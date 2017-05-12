May 12 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending May 12, 2017. Daily data for May 6 to May 11 is estimated. Daily data for May 12 is forecast. To read last week's report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just under 440 bcf (down 3% from previous week, but up 2% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm increased only marginally from +17% last week to +17.5% this week (see the chart below). After rising for two consecutive weeks, national consumption dropped by 3% w-o-w, pushed down by moderating weather and weaker gas usage in the Electric Power sector. Exports remain the most dynamic part of aggregate demand. Despite a drop in exports to Canada (related to pipeline maintenance), total natural gas exports from the U.S. (including LNG) rose by almost 30% y-o-y in the week ending May 12.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has slowed to just -1.2%, which represents the smallest gap so far this year. We expect this trend of decelerating y-o-y decline to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. We expect dry gas production to expand in annual terms in June/July 2017. Imports from Canada were down 2% w-o-w, bringing aggregate supply to 79 bcf per day. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to reach almost 115 bcf this week. The volume is some 12 bcf larger than a week ago, but almost 22 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices. Indeed, natural gas prompt month contract is already up 3.4% since April 27 and is up 55% from a year ago.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

As we said in our previous weekly reports and as we explained in our Trading the Injection Season commentary, traders are focused on the end-of-injection-season inventory. On this measure too the situation favors the bulls more. Current natural gas price should be high enough to eliminate excess consumption in the Electric Power sector this summer, so that natural gas storage at the end of October 2017 stands at a comfortable pre-winter level of 3,800-3,900 bcf. We call this price level - "a balancing price." Under the latest forecasts and assuming that market wants to see 3,800 bcf of natural gas in storage by the end of injection season, we estimate the balancing price to be $3.310 per MMBtu in May (June, M contract) and $3.430 per MMBtu in June (July, N contract). Note, however, that weather forecast and forward natural gas-coal spreads change daily. Therefore, we update our balancing price estimate on a daily basis.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 45 bcf. We expected an injection of 51 bcf (lower than the consensus of +53 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,301 bcf, which is 275 bcf (or 13.6%) above 5-year average for this time of the year. See our track record in the table below.

Source: GeckoiCapital

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 69 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our projection is 9 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a potential for a "bearish surprise." Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 73 bcf over next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +13.6% today to +9.6% on May 26. See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice that we have been consistently revising down our near-term storage estimates. Since April 28, the total for three reports went down from 263 bcf to 219 bcf today. This bullish revision to storage forecast was one of the key reasons behind recent price rally.

Source: GeckoiCapital

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.