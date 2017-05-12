Closing Time: Goldman Edition

There are better, yet very similar, places to put your money which you should be taking into consideration.

The rally in the preferred sector is providing an excellent exit point for holders and speculators.

While me and my team realize that 'trend is your friend,' the famous phrase is open to interpretation, and we have picked a side. That being said, 2017 has been good for preferred stocks investors, at least for now. You can probably feel already that my tone is full of caution, but this is not another bearish article, so do not worry.

What am I trying to say is that the upward movement has affected almost the whole sector, with exception of some beaten up names, and has provided an exit opportunity in many stocks which are trading well beyond their reasonable levels, fundamentally speaking.

In my strive to contribute to our community here, in Seeking Alpha, I intend to showcase another stock which you should strongly consider removing from your portfolio and possibly substituting. For your convenience, I also have one particular candidate in mind and am open to discussions on the matter.

The Stock

The preferred stock that caught my eye is GS-B - Goldman Sachs Group, 6.20% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred, Stock Series B (NYSE: GS):

Nominal Yield: 6.20%

Current Yield: 5.71%

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Price: $25.00

Call Date: 10/31/2010

Maturity Date: None

Rating: Ba1 / BB

It is eligible for the 15% tax rate.

Last Price (as of 5/10/2017): $27.15

Everything is in plain sight - we have a preferred which has remained outstanding a long while since it has become callable. This is perfectly fine with us, but notice the last price at which it has been trading and think again. If I was a holder, I would immediately lock my capital gains and look for similar yield elsewhere. And if I was a buyer... well, sanity prevents me from buying into call exposure of over $2.

Of course, the fact that the Call Date has passed should also provide us with a cushion on the downside if the whole sector goes south, but I do not view this as a strong argument for holding. Descending into madness by adding the product to any portfolio, given the extraordinarily bad Yield To Call.

To illustrate, let us take a look at a monthly chart of GS-B which should emphasize the mania's levels:

Source: Tradingview.com - GS-B Monthly Chart.

'Mania' is the exact word. No explanations needed.

In fact, this is a great opportunity to establish a position on the short side of things. I highly doubt that this can go on for much longer and any sign of weakness might indicate that it is time to pounce. But make sure that you are aware of your technical costs first, as they are a recurring theme lately.

To recap:

Thanks to the rally in the preferred sector, GS-B has reached levels where your walk to the exit is literally on a red carpet.

Fundamentals, combined with simple risk/reward parameters forbid us from being buyers here.

Speculation by establishing a Short position is a reasonable course of action.

That being said, we should be looking for a long-term substitute in our portfolios.

The Candidate

Our search's main assumption is that we seek a substitute issued by the same company - Goldman Sachs . By applying this criteria it was relatively easy to spot GS-N - Goldman Sachs Group, 6.30% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series N - which has the following characteristics:

Nominal Yield: 6.30%

Current Yield: 5.85%

YTC: 4.27%

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Price: $25.00

Call Date: 5/10/2021

Maturity Date: None

Rating: Ba1 / BB

It is eligible for the 15% tax rate.

Last Price (as of 5/10/2017): $26.96

Seems like we are in heaven when compared to the previous preferred stock we would at, especially from a potential buyer's perspective. No call exposure for quite a while and better nominal, plus current, yield. Inserting Yield To Call into the equation suddenly became a reasonable thing to do.

Perhaps the only obvious downside is the price at which this preferred stock is trading, because we would like to buy it cheaper but who knows when an opportunity will present itself? What we know is that the stock's IPO was on 2/16/2016 which was not too long ago either and 'the perfect entry' can be subjective if we ignore bottom-picking.

Source: Tradingview.com - GS-N Daily Chart.

Looking at the chart, we can see that the $27 mark was broken relatively fast and acted as a bottom of the stock's range for a while, until the 10-year Treasuries knocked on the door. There is a plethora of factors which have and will have an impact on the price at which GS-N will trade, but trying to forecast it is likely to be a fruitless effort and the difference in YTC would be marginal for long-term holders.

However, there is one last factor to take into consideration before we proceed and I feel obliged to highlight it, despite admittedly not having a complete understanding of how it might have an actual impact:

This security is possibly subject to an early call as a result of the occurrence of a regulatory capital treatment event (see the prospectus for further information) which no longer allows the company to include the funds originating from this security as Tier 1 capital on their balance sheet.

Source: Quantumonline.com - GS-N Summary

For convenience, here is a link to the instrument's prospectus, although events as the one mentioned above do not really happen overnight and should not frighten us.

The Trade

Obviously the main point of the article is to highlight the great exit point GS-B is providing to any investor lucky enough to possess it. But anyone who is actively involved in the market could go one step further and establish a short position, while covering his back with GS-N on the long side.

Fundamentally speaking, there is no reason why anyone would prefer to have GS-B in his portfolio instead of the new kid on the block.

Source: The author's database.

Another point of view can be offered by looking at the two preferred stocks' - GS-B and GS-N - relative performance over the last 500 trading days:

Source: Author's software

Any divergence should be in favor of the latter, and what we are seeing here is quite the opposite which is an inefficiency by all means.

Conclusion

This is just another of many cases of mania I have witnessed over the last few months and I hope that you will find it useful in some way.

GS-B holders should utilize this inefficiency by parting ways with this stock, as the current levels are completely detached from any logic. On the other hand, anyone with the technical capability should be able to find value on the short side in this product.

Fortunately both sides can use GS-N either as a substitute in their portfolio, or as a hedge in case the aforementioned stock continues drifting away from reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.