisitions of Rally and Xceedium, in addition to our more recent acquisition of Automic. Fiscal 2017 Enterprise Solutions revenue was up 5%, Mainframe Solutions revenue was down 1%, and Services revenue was down 8% as reported and down 7% in constant currency. Acquisitions contributed approximately 2 points to total revenue growth for the full year. Acquisitions contributed approximately 3 points to Enterprise Solutions revenue growth and approximately 3 points to Services revenue for the full year.

Total revenue backlog increased 11% as reported, and 12% in constant currency, while current revenue backlog increased 4% as reported, and 6% in constant currency, inclusive of Automic and Veracode. As we’ve said in the past, current revenue backlog will likely grow with more consistency as we demonstrate multiple quarters of new sales growth while maintaining a low 90s renewal yield.

Fourth quarter GAAP operating margin was 21%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 32%, in line with our expectations. Segment operating margins in the quarter were 59% for Mainframe Solutions and 1% for Enterprise Solutions. As typical, our Q4 margins were lower. In addition to higher seasonal expenses, an increased level of commissions paid from higher new sales generated in the period negatively impacted Mainframe Solutions segment operating margin in Q4. Enterprise solutions operating margins, which are typically seasonally lower in Q4, were also adversely impacted by non-recurring expenses related to our acquisitions of Automic and Veracode. In addition, segment margin was impacted by increased level of commission expense commensurate with new sales growth. Services margin was negative 3%.

As we’ve discussed in the past, as our product portfolio has evolved and our solutions are becoming easier to install and to manage, fewer services are required. This has resulted in contraction of this structurally lower margin segment. Our fourth quarter segment margin reflects the continuation of our actions to better align the cost structure with our expected Services revenue run rate going forward. Our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter were approximately 21% and 25%, respectively. Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.38, down 7%. Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.54, down 10% as reported and down 12% in constant currency.

For the full year, our GAAP operating margin was 28%, and our non-GAAP operating margin was 37%. Fiscal 2017 segment operating margins were 61% for Mainframe Solutions, 11% for Enterprise Solutions, and breakeven for Services. Our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rate for the full year was approximately 28%. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year was $1.85, up 4% as reported and up 2% in constant currency. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the year was $2.48, up 2% as reported and up 1% in constant currency.

Q4 CFFO was $419 million, down 11%. CFFO in the quarter was impacted by the GSA settlement. We paid $49 million inclusive of legal fees in the quarter, to settle a longstanding matter brought against us by the DOJ and an individual plaintiff relating to our GSA schedule with the government as previously announced. Single installment cash collections were $176 million in the quarter, up $46 million from the year-ago period. For the full year, CFFO was $1.04 billion, flat as reported and up 3% in constant currency. CFFO exceeded our expectations due to a higher level of single installment cash collections.

Separately, we issued $850 million in investment grade bonds, primarily to fund our acquisition of Veracode. We issued a five-year $500 million tranche at 3.6% and a 10-year $350 million tranche at 4.7%. We are very pleased with the terms and are comfortable with the tenor of our corporate debt. We ended Q4 with approximately $157 million in net debt. During the quarter, we paid $107 million in dividends. Due to the acquisition of Veracode and the bond offering, we did not buy back stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. We expect to resume our share repurchases in the near-term with the intention to generally at least offset dilution. We have $650 million remaining of our original $750 million share repurchase authorization.

Now, turning to guidance. Guidance is based upon exchange rates on the last day of the preceding quarter, which was March 31st, 2017. It includes the impact of the Veracode acquisition and includes the incremental interest expense associated with the issuance of senior notes in March. No additional material acquisitions are assumed. For the full year, we expect total revenue to increase 2% to 3% as reported and to increase 3% to 4% in constant currency. This translates to reported revenue of $4.12 billion to $4.17 billion. This guidance contemplates our expectation that the overall mainframe market will decline in the low single digits over the medium term, consistent with what we’ve said in the past.

We expect full year GAAP operating margin between 26% to 27% and full year non-GAAP operating margin of 36%. We expect our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates to be between 28% and 29%. GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to decrease 10% to 7% as reported, and to decrease 8% to 6% in constant currency. This translates to reported GAAP earnings per share of $1.67 to $1.72. This includes a $0.06 impact from the incremental interest expense associated with our March 2017 bond offering.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to decrease 5% to 3% as reported and to decrease 4% to 2% in constant currency. This translates to reported Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.35 to $2.40. Again, this includes a $0.06 impact from the incremental interest expense from our bond offering, mentioned previously. At the end of the year, we expect approximately 412 million shares outstanding, and a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 415 million shares. Cash flow from operations is expected to be in a range of down 2% to up 2%, both as reported and in constant currency. This translates to cash flow from operations of $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. The incremental interest expense from the bond offering impacts CFFO by approximately $33 million.

Our cash flow from operations guidance includes our adoption of ASU 2016-09, titled Improvements to Employee Shared-Based Payment Accounting. The adoption of this standard in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 requires us to present taxes paid in connection with employee stock within cash flows from financing activities, rather than payments within cash flows from operations. The adoption of this accounting standard will be presented retrospectively and is not expected to impact the year-over-year percentage change.

With regard to Q1, please keep in mind that we renewed a large system integrator in the June quarter of fiscal 2017. This creates a very difficult year-over-year compare that will be particularly evident in our Q1 renewal bookings and new sales. Additionally, the impact from the acquisitions and related integration expenses will be most impactful in the first two quarters of the year, particularly in Q1. For the full year, we expect the size of the portfolio to be renewed to be down in the high teens compared to the year ago period. Even excluding the impact of the large SI we renewed in Q1 last year, our renewal portfolio for fiscal 2018 is back-end loaded. We expect this to heavily influence the linearity of bookings throughout the year.

To provide an update on ASC 606, the upcoming revenue recognition standard, as you will see in our 10-K filing tomorrow, we expect this change in the revenue recognition standard will have a material impact on our reported financial statements. Specifically, we expect that the point in time rather than ratable recognition of license revenue will increase the variability in our quarterly reported results. However, we do not expect that the change in standard will significantly impact the way in which we recognize revenue from maintenance, SaaS and professional services contracts. And we do not expect it will meaningfully impact customer billings or cash collections from customer billings. We are currently evaluating the effect of ASC 606 on cash tax payments.

In general, we do not expect the economic value of our transactions to change as a result of ASC 606. We plan to adopt ASC 606 in our first quarter of fiscal 2019, and we are continuing to evaluate the transition method we will use. As we work through the changes coming with ASC 606, we are also exploring ways in which we can improve the transparency and simplicity of the metrics we provide on a regular basis to best reflect the ongoing performance of our business.

In summary, we are pleased with our performance in Q4 where we met or exceeded our expectations across most financial metrics. As we look ahead to fiscal 2018 and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our long-term goal of sustainable growth. With that, we’ll open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow

Two if I may. First of all, Mike, can you talk a little bit about when you see a new sales perform better than renewals. That’s my first and I have one quick follow up then.

Michael Gregoire

Sure. Well, thank you, Raimo. Actually for FY '17, if you exclude the mainframe capacity, new sales growth exceeded the growth in the renewal portfolio. And given our improved product portfolio, we believe new sales should be significantly better than the renewal portfolio this year in FY '18. I think that statement should be true on an organic basis as well.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay. Perfect. Really that sounds like you have turned a corner. And can I talk about the -- you mentioned the changes in the sales organization. I mean it's like enterprise commercial kind of seems to make a lot of sense. How much disruption should we get? Should we kind of expect from that or is it kind of all done and can you talk through that a little bit?

Michael Gregoire

Yes. I expect no disruption in it. The people who are covering accounts are covering the same accounts. We have moved some of the smaller accounts what we call commercial. And this has been something we have been working at for a couple of years as we have tried to improve the commercial segment. We finally felt coming out of Q3, Q4 performance that they were mature enough, had enough process and experience where they could service those customers. That coupled with the portfolio, as you know we have been rapidly moving towards more SaaS solution. Try and buy, lend and extend. Those solutions lend themselves well in those sales. And then strategically, as we know that our enterprise portfolio will relatively midterm, exceed the mainframe portfolio, we have to take into consideration our cost structure on sales and try to use a very expense sales force at a segment of the market that could easily be served by a broader sales force, is in the best interest for CA, both tactically and strategically.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Matt Hedberg

Automic did a lot better than I think you guys had thought. I am curious, Mike, what drove that outperformance. Was it conservative assumptions or was it just a lot of broad net new sales that you saw in the quarter.

Michael Gregoire

Yes. I think it's a couple of things. First, a lot of net new [raw] [ph] sales couple with the fact it was their year-end, so their sales professionals have been working on deals and that all came together at the end of their quarter. And the secondly, customers that were evaluating multiple providers, the strength of the CA brand and ability to service customers on a global basis as well as the ability to link other products into their portfolio, gave then a strategic view into what the future could look like as they try to automate their whole infrastructure.

So I think it was a combination of those three things that gave a little bit of up performance but I definitely want to hand off a lot of congratulations to the Automic team. They really went after the quarter with a lot of gusto.

Matt Hedberg

That’s helpful. Thank you. And then Kieran, I am curious on 606. It sounds like we will see more tomorrow. I am curious though, can you provide a little bit more color on potentially the impact to reported revenue. I guess the license component. Anything you can kind of help us out with a little bit more color on that.

Kieran McGrath

I think, Matt, it's a little premature on that for me to start giving specifics on it. But as you can well expect, we are a business that has been very primarily ratable, very small amount of upfront revenue, you can see that within the SFO accounts that we have. So converting the license content which is obviously quite material in both the ES and mainframe business. We will add volatility in any one given quarter. We think it's more than [indiscernible] over time. The length of time, maybe somewhat debatable but I think that’s what we are in the process of really sizing here. And what we are looking at -- are really looking for metrics that we will be able to add to the top line reported numbers to try and give a sense of the continuity in the business as we move through time. That said, when we pull back and we take a look at our ability to bill our customers and collect the cash markup from this, we don’t see anything there. And quite frankly, we are not making changes to or contractual relationships to our customer. The customer is at the center of our business and we don’t think it's right to go and impact the customers with changes that are being driven by accounting. And from what we can see right now, we don’t think that true, fundamental economics are going to change although license in any given period will be more volatile.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of John DiFucci with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John DiFucci

So guys, bookings were very strong. Even if you normalize for duration, I think bookings were up something in the double digits. Mike, you mentioned the strong renewals and strong lease sales and you also doubled the number of large deals. So I guess I have two questions. One, and I know your deals, like we try to model when they are supposed to renew. And I know that gets missed around a lot. So I am just curious, were there more deals that were signed early, more than normal. I know that happens every quarter. Did that happen this quarter? And then secondly, it sounds like your catching of new business to renewals is working really well and that’s great. So how is progress in signing new deals outside of a renewal cycle, whether it's with existing customers or new customers?

Michael Gregoire

Sure. Well, first, we didn’t naturally pull any deals forward in Q4, so that was pretty much standard practice, nothing outstanding or nothing special there. The new business inside the renewal, it's just a function of the quality of the products. I think we have almost everyone of our products either up in the Magic Quadrant or in the highest ranking of our top eight new focus products. So those products are very attractive to our customer and we have a sales team that intimately understands these customers, especially the large ones, John, as you all know, and having great products being sold in to, with those renewals. It was bigger than we probably anticipated but I would credit that with the quality of the products and the interesting nature of the solution that how the solutions work together.

We also had uptick in volume in sales outside of the renewal portfolio. So more deals. But if you think about how the market is buying, it is try and buy, it is lend and expand. So you are going to see more transaction volume. I think it was the biggest transaction volume we have ever had for net new clients. The size of the transactions are relatively small compared to what we would sell into the renewal base. And I think over time, the lend and expand, those now are footprints for expand. Kieran, maybe you have a thought on that as well?

Kieran McGrath

Just one other point. So, John, if you recall, in prior quarters we had advised that we thought the renewal portfolio for this year was going to be up in the high teens. In fact, we kind of [indiscernible] rounding, we actually ended up in the mid-teens. So I think that’s pretty clear evidence that we really didn’t see any unnatural pull forward of any significant amount of deals that we hadn't been forecasting. So that’s clear. I think, Mike, you hit it right on the head, we are starting to see, especially with a lot of our SaaS businesses, we are seeing something like Blazemeter here, which is all done to digital sales. Just the volume is really exploding from that side of the business at once again is a very, relatively smaller price point.

Michael Gregoire

Is that helpful, John?

John DiFucci

Yes. That’s really helpful, guys. And just one, I guess follow up, Mike. So is that part of what's giving you the confidence, from the first question, from Raimo's question about the new sales this year is just volume of some of the try to buy, try before you buy or lend and expand type strategy.

Michael Gregoire

Yes. Of that end, we have put four products, net new organic products in the market that generated over $50 million in sales in relatively short period of time. I have four new SaaS products that come out in the next, that are all organically built. That is right in the confines of our strategy, making our portfolio work a little bit closer together. So it's a combination of good sales execution and really strong products that seems to be coming together for us.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard with Citi. Your line is now open. Due to no response we will go to the next question. And our next question comes from the line of Philip Winslow with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Philip Winslow

Obviously, you got a stronger quarter about new sales and renewals and I appreciate the commentary that you guys gave on the renewal portfolio. Just wanted to dig into those. First, Mike, just in terms of the renewal rates that’s you are seeing from a dollar perspective on the renewal side. Any sort of change, up or down, that you note there? And then also you mentioned that the renewals portfolio will be down this coming year and more backend loaded. I wonder if you can give us some more color in terms of just the waiting there for first half, second half.

Michael Gregoire

Sure. The renewal rate was pretty much the same that we have seen quarter-over-quarter. So no new changes there. Kieran has got his finger tightly on the pulse of the backlog and how the renewals are working, so I will let him answer that question.

Kieran McGrath

Sure. So as we think about, obviously we have our -- in the first quarter of this year, we have a pretty big difficult compare against a deal we had with an outsourcer in the first quarter of last year. So that’s going to really make the renewals on the new sales a very difficult compare in Q1. As we go through the rest of the year, I mean that starts to flatten out and even be up a little bit in the last part of the year. So for the whole of the year, as I said in my script, we are going to be down on a year-over-year basis in the high teens.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Michael Turits with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Michael Turits

Two questions regarding acquisition. One, Mike, obviously this has been a very aggressive couple of years in terms of the dollar amount and [indiscernible]. 12 of the 300 million to 500 million bogie. So maybe if you could tell me how you are feeling at this point in terms of the -- next couple of years.

Michael Gregoire

Sure. Michael, you are breaking up a little bit. I think you are just saying how are we feeling now?

Kieran McGrath

I think you were asking about acquisitions, Michael.

Michael Turits

Yes. Sorry, headset malfunction there. Yes, acquisition were above, obviously $1.5 billion to $2 billion in last couple of years, above the $300 million to $500 million bogie, thoughts on the pace going forward?

Michael Gregoire

Sure. If I had my way in the world, what I would love to do is digest these acquisitions that we made. We are very excited about them. But as you know, acquisitions take work and I have always preferred, given my choice to do smaller acquisitions, in the $50 million to $80 million range, that have good base technology that needs organic engineering from us to get those products the scale and then put it through our marketing and distribution engines. Unfortunately, we don’t get to chose how these things work. If you take a look at Automic, for example. That was a two year quoting period and it finally came to conclusion. It just so happened that Veracode which we have been looking at for a long period of time, that happened in a relatively near time frame to Automic. Given my choice, I would have rather spread those out over time. But when you have an opportunity at properties like that, it's a price that we feel is right for value, you want to be able to execute.

Now having said that, I think that our view on value is probably going to get a little tougher because we don’t feel we need to be out in the market. Now if something that was extraordinary was to come along, we would like the flexibility to go ahead and do that. But right now, I would like to digest what we have and just keep our eyes wide open for small tuck-ins that fit our strategy and hope that nothing material hits the market that we are really interested in.

Michael Turits

Okay. And then you guys gave lots of help to us in terms of doing organic calculations. So really appreciate that. Just one, I don’t think you necessarily gave on the current revenue backlog which I believe is up 6% constant currency. Was that roughly five points from acquisition, because obviously that’s being going positive, something we are trying to closely monitor?

Michael Gregoire

Yes. So of the six points of constant currency, about half of it, three points was related to Veracode which as you know we closed on the absolute last day of the quarter and then Automic. And then the other portion, the other half was related to just the timing of the renewal portfolio that comes due here in fiscal '18, as well as the Q4 new sales.

Michael Turits

So you are saying it's three points only from acquisitions that’s inorganic in that’s six points.

Michael Gregoire

That’s correct.

Michael Turits

Okay. Thanks. I guess, if I squeeze one in. So does that feel though, I mean you said there is some timing. I mean this has been a big deal to talk about, one you felt like that was turning up in a sustainable way. So are those timing issues suggesting that that is not the turn or you think it might be?

Michael Gregoire

You know I like to hit it straight down the middle with you guys. When the number was flat or slightly negative, I kept reminding you that as the renewal portfolio, there was a lot up for renewal in fiscal '17, that that would influence, in a negative way, the current backlog and similarly as we have a lot of activity stretching out over time, it kind of goes the other way. All that said, I am very happy where we ended the quarter from a position perspective on the revenue backlog.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Kirk Materne with Evercore. Your line is now open.

Daniel Greenfield

Daniel Greenfield on for Kirk. Two quick questions. Mike, can you provide just a bit more color on the improvement in sales execution this quarter and just kind of why you believe that can continue into FY '18? And then Kieran, can you just remind us of the assumed impact from Automic and Veracode on revenue guidance for FY '18? And are you going to call out the contribution from these deals individually going forward or just the total impact on revenue and profitability? Thanks.

Michael Gregoire

Well, with respect to sales execution, I think it comes down to having great products in a business model that sales professionals understand and a marketing team that has done a much much better job being able to articulate not only the strategy of our company and each one of our segments, but how the products work as a single product focus, as well as how those products work together. So when we are talking to customers, they might only want to buy one product but they can see the vision of how these products work together. Continuous delivery, for example. You can buy just one product in continuous delivery but if you think about how you are going to evolve your digital footprint over time and build net new innovations and get up to market quickly, you can see as you are own internal processes improve, how CA products that work together with little to no integration cost, will streamline your ability to turn yourself into a software company.

So we kind of call this whole package together. The software factory and as we start putting these elements together, I think what's happening is customers are starting to envision their business in the context of being a software company and we kind of fit the mould really well there. So it's not any one thing. It's great sales execution supported by great product with a marketing team that’s really helping tell, a much broader, more sophisticated story. And Kieran, maybe you can answer the backlog question.

Kieran McGrath

Yes. So we are to report the acquisitions in total, as we always do. You will be give a clear view of what the acquisitive versus organic contribution is on both the new sales and a revenue perspective. Right now, we are giving guidance for three to four points for the year. We think the acquisitions are going to be roughly worth about 4 points. The reason I am hedging a little bit is I only closed Veracode on the 31st. We have to do the valuation work and the whole of new impairment. While that work has to be done as we go through time, but we clearly call out the acquisitive nature in aggregate for both of those.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities. Your line is now open.

Abhey Lamba

Good execution there. So, Mike, when we are looking at your organic revenue growth this year, how sustainable is it in fiscal '18? I understand you made comments that we should see new sales growth better than your renewal, but your renewals are going to be declining in the high teens, the portfolio is going to be declining in the high teens. So are we modeling the new sales to grow on an organic basis in fiscal '18?

Michael Gregoire

Yes. I think when we take a look at new sales, we have more wind in our sales then we had in the past, especially on the organic piece. A lot of our new sales are land and expand and coming out of Q3 and Q4 with a lot of land deals, that gives us an opportunity to expand and that will all show up as organic. And with a lot of a new product introductions that we have coupled with this notion of getting these products to work together, we become much more competitive against single product companies, as we are starting to tell our story because at the end of the day, most of these companies are not thinking about just one product or solve one problem, they are trying to orchestrate a digital re-mastering of their business. And in order to do that, you are going to need multiple products, very few companies have multiple products that can work together as well as having those products in their portfolio. So we feel somewhat bullish that we are going to be able to get the organic growth engine moving and have that growing consistently. Kieran, maybe you would like to add to that based on some of the numbers you have been monitoring.

Kieran McGrath

So I guess, first of all, as you are probably aware, we don’t normally usually guide on new sales as we go forward. However, as Mike has been describing, we think about organic performance, ES revenue actually grew organically in fiscal '17 by two points. The mainframe was down a point. So overall our product revenue was actually flat in '17 with mainframe down a point, and ES up two points. So we look forward to time here. Obviously, we expect the mainframe market is declining in the low single digits to continue our planning at that level of planning, but we would expect to move to a time here that ES will continue to exhibit organic growth.

Abhey Lamba

Got it. Thanks, Kieran. Absolutely, that's very helpful. Thanks for the additional color. Kieran, you talked about the impact of ASU 2016-09 adoption. Can you quantify the impact on your cash flows in your guidance? Thanks.

Kieran McGrath

No. Because we are going to actually doing it retrospectively, there will be no changes in the year to year. It's a relatively small amount to begin with but we are going to restate '17 and '18, so there won't be any impact on year to year.

Abhey Lamba

So what will your fiscal '17 cash flow be in that accounting method?

Kieran McGrath

Honestly, I don’t have it in front of me here right now. It's about $30 million. Yes. So my guys are telling me here, it's about $30 million.

And our next question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard with Citi. Your line is now open.

Walter Pritchard

So I guess two questions. One similar to what Michael asked you on the revenue backlog. I think the billings backlog may have benefitted as well from the acquisition. Could you quantify what the impact was there from, I guess, Veracode and Automic.

Kieran McGrath

Right. So from an organic perspective, on the constant currency perspective in total, we are up 9%. The acquisitions contributed about two points to that 9%.

Walter Pritchard

And what about on the short-term?

Kieran McGrath

I am sorry, that was the short term number I was saying. The current is growing nine points, two points of that is related to the acquisitions.

Walter Pritchard

Okay. Great. And then just on, it looks like execution pretty much across the board was pretty good. The one area that I saw in the script, you said that Europe was up, I guess new business was up but you have the benefit I think of Automic, which is probably more biased to Europe. Was there execution issue or anything going on in Europe or was this just kind of normal quarter to quarter volatility in terms of your performance over there.

Michael Gregoire

Normal, mid-single digit Q4 sales growth in Europe. Automic was a large driver of the new sales growth but I think we haven't seen anything that was other than ordinary. I think we really like the southern region, both France and some of the south did better than what we expected.

Walter Pritchard

Okay. Got it. And then Kieran, are you going to disclose, I guess for Q4, what the non-recurring and to the extent it happens in Q1, what's the non-recurring related expenses were from the two acquisitions? I think those are in your OpEx.

Kieran McGrath

So I won't be disclosing specifics. I guess what I would say is that we did have some onetime deal related costs that took place in Q4. As we move into fiscal '18, what we will really be seeing is the impact of both the deferred revenue impairment, the acquisition integration cost, and quite frankly, the Veracode business that we purchased is a business that’s losing money at this point in time. So for the year, we think it's going to be impactful to us. But most of that impact, quite frankly, in the first half of the year and more specifically in the first quarter, but I would say the one time transaction related deal costs are behind us and large and what we are really dealing with now are integration costs, deferred revenue impairment and just the normal business run.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Mike Gregoire, Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Michael Gregoire

Great. Well, thanks again for joining us this evening. I would like to leave you with a few partying comments. We definitely had a great Q4. We are really pleased with our execution and we are entering fiscal 2018 with solid momentum. That said, please keep in mind that the large system integrator renewal we signed in Q1 last year creates a very difficult compare in Q1 fiscal 2018. And that our recent acquisitions will be most impactful to our operating margins in the first half of fiscal; 2018, particularly in Q1, just as Kieran said. We have made some excellent progress over the last several years building a solid foundation from which we can grow. I am optimistic and I look forward to fiscal 2018 and beyond. Thank you, very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

