C&J Energy Services' (CJJY) CEO Don Gawick on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

C&J Energy Svcs Inc New (OTC:CJJY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Daniel Jenkins - Vice President, Investor Relations

Don Gawick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Cashiola - Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Bixenman - Chief Administrative Officer and President of Research and Technology

Analysts

Jim Wicklund - Credit Suisse

Mike Urban - Deutsche Bank

Matthew Johnston - Nomura Securities

Dan Boyd - BMO Capital Markets

John Daniel - Simmons

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the C&J Energy Services Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Daniel Jenkins, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Daniel Jenkins

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the C&J Energy Services earnings conference call to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2017. We appreciate your participation. Before we get started, I would like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer contained in the news release that we issued this morning and is currently posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site.

In summary, the cautionary note states that information provided in the news release and on this conference call that speaks to the company's expectations or predictions of the future are considered forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provision under the Federal Securities Laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

We refer you to the C&J's disclosures regarding risk factors and forward-looking statements in our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, and these statements speak only as of the date they were made. Our comments today include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in our first quarter earnings press release.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that information relayed on this call speaks only as of today, May 9, 2017. So any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Don Gawick, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&J Energy Services.

Don Gawick

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our results for the first quarter of 2017. Presenting with me today are Mark Cashiola, our Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Bixenman, our Chief Administrative Officer and President of Research and Technology.

Looking back at all that we have been through as a company over the last year and where we stand today, I am immensely proud of the many accomplishments that we have achieved as a team. The first quarter of 2017 was a truly great one for C&J on many levels. As I am sure you are all aware, on January 6, we completed our financial restructuring, and emerged from Chapter 11 a stronger company, nearly debt-free, and well positioned for a dynamic energy market.

We maintained our operational service quality and safety standards during one of the most difficult times for our company in one of the most challenging times for our industry, demonstrating our capabilities to remain one of the top oilfield service providers. Also in early January, just a few days after emergence, we completed the successful implementation of our new SAP enterprise resource planning system.

It was a massive undertaking to migrate seven different ERP systems across an entire organization to one technologically advanced platform. And we did it while we were also working through the headwinds of our financial restructuring, which is a true testament to the strength and determination of our team.

In April, we completed an underwritten public offering and re-listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CJ. This was essentially new C&J's IPO, and transitioned us back to being a fully functionally publicly traded company. We also recently negotiated an amendment to our credit facility, which is significantly better for the company than what we were able to obtain at emergence.

Today's earnings announcement, our first since the first quarter of 2016, represents a significant milestone along a lengthy and challenging journey for C&J. I am proud to say that we accomplished all of this while properly managing our business to respond to rapidly improving market conditions during the first quarter. Because of the strength and tremendous efforts of our team, and our dedication to delivering operational excellence to all of our customers, there is no doubt in my mind that C&J is stronger and better than ever, and has a very bright future as a valued partner to all of our stakeholders.

With respect to operations during the first quarter, we experienced significant improvement in the majority of our core product lines as we were well positioned to capitalize on the recovering environment. Our Completion Services segment benefited from the ramp up and completion activity that began early in the quarter, and we captured significant increases in utilization and pricing across our asset base.

We redeployed our first warm-stacked horizontal frac-fleet to the dedicated customer in the Eagle Ford Shale on March 1, bringing us to approximately 470,000 hydraulic horsepower deployed. Our continued efforts to aggressively control costs with best-in-class providers of parts, major components, and consumables also helped us achieve significant margin improvement in our frac operations.

In our wireline and pumpdown service line, substantial increases in completion activity caused capacity to quickly tighten in our core operating basins. In our cementing product line, we deployed additional units into West Texas as key customers accelerated both Midland and Delaware Basin drilling activity.

As we moved into the second quarter, we continued to experience increasing customer demand for our completion services, especially our hydraulic fracturing product line where we are currently enjoying a healthy frac calendar all the way into the third quarter. Although that schedule may fluctuate based on ongoing conversations across our customer base, we currently anticipate the completion activity will continue to increase.

We currently plan to deploy an additional horizontal frac fleet to dedicated customers in each of the second and third quarters. And we are planning for the accelerated redeployment of additional stacked horsepower based on market demand. In our wireline and pumpdown service line, we also plan to redeploy previously stacked wireline trucks, and add approximately seven new pumpdown units by the end of the second quarter, in line with growth in customer demand.

In our cementing product line, we're evaluating opportunities to deploy more assets into our core operating basin in West Texas as we focus on meeting the needs of our customer base. In our Well Support Services segment first quarter results improved sequentially, primarily due to increased activity levels in our coiled tubing and rig services product lines.

In our coiled tubing service line, we continued to focus on growing revenue and enhancing profitability, which resulted in the decision to discontinue operations in East Texas and to redeploy those units to areas with increasing activity levels and growing customer demand, such as West Texas and the Mid-Continent.

In our rig services product line, despite early weather related downtime, we experienced increased activity levels coupled with slightly higher pricing in many of our core operating basins, including California, the Rocky Mountains, and Western Canada. In our fluids management product line, utilization and pricing remained under pressure due to the extremely competitive marketplace.

As we approach the months with increased daylight hours, we expect activity levels to gradually improve across all of our Well Support Services product lines. Certain of our largest customers have begun to allocate more capital towards well workover and maintenance activities, which should result in higher utilization and enhanced profitability, especially in our coiled tubing and rig service product lines.

We are continuing to evaluate opportunities to refurbish existing coiled tubing equipment, and upgrade units with larger diameter coil strings in order to satisfy growing customer demand. We will continue with our strategy of deploying workover rigs with customers that plan to increase workover or well maintenance activities in core operating basins, which enables us to generate positive margins despite the continued competitive marketplace.

In our fluids management product line, we will continue to focus on quality work with core customers, and aggressively manage costs to maintain profitability, while the market continues to suffer from low pricing and stagnant utilization. Despite recent Well Support Services segment improvement, higher activity levels depend upon commodity price stability. And it is important to note that the market remains extremely competitive, and customers are still price sensitive.

We will continue with our strategy of focusing on long-time customers in core operating basins in order to strategically position the business to capitalize on any sustained market recovery. We are proud of all of our achievements during the first quarter, and based on current activity levels and indications of demand, we are very optimistic about the future.

We believe our fundamental strengths are well aligned with the market trends, and we remain focused on maximizing equipment utilization, operating safely and efficiently, and expanding our bottom line through our core product lines, while delivering operational excellence to all of our customers, and creating value for all of our stakeholders.

In closing, I want to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication. We know that your efforts are behind all that we have accomplished, and we are thankful to have such an incredible group of talented and passionate people committed to making C&J the best company in the industry.

With that, I will turn the call over to Pat to discuss our optimization and efficiency initiatives.

Patrick Bixenman

Thank you, Don, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's call. During 2016, C&J experienced a shift in strategy, and we decided to refocus all of our efforts on advancement of our core service offerings in North America, and further reduced our overall cost structure. Among other actions, we streamlined internal procedures to further generate efficiencies and reevaluate our business plan with respect to international expansion, generally, and the Middle East specifically.

We also adjusted our approach to vertical integration and have divested several of our smaller non-core business lines, such as our specialty chemical and equipment manufacturing businesses. In conjunction with this and as previously announced, we eliminated our other services segment, and reorganized our corporate structure to more efficiently and transparently manage our business. Among other changes, our Completions Services segment now includes our research and technology platform as it primarily benefits our completions services product lines.

Our R&T efforts are focused on developing innovative fit-for-purpose solutions designed to enhance our core service offerings, increase efficiencies, provide cost savings to our operations, and add value for our customers. We believe our R&T platform and capabilities distinguishes us from other companies of our size by allowing us to have the lowest overall cost structure, and enabling us to continually improve our service quality and safety performance.

The ability to develop and implement new technologies, and quickly respond to changes in customer requirements and industry demand also provides a competitive advantage. One example of R&T's contributions that we've talked about before is our in-house manufacturing of perforating equipment for our wireline business. Over the past several quarters, we have increased our production of perforating equipment in order to meet the growing demand of our wireline business.

Our goal is to eventually supply the vast majority of our perforating expendables and we are currently evaluating several options to increase our production capabilities as the market improves and demand grows. We believe our R&T platform will keep our cost structure low and protect us from the cost inflation as our industry continues to recover. I will now provide some color around a few of our other efforts that are designed to improve efficiencies in our operations and support organizations.

Our wireline and pumpdown product lines operate with an effectively quarterly management system that addresses a standard processes, training competency management and equipment management that helped us make Casedhole Solutions, a leader in service quality and a market leader in the North America land market. We are in the process of extending this QMS to our other product lines, to drive continuous improvement of our performance across the organization.

In addition, we have established a strong supply chain management structure to ensure a secure supply of critical materials for operations at or below market prices. Importantly, we were able to terminate or renegotiate several key supply contracts through the chapter 11 proceeding and we now have preferred supply agreements in place that should help mitigate any pricing inflation. We are also addressing last mile logistic issues. There are in-house capabilities, including refocusing of some of frac fleet.

Additionally, the implementation of a single ERP system across our company in January provides us with a technologically advanced platform to improve the structure and performance of our G&A organization. Leveraging the benefit of a standard platform, we have kicked off a financial transformation project to unify our procedures across all business lines. We will use this methodology and platform and all of our support functions to increase efficiencies and reduce our cost structure.

Finally, as Don indicated, we are currently planning for the refurbishment and activation of our remaining warm and cold-stacked frac fleets of approximately 350,000 horsepower over the course of 2017 and 2018. We are using our internal refurbishment capabilities at our San Angelo, Texas facility and also working with several third-party equipment manufacturers to accelerate redeployment in order to meet current customer demand.

We are upgrading our equipment concurrent with our reactivation efforts to achieve standardization across our asset base, which should reduce our maintenance expense over the remaining life for the equipments. We redeployed our first one stack towards on a fleet back in the service on March 1. And will redeploy additional fleet in the second quarter.

Assuming the market remains strong; we expect to redeploy our two remaining warm-stacked fleets to dedicated customers over the second half for the year. We anticipate reactivation cost for the remaining warm-stacked equipment will average between 6 million to 7 million per fleet.

Assuming market conditions are supportive, we anticipate that we will start working on our cold-stacked equipment later in the year with the goal of having all of our stacked horsepower, redeployed by the end of 2018. We expect the cost to refurbishing the cold-stacked fleets will be approximately $10 million to $12 million per fleet. Although some of the other stack fleets could require an additional $2 million to $3 million to rebuild major components.

In addition to refurbishment cost, there will be some additional costs to replace a rebuild ancillary equipment necessary for deployment. We have also ordered 20 new build pumps to add to our existing horsepower that will be combined with existing process equipment to form an additional horizontal fleet that will be deployed early in the third quarter.

I will now turn the call over the Mark to review our first quarter financials.

Mark Cashiola

Thank you, Pat. Turning to our financial results, revenue increased 29% sequentially to $314.2 million, compared to $243.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. We reported a net loss of $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share, which included a one-time expense associated with the immediate vesting of share based compensation awards, which had a $0.26 per share impact on the quarter. This compared to a net loss of $118.4 million or dollar per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016, which included a $0.23 per share impact associated with inventory write-downs and impairment expense.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2017, a significant improvement over negative 11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. In our competition services segment, we generated revenue of $200.2 million with adjusted EBITDA of $21.6 million for the first quarter, compared to revenue of $140.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

As Don previously mentioned, during the first quarter, the majority of our customers substantially accelerated completion activity, which resulted in a tightening market for completion services equipment that ultimately led to higher overall utilization of deployed equipment and improved pricing for our services.

In our Well Support Services segment, first quarter revenue was $114 million with adjusted EBITA of $4.9 million compared to revenue of $101.9 million with adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Compared to fourth quarter results U.S. rig hours increased slightly to 96,100, while Canadian rig hours increased by 28% to approximately 21,800.

U.S. truck hours increased 2% to nearly 308,000. Results from our Well Support Services segment improved sequentially, primarily due to increased activity levels in our cold tubing and rig services product lines. SG&A expense in first quarter was $62.1 million, compared to $47.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The sequential increase in SG&A expense was primarily due to the onetime accelerated share based compensation expense discussed a moment ago, as well as higher payroll taxes as is typical in the first quarter and the reinstatement of a previously reduced compensation program.

Looking ahead at the second quarter, we expect SG&A expense to range between $50 million to $55 million. We incurred $1.2 million R&D expense in the first quarter, compared to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The 31% sequential reduction of R&D expense was primarily driven by the divestiture of a smaller non-core product line that reduced overall spending levels. We expect second quarter R&D expense to relatively flat with the first quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $31.6 million in the first quarter, compared to $52.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The lower D&A expense reflects the lower value assigned to our PP&E and certain intangible assets as a result of applying fresh start accounting upon our emergence from chapter 11.

For the second quarter, we expect D&A expense to be slightly higher than the first quarter. During the first quarter, we recorded an income tax benefit of $3.2 million at an effective rate of 9.1%. For the full year, we anticipate generating an income tax benefit of approximately $5 million to $10 million.

Moving to liquidity and the balance sheet on April 12, we closed on an under-written public offering of 8,50,000 shares of common stock and an offering price of $32.50 per share of which $7.50 shares were offered by the company and the remaining shares were offered by a selling stockholder. We received a little more than $216 million in proceeds from the offering net of discounts and certain expenses.

Additionally, on May 4, we consummated the amendment of our credit facility, which doubled the size of our ABL revolver from $100 million to $200 million. The amended facility allows for a more relaxed financial covenant and removes entirely the covenant that limited our ability to incur growth capital expenditures.

The amended facility also brings the financial terms in line with market levels. We are very pleased with this outcome and the flexibility the amended facility provides as we look to capitalize on strategic growth opportunities.

Our current cash balance is approximately $300 million, which includes the net proceeds from our recent equity offering. Our current borrowing capacity under the amended credit facility net of letters of credit is approximately $152 million, resulting in a current total liquidity position of approximately $450 million.

From a cash flow perspective, we used $78 million to fund our operations during the quarter, which was primarily driven by temporary spike in DSO as a result of our migration to SAP at beginning of the year. Our DSO has been steadily improving since the end of the first quarter and we expect continued improvement over the coming quarters.

Capital expenditures totaled $11.6 million during the first quarter, compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The majority of our capital expenditures in the first quarter pertain to our deployed equipment and the refurbishment of existing stacked equipment in preparation for deployment. If both customer demand and the current market environment remain strong, we would expect our capital expenditures to range between $170 million to $180 million for 2017.

Keep in mind that we recently placed an order for 20 new build frac pumps that we expect to deploy during the third quarter. And we are currently taking delivery of eight new build pumpdown units, all of which will be deployed by the end of the second quarter. We are planning for the refurbishment and activation of our remaining stacked horsepower to the end of 2018 as Pat previously mentioned.

With that said we are acutely focused on enhancing margins and generating positive earnings across all of our product lines rather than just growing top line revenue for growth sake. And we will only refurbish previously staked equipment and order new equipment if the economics can be clearly justified.

In closing, from both the financial and an operating perspective, we believe we are well positioned to outperform as the market continues to recover. The net proceeds from the equity offering together with the increased borrowing capacity and our expanded credit facility provide liquidity and ample financial flexibility to implement our growth objectives. We are committed to preserving the strength of our balance sheet and maintaining a solid liquidity position.

We will deploy capital in a disciplined manner and we look to continue for opportunities to further streamline our cost structure as we strive to be the most efficient service company in the industry. And we will remain focused on providing best-in-class service to all of customers, maximizing equipment utilization, operating safely and efficiently, and growing our capacity in line with market demand to maximize value for our shareholders.

We thank you all for joining our call today. We appreciate your interest in C&J. Operator, we are ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jim Wicklund with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Jim Wicklund

Good morning guys.

Don Gawick

Good morning.

Mark Cashiola

Good morning.

Jim Wicklund

You killed us on revenue expectations, so congratulations on that. A couple of things, you've got 20 news pumps on order. You’ve got 470,000 horsepower deployed, 350,000 idle, where does that 50,000 horsepower fleet is going to work in the third quarter? Are you considering that part of the 350,000 or is that incremental to the other numbers?

Don Gawick

Yes. Thanks, Jim. This is Don. That's basically - since 40,000 horsepower will be considered a full horizontal fleet and that’s incremental.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. Congratulations. Who is making it for you?

Don Gawick

It's being made by Propell.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. Okay, thank you much for your help, Don. On trucks, last mile is obviously a hot topic and cooled off lately. You guys are focusing on last mile repurposing trucks for sand, I assume, can you talk a little bit about how many, how much even Schlumberger complains about how it's hard to fund drivers for their sand trucks these days, so participation and difficulty seem widespread. Can you talk about little bit more your efforts in last mile and trucking?

Don Gawick

Yes. So right now, we are really looking at more or less from a field trial basis, starting this up in West Texas. And again, we are going to repurpose units that we've got that are excess to our trucking, the fluids business that we’ve got. But certainly agree with the sentiment around truck drivers. And quite frankly, that's a real issue in the industry. We've got some internal capacity there, but with regards to growing the size of that fleet and adding a number of additional drivers, it is an area where there is a lot of competition, certainly there is some wage escalation issues there.

And quite frankly in the traditional fluids business right now, there is not a lot of margin. We feel like though the notion of gearing this thing up and getting enough drivers in place if the field trial goes well, we will expand it to the extent that we feel it makes sense in the specific basins where it makes sense and certainly starting in the Permian I think is the right idea there. Actually I could see us doing this for a good number of our fleets. We feel like we will able to get the people in place, but it’s certainly going to be a competitive marketplace.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. I appreciate that the fact that you are doing it as a trial in the Permian is positive - jumping with both feet, so I appreciate that. A follow-up if I could, in your rig services business, you guys have more high end workover rigs than really just about anybody, but lately we have been noticing that these workover rigs are working increasingly as service rigs in the completion aspect for the well as opposed to later [indiscernible] historically conventional work. Can you talk about your workover rig business and how of that is service? And which way you expect to see that go or grow over the next four quarters?

Don Gawick

Yes. I will say in terms of this particular downturn and the rebounds, on the workover rig side, this has been about the laziest recovery that I can recall. We're seeing a little bit of activity. We are seeing a little bit of pricing. Utilization is improving slightly. With respect to the traditional workover market, it's really not seeing a lot of capital. And essentially, I think right now the operators are focused very much on the economics around drilling and completing new wells.

They feel like they are getting better bang for their buck. They are getting a little bit more certainty as well in terms of the great IPs that they are seeing. So we are seeing a little bit more work on - quite frankly on the completion side. And we've seen people stand up some rigs specifically for that purpose. The workover side is still very lethargic.

Jim Wicklund

Okay. Thanks gentlemen very much. Appreciate your help.

Don Gawick

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from James West with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Alex on for James.

Don Gawick

Good morning.

Mark Cashiola

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

I was curious the first quarter of your completions business significantly outperformed the rig count, should we continue to expect that from you going forward into 2Q and beyond?

Don Gawick

Yes. I think our expectation is that we will stay at least up with the rig count performance and we'd hope to slightly outperform.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And should I guess better fixed cost absorption lend itself to stronger incrementals in 2Q than in 1Q?

Don Gawick

Yes, we believe we are headed in the right direction there.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Second question is on the shareholder base following restructuring. To your knowledge, I guess the share is largely held by the same bank group or has there been strong turnover and are the guys in there today, the guys who want to be in there in for long-term?

Mark Cashiola

Yes. This is Mark. So there's obviously been some turnover over the last several months in the shareholder group. Obviously, with the addition of the incremental 7 million shares in the offering from last month that brought in the new shareholder base as well. But for the most part, the legacy shareholders or the prepetition debt holders that came in upon emergence still hold the vast majority of our stock at this point in time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Mike Urban with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Don Gawick

Good morning.

Mike Urban

So you've seen a number of your competitors accelerate reactivations and refurbishments and things like that. You guys seem to be kind of staying the course and steady reactivations over the course of the next kind of year, year and a half, what's your read there? I mean you get inefficiencies setting in as the focus on pricing, if you are seeing broad based pricing improvement would it make sense to get more equipment to the market sooner? Just a little color what you are thinking there?

Don Gawick

Yes. So we are being very selective with regards to when we will redeploy another fleet and where we will do it. And we look for a number of specific traits with respect to doing that. So, one of them obviously is looking for a customer that commit to us for a pretty substantial amount of time to go out and do factory style work. In other words, we go in well to well to well. It's a 24x7 horizontals following a number of rigs. It keeps the utilization extremely high. And we want to make sure that they've got an inventory of wells that are going to allow us to have that fleet come back to work and work for some time.

In addition, we are really looking for some milestones with respect to the financial agreement that we can put in place where we are able to get reasonable margins. It makes sense to actually redeploy the fleets in terms of the use of capital. And we can build in some upfront escalation clauses where we can pass on any increase in cost received through either the labor component, which we expect to continue by the way, as well the continued increase in the cost of sand and chemicals and trucking et cetera. So, again if we get a number of opportunities, we have got the capital in place right now to accelerate that schedule. And the feeling is that we're going to continue to be very selective. If a number of folks come and meet the criteria, we will accelerate how many fleets we bring back to market.

The one constraint I would put there is that in order to do it properly in terms of service quality and safety, you've got to make sure that you are going out and hiring the people and getting them trained and taking the time to make sure they're on location with very high standards in terms of both knowledge and the execution. So, I think that's going to be a little bit of a bottleneck as we go forward for the industry and it's something we're aware of so we're out front of it in terms of recruiting right now, but we're going to make sure that we only go back when we can hit the financial hurdles and we can do it in a safe and very efficient manner with respect to service quality.

Mike Urban

Okay, got it. Good to see the discipline there. And the follow-up is on the pricing front, it sounds like you and the industry are seeing pricing in frac you're not seeing it in well services, service rigs how about your other business lines, are you seeing a broadening of the pricing recovery there, or is it just kind of improving demand trends for now and presumably pricing will follow that at some point?

Don Gawick

So, you're right, frac leads - it leads the way clearly, it was hurt the worst and it had the furthest to come back quite frankly. So, I mean we saw tremendous decrease in pricing over the course of the two years slump, but we are seeing the other completion segments as well, the other product lines improved pricing. I think next in line is really our pump down and our wireline services we're seeing improving pricing there and that's continuing to accelerate as well, we are seeing some improvements with what's going on with the cementing part of the business and that seems to be tightening a little bit. Looking over at our well support services groups, the leader there is coiled tubing, again that market is getting stronger and bear in mind these aren't the kind of increases you're seeing in frac, but it certainly is headed in the right direction.

Next in line would be the rig services themselves and there we're talking probably more or like high single digit improvements since we've seen the trough and last quite frankly and unfortunately as the fluids business, the pricing is improving a little bit, but it's very slight improvement overall, quite frankly we haven't seen any real momentum pick up there. We do expect that to come somewhere later in the cycle and hopefully in a fairly meaningful way but we're not seeing that at this point.

Mike Urban

Got it, great, very helpful. That is all from me, thank you.

Don Gawick

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Matthew Johnston with Nomura. Please go ahead.

Matthew Johnston

Hey, good morning guys.

Don Gawick

Good morning.

Matthew Johnston

So Don just following up on your comments on wireline, you know we get a lot of feedback from your peers about how hard it is to get pricing traction in that product line today. It seems like it's a bit of a different story for your fleet just wondering if you could give us some color or some thoughts on what you guys are doing differently in that business that's helping you get those good results, you know is it something at the asset level, is it something you're doing on the marketing front and then connected to that if you could just give us an update on where you guys stand with asset utilization in the wireline fleet, that would be helpful? Thanks.

Don Gawick

Yes, so we do a few things, I think a little bit differently than most of our peers and just speaking broadly, first of all we're the largest player out there, we've got a big presence in all of the basins and I think through the downturn we managed to continue to pick up share in most if not all of them. And that's really on execution and I think in very good working relationship with our customer base and there is an advantage I think to having that to a critical mass in a very, very broad base of customers to work with.

And typically we've done a bit of a premium, I think in terms of the market and so we're able to I think be somewhat the leaders in the marketplace that at raising prices, the biggest advantage we've got from perspective of cost is with our Research and Technology Group, we actually manufacture the bulk not all, but the majority of our own perforating guns and it gives us a cost advantage with respect to what you have to pay in the open market in coming from the third party suppliers.

In addition, we've got a number of ancillary components, the adapters the internals for the guns, the switches. We manufacture those ourselves and we do sell at a pretty substantial discount to what you need to pay out in the marketplace. So that certainly been a real help to us, coming out of the first quarter, we are running about 67, 68 of the total fleet of 127, we added four right at the end of the first quarter, adding a couple more to the market in the second quarter. So we're deploying more and more, but there's still a good number of units that we can deploy and I'd add to be a capital outlay for doing that is, is really quite low very low compared to what it cost to get frac out in the marketplace.

So again, we've got a little bit of an advantage with respect to our cost base and I’d add that as we see the market recover more and more you're going to see the third party suppliers you know really trying to get back to their traditional margins. So, I think the GAAP in our operating costs versus most of our competitors will continue to widen.

Matthew Johnston

Thanks. That's very helpful and then just going back real quick to the well service rigs. Talking to your customers when do you think that, that the workover economics start to improve a little bit is it just a function of the commodity price or is there some duration component you think that's on your customer's minds when you sit down and have conversations with them.

Don Gawick

I think there's Nick Petronio, the President of our workover well services group speaks to this I think with a you know tremendous amount of knowledge and again just a real insight that you know one of the things we're seeing right now is that although the service prices for the completion part of the business are rising. They're still relatively low versus where they were say back at the peak and you know the feeling we have is that until we start seeing those prices get up to a level where the actual economics are going out and drilling and completing a new well are essentially equating to what you're getting from workover activity.

And again in comparison you're spending a lot less money on the workover, but you're also not bringing back on line your 1,000 or 2,000, 3,000 barrels per day wells so at some point those are going to cross. The other point you make that I think is a good one is that you know you're looking especially at a capital expenditure with a new well, you're looking at least operating expense with respect to working over an existing well. And so, the fund are really coming from a different place, they have got different criteria and the operators are really trying to keep a lid on their operating expenses right now, especially in light of this oil price that continues to kind of dip below 40, there's a fair bit of volatility folks aren't quite sure what's going to happen at that May 25 OPEC meeting.

And the feeling right now is that let's keep operating expenses, as low as we can. The only workover was absolutely essential and quite frankly there's very nice returns to be made on the new well drilling and completion. So when that comes into somewhat of a balance, I think that will back to seeing the workover business rise quite dramatically because the backlog of wells is huge and it's getting bigger every day, but right now it just doesn't make sense for the operators to spend the majority of their, their capital on anything other than the new well; the new well part of the business.

Matthew Johnston

Thanks Don, appreciate it.

Don Gawick

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Dan Boyd with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Dan Boyd

Hi, good morning guys.

Don Gawick

Good morning.

Dan Boyd

I just want follow up on when the comments made earlier about growing so that at least in line or I guess exceeding slightly that the rig count from here and I understand given the low price volatility you want to say on the conservative side. But as if I actually think about the progression of growth from here you activated a crew late in the quarter, you have another crew coming on presumably pricing continue to get stronger through the quarter and not all of your fleet of the leading edge so assuming that the market holds up and you are able to put your additional crew back to work. Is there any reason why the completion services revenue would be that the growth would be significantly different from what you posted in 1Q?

Don Gawick

You know, really the way I was looking was sort of on a per fleet basis, if you will, so another words I think we are going to continue to see some improving economics on a per fleet basis and you're right, as you're adding fleets, I mean that's a pure addition. So on that basis, I do think we'll continue to do better than the market because we are adding capacity and they are hoping to increase utilization as well. So hopefully that answers the question.

Dan Boyd

Yes.

Mark Cashiola

I would just add, this is Mark, obviously as we talked about earlier in the call, but we're being very thoughtful in our approach to redeploying, redeploying capacity, so we want to make sure that we've got dedicated customers lined up at all possible and margin that are acceptable to us. At activity levels that will optimize our efficiency it also further drive our margins, so we're not, we're not just putting our equipment back to work as quickly as humanly possible just for the sake of grabbing market share and growing our top line we're being very thoughtful about it.

Dan Boyd

Yes. And so, the next cruise you have one this quarter and then sound like Q2 and Q3, do you have dedicated customers for those yet or are you still working on it?

Don Gawick

Yes, we do.

Dan Boyd

Okay, great. And then last one for me is, actually I have two more, can you speak to what you're seeing on a leading edge basis whether it's sort of from a gross profit per crew or EBITDA per crew, can you just help with that in context for us?

Don Gawick

We don't really want to give away specific numbers with respect to what our gross profit is just for competitive reasons, but I’d say we're sitting looking out at the bids that we currently are doing and the discussions we're having no evidence of a third quarter or even the leading edge is starting to approach that historical type of margins we saw back in the 2013-2014 timeframe.

Dan Boyd

Okay, that helps a lot. And then just on the G&A just the others stepping up in the second quarter is that a new run rate we should think about and then when we look at sort of the operating income line or the EBITDA we look at the corporate level. Should we expect that to increase by a proportionate amount of the increase we're seeing in the G&A?

Mark Cashiola

Yes. So from a G&A perspective, we do not expect the first quarter to be a normalized run rate. There was most significant normalized item in there that you want to normalize out as the onetime adjustment associated with share based compensation. So, as part of the management incentive awards that took place in February, a portion of those immediately invested and so we took an immediate charge on those portion of shares that immediately vested. Going forward in Q2, we're seeing our SG&A, I think range $50 to $55 million, which we expect will be around kind of hover around 15% of revenue and then stepping down as we continue to see recovery in our results throughout the rest of the year.

Dan Boyd

That's what I was asking you, is this 50 or 55 for not being clear with the new run rate, but what you're saying is that's actually going to come down?

Mark Cashiola

Sorry, I misunderstood…

Dan Boyd

What is the percentage of revenue?

Mark Cashiola

Yes, the percentage of revenue we would expect that to be coming down as we move throughout the year. That's correct.

Dan Boyd

Okay, thank you. I appreciate all the clarity, turn it back over.

Don Gawick

Yes, I just add maybe just a bit of color there if you so folks have got a clear understanding, we're still at a point in the recovery where we don't have our employees back yet fully to the compensation factors they had prior to the downturn. So there is a need still to continue to get people back to some of the pay levels that they had pre-downturn, as well as some of the benefits so I think we will see a trend up with respect to actual dollars We do expect to see as you able back to the more traditional percentage of all revenue just certainly lower than the currently have.

Operator

The next question comes from John Daniel with Simmons. Please go ahead.

John Daniel

Just a few questions for me, Don you and others are actively upgrading coiled tubing to handle the very large diameter coil and I'm just curious as that number of large CT units increases. You see those units ultimately cannibalizing the work that's presently being performed by the bigger workover rigs?

Don Gawick

Not really, because you're going to run into a natural limit with respect to even the largest coiled tubing units as we get these laterals out. So well, it's true that they can go further and say 2-inch or 2.375 inch. They can't go dramatically further, quite frankly. They do tend to work better for sort of those last few plugs in a 10,000 foot lateral or maybe a 12,000 foot lateral. You will see some limitation though even with the largest coiled units with respect to doing that.

So I think as we continue to see lateral lengths grow, we'll see actually more and more opportunity on the rig side. So it's true, the coil is enhancing the capability of it, but ultimately for the longest laterals and especially if it's a very torturous well path where you have got a lot of touch spots, a lot of friction and the coil itself, you need a big rig in there, a big workover rig that actually gets to the very end of the well. So, I think both of them have opportunities for growth.

John Daniel

Okay, and what would you say is the outlook for sort of the legacy coiled market 2-inch and below given how low utilization is, do we eventually scrap those units or what do we do with them?

Don Gawick

With regard to using the horizontal market, we are seeing the demand there kind of fall away for preference for the larger coiled units. So I think what you'll find is there's portions of the country where the two-ends still work and there are adequate, but again that's trending in the direction of getting to be less and less of the lateral market, because they are certainly getting longer. So overall, I think those units will go back to doing more of the traditional workover style work where they're going in and doing sort of the kind of marketplace we saw pretty horizontal shale. But that's obviously not that big of a market so I there's going to be quite a bit of two-inch coil, I think sitting on the sideline…

John Daniel

Yes. One more and I'll turn it back over; if the backlog of wells, which ultimately are going to require workover or maintenance activity is going to grow substantially. And just given how fragment the U.S. well service market is in the lack of pricing et cetera, should do you there for consider being a consolidator of the well service sector given you're balance sheet strength?

Don Gawick

Yes, I think in general, I'll just say that that portion of the market needs consolidation and it's something that really has to happen and with respect to whether or not we're the consolidator or we're involved in some way with that happening it's premature to say, but it needs to happen and quite frankly there's some good opportunities for synergy savings with respect to that and I think for the hope of that part of the business sector, it's inevitable that we will see that happen.

John Daniel

Okay, well let me draw it a different way, if in and all else being equal world, returns being equivalent, would you rather consolidate sort of completion side of the business or the workover side?

Don Gawick

Yes, with all else being the same, quite frankly, the completion side of the business is always going to have the better margins, and it's also the more volatile one. So when you're in a very healthy market you're happy to be in completions and when you're in a really sick market you're not happy to be in completions and you're quite frankly you're happy to be on the production side.

So, I'm not trying to be cute with the answer, but it really does depend on what we're seeing in the marketplace in terms of sort of a mid for long-term outlook and right now it's pretty clear that if we don't have something we will haywire with respect to the commodity price. Completions is looking really quite good and the well services is going to happen quite a bit later in the cycle and probably to a lot lesser degree than we've seen in completions.

John Daniel

Fair enough, appreciate your time.

Don Gawick

Great, thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Don Gawick for any closing remarks.

Don Gawick

Yes, thank you. Just want to thank everyone for getting on the call today. We're excited to be back. It's been a long time since we've been on one of these quarterly calls, and things are going in the right direction right now. So, we look forward to seeing you all at the end of the next quarter and on the next quarterly call. Thank you.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.