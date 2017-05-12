Dollar Flat Despite Upbeat Economic Data

The dollar traded above breakeven against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, as President Trump's decision to sack FBI chief James Covey continued to weigh on sentiment while upbeat economic data capped losses.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a trade-weighted basket of six major currencies, rose by 0.02% to 99.52 by 12:56 EDT.

Upbeat producer inflation and initial jobless claims data offset investors' concerns that Trump's decision to abruptly sack FBI chief James Comey could cause a delay to the Trump administration's economic agenda, which includes tax reform and deregulation.

The U.S. Labor Department said its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, rose 0.5% in April, above expectations for a 0.2% increase.

In a separate report, the Labor Department reported that initial jobless claims decreased by 2,000 to 236,000 in the week ended May 6, below economists' estimates.

The number of Americans who filed for unemployment insurance dropped to a more than 28-year low, which fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in June amid a tightening labor market.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren suggested on Tuesday that faster interest rate hikes would be needed should unemployment continue to drop below the level of "natural employment" and cause the economy to overheat.

According to investing.com's Fed rate monitor tool, nearly 80% of traders expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates in June, compared to 63% in the previous week.

EUR/USD traded flat at $1.0865, while EUR/GBP gained 0.49% to 0.8441.

GBP/USD slipped to $1.2873, down 0.53%, after the Bank of England left interests rates unchanged and signalled that interest rates are unlikely to raise within the next two years.

USD/JPY traded at 113.83, down 0.40%, while USD/CAD rose by 0.36% to $1.3705.

