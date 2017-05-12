iStar - A Shining Star Revealing Itself

iStar’s execution and creativity in creating and unlocking value have been exemplary, and while many analysts stopped paying attention a while ago, the process of unlocking value is finally gaining momentum.

Two recent events provided a cash windfall, a new growth vehicle, evidence of the embedded value within their portfolio, and per CEO Sugarman “a critical turning point for the Company".

We demonstrate that accounting for this embedded value would result in a mid-point value for the stock of $21.65, representing a 75% premium above its current price of $12.30.

The current stock price does not reflect the existing embedded value in their $1 billion residential land portfolio or the $1.4 billion of legacy net-lease-assets.

iStar is misunderstood as being primarily a mortgage lender, however, only one-third of their assets are loans and the other two-thirds are real estate assets with significant embedded value.

Overview

We first wrote about iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) back in 2012 and have been following the company’s progress over the years, while many of the analysts that used to follow them have dropped off of the radar. The investment thesis here is quite simple; the company has assets on their books which are worth significantly more than the market is attributing to them. The company has reached a turning point where this value is finally starting to get unlocked or reveal its true value. We will re-state their balance sheet to show where the value lies and detail our analysis for those that want to delve deeper.

But first, two noteworthy recent developments in the past few weeks are worth highlighting:

1. Favorable court ruling

After a lengthy eight-year court battle with Lennar over a piece of land that Lennar was supposed to purchase from them in 2008, iStar finally received an appellate court final ruling in their favor which results in a sale of the property plus accrued interest at 12% and legal fees. The property is listed on their books at $102 million and iStar has now received about $231 million in proceeds. This was a non-income producing land asset, so the proceeds will result in at least 25 cents per share in incremental earnings.

2. New publicly traded spin-out

iStar has formed a new to-be-listed vehicle called Safety, Income and Growth (“SFTY”) for which registration documents have been filed and various financial transactions already completed. This vehicle will separately capitalize their ground net lease assets into a new growth vehicle. iStar will transfer these assets to the new venture and receive $277 million in proceeds for 12 properties and record a gain of $150 million. iStar retains a 51% interest in the new vehicle and will receive ongoing asset management fees. iStar effectively monetizes these assets and receives a large amount of cash, but more importantly, this transaction demonstrates the huge embedded value in their legacy real estate portfolio assets.

Geoff Jervis from the Q1 2017 earnings call said:

In total, these recent events provided us with over $500 million of cash proceeds and will generate approximately $240 million of gains the second quarter. This gain translates directly to increases in our shareholder's equity, as we will use our NOLs to shield the gain from taxation and/or dividend distribution requirements."

Between these two transactions and iStar’s existing liquidity, they now have about $1 billion of cash to pursue new opportunities. In addition, they have revised their adjusted earnings guidance for 2017 to reflect these two events by raising it from $1.50 per share to $3.00-$3.50 per share.

You would think with such good news, including the CEO’s statement that they have reached “a critical turning point for the company” would have given the share price a boost, but it hardly moved the needle; there were only two analysts on the earnings call and they only asked mostly about the lending business. The good news is that this represents a good opportunity for new investors.

Background

The company operates in four reportable divisions; real estate finance, net lease, operating properties, and land and development (strategic investments is not a reportable segment, but does show up separately on the balance sheet). The breakdown of assets in each segment, as at year-end 2016, based on gross carrying value is shown below.

Source: Company 10K, 2016

A brief description of each segment from the 10K:

Our real estate finance business targets sophisticated and innovative owner/operators of real estate and real estate related projects by providing one-stop capabilities that encompass financing alternatives ranging from full envelope senior loans to mezzanine and preferred equity capital position. Our net lease business seeks to create stable cash flows through long-term net leases primarily to single tenants on our properties. We target mission critical facilities leased on a long-term basis to tenants, offering structured solutions that combine our capabilities in underwriting, lease structuring, asset management and build-to-suit construction. We invest in new net lease investments primarily through our Net Lease Venture, in which we hold a 51.9% interest. Our commercial operating properties represent a diverse pool of assets across a broad range of geographies and collateral types including office, retail and hotel properties. We generally seek to reposition our transitional properties with the objective of maximizing their values through the infusion of capital and/or intensive asset management efforts resulting in value realization upon sale. Our land and development portfolio, including equity method investments, totaled $1.0 billion, with eight projects in production, nine in development and 14 in the pre-development phase. These projects are collectively entitled for approximately 15,000 lots and units.

The detailed breakdown of gross carrying value by property type is shown in the table below.

Source: Company 10-K, 2016

The existing embedded upside

The key thesis here is that there is significant existing embedded upside in the real estate assets versus what they are carried on the books at.

We start by showing you our final valuation worksheet, showing the low-to-high market value estimate of each line item on the balance sheet, versus its gross and net carrying value. This flows through to the equity as reflected in the estimated low-to-high value range for the stock. We follow that up in more detail with an analysis and explanation of each segment and how we come up with the market values. There are five key line items in the balance sheet that we evaluate, one for each operating segment.

The worksheet below shows our current estimated value for the equity of between $16.57 and $26.73 per share, with a mid-point of $21.65, a significant gain above the current price of $12.30. This value is already in place and management is making a concerted effort to show the market that it exists.

Source: Author, Company 10-Q, 3/31/2017

What follows is a segment by segment analysis to support our valuation estimates.

Determining the market value of each asset type

To properly understand the value of this company, we need to be able to ascertain the value of the assets in each segment. iStar reports segment income separately for each one, and we utilize the full-year data for the calendar-year 2016 to come up with the values. Note that the Q1 for 2017 is available, but since the operating performance is not much changed, we use the 2016 10K, since it is easier for readers to visualize based on a full year’s earnings, rather than having to annualize the quarterly numbers. There are five operating segments and many different individual assets to evaluate, and which have historically have been difficult to identify, which is why most analysts simply walked away from iStar, but we will give you enough data to support our valuation estimate, without burdening you with too much detail. The embedded gains are sufficiently large that you won’t need to understand every asset to get comfortable with the value.

This schedule shows the profit and loss by segment for 2016, and thereafter I cover each segment separately to explain its value.

Source: Company 10-K, 2016

Real estate finance

The type of loans that iStar makes are generally shorter-term bridge loans with a 2 to 3 year maturity. The business operates on about a 4% net profit margin – their average yield on loans is 8.9% and the loan-to-value ratio is conservative at less than 65%. Over the past few years, they have been borrowing on an unsecured basis at rates ranging from 4%-6%. There are some legacy pre-2007 loans that are non-performing and have been reserved for, but there are no non-performing loans within those that were made post-2008 (iStar 3.0 in the exhibit below).

Source: Company Q1 2017 earnings release.

There are two ways to think about the value of this segment. On a liquidation basis, these loans will convert to cash over the next 2 to 3 years at book value, so book value is basically the floor. On a going concern basis, this business generates a 3%-4% return on assets, which is relatively good for a lender, and on this basis, it would be worth some premium above book value. Nevertheless, given that the real estate finance segment is not where the hidden value lies for iStar, we simply use the net and gross book value of the loans outstanding for the low and high range value estimate as a conservative floor value. Any going concern value would be a bonus, and we would argue that given their experience and intellectual capital, that this does have a meaningful value.

Operating properties

These are generally multi-tenant as opposed to single tenant net lease properties that the company plans to either hold or sell. The company divides these into stabilized (occupancy greater than 85%) and transition (still in lease-up stage with vacancies). At the end of the first quarter, the Company had $339 million of stabilized assets (64%) and $192 million (36%) of transitional assets.

The bulk of the transition assets ($98 million) are represented by one mixed use retail/office project in Glendale, Arizona – the retail is well leased up, but the second story office space has a lot of vacancies, and they are considering options to reposition it for higher and better use.

This segment also previously included about 15 residential condo projects which the company had acquired through foreclosure and which they successfully completed, repositioned and sold for a healthy gain. They are now down to the last 41 units so that process is essentially complete. The line item for other income under Operating Properties represents these condo sales.

For the stabilized properties, we estimate that the gross book value is a reasonably conservative estimate of the market value here, given that the stabilized properties produce about an 8% yield at an 88% occupancy level, and for the transition properties we might apply a 10% discount to gross book value given that it will still take a few more years to achieve lease-up and stabilization. This gives a present value range of $500 million to $600 million. Again, this segment is not where most of the unrealized value lies, so we don’t need to overanalyze. We just make a conservative estimate.

Strategic investments

These represent various joint venture deals and smaller investments that iStar has entered into. One of them, Marina Palms, is a waterfront condo development in Florida which has been mostly pre-sold and we expect a nice profit here. The other is their joint net-lease venture with a sovereign wealth fund. At just under $200 million, it is a small portion of their assets. We use $250 million as the low range estimate and $300 million as the high range estimate, to allow for the expected profits which appear to already be in place for Marina Palms – estimated at $82 million based on the contribution from units sold in 2016.

The next two items, net lease assets, and land and development are where the real meat lies, so we will devote more attention to those.

Net Lease Portfolio

To determine the value of the net lease portfolio, we calculate the Net Operating Income (NOI) for the segment and apply an estimated cap rate to NOI to determine the value. NOI is similar to EBITDA, except that it should allow for some reasonable replacement reserve (which is what depreciation is) to reflect the true income. With long-term net lease properties (average lease term is 14 years), typically the tenant is responsible for all the maintenance, so the replacement reserve should be very small. We allow for a 1% replacement reserve to cover future repairs and replacements to the improvements.

Many, if not most, of these properties, have been owned by iStar for around 15 years. Their largest net lease portfolio is a master lease to AMF bowling for a few hundred facilities, which was originated in 2004. We all know how real estate values have appreciated over the past fifteen years, so we should not be surprised that many of these have significant embedded value. Jay Sugarman, on various earnings calls, frequently refers to the accumulated depreciation as being representative of the embedded upside, but it is likely a bit more than that.

For reference, the recently announced SFTY vehicle transfers property with a book value of $156 million to the venture at a value of $340 million, reflecting an embedded value or gain of $184 million, which is 117% above carrying book value (iStar is retaining a 51% interest in the new vehicle so the reported gains are different from this calculation). Given that most of these assets are legacy assets that have been on their books for a long time, we expect that the rest of the portfolio would generate similar gains if sold today.

To determine the value, in the worksheet below we capitalize the NOI at an estimated cap rate that we believe the properties would realize in today’s environment. Based upon our analysis detailed below, using a 7.0% to 8% cap rate range on an NOI of $120 million equates to a value of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion. The net book value is $1.0 billion, so there is a built-in embedded mid-point value, today – not in the future, of $500 million, 50% above carrying book value. This is only slightly higher than the accumulated depreciation of $370 million, which CEO Sugarman sometimes refers to as the potential upside. Of this embedded unrealized profit, they will realize $150 million when the new SFTY vehicle lists soon.

Source: Author using data from 2016 10-K

Land and development

These projects consist of 9 master planned communities, 6 waterfront projects, and 15 urban/infill developments. I urge you to check out iStar’s website where they provide a more detailed description of all of their land projects. iStar was never in the land business pre-2008 but acquired all of these assets through foreclosure in the recession. They created a sizeable in-house land team to figure out how best to re-position or re-entitle many of these assets to extract the highest value from them. A few of them were sold or completed and many of them have received significant new capital investments to facilitate getting them to a higher monetization level. A large part of that work has now been done and as at year-end 2016, monetization has been running at 57% above book value.

This next slide shows their progress since 2013. Clearly, they have invested a significant amount of new capital, in excess of $350 million, into transforming these assets.

Source: Q1 2017 Earnings Supplement

Let’s analyze a few examples from the projects that contributed to revenue in 2016 shown below.

Source: Company 10-K 2016

Magnolia Green, a large master-planned community in Richmond Virginia, sold 177 lots in 2016 for $12.79 million, $72,259 per lot. At this per-lot price, the remaining 2,257 lots would provide $163 million in revenue. The net carrying value on their books is $102 million so there is a profit of $61 million (60% above book value) still to come, based on current lot prices. Naples Reserve, a large master-planned community around a man-made lake in Naples Florida, sold 92 lots in 2016 for $12.26 million, $133,260 per lot. At this per-lot price, the remaining 949 lots would provide $126 million in revenue. The net carrying value on their books is $69 million so there is a profit of $57 million (45% above book value) still to come, based on current lot prices. Heath at Tetherow, a smaller master planned community in Bend, Oregon, sold 53 lots in 2016 for $10.37 million, $195,754 per lot. At this per-lot price, the remaining 34 lots would provide $6.65 million in revenue. The net carrying value on their books is $5.4 million so there is a profit of $1.2 million (18% above book value) still to come, based on current lot prices.

The master planned communities have a long and ongoing monetization runway. It is likely that as they become more populated, that the remaining lots will increase in value due to the community effect, which would result in a higher per-lot sales prices.

On the other hand, a project like Asbury Park (not shown in the table above), which comprises 35 acres and one mile of ocean frontage in New Jersey, and will eventually contain 2,446 homes over ten years, has the potential to deliver outsized returns. iStar has put a lot of effort and capital into infrastructure to enhance the whole community, and given the rare oceanfront location could provide multiples of its $100 million carrying value.

Based on these examples, and their profit margin achieved through year end 2016, we feel that a valuation range of 40% to 70% above carrying value is reasonable, which are the estimates reflected in our final valuation worksheet, presented initially. I would not be surprised if iStar create another spin-out vehicle for these larger land assets, similar in structure to SFTY, perhaps in partnership with one or two homebuilders, in order to better monetize these assets.

Valuation Recap

In conclusion, the sum of iStar’s five operating segment re-valuations results in an estimated mid-point value for the stock of $21.65, representing a 75% gain from today’s price of $12.30. Before we close out, there are a few other noteworthy factors for investors to know about.

Share repurchases

The company has been repurchasing shares for the past 18 months and has reduced the outstanding share count by 20%. In addition, the retirement of an outstanding convertible issue reduced the outstanding share count by an additional 15%. They currently have $50 million unused available for additional repurchases. CEO Sugarman has referred to the share repurchases as having created a “coiled spring effect” because the results of their efforts will be spread among a smaller share base.

NOL tax loss

The company has a $900 million tax loss and so is unlikely to pay any taxes for the foreseeable future. This also means that they are unlikely to pay any dividends either until the NOL has been used up. Most REIT investors look for the dividends and this is not one of those stocks, but the value of the tax benefit, which we have not assigned any value to in our worksheet, is significant.

Debt

The company has a manageable debt profile. The company is primarily an unsecured borrower, so most of their assets are unencumbered. They have a staggered debt maturity profile and are at the low end of their target leverage ratio. The most recent issue in March 2017 was done at a 6% coupon reflecting their current cost of capital.

Source: Company 10-Q, March 2017

The preferred shares

iStar’s preferred shares pay an 8% dividend, and they have never missed a payment. With the significant amount of cash they now have on hand, due to the recent transactions, one of the possibilities is that they may redeem some of the preferred shares. Their lending and real estate segments generally yield slightly higher than 8%, however, if insufficient new opportunities are available, they always have the option of putting that capital to work at 8% by redeeming preferred shares.

Management’s effort to become more pro-active

Historically, the company has not provided significantly detailed disclosures or projections to help investors understand the company. This has made it challenging for analysts and investors to get comfortable with the assets, and probably explains the lack of coverage compared to the pre-2008 days. With the hiring of the new COO/CFO, Geoff Jervis, this appears to be changing for the better. From the Q1 earnings transcript:

Let me switch gears for a moment. This morning, we published our first ever earnings supplemental to our website. This represents the continuation of our commitment over the past year to enhance our disclosures. As a result, we moved many of the charts and tables that we have previously included in our earnings release to the supplemental, allowing us to focus the release on the most important, quantitative and qualitative information for the quarter. We look forward to hearing from the market as to how we can improve our disclosures, specifically, with respect to the new supplemental and the revised press release format. On the Outreach front, our Annual Shareholder's meeting will be the morning of May 16, in New York City. In addition, we are planning on attending a number of equity and high-yield conferences next month, as we continue to increase our profile in the market. We are also happy to report that we've added additional research coverage for iStar. For those that may not have seen the initiation report, Steve Delaney and Ben Zucker from JMP Securities launched coverage on us during the first quarter. We welcome JMP and look forward to working with them going forward.”

One suggestion I believe would be useful, is for them to provide a detailed DCF projection for the land portfolio, given that it is the most difficult to assess.

Conclusion

After following iStar for a long time, I believe the time has finally arrived where they will demonstrate the value inherent in their platform and their assets. Our valuation estimate of $21.65 per share does not include the likely value above book value of the real estate finance business, nor does it account for the value inherent in the NOL tax benefits, so that would be a bonus. They are now also sitting on a large amount of cash which I expect they will put to good use creating shareholder value.

This closing slide from their January investor presentation sums up the opportunity nicely:

Source: January 2017 Investor Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.