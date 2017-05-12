Inventure Foods' (SNAK) CEO Terry McDaniel on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Katie Turner - IR

Terry McDaniel - CEO

Steve Weinberger - CFO

Analysts

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Katie Turner

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to Inventure Foods' First Quarter Fiscal 2017 Earnings Conference Call. On the call with me today are Terry McDaniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Weinberger, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the Earnings Release for the period ending April 1, 2017 that went out this morning at approximately 8:00 AM Eastern Time. If you've not received the release, it's available on Inventure's web site at www.inventurefoods.com. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available on the Company's website.

During the course of this call, Inventure will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the Company's beliefs about its sales and earnings. We caution you that such statements are predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Factors which may affect actual results are detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Also, please note that the Company takes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

The Company will reference EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, and please reference the Company's Press Release issued today for a reconciliation of all these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Inventure Foods' CEO, Terry McDaniel.

Terry McDaniel

Thanks, Katie and good morning everyone. Today I will discuss first quarter operational and financial performance; Steve Weinberger our CFO will then review our first quarter financial results in more detail. Finally, I will provide a few closing remarks and then we'll open up the line for your questions.

While we still have a lot of work to do to improve our consolidated business performance, we are pleased with the progress we made in the first quarter of this year. We make two important steps during the quarter: first, our snack segment returned to grow driven by the strength of our Boulder Canyon brand and our premium private label products; second, we saw a 540 basis improvement in our frozen segment gross margin.

We're also pleased that we took an initial step with the completion of our sell-a-fresh-frozen-foods business in the first quarter. We remain intently focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives across the frozen and snack segments to generate improved results as we progress through the year. We believe we have a solid foundation to pursue this growth in 2017 and beyond. Our management team and Board of Directors remain committed to increasing value for our shareholders as we move forward with our ongoing strategic and financial review.

I'd now like to recap our financial segment performance. We reported consolidated net revenue of approximately $50 million for the first quarter. Snack segment net sales were up 5.1% which was offset by lower frozen segment net sales. Starting with the snack segment for the first quarter, net revenues were $26.2 million, an increase of $1.3 million as compared to the prior year period. Boulder Canyon net revenues were up 11.5% in the snacks segment and the brand was up 15.30% overall. Importantly during the quarter, Boulder Canyon showed growth in every major channel including grocery, natural, club, C [ph] store events.

Boulder Canyon reached 48.2% ACV, up 5.9 points versus the year ago and according to the most recent 12-week IRI data which measures the grocery channel; Boulder Canyon Potato Chips were up 15.4% compared to the potato chip category which was down 1%. According to the most recent 12-week SPINS data which measures the natural channel, Boulder Canyon reached 89% ACV, up 1 point versus a year ago; and Boulder Canyon Potato Chips were up 4.8% compared to the category which was up 2.5%. Our increased trade promotion has also helped support Boulder's third consecutive quarter of growth. Our sales team remains focused on expanding Boulder Canyon's footprint across new and existing customers.

As we mentioned last quarter, the strategic investments for the brand resulted in velocity increases and incremental distribution gains in the first quarter in all channels. However, these strategic brand investments continue to adversely impact our snack segment gross margin for the first quarter. Beginning in the second quarter this year, we expect a more normalized trade spend which should help improve the snack segment gross margin.

Within the snack segment, our snack private label net revenues increased 23.6% as customers promoted their private label offerings more frequently than prior year. We also added new SKUs within existing customers and started producing chips for a new quick service restaurant Sandwiche. During the quarter, we secured a few exciting new customer wins for incremental private label growth. The new wins include an annual agreement for approximately $10 million per year with the large mass retailer as well as a large C store chain and a national food service operator. We expect a portion of this new distribution wins to be shipping late in the second quarter.

The higher Boulder Canyon and private label revenues were partially offset by a decrease in license brands which were down 9.1% including the TGI Friday's brand which was down 5.8%. We are pleased with the progress showed during the quarter in our snacks segment. Our team continues to make progress and we believe we're on track to achieve improved revenue growth of margin expansion in the snack segment for 2017.

Turning now to our frozen segment; first quarter net revenues decreased approximately 27% to $23.5 million. Frozen fruit sales were down primarily due to lower fruit market pricing and reduced distribution. Rader Farms branded revenues were approximately flat with the prior year. Solid growth in Rader Farms Fresh Start products were offset by reduced sales of other branded products, primarily due to the in and out club rotations.

During the quarter, we showed a 540 basis point improvement in gross margin. As we progress through the year, we believe we are much better positioned to benefit from improved fruit margins, which should continue at least through the summer harvest. Our success in freezing more berries last year has enabled us to use more of our own fruit throughout the year and reduce our need to purchase potentially higher priced fruit to meet our future sales demand.

In addition, as we mentioned last quarter, our team improved efficiencies and decrease rate attributable to the opening of the new packaging facility in Bellingham Washington. These efforts will continue and improve our fruit margins going forward as well as the improvement we made in the overall customer mix.

Similar to our results for the first quarter 2017, we expect our frozen segment gross margins will continue and improve compared to '16, particularly as a result of our strategic sale of the fresh frozen business. During 2017, we'll continue to focus on growing the Rader Farms brand: by increasing our distribution; two, expanding on successful new products such as Rader Farms Fresh Start with the introduction of a new protein version; three, expanding our large bag fruit program leading with the Rader Farms Nature's Three Berry; and four, continue and improve our overall profitability of our customer mix.

Within the frozen segment, we continue to believe the Boulder Canyon brand has a compelling opportunity to extend in a new product category and new aisles at retail, particularly in the natural channel. We have already seen success primarily in the natural sales channel since launching our line of frozen riced vegetable products under the Boulder Canyon brand, which generate a solid level of initial revenue in Q1.

We have also picked up new distribution within the quarter now or up to 1,200 doors mainly within the natural retailers in the natural section within grocery. We remain excited about the opportunities for the Boulder Canyon brand in the frozen products category as we continue to innovate and enhance our healthy natural product portfolio. During the second half of the year, we plan to launch a second frozen item under the Boulder brand name. This product received good reviews at this year's Natural Products Expo West.

Jamba sales were down 20% for the first quarter compared to the prior year period, primarily due to plan lower trade promotion and the loss of one major in and out promotion within club. We plan to introduce a new line of the Jamba Smoothies with certain super foods that coincide with some of the new offerings across Jamba Juice stores nationwide in the second half of the year.

In summary, we are pleased with our first quarter results from a segment perspective. We believe the snack segment is well positioned for incremental increase to net revenue and gross margin improvement during 2017. Boulder Canyon's ACV and Velocity have continued to exhibit momentum. The frozen segment will continue and experience a turnaround in gross margin.

We are beginning to generate improved results across our business by evidence of the key areas of progress in the first quarter. The first quarter's EBITDA shows significant improvement as compared to the last two quarters of 2017. Our management team and board of directors remain committed to increasing value for our shareholders as we move forward with our ongoing strategic and financial review.

With that overview, I'd like to turn the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steve Weinberger

Thank you, Terry, and good morning, everyone. I will now review our financial results in more detail. Please note my commentary will focus on our results from continuing operations and adjusted financial results where appropriate which exclude a gain of $1.2 million related to an escrow settlement. We made these adjustments to make a more meaningful comparison of our year-over-year operating performance. A reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA are available in the financial tables within our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our Investor Relations website.

As Terry mentioned, consolidated net revenues were approximately $50 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $57.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net loss was $2.6 million or an adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for the quarter was significantly stronger than the last half of last year.

The major changes to EBITDA in the quarter versus last year are as follows: one, our gross profit dollars are down $800,000 versus last year attributable to the following: one, snacks segment gross profit was down $700,000; higher snack segment growth sales were partially offset by increased Boulder trade promotion and slotting fees and a reduction in the inventory standard cost compared to the first quarter of 2016. And our frozen segment gross profit was primarily flat to last year despite a 27.4% reduction in revenues. The lower sales were offset by 540 basis point increase in margins due to our reduction in purchases of higher priced frozen berries and lower 2016 harvested fruit prices.

SG&A expenses were up $1.3 million, attributable primarily to the following: one, an increase in professional fees due to our strategic review of the process; an increase in medical expenses and an increase in the crude bonus expense which will be paid upon achieving certain cost incentives.

We continue to take steps to improve our balance sheet. For the first quarter ended April 1, 2017, we reduced our debt by $19.6 million, primarily associated with the sale of our fresh frozen business. We continue to work closely with our lenders and this morning announced a new bank amendment under our term loan that extends all financial covenants and waivers through July 17 of this year. In summary, we continue to make progress with business performance and our strategic review.

This concludes our financial overview, now I would like to turn the call back over to Terry.

Terry McDaniel

Thanks, Steve. As I mentioned earlier today, our management team and board of directors remain committed to increasing value for our shareholders as we continue to move forward with our ongoing strategic and financial review. The sale of our fresh frozen business was an important first step and the extension of time by our lenders will allow us to continue to pursue strategic options. We expect to further improve in key areas of our business during the year. We believe our initiatives will result in top line growth and expanded profitability across our snack and frozen business segments over time.

In 2017, we remained better-positioned to begin the turnaround of our financial performance and increased profitability as we course over the year. We expect to benefit from: one, within the snack segment, we have made strategic infrastructure and brand support investments which we expect to help us drive net revenue and improved growth margin; two, frozen fruit margin should increase as compared to prior year through the harvest as a result of better operational efficiencies, improved mix and the last external purchase fruit; three, the sale of fresh frozen which we expect will improve our gross margin performance throughout the year and reduce our cash requirements; and four, finally, we had a solid line of innovating new products coming to the market this year.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Steve and I are ready to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from the line of Jon Andersen with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Jon Andersen

Hi. Good morning, everybody.

Terry McDaniel

Good morning.

Steve Weinberger

Hey, Jon.

Jon Andersen

I wanted to start with Boulder Canyon. You experienced double digit growth in the quarter just on the snack piece of that business which is impressive. Could you talk a little bit about the composition of that growth that you're seeing? Velocity versus distribution? And on the distribution side, where are you adding distribution or ACV? Is this new account? Is it better regional coverage? We'll start there.

Terry McDaniel

Okay. On the ACV, we're picking up new customers - customers like Southeast Grocers, ATB, others have as we continue to fill up that white space, we've been talking about that for years and we've made some good progress where we're up over five points of ACV year-to-year. Another portion of it is new products. Beyond the coconut oil that we introduced last year, the Rice Bran Oil, we're getting a lot of new distribution points on that, as well as our whole line up of extruded products - the Ancient Grain, the Lentil product and our pea product has gotten some great new distribution and that's obviously been a part of our volume growth. It's been over 10% of our volume growth that have been new products introduced in the last 18 months.

The third is velocity and velocity has also picked up. Part of what this investment that we have made the last two quarters - we ran out of capacity, we were short in customers, we fixed that and we said we need to make sure that we have some good strong investment - one to go after new distribution which has been successful; two, to get the new products on the shelf again more slotting; and then third was to get the brand back promoted where we could promote it again. We do expect a pullback in that second quarter to more normalized because we now have three quarters of growth on Boulder Canyon and this past quarter was quite significant and much higher even on the gross margin basis.

So we feel good. It's a balanced approach. The innovation on the brand, that brand itself continues to perform well, the unique [indiscernible] and now we're going on to other products such as our extruded. The other part of that growth, the difference between 11.5 and the 15.3 was the amount of frozen vegetables. We call them side brands - our rice vegetables that we sold during the quarter. Obviously we've proven this brand has legs beyond snacks and it is performing extremely well and we expect that velocity to pick up as we go through the year.

Jon Andersen

Okay. That's helpful. On the margin side of the snack business, clearly you're making those investments in slotting and trade to continue to build momentum for the brand. I think you've called out now a couple of quarters Q4 and now Q1 where you've had those higher slotting and promo investments and that has impacted margins in that business. How do we think about a more normalized gross margin for snacks if you do start to see those investments begin to level out? And when did that happen? You have another quarter of heavy up spend, or are you through that at this point?

Steve Weinberger

Good questions, Jon. It's Steve here. As Terry mentioned, we heaved up spending in Q4 of last year, in Q1 of this year. So we're pulling back, again as Terry said, to a more normalized level in Q2 and Q3. So we expect our snack margins to improve certainly in Q2 versus Q1 and get back to a more normal margin in the 20-ish range for snack beginning in the second quarter. Again, as we had capacity issues behind us in Boulder, we ramped up spending last two quarters, when we get that down to a normal level and we expect to see those margins on the snack side improve starting in the second quarter.

Jon Andersen

Okay. And shifting gears to the premium private label business, which was obviously quite strong in the quarter. The activity that you talked about, I think there's another $10 million of new business with some new customers. You've got something that we should think about happening or contributing in the second quarter or is it second half of the year? If you could just talk a little bit more about what's happening in that premium private label business? Is this you kind of redoubling your efforts to drive growth there and leverage your capacity? Is there more receptivity for retailers, food service operators for private label premium snacks?

Terry McDaniel

I think what happened, we've been growing this business double digit every year except last year. Ti slowed down and part of it is we didn't pick up any new business. We had one customer who went out of business that were going to get those numbers and there wasn't as many promotion. This quarter, they've ramped up promotions. Second of all, some of our big private label customers that we've been partnering with for quite some time, folks like Sprouts and others, they've added additional private label offering. That has helped. Our base private label business along with - we picked up an up and coming sandwich chains private label during the first quarter, that drove that increased business. I think what's happening, many of these - we were in some cases holding back a little bit because of our capacity issues on the snack side to really pursuing a tremendous amount of private label. Was that correct at the first half of last year? Obviously it's been pretty successful going into this quarter, which by the way, we mentioned would happen latter part, probably the last month of the quarter. We'll see some of this product. We already have some orders in the system that will start shipping the last month of the quarter. So it won't have a tremendous impact on second quarter. We'll have a pretty good impact on the back half of the year.

But part of this and some of the ones that we picked up, I think our company has got a really strong reputation managing these type businesses and less on the commodity side, more on the premium side, and I would expect that that would continue as we go forward. The good news in this, if you look at our bottom line is it's obviously pounds [ph] to the plant. Some of this will come out of often with our new Kettles, having that second bank, second lining and [indiscernible] also helps us to be more of a national supplier. So all of these things we have benefited from and we're pretty pleased to pick up this new base of business.

Jon Andersen

Okay, that's helpful. On the frozen fruit business, to what extent were you surprised, or did you have visibility into - I guess there's a combination of things happening here that reflect the 27% decline. It sounds like there's some loss distribution on the private label side and I guess berry price decreases. To what extent? What earnings surprises there or lack of visibility maybe into the distribution losses? I'm guessing that the berry market price decreases were better-visible. But talk a little bit about the dynamic there and what should we expect from a sales perspective out of that frozen segment as we move through the balance of the year?

Terry McDaniel

It's kind of hard to look at a frozen segment now without fresh frozen and all the pieces. But I think what we did first quarter is going to be more normalized run rate. Yes we did and we actually mentioned, I believe, on the last call, we had lost a piece of one of our larger private label businesses. Obviously, that lost in some respect helped to improve our margin. And there was one other private label that we priced our way up to try to get our margins back. You cannot operate a business at the low margins we were running the last two years. We made a conscious effort to improve those margins. There's also been some slow down. I think it's temporary, I'm not sure why, but some slowdown in the category growth that impacted this as well.

I look at going forward. We expect to do more in a better improvement hopefully on our Fresh Start item as it continues to grow. We're picking up new distribution on our larger bag fruit. That's going to help us. Even our industrial program, we're expecting to see some improvement. It's hard to say what will happen with pricing, it's too early in the season yet. We'll have more color on that at the end of next quarter, but that will also impact overall revenue.

I think the point of it is despite what we did from a revenue standpoint, we've got a more healthier better mix, better future for our frozen fruit business than we did sitting here a year ago. That's what's been our focus. Obviously we want to grow, we got plenty of capacity, we hope to freeze more fruit this year than we did last year and we're looking for ways both on the branded, selectively on private label and as well as our industrial sales to grow it again.

Steve Weinberger

Yes. I'd jump in for a second here, Jon, too. Now that we have the margins structure in place, it would allow us to invest in some of our value-added brands, Fresh Start in other branded Rader. Again, I think this is step one of fixing our margins in our frozen fruit business and it's as Terry said, I think we're much better-positioned to be a lot healthier frozen business going forward from here.

Jon Andersen

Are the improved margins that you experienced in Q1 in frozen? Is it fair to assume that this kind of IQF [ph], very dynamic? The fact that you're purchasing less externally frozen fruit, does this support similar gross margin rates through the third quarter, at which time I guess you'd be kind of through the current harvest and maybe looking at the next harvest?

Terry McDaniel

Yes, absolutely. We're set right now until we get through harvest next year with our fruit personnel. We don't process a 100% of our fruit, but the line share of it is set to go and the goal would be to continue to increase that number and that poundage of fruit that we're freezing and we have the capability to do that. Last season for example, we cut back, could have frozen some more products for the last part of the season, but we didn't feel like we wanted to take that risk. I think the other good news is if you look at fourth quarter last year, we were carrying over berries. I don't think we'll have that issue this year. We're much better-positioned so we should be in a good position as we go into harvest and not have the overhang that we had last year. Obviously, we don't know what's going to happen to fruit prices in the crop right now. That's always uncertainty, but we've got a much better formula now to maintain a higher margin than we have in the past and we're a lot less dependent on one product or just a couple of customers that we were before. We got a much better, diverse business than we've had in previous years.

Jon Andersen

Okay. I know you don't provide specific earnings guidance, but in light of where you sit today and the results in the first quarter, is there any framing you could do to help us think about the progression as you move through the year? Most specifically kind of on the bottom line or EBITDA for the business? I don't know if you can talk about that.

Terry McDaniel

The only thing that we have said in the call, it should help and looking at it at modeling that is one, we expect snack gross margins to go up because of the reduction as well as some other things we're doing, some reduction. We got a big program going on right now with some outside help to look at how we make and product products. But we expect that margin to improve and we expect frozen margins to remain similar and then the growth, we got a base on frozen that we have now and hopefully, we will do better than that as we move forward through the year.

Steve Weinberger

Yes. With respect to EBITDA in Q2 to be a fair bit higher than it was in Q1 and hopefully that will continue for Q3 and Q4.

Jon Andersen

Okay. And Terry, you touched on this earlier, the frozen fruit category has slowed. We've heard that form other companies as well. Do you have any hypothesis on why that is and if it's something we should consider more short-term in nature? Or if it could be more lot lower term?

Terry McDaniel

It's not only in frozen, it's in fresh. The only thing I can say is you look at products like Fresh Start. What used to be all fruits, these are now fruits and vegetable. That could be impacting it somewhat, but I'll be honest, Jon, no one seems to have a good answer. People continue to eat healthy, fruit is healthy so we'll just have to wait and see. I don't want to project, but I can't believe the category is going to just not grow anymore. I think with some of the innovation in different things, we'll keep that category moving forward.

Jon Andersen

Okay. Last one for me. I may take a shot at it. It's very little commentary around the strategic and financial review which has been ongoing for some time now. You did note the extension with your lender 60 days or so. Any update there in terms of the paths or what the intensity of the extension, which is really short-term in nature? What should we expect going forward?

Terry McDaniel

Obviously, we cannot discuss where we're at. We're continuing, we have options, we're reviewing those options, the extension gives us time for those options to come to fruition. We're working it and obviously our lenders are supportive of it. They have obviously more detail about where we're at in our process and obviously when we worked on our agreements that were just announced, that they have confidence that we will get to where we need to be.

Jon Andersen

Okay, great. Thanks, guys. Good luck. Go for it.

Operator

Alright, thank you. That concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to management for closing remarks.

Terry McDaniel

I just like to thank everyone, particularly our investors, the analyst community and our employees - our employees for all the hard work going through the strategic review, takes a lot of time and energy and effort and there's few distractions. They've been strong, supportive, believe where we're at in the process. I'd like to thank the patience of our investors and analyst and look forward to talking to you again next quarter. Thanks and have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

