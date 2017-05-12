Why Buy Chesapeake Energy?

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) has always been a gamble ever since commodity prices collapsed. I thought that the stock was a good bet when it was in the $1-$2 range given the perceived risk of imminent bankruptcy (read Chesapeake Not Going Bankrupt). To emphasize how wrong everyone was, I quote a Barclays analyst at the time: "We are trimming our target multiple to maintain our $1 price target."

A lot has changed over the past year. The management improved the capital structure through asset sales and debt swaps, and the company enjoyed a nice macro tailwind as energy prices climbed back from historical lows. Despite these improvements, however, I still don't think Chesapeake is a good buy.

I contrasted the notion of investing in Chesapeake and playing roulette in my previous article, and you are probably wondering, now that the stock has fallen 8% over the past month, do the odds make sense now? My answer would be "no."

Management Optimism Creates Downside

Sometimes it pays to be pessimistic. When your company is still highly leveraged, you don't want to make plans based on how great everything could be. Unfortunately, when energy prices traded higher earlier in the year, Chesapeake's management was caught up in all the craziness and promoted the company using very optimistic price decks. However, even though oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is below $50/bbl today, the management is still using the same assumptions when presenting. The follow tiny footnote can be found on page 5 of the Q1 earnings presentation.

To be fair, I was bullish on oil earlier in the year as well, though I changed my mind soon after (read Death By OPEC). Everyone can have an opinion, and I suppose that Lawler must be optimistic since he is running a highly leveraged E&P company; however, by making optimistic assumptions about future energy prices, the management has created high expectations for the company. When those expectations fail to play out, the stock will lose support.

Higher Production Comes At A Cost

Some bulls may point to the increased production guidance as a bullish indicator. During Q1 earnings the management upped the full year production target from 194-205 MMboe to 197.5-205 MMboe. However, we can't forget about the other side of the equation; the increased production guidance was accompanied by an expansion of the capex budget as well, which was up from $1.9-$2.5 billion to $2.1-$2.5 billion. After doing the math I believe that the marginal increase in capex should more than offset incremental cash flows from additional production. 3.5 MMboe of production needs to fetch a price of $57/boe to completely offset $200 million of additional capex dollars assuming 100% margin. Considering that oil is trading below $50/bbl and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) is trading at $3.37/Mcf ($20.22/boe), the incremental update to the guidance will have a negative cash impact at today's commodity prices.

Conclusion

Although the commodity environment has deteriorated since the beginning of the year, the management remains bullish on commodity prices. This unrealistic expectation creates downside as those targets are unlikely to be hit. Furthermore, the guidance update is not accretive to cash flow at current prices, even if the company is producing more. As with any energy company, the stock could run if there is a commodity boom, but with the above negatives, I don't see how Chesapeake is the company to make that bet with. If your view differs from mine, please state your case in the comments below.

