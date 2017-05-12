Railroad Industry Continues To Shine Bright As Transports Waver

These trends are likely to continue for most of 2017.

The railroad industry is a top performer within transports, and will likely remain ahead of other transport peers by year-end.

Source: Google Images

I recently provided a brief overview on the challenges facing the trucking industry. For railroads, the big news for the year has been Hunter Harrison's new management role at CSX (NYSE:CSX). Trade-related volatility, driven by political rhetoric, has impacted Canadian rails as well as Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Aside from news headlines and management shifts, most railroads have witnessed a strong uptrend in rail traffic performance during the first quarter. This has translated to all Class Is meeting and/or exceeding analyst estimates. This performance has not translated to Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR), as it was the only railroad to miss expectations. Rail traffic was also lower for the month of April when excluding carloads from new railroads.

Over the course of the year, railroad stock performance has been mostly positive, with the one exception being Genesee & Wyoming. Berkshire Hathaway (BKR.B) is included with railroad operators as the company is the owner of BNSF. Both Berkshire and Genesee & Wyoming have been the laggards through early-May. Railroads have not been immune to market volatility, but they have held up much better than most other transport industries.

CSX remains near all-time highs up at 45 percent. The Canadian rails are next with Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) up 10 percent and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) up 9.4 percent. This is followed by Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) up 8 percent, Kansas City Southern up 7 percent and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) up 6.2 percent. Aside from CSX, the majority continue to trade within a close range. Berkshire was essentially flat and Genesee & Wyoming was down at -7 percent.

Source: Transports in Focus

From a valuation perspective, railroads have witnessed a return to pre-contraction levels. Both CSX and Norfolk Southern have witnessed a significant multiple expansion (which occurred once Mr. Harrison became the CEO of CSX). CSX now trades with the highest P/E multiple amongst peers. The company has high expectations as it currently lags all Class Is for profit and EBITDA margin, and operating ratio, while lagging most for returns on assets and equity, leverage position and dividend yield.

Norfolk Southern is the second lowest performer for many of these same metrics. Aside from the premiums afforded to both companies, the remaining majority have returned to pre-contraction valuation levels with the return to the industry's growth.

Source: Transports in Focus

During the first quarter of 2017, merchandise revenues have been very strong, driven for the most part by commodity rail traffic. In the case of Genesee & Wyoming, growth has been driven by recent acquisitions. It should be noted that merchandise operations include all commodities except coal and intermodal.

Canadian railroads and Kansas City Southern have benefited more from rail traffic gains rather than pricing, whereas both Union Pacific and BNSF have experienced the opposite. East Coast railroads have been mixed with CSX benefiting more from merchandise traffic versus Norfolk Southern benefiting more from pricing.

Source: Transports in Focus

Coal revenues have been a major improvement for railroads during late-2016 and throughout 2017. Only Canadian Pacific witnessed revenue growth below fiver percent from last year. Additionally, both Canadian rails witnessed negative rail traffic during the first quarter, but stronger pricing, especially in the case of Canadian National.

CSX similarly witnessed lower rail traffic, but stronger pricing. Genesee & Wyoming was the opposite with strong rail traffic and lower pricing. BNSF and Norfolk Southern were similar, but with stronger pricing. Union Pacific was stronger all-around, and Kansas City Southern witnessed the strongest performance for both rail traffic and pricing.

Source: Transports in Focus

For intermodal revenues, performance was solid across the board, with the exceptions being Kansas City Southern and Genesee & Wyoming. Kansas City Southern was the only railroad to witness both negative rail traffic and pricing. Genesee & Wyoming witnessed nearly directly opposite rail traffic and pricing performance.

Canadian National, BNSF and Norfolk Southern have continued to lead all peers for intermodal rail traffic. Both BNSF and Norfolk Southern have additionally benefited from stronger pricing, whereas Canadian National has not. Union Pacific has also benefited from increased pricing, while rail traffic has remained flat. Canadian Pacific was flat all-around, and CSX witnessed moderate rail traffic growth and stronger pricing.

Source: Transports in Focus

When it comes to bottom-line performance, the majority of peers have performed strongly. This has been led by CSX's 35 percent growth from last year. Canadian National, Kansas City Southern, Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific all witnessed similar double-digit performance. Genesee & Wyoming was the only negative performer, and it was substantially lower. Canadian Pacific was flat.

For those concerned with share repurchase programs driving results, a similar picture was prevalent as net earnings were mostly the same as diluted EPS. It should be noted that CSX is not reporting adjusted net earnings, EBITDA and diluted EPS. This is now in-line with the Canadian railroads and Kansas City Southern.

All railroads witnessed revenue growth greater than six percent for the first quarter versus last year, with the only exception being Canadian Pacific (growth was just below one percent). The majority of railroads are estimated to witness revenue and earnings growth in the mid- to high single digits and double digits for 2017 and 2018.

Rail traffic is anticipated to continue to recover the majority of 2017. For 2018, marginal improvement can still lead to stronger performance, assuming the pricing environment remains healthy. Container shipping demand is expected to remain strong through the peak shipping season, suggesting that retail sales and consumer demand should be sustained throughout 2017. Improved durable goods orders are also poised to increase during 2017.

These factors, among others, have positioned railroads to witness solid performance in the near-term. The first quarter was indicative of these trends; so far, rail traffic through early-May has sustained the momentum. Railroads remain poised to outperform transport peers. If other industries begin to see improved demand, this could propel railroads further as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.