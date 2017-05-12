Industrial Commodities - Trump Bump Turns To Trump Slump

The election of Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States ignited the next leg of a rally that had begun in late 2015 and early 2016 when many industrial commodities declined to multiyear lows.

On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to rebuild the crumbling infrastructure of the United States with the biggest construction project in the nation since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s built the interstate highway system. When President Trump won the election last November, the prices of many construction staples took off to the upside. The market believed that the hope of projects to rebuild America's roads, bridges, tunnels, and airports as well as a massive security wall along the southern border would turn to reality. President Trump promised to "drain the swamp" of politics as usual in Washington, which lit the fuse on many industrial assets. Moreover, pledges of tax reform caused stocks to rally. The increases in the value of many assets became the Trump bump in late 2016 and early 2017. However, after his first foray into power politics with Congress, the Trump bump in commodities turned into a slump as raw material prices ran out of upside gas and corrected lower.

Disappointment after a legislative failure

President Trump came to Washington as a political outsider promising to drain the swamp of politicians and lobbyists to get things done for the American people. However, a complete overhaul of the political system is easier said than done and his first attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare did not even reach the floor of the House of Representatives because of opposition within the President's Republican Party.

It may have just been a coincidence or the realization that convincing both the House and Senate to spend $1 trillion on rebuilding America's infrastructure was anything but a no-brainer for the administration, but raw material prices began to fall after the first legislative failure.

Industrial commodity prices tumble

Iron ore was one of the first commodities to begin a descent in the industrial sector. Source: Barchart

Iron ore has declined from highs of $90.25 on March 20 to just over $60 per ton this week, a fall of around 33%. Source: CQG

Copper has fallen from highs of $2.8230 in mid-February to around $2.50 per pound, and other nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have moved to the downside over recent weeks. Source: CQG

Crude oil was trading at almost $55 per barrel in late February, and it has dropped to under $48 on May 11 after taking a peak below $44 last week. The prices of many of the industrial commodities that are the core building blocks of infrastructure have moved lower. It is possible that a combination of disappointment and concern over whether the President will fulfill his campaign promises when it comes to rebuilding America has caused the latest downside correction in prices.

Last week's success with health care could spark renewed optimism

Last week the House narrowly passed a healthcare bill that will now go to the Senate, which was the first legislative victory for the President. However, the Senate majority leader has said that the bill will be on the slow track as it needs modification to receive support for it to pass and go to the President's desk and become law.

The next legislative effort is likely to be tax reform for the administration, which, like health care, will be no easy task. When it comes to infrastructure, the security wall along the Mexican border and the construction project for the nation will face opposition from the Democrats as well as from fiscally conservative Republicans. Last week's legislative victory could spark renewed optimism. However, the question is whether the administration can drain the swamp of politics as usual or whether they are in for a long and drawn out series of battles down in the mud. Democrats and Republicans that are facing reelection again are concerned about their standing at home and are busy monitoring polls rather than acting in the best interests of the nation.

The moment of truth for many industrial commodities

Many commodities prices are back where they were before the election of President Trump and others are heading in that direction over recent sessions. The moment of truth for industrial commodities will likely come down to a will they or won't they approve and legislate for infrastructure rebuilding in Washington D.C. this year.

At the same time, when it comes to equity prices, which have been on a tear, any roadblocks in tax reform could cause a sudden correction in the stock market. The prospects for tax reform and repatriation of cash from companies holding earnings offshore have juiced equities. The administration rolled out a one page summary of revamping the tax code, lowering rates for individuals and corporations and repealing several taxes. The devil is in the details, and the special interests will likely slow down the process of tax reform in Congress. President Trump wants to move like a gazelle in fulfilling pledges made on the campaign trail, but Congress moves like a hibernating snail.

Watch iron ore for clues

Iron ore was one of the first commodities to move to the downside and keep on going as the markets became dubious about the administration's ability to deliver on promises. It has tanked from $90 to $60 per ton over the past two months, a significant and telling move in the raw material that is the primary ingredient in steel. Steel is not only a building block for infrastructure - it is perhaps the most significant input when it comes to construction projects.

I will keep my eye on iron ore for clues about the future path of least resistance for the commodities sector over the coming weeks and months. The price of iron ore is likely to react positively or negatively to any rumblings from the Washington swamp where the President will have to fight major battles over coming months if he intends to change the process. Donald Trump ran and won because he was an outsider, but it is the insiders that are interfering with his ability to deliver. The Trump bump has turned into the Trump slump because of the inability to fire on all cylinders. The Trump slump in commodities is already under way, and it is possible that a drop in equities is just around the corner.

Meanwhile, more problems facing the administration that may get in the way of tax reform legislation could lead to a Trump dump in stocks which are trading at high valuations and showing signs of a top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.