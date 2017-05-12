OPEC Has 3 Options And None Of Them Look Good

The OPEC cuts failed to have an impact on prices due to the increase is US shale production and OPEC countries selling from their inventories.

It has now been almost 6 months since OPEC first decided to cut their output by 1.2 mmbd. Even non-OPEC countries like Russia joined them, collectively cutting almost 1.8 mmbd. However, what was even more surprising to the market was that OPEC complied with their cuts as they understood the seriousness of the current oil glut. History has shown us OPEC countries are very likely to cheat as there is no penalty for breaking their promised output cuts.

Despite OPEC's initiative, prices have reverted to similar levels before their decision to cut. OPEC now meets again on the 25th of May to decide whether to stop, extend or even deepen the cuts from the current 1.2 mmbd. Recent headlines have shown that Saudi Arabia is looking to extend the cuts for another 9 months to bring global inventories down back to the 5-year average. However, looking at the last 6 months the OPEC cuts extension will give another lifeline to US shale oil producer. The best thing for OPEC would be to not renew the cuts, let the market take a hit in the short term and let the global oil demand growth eventually reduce the surplus inventories. As either way, they will lose control of the oil pricing mechanism.

Prices in the last 6 months

(Source: Nymex)

After an initial jump in December, prices peaked at $54. However, that optimism soon started to fade away when US production continued to rise and global inventories were not falling as fast. For 3 months, the prices traded in a very narrow range as it looked like OPEC cuts had given prices a floor. However, this was proven wrong with the latest sell off rendering OPEC's initiative useless.

OPEC production

OPEC surprised the market by committing to the promised cuts. Not every country committed to their cuts, but Saudi Arabia over delivered helping the group reach the 1.2 mmbd target. However, before the cuts were agreed all OPEC countries increased their output in November. Production spiked to 34.4 mmbd (1.2 mmbd above their 33.2 mmbd base which was set for their cuts). This meant that their first month of cuts was simply offsetting the November production spike. Out of the 6 months cut, 1 month was ineffective as it simply offset the November production spike.

Russian Production

Russia was the largest contributor to the non-OPEC cuts providing 50% of the non-OPEC's 0.6 mmbd cuts. Russia was unable to immediately cut their share of production. However, the latest data (Mar-17) shows that they still have not cut their production by 0.3 mmbd. We are nearing the end of the 6-month agreement and Russia would have just delivered 1-2 months of promised cuts. This will not go down well with OPEC as they wanted a coordinated action.

US production

Source: EIA

US production is the biggest reason why these OPEC cuts did not work. US production rebounded from 8.5 MMBD in October to a staggering 9.3 MMBD in April. Even the most optimistic forecasts could not predict a 0.8 mmbd increase in 6 months. The latest short term energy outlook from EIA expects US production to reach 10 mmbd in 2018. Out of the OPEC's 1.2 MMBD, US shale production increases offset almost two third's of OPEC cuts.

Curve Structure

One of the OPEC's small wins in the last 6 months was to reduce the contango in the price curve. As the deferred prices fell faster than the spot prices and the curve flattened, US shale producers will be unable to hedge production at a higher price. However, for OPEC to cause maximum pain to US shale producers, they need backwardation when deferred prices are lower than spot prices. However, with near high US record inventories, backwardation in WTI curve seems a distant reality.

What's different this time?

One of the reasons why OPEC committed to their 1.2 mmbd cuts was because Libyan and Nigerian production did not increase dramatically. Even though both these countries are exempt from production, any increases in their production will make OPEC's job much harder for the next 6-9 months. Libyan production is now near 0.8MMBD which is at the highest level since December 2014. They have another 0.2MMBD of production sitting idle due to a financial disagreement with BASF's (BASF) subsidiary Wintershall. (Source). This, in theory, should be an easier problem to resolve than their civil unrest. On the other hand, Nigerian production is expected a boost of 0.2-0.3MMBD as a Forcados cargo was shipped this week for the first time since February when it became offline (Source). It's almost impossible to predict future Libyan and Nigerian production, however at the current rate Libyan and Nigerian production can increase by a collective 0.5MMBD.

Conclusion

OPEC has no simple fix for the current oil glut. The best thing for them would be to stop the current cuts and let prices fall. This would taper the shale production growth and the inventory surplus will eventually be met by the global oil demand growth. However, given the dire situation of many OPEC countries' finances this will be a very hard medicine to swallow.

