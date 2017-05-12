Enbridge Suffers In The First Quarter

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) just reported quarterly earnings and despite a beat on the bottom line, there are several areas that have investors concerned, thus why the stock is trading down today. A lot of information was released in this report, with the key items being that coverage is expected to decline from its current level, leverage is slated to increase, and ACFFO per share is expected to be lower than last year. However, there were several positives, including a multitude of projects on track to come online this year and the strength of synergies from the deal with Spectra, which has now closed.

Source: Enbridge

Earnings Focus On Lower OCF Outlook

Cash flow is king for midstreams, especially when you're the largest energy infrastructure company in North America. The problem with this earnings report is that Enbridge is forecasting a decrease in operating cash flow per share, with the guidance showing a decrease from $4.08 CAD per share last year to $3.60-3.90 CAD per share for this year. The company saw a 10% decline in the earnings from its liquids pipeline segment, which doesn't help the company out when they're trying to successfully integrate Spectra post-close. Even with the weakness in liquids, the company still has some impressive guidance set forth, such as the guidance set for EBIT growth. That's improved to $7.2-7.6 billion CAD for FY 2017, which would be up nearly $2.5 billion CAD from the year prior. Naturally, a majority of this benefit to EBIT stems from the earnings of Spectra, but the revision up is welcomed.

In terms of ACFFO, available cash flow from operations, there are a few key items worth mentioning. ACFFO was up on a YOY basis, thanks to EBITDA being up significantly on a YOY basis, however interest expense did rise, presumably due the assumption of Spectra's debt. The synergies from the Spectra deal, once they begin to ramp-up, should help to offset the weakness being experienced by the initially high costs of the transactions. The item of note here is that ACFFO did increase, however, due to a higher share count post-close, ACFFO per share did decline YOY.

Source: Investor Presentation

The cause for concern was that ACFFO fell from $1.17 CAD per share to $1.03 CAD per share on a YOY basis. This is another core reason why the stock is likely falling, but part of this was expected with the change in share count after the close of the deal with Spectra. Should EBIT meet the company's guidance and continue to grow, we'll see this trend reverse and work to shareholders' advantage.

Source: Investor Presentation

Focus also has to be on this company's large number of growth projects. There's a lot of concern whether or not projects will remain on time, let alone under budget, because FERC has been quite slow in approving new projects as of late. For the year 2017 alone, there's $13 billion CAD in projects slated to go in service, with a few key projects, like the Bakken Pipeline and the Nexus Pipeline. Speaking of the latter, that's where there's been a real issue. Despite the company having the commercial agreements in place, the company is still waiting on FERC approval and is looking to a late 2017 timeline before it can proceed. The Nexus pipeline is one of the largest projects in the 2017 project slate and until regulators cooperate with midstreams more, we're going to see this project delayed.

Source: Investor Presentation

Another $15 billion CAD worth of projects is expected to go into service over the next two years, so this is quite the growth opportunity and makes me less concerned about the lowered operating cash flow guidance. On the earnings call just now, management emphasized that they're looking for opportunities to grow organically, i.e. through the company's own catalysts rather than through M&A, in order to expand and eventually return value to shareholders. After completing an acquisition as large as Spectra, it's refreshing to hear this.

Additionally, it's not as though the positive effects from the Spectra acquisition suddenly go away. Synergies will help this company out significantly over the next couple of years, as seen below. The annual run rate is $540 million, which when viewed from the perspective as a percentage of EBITDA, that's nearly 25%. That needs to be clear to investors: because Enbridge undertook the process of acquiring Spectra, they're going to receive a 25% boost to EBITDA each year through 2019. That's going to help them have the capital to jump start other projects, as clearly displayed in the table above, and create longevity. That's an immense value proposition, in my opinion.

Source: Investor Presentation

An Opportunity In Disguise?

Perhaps this report is exactly what investors need. This report, while disappointing to some extent due to the lower cash flow guidance, takes pressure off the company to perform at such a high level. Since the acquisition of Spectra Energy, energy investors across the street have looked to the new, post-close company to be one of the top investments in the midstream space. However, that also brought on high expectations. Now that guidance has been reduced by the company itself, lower expectations will set in and will better set the company up for outperformance on later earnings reports. With that being said, the stock is down close to 5% this year and can be bought on the dip for the long-term, here.

Source: Bloomberg

Considering investors are being paid to wait with this name, with the current yield at 4.22%, there's no rush and the decline in expectations will help this name to stabilize. Just to focus in on the current payout for a moment, the growth rates are strong across multiple time horizons, with the one-year growth rate being noticeably strong as a result of the close of the deal with Spectra. This yield is certainly above market average and short-term weakness can be offset with this incredible value on the table. Especially on a five-year growth rate of nearly 10%, this company clearly puts shareholders as a top priority.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Investors should continue to view Enbridge in quite the positive light, despite the relative weakness stemming from this report. If this starts a short-term downtrend, then investors should still hold onto their shares as the 4.2% dividend is fully covered and with the high number of growth projects over the next couple of years, this company is well-positioned in the current environment. It's a small setback for what could be a long-term large success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.