RLJ Entertainment's (RLJE) CEO Miguel Penella on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Miguel Penella

Thank you Dawn and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us. I will give you an overview of our progress and an update on our 2017 strategy, then Nazir will take you through the quarterly results after which we will take your questions. For those of you who are new to the call, RLJ Entertainment operates in three segments, digital channels, intellectual property, and wholesale. Our digital channels Acorn TV and Urban movie channel are our two premium branded digital channels serving distinct audiences. Acorn TV provides high quality curated British and other English speaking international dramas and mystery content. Our second premier digital channel UMC provides quality feature films, documentaries, comedies and other exclusive content for urban audiences. Our intellectual property segment which includes a 64% equity stake in Agatha Christie, Ltd consists of intellectual property that we control and co-produce primarily in the category of British dramas. Our wholesale segment consists of digital and physical rights which we distribute in North America, the UK and Australia. Together these represent a strong asset and operating base. In 2016 we successfully achieved our vision of becoming a digital channel company. On this strong foundation 2017 is our year to propel our strategy forward by further establishing Acorn TV and UMC as unique compelling brands that capture dedicated audiences. By strengthening our content offerings and providing superior subscriber service and by leveraging our IP and host of distribution businesses to support our growth, our first quarter performance reflects strong execution in our new more profitable in cash generating business model is clearly emerging.

Our digital channel's subscriber base grew 90% from first quarter last year to over 420,000 combined subscribers for Acorn TV and UMC. We more than doubled the segments revenue to 6 million year over year, and increased our contribution income for digital channels to over 150% to 2.5 million. Compared to Q1 of 2016 we extended our gross margin by 550 basis points to 34.3, cut last year's Q1 operating loss in half and achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA. Consumers are responding to our expanded lineup of carefully curated high quality programming, exclusive content and a superior customer experience. We're driving a 2017 growth strategy in three key areas. Programming content, marketing and distribution, we made progress in each of these areas in the first quarter. Let's start with programming, at Acorn TV we premiered an Acorn regional movie from Agatha Christie, The Witness for the Prosecution.

In January, it was our single most streamed episode. At UMC our first quarter premieres included the romantic comedy, No Regrets and two documentaries, Hatching Shakespeare and Breaking a Monster. We also launched UMC exclusives to test it The Tested and Act of Faith. We respect the marketing which is what at Acorn TV's programming with increased social and retention marketing and I'm also pleased to report there are key Acorn TV metrics that are all time highs for average streams per user, engagement and our net promoter score.

Our Q1 UMC Black History Month and Women's history month campaigns were very successful. With respect to distribution in Q1 we expanded Acorn TV's digital distribution by launching on Comcast and the Android app. At UMC we expanded our platform footprint and launched iOS and Apple TV platforms.

This has been a terrific start for 2017 that establishes our baseline for the rest of the year. Looking into the rest of the year we are executing our programming strategy by sourcing and developing compelling programming carefully selected for our digital channel audiences. For Acorn TV new key titles include Decline and Fall, Love, Lies and Records, Striking Out and Good Karma Hospital. Additionally we have a slate of new episodes for our most popular series including Midsomer Murders Season 19, Doc Martin Season 9, George Gently Season 8, A Place to Call Home Season 5, Brokenwood Mysteries Season 5 and 19-2 Season Four. For UMC new key titles include [indiscernible] and Minimum Wage. We target all millennial audience.

For our mature audience, key titles include Ladies Book Club, The Rich and The Ruthless and The Man Who Mends Women to name a few. We have also increased our investment in marketing to heighten the awareness of our channels to drive engagement and distribution. For example having won our first Emmy in nomination in 2016 were submitting five titles to 2017 Emmy's and supporting this through marketing and promotion around of the voting period.

We're also working to increase the distribution footprint for Acorn TV and UMC. Domestically we will expand the access to our digital channels by increasing the number of platforms and internally where it's targeting our fourth quarter interaction of our service overseas. In our IP intellectual property segment under license from Agatha Christie Ltd Fox Studios will premiere later this year a new feature film, Murder on the Orient Express which has an exceptional cast including Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz, Murder on the Orient Express will be released during that Thanksgiving season.

Finally let me take a moment to talk about our partnership with AMC Networks. AMC has been instrumental in helping us improve our balance sheet and reduce our cost of capital enabling us to expand the quantity and reach of our programming investments. We are now identifying ways to leverage our respective strengths and finding opportunities to collaborate in important ways. These include partnering on improving our digital channel infrastructure, jointly exploring the acquisition of wholesale distribution programming, and co-acquiring and co-developing content for Acorn TV and UMC. We expect to have news on our progress later this year. In summary, our RLJ Entertainment enjoys a tremendous opportunity for growth. We have positioned Acorn TV and UMC to become must have [ph] destinations. We're investing in their growth by expanding content, distribution and marketing. We're more than halfway to achieving our 1 million subscribers goal, this OTT expressions supported by our wholesale capability, our stake in Agatha Christie Ltd, our AMC partnership and the surge of consumers migrating to OTT puts us on a trajectory to transform our RLJ Entertainment into a powerhouse in media and entertainment.

With that I will now turn it over to Nazir to discuss our financial results. Nazir?

Nazir Rostom

Thanks, Miguel. 2017 has started off strong with higher digital channel revenue growth driving higher gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. With our partner AMC we lowered our debt service by refinancing our subordinate debt with lower rate which freed up cash to further invest in RLJ Entertainment. Starting with our income statement, our digital channel revenue represented 43% of our total 2017 first quarter revenue compared to 17% for the first quarter of 2016. Digital channel revenue increased by over 100% year over year to 6 million in Q1 of 2017 from 3 million in Q1 of 2016. This increase was driven by strong subscription growth at Acorn TV and UMC combined exceeded 520,000 subscribers compared to 277,000 subscribers in the first quarter of last year Additionally our digital channel our gross margin expanded over the same period as we generated higher revenue on a fixed cost platform.

As expected our wholesale segment declined in Q1 2017, we released 12 titles this quarter compared to 22 titles in Q1 2016. We expect quarter revenue to normalize during the year as we are releasing a strong slate of titles starting at the end of Q2. We continue to realize meaningful gross margin expansion as our high margin digital channel revenues grow. Our total gross margin expanded to 34% from 29% over Q1 of 2016. This represents a 560 basis point increase. Equity earnings from our Agatha Christie subsidiary increased 10% year over year to 550 million. Our TV distribution and book publishing continued to grow. Our net loss for the quarter improved year-over-year by 7 million to 6 million primarily driven by reduced interest expense, reduce non-cash warrant expense and greater efficiencies in operations. Our adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 also improved to a positive 100,000 from a loss of 433,000 in the first quarter of 2016, higher gross margin and improved operating leverage grew adjusted EBITDA to positive. This is a significant milestone for us as we're able to generate positive EBITDA during our seasonally slowest quarter of the year.

We believe that accomplishment sets us up very well for the rest of 2017. Moving to our balance sheet our cash balance is lower from 7.8 million at year end to 4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017. We paid down our subordinate note by 600,000 invested in content and focused on catching up on [indiscernible]. We increased our investment in content to expand our program library to support digital channel growth and purchased strong wholesale titles to release later in the year. Our receivables are lower due to wholesale seasonality in title releases. As a result our total assets declined from 137 million to 126 million.

In addition our stock warrant liability went up due to an increase in the stock price. Our stock price increased from a $1.68 at year-end 2016 to $2.48 at the end of March. In January we amended our credit facility with AMC Networks to expand the tranche A term loan from 5 million to 13 million. We used the proceeds to repay our 8.6 million in subordinated debt. We also extended the maturity date to June 30, 2019 and reduced our debt service cost by 500 basis points. This refinancing shows enhanced our capital structure and our cash flow by reducing our interest burden.

In summary, the rapid growth in our digital channels transforming our business model and our increased balance sheet flexibility we're well positioned to execute our operating plan and drive our financial momentum in 2017. With our expanding geographic and digital footprint and our increased content investment we are driving toward our 1 million subscriber's goal. This includes our prepared remarks and I will turn it back to the operator who will open the call to your questions. Operator?

I've a couple of questions if I might, if we look at the wholesale segment could you talk a little bit about the seasonality and the release schedule and how it affected revenue and what you consider normalized revenue performance looking out over the rest of this year?

Miguel Penella

Yes. Well as with our digital channel business we are looking at a very constant recurrent activity which subscriber is paying the subscription on a monthly basis. With our wholesale distribution business we are seeing -- well we have a business that is greatly driven by new releases in that approximately half of that business is driven from backlist titles meaning titles that we have released in the past and continue to sell well either through broadcast licenses, digital or physical DVD, BluRay sales but the other half is driven really by new releases. And with regards to new releases we have really three categories we have Acorn British and international titles, we have Urban titles and we have feature films, independent action thriller feature films and it's the last category the feature films category that tends to impact us the most in terms of seasonality because these are films which on average one of them might generate anywhere from $2 million to $5 million individually within the first 12 months after release and in fact typically in the first two quarters after release. Of those we tend to have six maybe seven of those a year. As it happened this year in Q1 we didn't have any of them but in Q2 and/or later we have really several of them which we actually feel very good about. We have one called Once Upon a Time in Venice with Bruce Willis which is going to be releasing in June. We have another one called Bushwick which premiered at Sundance Film Festival but it's going to have the commercial release in Q3. Another one called Pilgrimage, another one called The Osiris Child. So basically our release schedule this year as it happens given our acquisition activity and really the windows that we could create for those films with our media outlets it just landed towards the second half of the year. Compared to last year that was not the case we had a couple of titles releases in the first quarter so even though our wholesale business is clearly down on a quarter to quarter from last year as we look at the rest of the year we stack overall that business the wholesale business to be flat generally speaking to last year given the release schedule that we have throughout the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So then if you look at the digital and the wholesale combine is there a specific quarter when you start to see positive revenue growth year over year?

Miguel Penella

Yes. So yes in total for the year we do expect to see revenue growth and we expect that to -- we expect to stabilize our revenue if not start to grow it in Q2. So yes clearly in Q1 we were down because of wholesale. We expect wholesale to be year-on-year to grow and ultimately be generally flat for the year but to be greater than you know to be higher than last year for the later quarters and our digital business continues to grow so yes for -- I would starting in Q2 we should start to see that.

Unidentified Analyst

And if you look at the digital subs, I think you've done a great job growing that. You already think that number can go to and what are the economics look like for you when you get to say a 1 million subs or 2 million subs?

Miguel Penella

Yes. So we have said our goal of reaching a 1 million subscribers in the next 12, 18, 24 months. I think we set that goal about four months ago. Basically saying that we will you -- our goal was to reach a 1 million subscribers before the end of 2018. We very much believe that that’s a doable number. Today even Acorn TV and UMC have been growing very well. We still have -- what I would call a limited distribution footprint in that while we have asked for iOs and Apple TV, and Roku and Android and Amazon, several of those apps are very new. I mean literally we haven't been launched in the last six to nine months. Also we're still now we're now working we're still working on apps for TiVo and we're also talking to other platforms like Sling TV and traditional linear broadcast platforms that are looking to add OTT channels to the set top boxes.

So in the U.S. we still think that there's a lot of things that we can do to extend the reach of Acorn TV and UMC. Also internationally we think that in particular for Acorn TV international expansion is a really big opportunity we look at the marketing outside of the U.S., outside of North America which is where Acorn TV is at right now and we think that market is at least as big as it is in the U.S. So we think that again 1 million subscriber goal is a very reachable goal within a timeframe that we have set it for ourselves and even beyond that given our increasing, our growing investments in original programs and exclusive programs both for Acorn TV and UMC given the total size of these audiences which in North America combine add up to about 30 million households. Alacarte OTT channels. We really believe that we can achieve even a much higher goal beyond the 1 million subscribers by the end of next year. In terms of what our financials look like at that level, what I will say is that a lot of competition we're increasing in investments and so forth but I think you can look at our 10Q, you can look at our 10K and see clearly that the profitability of our digital channel segment is very high especially compared to our traditional legacy business of wholesale and IP licensing and our expectation is that as the business grows a lot of the expenses related to our digital channel are fixed and therefore we expect revenue growth in the mid to long term to actually outpace -- to be the same if not less than the growth in profitability meaning many of the expenses are fixed, it doesn't matter in many cases whether we have a 1 million subscribers or 100,000 subscribers, the IT cost of the platforms have the same, many of the program content costs are flat are the same irrespective of the number of subscribers.

So I think that out of 1 million subscribers we expect to have roughly gross revenue of about 60 million, at 2 million subscribers gross revenue will be a 120 million, net revenue will be roughly about 75% to 80% of that and then again the margins that we have been reporting for that segment overall we expect them to continue to be there.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just one final question just looking at AMC for a minute, on the first quarter call they were talking a lot about their partnerships and they didn’t really sound and acted like a studio. I was wondering if you could just maybe spend a few minutes talking about how you're working with them and how you guys get their attention and where that relationships going to go to and maybe what the end game is?

Miguel Penella

Sure. Well clearly AMC Networks is a multibillion dollar media company and they are actively involved in many different areas of the media world starting with several very successful linear broadcast channels like BBC America, AMC, Sundance and so on.

Also they are clearly making significant investments in content development and they are very focused in growing their studio business. I think that makes perfect sense for them given where they're at. I also know that they are very interested in the convergence of television and the Internet that they are very aware that audiences in the U.S. are increasingly looking at OTT platforms for their viewership interests and activities and moving in oftentimes cancelling their cable satellite subscriptions cutting the cord as they say and really adding more Alacarte digital channels to their entertainment options.

And I think that’s where we come into play. With Acorn TV and UMC and the investment strategic partnership that we have with them they have an interest in two channels which are two of the leading channels in this world. So to me in the mid to long term everything that I've heard from them consistently indicates that they're very interested, committed and actually tied to the growth and success of Acorn TV and UMC.

To that regard what I can say is that they have been great partners to-date. They have not only changed significantly our financial profile, balance sheet profile but also we are actively talking to them at multiple levels about ways to collaborate. We're talking to them about ways to save money in back end operational expenses such as IT development, we're talking to them about jointly acquiring content for distribution which is going to help us increase their pipeline for our wholesale business but very importantly we're talking to them about co-acquiring, core developing content for Acorn TV and UMC and also about sharing programming between WE tv and UMC and also potentially between Sundance, BBC America and Acorn. To that point we have for example one title Braxton Family Values which has for a long time premiered on AMC which is going to appear on I mean it has premiered WE tv which is going to be available on UMC later this month and I think that’s -- I really expect that to be the first of many program sharing development opportunities that we pursue, that we work together on and I think we will have some news on that in the coming months certainly before the end of the year.

The last thing I want to say is that again the partnership has been a great partnership. Our goal is to make that partnership really a good one that I think has the potential to be for us but also for them. I think it's been great.

