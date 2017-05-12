Allergan's Q1: A Review

In the palace of truth, we figured Allergan (NYSE:AGN) would beat earnings for the first quarter. Quarterly earnings are ripe for "managing" because often you can dial back expenses or accelerate revenue to make the numbers work, but for good/bad this is how Wall Street judges the short-term results of a company and the value of its currency (i.e., shares).

Our confidence for a beat increased when Morgan Stanley published an analyst report on April 24, one in which the analyst wrote about their meeting with Brent Saunders, CEO of Allergan, that "Saunders believes investors under-appreciate management's focus on execution and the value of Allergan's pipeline." We thought to ourselves, why tout management's ability to execute unless you knew already that you were going to meet and exceed analysts' expectations for the first quarter.

Sure enough, Allergan ended up "beating" analyst estimates. We placed that word in quotes because of the adjusted non-GAAP nature of Allergan's earnings. We've written extensively about that here, so we won't belabor the point.

Instead what we were more focused on was the narrative. Often quarterly earnings, and in particular the first quarter, lays out a story, one ranging from a tale of growth, stagnation, decline, or redemption, and a story where we hope to find a positive plot twist (i.e., a "catalyst" in Wall Street parlance). Most often the story is the age old cliché "once upon a time, there was a company that ventured forth on a path of growth . . . ." For Allergan, Q1 earnings was a chance for management to tell such a story, and they did. Unfortunately, the story range somewhat hollow (so far) when we dove into the numbers.

Now don't panic, we're not saying that the negatives were buried, or that the company is overhyping; what we're saying is that there's a reason the stock is down, and there's very real issues surrounding the business, issues that won't be easily solved. Let's elaborate.

Our View

In Allergan's case, this is a story about a race car; one that's running exceedingly fast with a powerful growth engine (i.e., specialty therapeutics franchise). This engine is simply allowing the company to overpower its competitors. While not exactly veblen goods, medical aesthetics are exhibiting significant pricing power while also increasing demand. Yet, as this car races ahead, what's becoming obvious is it's now traveling on worn out tires, tires that have been carrying it for the past few years (i.e., US General Medicine (legacy-Actavis products)). Unfortunately, there's no pitting in Wall Street because slowing down and resetting means losing sponsors (read: investors), so the management team is forced to change those tires while the car is on the move, all-the-while making sure the car doesn't crash.

Tired Tires

Currently the drag is tolerable, but sure to increase sequentially. Total revenue came in at slightly over $3.572B for the quarter, and the two largest categories (US Specialized Therapeutics and US General Medicine) account for 80% of the total sales. Here's the breakdown (note we're excluding the de minimis "corporate" category):

US Specialized Therapeutics US General Medicine International Total Q1 2017 $1,482.0 $1,345.8 $737.3 $3,572.9 Q1 2016 $1,298.7 $1,453.7 $673.3 $3,399.3 +/(-) 14.1% (7.4%) 9.5% 5.1%

It's apparent when placed in this format what the largest issue is. Imagine running a race where your tires are so bald they've begun leaking air, that would be US General Medicine. If we parse out US General Medicine further, there's no shortage of causes:

US General Medicine Q1 2017 Q1 2016 +/(-) Reasons Central Nervous System $309.1 $321.6 -3.9% Namenda XR genericization Gastrointestinal $387.5 $403.6 -4.0% Asacol HD genericization Women's Health $244.7 $263.7 -7.2% Minastrin loss of exclusivity. Estrace possible competition later this year Anti-Infectives $55.7 $51.5 8.2% Diversified Brands $299.0 $411.0 -27.3% Bystolic / Byvalson decline Other Revenues $49.8 $2.3 Total $1,345.8 $1,453.7

Diving deeper, two drugs, Namenda and Asacol combined generated over $1B in sales last year (i.e., $600M for Namenda and $400M for Asacol). With the loss of exclusivity, Asacol sales has fallen precipitously, and Namenda XR's decay will surely continue; earning $58M and $122M in the first quarter, respectively.

On its Q1 conference call Brent Saunders highlighted the launch of Kybella, Viberzi and Vraylar. If we compare the sales of those products and include Namzaric (which should be replacing Namenda XR) and compare them to the sales of Asacol and Namenda, we can see that the growth in sales of the newer products are failing to offset the decline of the two older product (let alone the rest).

2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 Generic Competition Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Namenda XR® $122.0 $141.1 $146.9 $166.5 $173.1 Asacol®/Delzicol® $69.7 $76.1 $86.4 $130.8 $121.2 Total $191.7 $217.2 $233.3 $297.3 $294.3 Q-to-Q +/(-) $(25.5) $(16.1) $(64.0) $3.0 New Products Namzaric® $23.6 $14.9 $12.8 Belkyra (Kybella®) $16.6 $13.8 $14.7 $12.7 $11.3 Viberzi® $31.5 $38.0 $30.9 $20.4 $4.0 Vraylar® $53.6 $43.2 $32.4 $11.1 $7.6 Total $125.3 $109.9 $90.8 $44.2 $22.9 Q-to-Q +/(-) $15.4 $19.1 $46.6 $21.3 Gap $(10.1) $3.0 $(17.4) $24.3

Not surprising given that we already know that overall US General Medicine declined by 7% in Q1. It does, however, illustrate the challenges Allergan faces.

Now we know it's only the first quarter, and first quarter sales are historically the lowest because of seasonality. Revenue should ramp higher as we progress through the year. Yet, regardless of seasonality, the drag of generic competition in US General Medicine is beginning to slow Allergan down. At close to $5.9B in revenue in 2016, it's critical that Allergan stabilize the decline of US General Medicine. If it fails to do that, then the outperformance of Specialized Therapeutics is wasted. Even with a stellar 14% growth rate in US Specialized Therapeutics, Wall Street will deem the overall results lackluster because the other half of the business is declining by 7%. The outperformance of one segment is negated by the decay of the other, and as much as we enjoy a good Trumpism, a terrific and great 5% growth is still just 5%.

Sentiment?

So what's the deal for 2017? Well we think there's two things. First, from a fundamental standpoint, we believe 2017 guidance continues to be conservative, and that management has dialed-in enough "cushion" for the year. Thus, the numbers are beatable and Allergan can weather the challenges. That's fundamentals.

The second is sentiment, which is an entirely different matter. Goldman Sachs downgraded Allergan after earnings release contributing further to the share's decline. We're inclined to if not agree, at least understand why. Goldman downgraded the stock because of a lack of catalyst, peaking margins and recent performance. All of which to some extent are true because if fundamentals (i.e., top-line / bottom-line growth) are tepid, what drives the stock higher? What excites the investor base?

If Allergan continues to execute operationally, the stock multiple should hold and the stock will remain rangebound, but not leap higher. If this occurs, Allergan will have wasted an opportunity to build shareholder value given how well the Specialty Therapeutics business is performing. The "catalysts" for the stock, however, are few as Allergan has already repurchased shares, begun paying a dividend and undertaken smaller acquisitions, all to little effect.

Thus, are we left with only a larger M&A transaction as the "catalyst"? One that would potentially be large enough to materially affect Allergan's business and be well received by Wall Street? If so, fortunately, this is where Brent Saunders has excelled at. Unfortunately, growth for growth sake is always a poor strategy and can lead to destroying shareholder value. Moreover, given Allergan's $26B net debt position (debt less cash/cash equivalents and marketable securities), any future acquisition is essentially funded by debt and/or stock.

So for us, that's likely the main question to ask for 2017. Does Allergan need to buy an entirely new set of tires, or can it simply roll on with a patchwork of fixes until its 6 Star R&D Programs roll out a new set next year? Honestly, no great answers and one we're still working through, which is why the story is murky, and when the story is murky shareholders can expect little mirth.

For now though, stay patient. It's only the first quarter and there are still enough reasons to be long the stock even if we see Allergan's shares rangebound between $240/share to $270/share.

Author's note: As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.