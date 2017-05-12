Asterias Biotherapeutics' (AST) CEO Stephen Cartt on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AST)

Stephen Cartt

Thanks, Doug, and welcome to everyone to today's call.

With me are several other members of the Asterias Management Team, including Katy Spink our Chief Operating Officer, Edward our Chief Medical Officer, Ryan Chavez our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel and Jane Lebkaowski, our Chief Scientific Officer. They will provide a top-line update on our flagship OPC1 program and also give brief updates on our cancer immunotherapy program, VAC1 and VAC2. Ed will then provide additional details regarding the ongoing OPC1 SCiSTAR clinical study and finally we'll turn the call over to Ryan for brief summary of our financial results.

After the prepared remarks, we'll open up the call for questions. We're making good progress so far in 2017. In particular with our lead program OPC1. Earlier this year, we reported positive efficacy result for a 6 - spinal cord injury patients in cohort 2 of our ongoing SCiSTAR study. As a reminder, patients in this cohort received 10 million OPC1 cells which we predicted should be within the effective dose range based on our extensive preclinical research. The data highlighted the potential of OPC1 help patients with complete paralysis regain arm hand and finger function. Specifically the results show that patients from cohort two who have previously shown improvement in upper extremity motor function at 3 months following administration of OPC1 maintain or share intentional motor function improvement as of their most recent follow-up specifically at 6 months or 9 months falling in the administration of OPC1.

Importantly the clinical results indicate that functional recovery of patients in cohort two appear to be meaningfully better than in a carefully matched historical control group of patients with similar spinal cord injuries that were not treated with OPC1. The data shows that there has been meaningful improvement and functionality in patients treated with OPC1 compared to historical control group at both 6 and 9 months following administration of OPC 1. Patients and medical experts in the spinal cord injury field tell us that recovery of arm, hand and finger function is critically important to increasing the functional independence and quality of life for patients who suffer paralysis due to complete cervical spinal cord injuries.

So because of that we're measuring the recovery of arm, hand and finger function in this study. We believe utilization of this functional endpoint is a unique and important design characteristic of our SCiSTAR study, and is unlike any other current or previous study evaluating cell therapy with spinal cord injury. We also believe that making scientifically sound decisions based on extensive preclinical research such as choosing between 7 here but not chronically injured patients in our study. Give us the best opportunity to fully and appropriately evaluate the therapeutic potential of OPC1.

In addition because we employ cells derived from a single source, we are well established H1 there is consistency and predictability in the characteristics of the cells we are using. This morning we also recorded very encouraging MRI results from the SCiSTAR study showing that OPC1 cells durably engraft and help prevent cavity formation at the injury side. Like the positive clinical efficacy data seen so far in the study, this positive MRI data was predicted by the extensive pre-clinical data generated on OPC1 over the last several years.

So in summary, the positive effects from OPC1 seen in our extensive preclinical research efforts now appear to be translating nicely into actual clinical results into merely injured patients. In a few minutes, Ed will provide a summary of the positive MRI results and what it potentially means regarding sustained motor function improvement.

Turning to study enrolment, our clinical team continues to enroll patients into our SCiSTAR study and we expect to fully complete enrollment this year. As expected after a relatively slow enrollment period during the winter months, which we experienced the previous year as well, we have seen an uptick in the number of patients both screamed and enrolled during the last several weeks. Overall interest in the SCiSTAR study continued to be strong, and we expect to continue adding sites during 2017. We hope these institutions will also participate in a future randomized control trial of OPC1. Beyond building awareness will be the one with the clinical research community, we've also made progress building awareness for OPC1 in the broader medical community. A few weeks ago data on our OPC1 program was presented at the American Spinal Injury Association 2017 Annual Scientific Meeting and later this week Jane Wachowski our Chief Scientific Officer will be presenting an update on the SCiSTAR study during the prestigious Presidential Symposium at the Annual Society of Gene and Cell Therapy or ASGCT, the twentieth annual meeting being held in Washington DC.

As a reminder, severe spinal cord injury patients currently have no approved therapies to use despite the devastating nature of their injuries and there is a desperate need for effective therapies for this population. Furthermore each of these patients carries an extremely high lifetime healthcare costs due to the high level of daily care that they typically require. This lifetime cost here often approach $5 million per patient. Because of these factors, we estimate that the market potential for OPV1 just in United States alone will be in excess of $1 billion annually. Now for a quick update on our cancer immunotherapy programs VAC1 and VAC2. As a reminder, our VAC targets the telomerase protein that is present in 95% percent of all cancers. So we believe that there is a potential for broad utility across multiple types of cancer with these programs.

Regarding VAC1 we are making good progress on developing a modernized, faster more streamlined manufacturing process that would be able to officially supply VAC1 clinical trial material for future studies. In addition we are pleased to announce earlier this month, that the previously reported positive results from our completed Phase 2 clinical trial of VAC1 in AML were recently published in cancer, the leading peer review journal of the American cancer society. The results showed that 58% of the patients receiving VAC1 during the complete remission or relapse 3 with the medium follow-up of 52 months. In addition 57% of the patients over the age of 60, which is a high risk group in this patient population, remain in remission after a medium 54 months of follow up. Such prolonged relapse refresher liable wish they were more compared to historical patient not treated with Jack one. These patients experience only 20 to 40 percent relapse free survival rates overall. And between 10% and 20% relapse 3 survival range from subjects over 60 years old.

In addition to being positive for VAC1, we believe the study also positively reflects on the potential of our VAC2 non-patient specific and dendritic cell cancer vaccine to achieve promising results in its upcoming Phase I 2a study, the non-small cell lung cancer. As a reminder to everyone, we expect the VAC2 study to commence around mid-year and from the initial data from the study to begin to become available sometime in 2008 June. The VAC2 program combines our cancer and immune therapies and therefore stem cell technology platforms. To help the immune system target cancer cells expressing the Telomerase antigen, which is present in over 95% of all cancers. This trial will test VAC2 in two cohorts and 12 patients each. One cohort in patients with advanced disease and one in patients whose tumors have been removed. Patients will receive six doses of VAC2 cells. Additionally - enroll two controlled cohorts of up to 12 patients each to allow for a comparison of the outcomes of untreated control patients with those treated with VAC2. Patients will be followed from safety immune response and clinical activity, which will include disease progression and the advanced disease cohort and relapse in the cohort where tumors will remain. A successful Phase I 2a VAC2 study in non-small cell lung cancer, could also allow us to consider a value waiting VAC2 for other types of cancers as well.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Edward our Chief Medical Officer. He will provide more details on the recent progress of our OPC1 program. Ed?

Edward Wirth

Thanks Steve. Good afternoon everybody, I'm going to provide more details around the positive MRI data from the SCiSTAR study that we announced yesterday, and I will also let you know when to expect to see additional clinical data as the year progresses. New MRI data indicates OPC1 prevent formation of damaging lesion cavities and severe spinal cord injury patients. Moreover the MRI scans are consistent with durable and graft meant of OPC1 cells in the damaged area of the spinal cord and show the potential of OPC one to reduce spinal cord tissue deterioration after severe spinal cord injury. The highlights of the MRI data include for the first for the five cohorts 2 patients in the SCiSTAR study, who also received a serial MRI scan at 6 months of follow up. The MRI scans of 6 months indicated no sign a lesion cavities in any patient.

In addition the 3 patients in cohort 2 that also completed 12 months of follow-up serial MRI scans of 12 months continued to indicate no signs of lesion cavities. Finally all 388 patients in cohort 1 who received a low dose of 2 million cells also showed no sign of lesion cavities in any patient through 1 year follow up. We're very encouraged by these new follow-up results and we believe they strongly suggest that OPC1 cells have engrafted in these patients post implantation and have the potential to prevent lesion cavity formation possibly reducing long term spinal cord tissue deterioration after spinal cord injury.

As some of you already know, cavitation is a destructive process that occurs within the spinal cord following spinal cord injuries and typically results in permanent loss of motor and sensory function. Additionally a patient with cavitation can develop a condition known as syringomyelia which can result in additional neurological and functional damage to the patient. We're also encouraged by these MRI results because of our early pre out earlier preclinical research has shown that durable engraftment of an appropriate amount of OPC1 cells in animals was associated with sustained functional motor improvement in these animals.

As we look forward to our longer term readouts for the SCiSTAR study, we are encouraged by these MRI results and what they could mean regarding sustained improvement for OPC1 treated patients. Now remind everyone of some important upcoming milestones for our OPC1 program. We expect to complete enrollment of the ASIA-A 20 million cell cohort 3 and the ASIA-B 10 million cell cohort 4 a little later this quarter and we intend to complete enrollment for the entire SCiSTAR study later this year. We will also be recording 12 months efficacy and safety data for the ASIA-A 10 million cell cohort 2 in the third quarter as well the 6 month data from cohorts 3 and 4 late this year after they have completed enrollment.

On the regulatory front, we're looking forward to initiating discussions with the FDA around mid-year to determine our optimal clinical path forward for OPC1. In fact very preliminary discussions have already taken place. We'll provide further updates once our clinical plans are worked out further with FDA and become more solidified later in the year.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Ryan who will discuss our financial results. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks Ed. Good afternoon everyone. I'm going to focus on our cash position and usage. As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents totaled $18.1 million and combined with the companies available for sale securities they totaled $32.5 million. Net cash, cash used from operations for the quarter ended March 31 was approximately $7.2 million. Now based on estimated burn rates, we believe that the company's current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is sufficient to continue to fund operations through at least the second quarter of 2018.

Now, I'll turn the call back to Steve for concluding remarks before we go to Q&A.

Stephen Cartt

Thanks Ryan. In summary, we continue to make good progress with OPC1 and we're looking forward to multiple enrollment data and regulatory milestones during 2017. Importantly, we are now seeing clinical efficacy and MRI results in injured patients that are quite comparable to what we saw in extensive pre-clinical research testing over the last several years. At the same time we're continuing to make progress on our two cancer immunotherapy programs and we expect to see the first VAC2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer begin a little later this year.

So with that, operator you may now open up the call to questions.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thanks very much for taking my questions. These questions are for Ed. Ed at this juncture if you look at the patient who has been receiving or who has been followed up for the longest period of time since receiving the therapeutic range dose of OPC1. And you characterize the nature of their improvement. Can you at this juncture say, what specifically has been particularly helpful in optimizing the therapeutic effect of OPC1, whether that's a particular type of physical therapy, particular type of care giver attention? And whether or not it's potentially feasible to make sure that this kind of optimized setting, as it were can be applied to every other patient receiving OPC1 treatment?

And then secondly, if you could give us a sense of what specifically you would characterize as a win from regulatory discussions that you expect to have later this year vis-à-vis future clinical development and in particular design of trial and selection of outcome measures which is something that we've touched upon in the past? Thank you.

Stephen Cartt

Ed, go ahead and answer Ram's first question and we'll have Jane follow up on the second regulatory question.

Edward Wirth

Sure. That sounds good Steve. Yes, thanks for the questions Ram. So with regard to potentially optimizing the results we're seeing with OPC1 currently we're not as part of the clinical protocol prescribing any specific type of rehab or any other add on type activity to optimize OPC1. Essentially we're merely just following the patients after they have received an OPC1 both with standard neurological exams called the [indiscernible], but also other readouts that we've been collecting such as the spinal cord independence measure to understand how their functional abilities are changing over that year and we're currently analyzing those data and likely will be reporting on those later this year.

So what we're looking for, the main thing we're looking for now is to see that we're consistently maintaining or even gaining additional improvement beyond the 6 month readout that we reported on over the - earlier this year. But that's being sustained through 9 months and 12 months, because I think as you know Ram other companies have seen initial improvements that unfortunately were lost in some of the patients. So we really want to see that we're getting not only durable engraft and an MRI but along with that a sustained neurological improvement. And as I mentioned later this year, we'll continue to look and record on how that's translating in terms of their functional abilities.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay, great thank you.

Stephen Cartt

So Ram, just to make sure I understand your second question clearly. So you were wondering what would we be considering to be a win in the FDA discussions taking place this year?

Raghuram Selvaraju

That is correct. And in particular with respect to duration of clinical trial and endpoint selection and how that refers back to what you've been using so far endpoints to monitor the efficacy at OPC1?

Stephen Cartt

Okay, great. Jane, you want to take that one?

Jane Lebkowski

Yes, so I think that there are several things that could be described as a win in terms of our interactions with the FDA, which we will be getting more and more directed on in mid-year this year. But it really involves acceptance of our clinical endpoint to monitor not only neurological function, but also clinical benefit such as looking at neurological function using the upper extremity motor scores or model or neurological level of improvement.

We'll also going to be looking at again as you mentioned the duration of our studies, looking for possibly 6 and 12 month endpoints, such that we can easily monitor for a relatively short period of time the outcomes of these particular individuals. Obviously we're going to be looking at a design for a randomized clinical trial looking at how we would consider blinding these observers of the particular trial, the investigators in the clinical trial and also again, that pathway that will take us to an eventual approval.

So those are the topics that we are going to be discussing with the FDA.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Thank you.

Stephen Cartt

Thanks Ram.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys this Brian on for Rennie. Thank you so much for taking my questions. I have two for you. First is regarding the MRI data, I was wondering by any chance can we determine you've some of the sales were alive and at the most recent follow-up time point and I was wondering, if some of them have already died and they should have already gone away over time especially after 6 or 12 months and just curious about your thoughts on that?

And then my second question is regarding the upcoming presentation you will have at the Cell and Gene therapy conference tomorrow. So what type of update do you think we will be getting tomorrow? Thank you.

Stephen Cartt

Yes. Ed, maybe you can take that first question regarding cells and whether or not we can see if they died or engrafted et cetera. I'll just answer on the second question. That talk will mainly be sort of an overview with the program. There may be a little bit of additional information, possibly some discussions more discussions with the MRI. But I would expect additional clinical efficacy data in the time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Very helpful. Thank you.

Edward Wirth

Sure, so good question. On the MRI data, so if you look back at our preclinical studies just to kind of give you I think the appropriate context and how to interpret what we're seeing on the MRI images. In our pre-clinical studies virtually close to 100% of the animals will have very robust survival of the cells out to 9 months and ever one year and that's based on many hundreds even thousands now of animals that we've evaluated OPC1 on in our preclinical safety studies. And we know that that's dependent on in part on lack of an immune rejection because, we can intentionally cause immune rejection of the cells in the animals if choose and see that they go away, whereas if they're not rejected they persist for at least one year and again virtually 100% of the animals.

So taking that to our clinical study with the MRI data that we reported today, this absence of lesion cavity formation is very, very indicative of the presence of a tissue maps where the cells were injected and again looking back to our preclinical studies that would indicate that we've got successful and sustained engraftment of the cells. Now unfortunately, we don't have the availability of a specific MRI visible marker, which would allow us to specifically quantitate how many cells have survived in these long term images that we're reporting on. What the standard MRI sequences that we're using are very strongly suggestive and consistent with what we've seen in our preclinical studies.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, that was very helpful. Thank you.

Edward Wirth

Welcome.

Unidentified Analyst

Congrats on the data and thanks for taking the questions. And I also have two for the time being. The first one is that you also have with other cavities in the 2 million cell cohort that, I guess 12 months. Maybe [indiscernible] go in depth what's the meaning of that because some of those may not have the function recovery of the 10 million cells one. So what they meaning more you can tell from - of that or is that is the 10 million cohort has different stage or ages after the treatment?

Stephen Cartt

Hey, Jane. I'm going to ask you to answer this and Ed you can obviously chime in as well on top of her comments.

Jane Lebkowski

Yes, I mean one of the things that we don't have the resolution with the MRI is the degree of tissue formation that is available in the 2 million cell cohort of in the 10 dose cohort. But what we do know is that for animals that have received an appropriate dose and where we see this cavity filling or prevention of cavity formation, we are also seeing improvement in the locomotor activity of these animals in their motor function. So with data that we're seeing in humans really does parallel what we saw in the animals and that, it really is inhibition of cavity formation with an appropriate dose of cells that it gives us improvements in motor function.

So you can see maybe with lower doses some reduction in cavity formation, but not complete.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for that and just one more question here. Which as I remember last time, last conference call you guys have sort of historical control or equivalent control untreated patient from the database in Europe?

What might be the control - MRI image may look alike by 9 months and 12 months equivalent age or condition. Thanks.

Stephen Cartt

Yes, I didn't quite catch that. The tail end of that question, could you repeat it for us?

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Last conference call, you have talked about you guys have a control in terms of the functional improvement whereas the control will be a historical data. I mean determine database with the patient that not being treated with the OPC1.

Stephen Cartt

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

So what I am trying to get in terms of the MRI Image of dose, let's control patient of the 6 months and maybe 12 months what dose might look like. You guys have a reference point to compare to?

Stephen Cartt

So the question is on historical control patients, if there is MRI data available using to comparison. Good question. Let me have Ed to that about a little bit.

Edward Wirth

Sure. So unfortunately from that particular database, I don't know. We don't know yet whether there are MRI images that go along with those, the neurological data at various time points. The best historical control data that are available are there have been quite a few published MRI studies for spinal cord injury patients over the years that have looked at the evolution of the spinal cord lesions on MRI and it's very clear from the published reports that are out there that that the majority of the patients who have a spinal cord injury do develop these lesion cavities and that's looking at all patients, and if you were to then further narrow it to patients with the type of injuries that are specifically eligible for our study. I would estimate that the overwhelming majority probably upwards of 75% or 80% of patients who would have been eligible for our study would have developed a lesion cavity in their spinal cord.

And those cavities typically are very evident within 90 days after injury and just to give you one decisional data point on that from our own data, we previously had done a Phase I safety study of a low dose of OPC1 cells in injured patients which we've reported on and reported MRI data last year. In 4 of those 5 patients we received a low dose of cells in the [indiscernible] study it was very clear that we had prevented lesion cavity formation out to several years. However the one patient who didn't, in which we didn't see prevention in lesion cavity, actually had a very clear lesion cavity that was identifiable as early as 3 months post grafting.

So if the cells don't engraft, we very likely see a lesion cavity very early as early as 3 months and we're not seeing that in any of the current patients in cohorts 1 or 2.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thanks a lot and that's very helpful. Appreciate it.

Bruce Jackson

Hi, thank you for taking my question. I've got a VAC1 and VAC2 question. So with VAC1, just wanted to confirm that the clinical program is still kind of in the holding pattern? And then with the VAC2, I want to find out what signals are you getting from cancer research UK that they are actually getting ready to start the study, because as a partner they move at their own pace and I just wanted to kind of get your sense of confidence that we're going to be starting up with the study soon. Thank you.

Stephen Cartt

Yes, Bruce regarding VAC1, we're still very, very excited about this program it has really promising potential. The question for us is it's a small company as where we apply our resources. And given the data, the strength of the data coming in from OPC1, then they extremely high unmet need and those patient population where we really are focusing our resources in this program. We need to look for additional funding get VAC1 moving. That could be either additional capital raising, it could mean non-dilutive financing, it could mean partnering. But we need to kind of bring some additional resources in to be able to move really to the next stage on that program. We've very interested in doing so and we still plan to do so, but we need to bring in some more resources there.

On VAC2, I'll let Jane comment a bit. But things are definitely progressing. We're working closely with Cancer Research UK progress is absolutely being made. We hit key milestones. We're of course let you all know, Jane you want to add anything to that at all?

Jane Lebkowski

Yes, I think that we are making progress CR UK is working very diligently on this program. We are making progress on the manufacturing side, on the clinical development side preparing for a clinical trial and on the regulatory side. So as Steve indicated, we will make announcements when we hit some key milestones. But yes, I do believe that this program is actively progressing to an initiation of the clinical trial.

Bruce Jackson

Thank you very much.

George Zavoico

Hi, good afternoon everyone and thanks for the update. Question first about the lesion cavity just to carry then I will move further. If you mention the resolution that you get with MRI which I suppose may not be as detailed as you might like. Can you describe whether the cavity would form, is there anything where we need to look more like what a normal spinal cord would look like and what about the dimensions there? Because there is usually some swelling early from the cell infiltrate into that space are you seeing any sort of other phenotypic type of more changes that indicate that the spinal cord is resuming some sort of normal look to it?

Stephen Cartt

Ed, you want to take this one.

Edward Wirth

Sure, yes. Thanks for the question George.

Yes, it's a challenge. So again we love to have MR images with information content that you would get from say histological section. But yes, unfortunately with standard MRI sequences that we're using we are not to glean out that level of detail. So with regard to what you would see the lesion cavity, typically you're talking about essentially complete destruction of the tissue in the center part of the spinal cord with a variable size rim of tissue that's spared and in these very severe patients that rim of spare tissues is where it tends to be small. And that center part that where the tissue was destroyed essentially is replaced by fluid that shows up very, very bright on the T2-weighted MRI scan. So it's very easy to detect.

With our prevention of lesion cavity formation essentially what we're seeing is a much lower signal on T2-weighted MRI in the center of the spinal cord very indicative of instead of having a loss of tissue replace by fluid, we have formation of the tissue matrix. Now with standard MRI, we can't glean out unfortunately exactly what is happening within that new tissue matrix and for example how many axons are regenerating or neuro fibers are regenerating through that cavity and also we can't quantitate how much remyelination we're getting in the spared rim of tissue.

So one of the things that we've been talking about with our radiologist is trying in the next study perhaps to add on to our standard MRI sequences some of the new advanced MRI methods such as diffusion tensor imaging which potentially can give you that additional information that we currently lack. The challenge there with these new methods is developing and applying them the way that can be consistently performed across all of our clinical sites, so that's the challenge but it's definitely something we're looking to add on in the next study.

George Zavoico

Okay, great.

As a follow on in ASIA-B which you're just started to dose, could you describe the vision and information you would see and as you view it would be smaller would it form and as many patients and could you use it as a certain end point graft like that you might be able to use for the ASIA-A?

Stephen Cartt

Sure. The lesion cavity formation in ASIA-B patients is going to be essentially identical to that in ASIA-A patient's on MRI. The reason - the only thing that really distinguishes in ASIA-B from an ASIA-A is to have a small amount, a very small amount of preserve sensory information that is able to get past that lesion. And that information could be getting past the lesion with by the preservation of a relatively small amount of spinal cord tissue and you wouldn't be able to detect that kind of a difference in any kind of quantitative way in MRI.

So for all intents and purposes, the lesions that we're seeing at baseline in the ASIA-B patients look essentially identical to lesions we're seeing in the ASIA-A patients in MRI.

George Zavoico

Okay, great. Thanks. Just one question, we heard a lot about the Cures Act it is eligible for RMAT?

Stephen Cartt

Yes. I'll have Jane answer that. But yes, that's something we're certainly looking into very carefully and we believe we would be eligible and would be interested in submitting an application to that designation.

Jane, do you want to add anything?

Jane Lebkowski

Yes, I mean I think that there is every reason to believe that we would be eligible for RMAT designation and we're intending to apply for that in the relatively near future.

George Zavoico

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. Question for Ed. The MRI imaging did it measure any cross sectional area narrowing I guess that's another effect that typically occurs post spinal cord injury?

Edward Wirth

Yes, that's a great question. It's definitely something we would love to have the time to go into. We've not had time to go through and do that section by section yet. But yes, measuring cross sectional area might give you a one possible means to quantitate the overall amount of tissue that present in the lesion and where the cells were injected. But it's right now, there aren't any good automated methods to do that where you could get that data quickly and easily in a very efficient matter unfortunately with current technology still we need to go in and manually segment out the spinal cord and have that calculated on a slice by slice. That's one of the things we would love to do, which is some additional resource to be able to carry out that effort.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then with respect to the announcement of data later this year, 12 months follow up data and cohort 3 data. Is there a conference then or something that would be associated with those announcements or you just plant to announce them once you reach those periods of time?

Stephen Cartt

Yes, it's not that we will just - out at a medical conference, if there is one available that would be fantastic. So it is equally important to get the information out to investors and shareholders as soon as possible, once it becomes available.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's all I had thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys congrats on all the updates and also the success of the OPC1 so far. I was wondering if you could clarify and expand a little bit more why this solution or technology is superior to a different than stem cell and what they were working on and which failed and then also the invivo one where they are trying to help spinal cord injury patient please?

Stephen Cartt

Yes. Thanks for that question Patrick. I think I'm going to have Katy answer that. It's an important question.

Katy Spink

Yes, thank Patrick good question. So starting with consulting trial or should we call as the pathway study, - we're off to start in the SCiSTAR study we're treating patients in the sub-acute period, which we believe is the optimal treatment window, because after the initial information from the injuries got down before we've gotten the onset of scarring which can interfere with the ability to repair the lesion.

The pathway - study in contrast with treating chronic patients. We have a lot of preclinical research that supports sub-optimal treatment window for using OPC1 is approximately 2 to 6 weeks post injury that allows the cells to durably engraft in the patients and have their optimal benefit. At some point in the future, we could see OPC1 being combined with the therapy that will breakdown scarring in - to help them recover arm, hand and finger function. But we're not there yet, and there is still quite some time down the road at this point. So for now, we're very focused on that sub-acute period and we see that's the key point of distinction that gives us a big advantage over the approach of the study.

Another distinguishing factor between OPC1 and the cells that were used, so that's - study is our source material. So remember our cells come from one embryonic stem cell line and we use that embryonic stem cell line for all of our preclinical test of OPC1 and it also is capable because it's immortal of supporting the entire lifecycle of the product.

In contrast stem cell - for their adult stem cell didn't need the part of new source material for its clinical trial. So we believe with the ability to use one embryonic stem cell line for the entire life cycle of the product will improve the consistency and scalability of our product. In fact a couple of recently published studies suggested that they need to derive new material for use in the trials may have been an important issue that contributed to the failure of stem cells study.

The investigator wrote us paper contented that they clinical material didn't have the same activity as the material tested in the preclinical studies. So the fact that we are using the same cell line in the SCiSTAR studies with using our preclinical data and that's the same cell line that will supply our future trials and commercials applications I think is a really important distinction.

You also asked about invivo. So I think key distinction here is that we're looking at very different end point from trying to achieve different things. So invivo is measuring changes in ASIA grade. So conversion from an ASIA-A to an ASIA-B is primarily measuring the patients ability to feel more again of some patients. Whereas, the endpoints that we're looking at in the SCiSTAR are looking at regaining arm, hand and finger function. So we've been told that many patients want to get back use of their arm, hand and finger function more than anything else after an injury at this time.

And additionally key opinion leader physician tell us that improvements in arm hand and finger function are the most clinically significant end point we can - in this population. That's because the recovery of upper - function gives patients increased independence and quality of life and also significantly reduces their cost of care. Also we know that there was recently some news about invivo reporting on certain patients that improved in ASIA grade but then lost that improvement. I believe one or both of these patients that originally saw improvement were reverted back after their 3 months follow-up. So first of all I think for durability of the gains that we're seeing, obviously we're very focused on our 12 months readout and we think that will be important.

But I think it's also important to remember that we've already reported on our benefits seeing sustained or further improved patient beyond that time point at which invivo reported their regression. So as we reported back in March for each of the 6 patients in cohort 2, the improvements that we saw at 3 months were maintained or further improved - follow up which would be the 6 or 9 months.

So hopefully that provides a little bit of context on some of the ways in which we think our therapy in distinguished those two other organization.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So just to recap on the first one, the process is different and superior and also on scalability of the manufacturing and cost of goods that's going to damage. And then on the second one you have the sustainability and the durability of the product right?

Katy Spink

Correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Terrific. Thank you.

George Zavoico

Hi, quick follow up about the durability issue. You mentioned suppression before, are these patients in SCiSTAR getting immune suppression throughout the full trial or are you tapering it down or something else?

Katy Spink

So George, the patients are given immune suppression for the first 60 days, then after 42 days and then it's completely withdrawn after 60 days. So at the time points of 6 months and 9 months that we've reported on so far in cohort 2 they are well beyond so withdrawal of all immune suppression and the of course even more so for the sustained lack of cavitation in the cohort 1 patients as well.

George Zavoico

Okay. That's really impressive. Thank you.

Katy Spink

Welcome.

Stephen Cartt

Thanks George.

Operator

Well, we'd like to wrap up and thanks again everyone for joining us today. We appreciate you following our continued progress.

