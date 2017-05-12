Yamana Gold Sells Brio Gold Shares

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has just announced that it has agreed to sell approximately 26.7 million shares of Brio Gold to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Ltd. The offering price is C$3.00, so Yamana Gold will receive C$80.1 million or $58.5 million at the current USD/CAD exchange rate.

I recently commented on Yamana Gold's first-quarter results, stating that Yamana Gold shares had a significant chance to dip below $2.50 level. So far, this thesis did not play out well and the company's stock is rebounding from the support level:

This sale prices Brio Gold at the very low of its trading price range since it began trading on Toronto Stock Exchange:

Source: tradingview.com

On the one hand, the selling price is way below the average Brio Gold's price for 2017. On the other hand, Yamana Gold managed to find buyers for Brio and continues to offload its position, which is an achievement in itself.

As a reminder, the Brio Gold divestment story was long and the final outcome was rather strange, as Yamana Gold distributed Brio purchase rights to shareholders as dividend in kind and ended up still owning 85% of Brio Gold.

The syndicate of underwriters purchasing Biro Gold shares has the right to increase the size of their purchase by approximately 2.7 million shares. Should they choose this option, Yamana Gold will own 53.2% of Brio Gold shares. This is, of course, far from complete divestment, but certainly better than nothing.

The move will increase Yamana Gold's cash position to roughly $165 million and will provide the opportunity to pay down some debt, which stood at 1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter. The issue of debt is one of the things that has been dragging Yamana Gold shares down for quite some time. Yamana Gold's debt is significant for a company whose earnings fluctuate around zero. In this light, the sale of a significant chunk of Brio Gold's shares is a step in the right direction. Not only Yamana Gold is able to raise some cash, but it also increases liquidity for publicly trading Brio shares, which will make further sales easier.

My take on the transaction is that it is definitely positive for Yamana Gold. Speaking about the fate of the company's stock, I remain a bit skeptical. Current earnings consensus will not allow the company's shares to drop through the floor:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, continued problems with execution together with a notable level of debt will likely decrease the upside potential for Yamana's shares. In my view, the company will need significant upside in gold prices for its shares to trade above $3. I also reiterate my view that $2.50 level may not hold in case of further decrease in gold price. A drop below $1200 per ounce will most likely bring Yamana Gold's shares below $2.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.