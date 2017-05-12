UQM Technologies' (UQM) CEO Joe Mitchell on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:30

Call End: 17:23

UQM Technologies, Inc. (UQM)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

David Rosenthal - CFO

Joe Mitchell - President, CEO

Analysts

Randy Hough - ProEquities

Thurman Willis - Private Investor

Joe Vidich - Manalapan Oracle Capital Management

Patrick Attard - Private Investor

Dennis Schmitz - Private Investor

Thurman Willis - Private Investor

Robert Brown - Real Securities

Tom Martini - Private Investor

Brad Allen - Private Investor

Operator

Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I'd now like to turn the presentation over to Mr. David Rosenthal, CFO of UQM Technologies.

David Rosenthal

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us on UQM’s conference call to discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31 2017, and provide an update on key business topics. On the call with me today is Joe Mitchell, President and CEO.

Before we get started, I’d like to review our Safe Harbor statement with you. This conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These may include statements regarding our plans, beliefs or current expectations, including those plans, beliefs and expectations of our officers and directors with respect to among other things, gaining required certifications, new product developments, future orders to be received from our customers, sales of products from inventory, future financial results, liquidity, and the growth of the electric powered vehicle industry. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements are contained in our Form 10-Q that was filed today and our Form 10-KT which are both available on our Web site at www.uqm.com or at www.sec.gov.

Now I’m going to present the highlights of the quarter for -- that ended on March 31 2017. Revenue for the quarter was $1 million versus $1.5 million in the same quarter last year. Total gross margins from operations were 32% for the quarter compared to 26% last year. Gross margins improved largely because of higher contract services margins.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $1.9 million the same as last year. However, last year we also recognize the recovery of impaired assets of $586,000 due to a vendor settlement related to the CODA program. So net loss for the quarter was $1.6 million or $0.03 per common share compared with a net loss of $930,000 or $0.02 per common share for the comparable quarter last year. This difference was largely driven by the positive vendor settlement that we recognize last year.

Our cash balance at March 31, 2017 was $1.1 million. As we previously reported, we secured a non-revolving line of credit of $5.6 million with the bank. As a condition of the loan, during the quarter, we borrowed $600,000 against the line to pay for the estimated interest over the term of the loan.

Our monthly interest payments will be made from this cash reserve and is classified as restricted cash on the balance sheet. This line of credit greatly enhances our financial stability to support our future growth plans.

As reported in our last call, we started 2017 with a product backlog of almost $5 million, the highest backlog in many years. As of now our backlog is even higher, given the fuel-cell order we received from a major Chinese OEM that we recently announced. We are definitely seeing more momentum in our business and we are excited about the future of UQM.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Joe. Joe?

Joe Mitchell

Thank you, David. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our quarterly earnings conference call. I would like to begin by thanking all of our shareholders for their continued support of UQM as we execute our strategy to position the Company for the next growth phase.

In today's conference call, I will provide you with an update on key business topics and other strategic developments for the quarter. Even though the quarter started off slow in January, we later gain significant momentum with new orders from both existing and new customers.

We received a major order from a large Chinese OEM for our fuel-cell compressor systems for the automotive fuel-cell market in China, and we also started shipments in February of our follow-on purchase order to support Proterra for their increased demand.

We are pleased to see our strong backlog increased and it is currently the largest that has been in years and the backlog will be further supplemented by the new fuel-cell compressor order that was announced in April.

We continue to see growth in the North American EV market with new strategic alliances such as the announced the E-axle development agreement with Meritor, steady customer expansion for Proterra, and we are bringing our new customers with our DT system such as ADOMANI, who will be running one of our DT pilot trials.

Having also secured our line of credit and along with new orders in the pipeline, our liquidity position is greatly strengthened as we continue to execute on our strategy and position ourselves to take advantage of the growth in our market.

As previously announced, the UQM team displayed at the European Electric and Hybrid show, in Stuttgart Germany last month demonstrating our product offerings and identifying a number of new leads for Europe. Additionally, last week we attended the Advance Cleantech or ACT show in Long Beach for a number of our customers and partners at products on display utilizing UQM drives.

During the ACT Expo we had numerous meetings with both existing and potential new customers and also met with the ITL team. Even though ITL's launch has been slower than anticipated, they’ve assured us of their commitment to UQM. ITL has a number of prototype vehicles running with our drives in China and are actively working on their financing to support their launch and expansion that will fully utilize UQM drives per our contract.

Regarding China, we continue to work on our growth strategy into this market and identifying the right strategic partner or partners. Our expanded team in China led by Mr. Fred Lin is actively presenting our capabilities in product line to numerous new potential customers and possible partners.

A number of the potential Chinese strategic partners have visited UQM over the past couple of months and I will be returning to China next week for follow-up visits and moving this process forward. With the revised incentives in China, rewarding performance, we believe that our product efficiency and a required power density needed to meet the new standards in China, along with our increased fuel-cell vehicle incentives are driving interest in our technology portfolio and desire to partner with UQM.

We are definitely capitalizing on the fuel-cell momentum and market growth with our compressor systems, which have become a major part of our strategy. We continue to make both performance and cost improvements for the product to serve this growing market.

Now I would like to mention some highlights of the quarter for our propulsion systems, auxiliary product sector, and engineering services. Let's start with propulsion systems. We continue to see growing demand in the North America region as key market players and UQM customers like Proterra, continue to win new contracts throughout the country and expand our fleet that now includes 36 different municipal University and commercial transit agency customers in 20 states from coast-to-coast.

We see this as a clear sign of a growing EV trend as the cost and performance benefits become evident. As an industry leader, we are happy to share in our customer Proterra success, as the market leader in North America's battery electric transit market.

Last week I have the opportunity to visit Proterra's new assembly plant and see firsthand the progress on their expansion plans. The plant is located in the Los Angeles area and is expected to have its production launch later this year to support Proterra's increased demand and backlog.

Obviously, the area that we see having very high potential for us, is our project with Meritor on the E-axle technology. We continue to be on track with the E-axle concept prototypes that will be on display at the North American commercial vehicle show in Atlanta this September. Our teams are in regular communication at all levels, working towards the deliverables needed for the show and quickly following up the functional samples and trials later this fall.

As previously discussed, UQM will supply Meritor with key components for the E-axle program, including the motor inverter components and based on customer acceptance this program has the opportunity to be a game changer in the electric and hybrid vehicle commercial market.

EnergyTech Investor recently discussed that opportunity with me and I would encourage you to reference that interview for more information on the technology and opportunity. We also continue to work on commissioning our DT full drive systems with a number of customers who are at varying stages of commissioning.

Our team was in China last month at Wuzhoulong, supporting them on their first demonstration system and will continue to support other pilot applications, such as ITL and ADOMANI, as this product introduction continues. Additionally, we continue to receive follow-on orders for our products from Keshi and we have delivered additional systems during the quarter.

Also the Keshi team visited UQM's headquarters in Colorado last week together with China government officials. The objective of the visit was to certify our manufacturing for Keshi's four MA Certification and we are pleased to share that we received the highest passing grade, which is ultimately a key step towards Keshi moving into volume production.

Now moving on to our auxiliary product sector. We continue to see increased interest in demand for our fuel-cell compressor systems, primarily in China. And during this quarter we received a significant purchase order for our fuel-cell compressor systems for the China market.

As previously announced, the $2.2 million order was placed by a major Chinese OEM for the automotive fuel-cell market in China and shipments are scheduled to begin in summer of 2017 and be completed by fall of 2017. We've been working with this customer for an extended period of time and are very pleased that UQM was selected for this order as that will be a significant demonstration fleet in the China market. Once delivered, the compressor systems will be deployed in minivan and passenger fuel-cell applications.

China has made a strategic decision to heavily invest in fuel-cell technology for their market. Incentives for this market are 2 to 10x higher than battery-powered vehicles, depending on vehicle size and application. Our compressor system has many years of proven experience in applications with Ballard Power and other companies.

Our experience and proven durability with our compressor systems allow at increased incentives has put us in a very strong position to be a major participant in this growth that is garnering attention from many new customers and potential partners. Already this year beyond the major order we announced, we have received additional orders from three new customers for trials that could all turn into production orders.

We clearly see a growing demand for fuel-cell applications in Asia, Europe, and North America, and we are excited about these very positive developments and potential for growth. Finally in the auxiliary sector, Aircom continues as a steady customer ordering UQM's aerospace air-conditioning motor drive systems.

Finally on our engineering services. This sector continues to be important focus for us and a key part of the business for the engineering contracts and aftermarket service. Programs such as Meritor with funded development are important element of our strategy as we move from the emerging to volume production stages of our technology. Services and funded engineering support new customers in our product roadmap we will continue to be a focus for us as we move forward.

In summary, the future is very bright for UQM as we move through 2017. Our backlog is the best in years and we see a very high and growing interest from China, as we continue to search for key strategic partner with several significant meeting scheduled over the next couple of weeks. Combined with growth in our existing customer base and propulsion systems applications, we have a great opportunity for us in the fuel-cell market that further enhances our value and revenue opportunities.

The new business we are winning with customer such as Meritor and our new fuel-cell compressor customers, it is evident that customers are showing a high degree of confidence in UQM and our capabilities. This confidence is driven by our superior product performance and quality at competitive prices along with the stability that we are now able to demonstrate with our improved liquidity position.

We have the time and the runway to find the right partners for China and with our product portfolio clearly matching the needs of the China market, we are very well positioned to take advantage of this opportunity.

At this point, I would like to turn the call back to the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Randy Hough with company ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Good report.

Joe Mitchell

Hi, Andy.

Randy Hough

I’ve -- actually I’ve been evolved with the Company for years and years and years in whole basis since we switched over to the electrification of vehicles, we’ve been based on battery packs lithium-ion battery packs for the main. Now we have this exciting opportunity in fuel-cells. Can you give us a little more color on why China has appears to be shifting quite radically towards fuel-cells and why they’re superior to lithium-ion or just what the logic is there as a base power source?

Joe Mitchell

Yes. Hi, Randy. I wouldn’t say one or the other is superior. I believe, I mean that one of the reasons China has looking is they are looking to diversify their alternative energy or new energy vehicle technology. One of the big advantages of the fuel-cell is obviously the increased range and how quickly you can fuel a vehicle versus having to go through the charging process. So that is really one of the big advantages. And from our end, we -- I think being very well positioned with having the compressor product to be able to serve that market. One of the things as I mentioned in the comments that we’ve been involved with this product line with Eaton and Rauch [ph] for many, many years on fleet such as Ballard and other smaller fleets that are running this compressor system. And as the new entries into the fuel-cell market in China are looking for components. We are one of the few that can really provide that level of proven technology and one of the key benefits of this compressor technology with the airflow in the development that was done previously as it does increase the overall performance of the fuel-cell. And that's why companies like the major Chinese OEMs are coming to us right now.

Randy Hough

Okay. Then a follow-up on that, could you give us a -- are you at a point where you could model price points as compared to generally to your regular motor technology that classical motor technology, are they going to comparable in per-unit pricing?

Joe Mitchell

Right on the motor side, I mean, obviously these are much smaller motors than our traction motors. So we are one element of it. The way this product -- just to give you a little bit of history, I think it's important for people to understand that we were a supplier for many years. Eaton was actually the Tier 1 supplier of this product and they use their screw compressor system that goes into their supercharger technology. And they worked with Rauch to supply the compressor and we supplied motor and inverter components to Eaton that was again supplied to many different fuel-cell customers. Over the years, Eaton moved away from that as being the Tier 1, turned it over to Rauch, so we actually were the Tier 2 supplying to Rauch and they took over the lead. And if I recall, probably 18 months, two years ago Rauch decided to exit the business as being a Tier 1 and turn that over to us. So we had a few orders in the pipeline and a number of them were over in China, but again at very low prototype volumes. And now we are seeing the -- really the fruits of our labor and being committed to this product to seek customers like the Chinese OEMs and a lot of the new ones coming in and taking this product up to the next level of production volume, And if things continue as portrayed and we know cost is obviously going from the prototype to production cost, we’ve got a very clear roadmap to take significant cost out of this products as the volume increases, that would make it a very, very competitively priced product to compete with any of the other compressor technologies out there where we would then have the technical advantage of the Eaton Rauch compressor screw system.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Thurman Willis with -- who is a shareholder. Your line is open.

Thurman Willis

Thank you, Joe and Dave for taking my question. I will be quick. I have one question and then one follow-up. Towards your last call I have been following this company for many, many years and it appears from the tone that hearing your voice that you appear to be much more optimistic than in the past. So I know you have alluded to some of the reasons being backlog that you’re excited, but could you be a little more specific as to why the excitement seems to be a little different? I would think a lot of it has to do the -- before the present environmental electric vehicles, but I’d like to hear from you Joe.

Joe Mitchell

Okay, definitely. I mean, we’ve always believed in the market, but maybe where the excitement comes from is through many, many years and a lot of very low volume sales and a lot of false starts in this market. We are truly starting to see the progress and its showing up in our numbers, where you see a company like Proterra doubling or tripling their capacity, the visits that we're getting from China right now that they’re moving their incentive system away from where it was just strictly putting an EV on the market now in order to put that EV on the market and get the incentives that are required, they now need to look at key parameters such as power density and torque density where a lot of the product that was out there would not meet that and our product fits very well in. That's what’s driving, let's say the vast majority of the interest of major Chinese companies looking at us as a strategic partner. And again the big one as I mentioned previously, what's driving the market moving forward is battery cost have come down exponentially. And that's what's making this product more affordable that it doesn't have to be such a subsidy-based product, so the technology is improving, the costs are coming down and you’re definitely seeing the trends towards commercialization. And we are positioned ourselves very, very well to take advantage of that. And now it's all about executing on the plan that we’ve had in place.

Thurman Willis

Thank you, Joe. And a follow-up is, I’ve noticed that Dave made some remarks about CODA and as we all know CODA did not survive and it's my understanding, I could be wrong about this, but you would -- if you would clarify, it's my understanding that a company Mullen [ph] USA or Mullen took over that technology and I know that Mullen really advertised and promote our 700-E the which uses the motors that we have and that we have an inventory. So my question is relative to Mullen USA and it's appearing to get back into the market pretty heavily. Can you tell me if you have discussions with Mullen? Can you tell me if they possibly could use some of this past -- excuse me, some of this older inventory that ITL wants and maybe that could be a little competitor for ITL. But could you speak whether specifically about Mullen please in any discussions that you may have had. I have one follow-up, but I will get back in the queue.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I really can't speak a lot about specific discussions we have as we’ve to talk with many, many customers. And again, if Mullen -- revise the CODA platform, I know they're looking at a number of improvements. Our drives are obviously designed into that product that would be very good news for us. But beyond that I really don't have any specifics regarding their launch timing or when any of that would come to place.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joe Vidich with Manalapan Oracle Capital Management. Your line is open.

Joe Vidich

Yes. Hello, David and Joe.

Joe Mitchell

Hello, Joe.

David Rosenthal

Hi, Joe.

Joe Vidich

Yes, it sounds -- it actually sounds really exciting. I have a few questions. I guess, the first is regarding the partnerships that you’re looking -- the partnership you’re looking for, is it still your objective to look for a strategic partner, a Chinese strategic partner? That’s my first question.

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely, we want Chinese strategic partner. We’ve known again for a long time to be in the China market, you got to be in China. Company like ourselves very difficult to go alone and we would be far better served. And I go back -- we’ve not change the criteria that we are looking at in a partner, and that being the capital, the access to the market and the infrastructure is being our selection criteria. And I would say with everyone that we are speaking with right now, they strongly meet that criteria. So, I think we feel very confident that we’re moving forward towards what I think will be a successful outcome.

Joe Vidich

Okay, great. And the next question, you talked about the power and torque density being a key to your advantage, strategic advantage. I was wondering could you give like an example, like how much of an advantage you guys have or where you stand on a dollars and -- how it would add up on a incentive basis?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, this -- to get kind of a long-winded answer, so I'll try to explain it as short as I can. As we -- as you look to the incentives and what's changed in China, on the electric drive they are looking at -- there is a formula called HKG [ph], but one of the key factors on the automotive side is when they look at their power density it's measured on power per the size or its kilowatts per liter. And they have a requirement out there that by 2020 they want all of the automotive passenger or automotive motors to be at 4 kilowatts per liter. We already exceed that number with our new IPM motor that we’ve been working on. So when people have been using those big large direct drive motors or don't have the power density that we have they’re not meeting that, so when these guys look at these metrics and they’ve been on our dinos and seen the product running, and the power we are getting out of them, that is the area that they are very, very impressed with and that's what’s going to give us a big advantage. And when you look at cost, I mean this is another key area that even though we’re in low volume the cost of a motor ultimately is going to be a function of the amount of copper, magnets, steel and aluminum that's in that motor. With us using less compared to the competition, our cost basis is going to be lower. So that's an area that’s going to give us a very strong advantage. So as we look at partners and present that information to them, they can see the potential on the strength that teaming up with UQM will bring. So as I said previously when it was just -- you got an incentive by putting an electric drive out and it didn't matter what type of motor performance was on there, that is all changing right now. And again China is pushing very hard to be the leader in this industry both I think in the battery and the fuel-cell vehicles. So again we are well-positioned and that's why we're very bullish about getting this opportunity in place and bringing in the right partner to fully capitalize for and for the shareholders benefit, the company overall.

Operator

Your next question comes from Bruce [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. I’m also a long-term investor. And so far I’m not very happy, but hoping for the best perpetually. At what level of quarterly income do you think it would take to become profitable? And do you foresee that happening anytime this year given the -- what if we already have and what you see on the horizon?

David Rosenthal

Bruce, this is David. You know we don't give guidance at the moment because of the market kind of the swings that we've seen historically. So we kind of view this in terms of volume and right now where volumes that are probably in the hundreds on an annual basis and that needs to grow into the low thousands in order for us to start turning a cash flow positive and profitable. There is no doubt that with the backlog that we have right now and the order that we just received from the Chinese OEM on the fuel-cell compressors, it's going to generate some very nice revenue over the next couple of quarters. But we still have a ramp to climb to get to a point where we’re on a consistently -- consistent level that will have that level of volume.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Patrick Attard, who is a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Patrick Attard

Thank you. Hello, Joe.

Joe Mitchell

Hi, Patrick.

Patrick Attard

I was wondering since it looks like we may be getting some larger orders coming up in the distant future here, have you guys been reconsidering whether or not we’re going to still keep the plant there in Colorado, because we started getting some large orders. We may be able to use the capacity that we have at that plant now?

Joe Mitchell

As I mentioned in the last call, I mean, the plant even with much, much larger orders in the tens, even at a hundred thousand systems, this facility is still probably three times too big compared to what we need. So we really are not backing away from that strategy, because it just makes a lot more sense for us to be in a facility that we're fully utilizing. Again the overhead costs of lighting empowering a facility has got three times the square footage just doesn't make a lot of sense. So I think from that end we are going to continue with that plan going forward unless something drastically changes.

Patrick Attard

Okay. Thank you very much.

Joe Mitchell

You’re welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from Randy Hough with company ProEquities. Your line is open.

Randy Hough

Okay. Hey Joe, you mentioned in the opening remarks that Keshi was over visiting the plant recently, maybe that’s mining company in China, right?

Joe Mitchell

That’s correct.

Randy Hough

And that Dave we're moving towards quote volume production. Can you give us some color that with company like that as broad as they are throughout China, what kind of units constitute -- in your mind constitute volume production …?

Joe Mitchell

When we -- yes, definitely. When we spoke with them, again a few years ago we put the agreement together, their original forecast was in the low to mid hundred, say 300 to 500. And they do a grand total of 2,000 to 3,000 mining vehicles per year and they thought the electrification portion of that could go to 20% to 30%. Depending on battery prices where they are in the economics, it could go higher. A very important point this -- again, if you look at these mining vehicles they had to be what we called explosion proof.

Randy Hough

Right.

Joe Mitchell

So anything going underground had to be able to withstand an explosion within the container, so within the motor, within the inverter housing, so a lot of custom design went in that cache led on the explosion outer parts of that. Then getting what they call this MA Certification that’s the mining authority, in sending over the China officials with -- for us was a very, very good sign, because they had to come in and certify our plant as their key -- one of their key suppliers. So again, I don't have a lot of insight as to how quickly they’re going to come up, because probably every time we made a forecast on timing we’ve guarantee have been wrong, so we stopped giving those types of forecast. But I think again some very good news that they’re making that type of investment to come here and get that second or final stage of certification.

Randy Hough

Well then to follow-up, are you saying that Keshi may find itself and may have found itself in a position where they’re more competitive in China against other mine equipment manufacturers and I assume there are several up and might be able to ramp up in again a greater market share with our technology and their certifications than they previously thought?

Joe Mitchell

Well, I believe that was their strategy all along was to gain additional market share by having an electric vehicle that could go underground with full certification. One of the big challenges in the mining industry is obviously the air movement and running diesel or gasoline or natural gas vehicles underground, you’ve got an awful lot of air movement equipment. So the overall cost of the mine if they start electrifying could be reduced and that was the key part of their business plan.

Randy Hough

Okay. Well, let's -- do you have that rolls out and my second follow-up, you go to Chinese, say, in the near future, what is your …

Joe Mitchell

Leaving Monday.

Randy Hough

Leaving Monday. What is your primary objective there? Imagine you have a list of priorities but what is number one.

Joe Mitchell

Number one is we’re doing what we really call our reverse due diligence. And we want to go in there and look at who are the customers, the infrastructure all the things that we have been told, understand the capitalization, meet the management teams of the potential partners and come back and have a very good feeling of comfort that the partner that we select and that would select us that it's going to be a good fit. I think we learned a lot from the HK deal and that's why we're going to be very, very cautious and prudent as to who we select as our next -- as our partner.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Dennis Schmitz who is a shareholder. Your line is open.

Dennis Schmitz

Hi. My questions have been answered, but thanks for having a pretty decent quarter. Have a good day.

Joe Mitchell

Thank you.

David Rosenthal

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Thurman Willis who is a shareholder as well. Your line is open.

Thurman Willis

I’ve mentioned this on numerous occasions and we have a $121 million in tax laws carryforwards, which is $3 a share. I would hope that lessons from HK that our goal would be to seek a partner that is more in the 20% level or 30% level of ownership providing the criteria that you laid out very well, Joe, you’ve been very clear on what you're looking for and I congratulate you on that. But the last gentlemen or before ask about a plant in Colorado, I would take it that to try to use these in Wales, of $3 a share, and looking for a partner in the 20% to 25% level of ownership that we would not have to pushover into that 50% ownership area which causes us to lose control and that with the changes that have taken place, thank goodness relative to the environment of electric vehicles that we now are more in the driver seat of choosing a partner than being forced to a partner like HK. So if you could speak to, will there be a limited facility in Colorado no matter what is our goal not to give away 50% and is our goal to try at some point in time to take advantage of this $3 in a way which the market absolutely gives us no credit for whatsoever. And thank you again for taking my question.

Joe Mitchell

Again couple of comments on that, back to the Colorado facility. There is no plan for us to leave Colorado. Headquarters will be here and we would still be manufacturing in North America for the North American market. And our engineering headquarters would remain here and our base R&D here, so no changes expected at all from that end. On the NOLs, and our hope would be as we get things turned around and get profitable that we're able to take full advantage of those NOLs.

Thurman Willis

And the fact about working by meeting your goals with not giving away 50% and keeping it somewhat lower?

Joe Mitchell

I guess, and I mentioned before, I make sure for everyone's benefit we would not take anything off the table. We know what our key objectives are, but I do not want to state one way or the other what we will and won't do at this point.

Thurman Willis

Would you state what your objective is though?

Joe Mitchell

Like I said, we would the best for the company.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Brown with Real Securities. Your line is open.

Robert Brown

Joe, it's conceivable that ITL could come to life and give us that order that they have on -- we have on the books and that happens as to certainly a game changer, you haven't rule it out even though they are sort of let's say delayed in what they’re doing. In our conversations you offer no hope, but you don't say it's dead. So if that came to life all these numbers change dramatically, don’t they?

Joe Mitchell

Well, definitely. I mean, [indiscernible] is on the cash and -- like we said previously, we’ve not given up on them their sincerity, they’re dedicated to executing on their plan. They’ve just fallen behind and meeting with them last week they were sincere and committed as I've ever seen them, They are working hard to get this done. They’ve got number of vehicles running around and running in China with our drives in them. And their success will be our success, so we are going to continue to support them.

Robert Brown

Very good. So the other part of the question because I wanted to bring up was that we are shareholders of the Company, I mean, we are the owners of the company, and in the last call around we swear we didn't get a fair shake I though. So fortunately it sell through and so as the owners of the Company we don't want to have a complete annihilation of our rights. So unless there is a huge amount of cash and a real business thing, that we still want to retain majority ownership. So my shareholders will vote against any deal that gives away more than 50%, I’m telling you that right of the back.

Joe Mitchell

That’s a key point, Bob, and obviously anything over 50% would have to go to the shareholders proxy written and Board have to be taken just as we did with the HK. So any of those types of major steps would have to go for shareholder approval.

Robert Brown

The problem -- and I think you’ve learned a lot about it. So problem with the HK deal was it was fully researched and whoever you’re used it did a very poor job and your Board deserves no credit for going ahead with that deal without us getting some money if it sell through, which we didn’t get. So we got to make protect ourselves. I know you're a lot smarter now because of what happened. But I fought the Board and I fought the people who evaluated the HK deal, so that's the bottom line. So we don’t the same problems again and I’m sure that you're smarter now and I hope whatever used to check out these other people is better qualified than used before.

Joe Mitchell

Okay. The point we will take it. Thanks, Bob.

Robert Brown

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tall Martini with -- who is a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Tom Martini

Hi. I wanted to follow up and ask if you have an estimated timeframe for selecting and being able to announce your new strategic partner?

Joe Mitchell

It will be very difficult to give you a firm timeline, Tom, because again that’s a very …

Tom Martini

[Multiple speakers] estimated timeframe. Secondly, expect to hear something perhaps by summer?

Joe Mitchell

Goal wise we definitely want to have it done within this calendar year. So that’s -- again that is definitely within our goals to get this thing completed. I think in the China market is moving and it is important that we move timely, but also prudent fashion.

Tom Martini

Okay. As follow-up, the question was posed earlier about the amount of revenue that would take to become profitable and that was answered and said as a dollar amount in terms of units going from hundreds to thousands. And you guys must have a number or maybe you can't or won't do this, but are we talking about annual revenues of $20 million? Just some kind of ballpark and I’ve been -- I’ve that stock for a number of years also and I'm out surprised and disappointed to see the revenues drop to only 1 million in the past quarter, given the 5 million plus backlog you had. I'm a little confused about why we can't turn that into quick revenue, but also going back when I first invested, I’m doing this by memory, but it seems like annual revenues at that time maybe eight years ago or something were kind of the $8 million to $10 million range and now they've dropped to a $1 million quarter. As every report there's always lots of good news, but we just don't seem to be able to get the traction to get going. So [indiscernible] talking and see how you’re going to answer that.

Joe Mitchell

Well, again on the revenue, I mean again, obviously there is a lot of variables go in, but if you look at our -- the current margin we run at and what our fixed cost is the numbers you put out in $20 million would obviously move us fairly quickly if we maintain those margins to a cash positive position. Yes, so it's really not so much the quantity of units shipped. A lot of it is going to be in the margin and the value of those units and the mix and many other factors and that again brings another assumptions whether we’re going to make larger investment in R&D when you’ve got some of the opportunities that may be in China that may require some upfront investment from the research side, so again lot of variables, why we don't want to give that kind of firm number at this point. And then on the revenue side, I think a lot of that revenue you’re speaking with that I’m familiar with on was higher was CODA based that again did not come to fruition even though it was on the books, the bankruptcy hit us very hard on that though. Previously we’ve been in the 5 million to 6 million for the last few years and right now with the backlog that’s come in we are looking to have a much stronger year than we've had previously.

Operator

Your next question comes from Brad Allen, who is a shareholder. Your line is open.

Brad Allen

Yes, pardon me if I was little late getting on the call, and I’m curious about our cash position and at our current burn rate, current revenue rate, how long would be before we’ve to look at another equity offering?

David Rosenthal

Brad, this is David. We are still burning about $1 million a quarter, that's been a fairly consistent burn rate for a number of quarters now. We recently closed a line of credit with the bank for $5.6 million that we have the ability to draw on as we needed. And we believe that that bank financing is going to give us enough time and room to allow us to execute on our strategic plan of finding a strategic partner and trying to get some kind of investments from that partner to supplement our cash. So at the moment we are not contemplating another capital raise.

Brad Allen

Okay. And again I apologize, but our liquid position is approximately how much right there?

David Rosenthal

Well we reported for the March 31 quarter we had $1 million in cash and $5 million of bank line availability.

Brad Allen

Okay. Thank you. Thank you very much.

David Rosenthal

You’re welcome.

Operator

And the last question for today comes from Joe Vidich with Manalapan Oracle Capital Management. Your line is open.

Joe Vidich

Yes, I just wanted to confirm that I guess it was under the ITL agreement that you would be required to build a manufacturing facility by 2018 in China, and then at this present time you’re not required to do that?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, let me clarify that, Joe. The original timing that ITL gave us was again the first 3,000 systems would come from Colorado, which we expect it would run for a period of about 12 months. So with them being delayed to support their volume its roughly a 12 month period. Again, if they were on the schedule that was forecasted when we sign the original contract, we'd have been shipping those systems. So they fallen behind that, so the pressure to support them is not there until they get back up. It's more the other customers that we are looking to be involved within China and need to be there. So that’s really is the more urgent factor of driving our need to find that strategic partner and be up and running in China.

Joe Vidich

Okay. So if they did re-sign then it would be -- my guess is or you didn’t estimate when would you think that -- I mean, if suddenly they got $50 million and -- or back up and running, what would be a reasonable timeframe for …?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, I think it's still the 12 months is a reasonable timeframe. That’s how we planned all along from the time that we officially kick off the manufacturing facility to the first units coming off the line will be about a 12 months period.

Joe Vidich

Okay. That’s great.

Operator

There are no more questions. Mr. Mitchell, would you like to make any closing remarks?

Joe Mitchell

Yes, definitely. As you can see the business is definitely headed in a positive direction with our increased orders, growth with existing customers, new customers and applications coming to fruition, and progress on our international expansion. Right now the outlook for UQM is very positive. Once again, I want to thank all of our investors, our customers, and our employees for their support and we look forward to a very promising future. Thank you again.

Operator

