Prospect Capital: As Share Price Drops, Here Are Your Options

Shares have fallen from more than $9 to ~$8 in two days.

Prospect Capital Corporation's (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares are crashing. After losing more than 5 percent on Wednesday after releasing weaker-than-expected 3rd quarter earnings that missed analysts' earnings expectations by a wide margin, Prospect Capital's shares continued to drop on Thursday, losing another ~4 percent. What should investors do now?

A year ago, Prospect Capital was a bargain, and I aggressively pushed income investors to gobble up a couple of shares when they sold for a nearly ~50 percent discount to Net Asset Value. I then started to recommend selling Prospect Capital into the strength in the 1st quarter, largely because the BDC's Net Asset Value discount had disappeared, and because bullish sentiment in the high-yield sector was overheating.

Prospect Capital was clearly overbought in the last several months, and I am glad I sold out of Prospect Capital at a slight profit (and a lot of dividend income in the last two years).

Source: StockCharts.com

While I haven't been a big fan of Prospect Capital at prices close to Net Asset Value, I think the recent sell-off has gone a little bit too far, even when considering that the BDC's Net Investment Income has declined for the last three quarters.

Prospect Capital's Net Asset Value was $9.43/share at the end of the March quarter, reflecting a decline of $0.18/share over the March quarter 2016. Prospect Capital's shares sell for a ~14 percent discount to NAV after the sell-off.

Source: Prospect Capital

What Are Your Options Today?

I have closed my position in Prospect Capital in January 2017 in the high $8s, and have stayed on the sidelines every since because Prospect Capital, given its results, was just getting too expensive on a run-rate Net Investment Income and Net Asset Value basis

However, I think the valuation slide in the last two days has created an interesting buying opportunity. So, I think these are the two only sensible options for shareholders/investors:

If you already own Prospect Capital, I think the best course of action is to hold on to the business development company as an income vehicle for now, and do nothing. You simply missed the sell-off.

On the other hand, if you somehow had the good sense of selling Prospect Capital into the strength, the sell-off is an opportunity to profit from deeply oversold sentiment and consider re-entering into a long position. As far as I am concerned, Prospect Capital should sell for about ~$8.50, which is my fair value estimate, reflecting the company's higher-than-average risk profile.

Read also: "Prospect Capital: Pride Comes Before Fall"

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital has been beaten up over the last two days, and I think the reward-to-risk ratio has improved. A year ago, Prospect Capital, being an average BDC, sold for a very fair (i.e. very low) price. In the 1st quarter 2017, Prospect Capital (still being an average BDC in terms of results) sold for a steep price. Today, Prospect Capital is way oversold, opening up a buying window for enterprising dividend investors.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.