Dividend Stock Analysis - Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Stock - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM):

You pull into the gas station, there easily is always 3-5+ cars there, pumping gas, traveling, getting from point A to point B. I've been to Texas a few times, and there is a name that is everywhere - Exxon Mobil (XOM). When you read about American History, and the industrial age of our country - one cannot skimp out on the oil & gas era and the climb and ascent of the oldest companies within the industry - Standard Oil, which later became Exxon. What is interesting - is that everything takes energy to put in motion or to use; and that is where XOM comes into play. Further - they have both upstream energy business (exploration/excavation) and downstream business (selling products), therefore - they are on both sides of the fence, one can say. That's what I find fascinating and why I am very eager to write this dividend stock analysis. Given that the price per barrel has recovered a bit from the 2015/2016 lows and this analysis is post earnings season, I wanted to see how each company stacks up on the energy playing ground.

In addition, this is another fun-loving dividend aristocrat company that has paid dividends consistently while increasing them every year for at least 34+. Now that they are on the rebound - I wanted to see if they or someone else is worthy of a look.

About our Dividend Stock Screener

For those of you who are new followers, we run the Dividend Diplomat stock screener to identify potentially undervalued dividend growth stocks to analyze and potentially purchase. The Dividend Diplomats like to stick to 3 metrics when evaluating dividend stocks for considerations of a purchase. In our comparison, we will also compare the company we are analyzing to a competitor to gauge how the company performs in their respective industry, in addition to comparing them to the broader market. Here are the 3 metrics:

1. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: We like to look for a P/E ratio that is below the S&P 500. The reason why we look for this is to show signs of undervaluation.

2. Payout Ratio: We further like to look for a company with a payout ratio of less than 60%. We choose 60% so the company has plenty of room to further expand their dividend in future years - it's that simple.

3. Dividend Increase History: Additionally, we analyze companies that have a proven track record of increasing their dividend. We don't go straight for the Dividend Aristocrats, but you have to have recent history, including the prior period, of increasing that yield.

With these dividend stock screening metrics, we may include additional items for consideration; however, these companies must break through the 3 barriers above. Now, onto our detailed analysis of XOM and their competition of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

1.) Dividend Yield: Very interesting here. I would have thought that all three companies would have had consistent yields; XOM & CVX are more comparable but COP isn't on the radar, at the moment. In this situation; all 3, you can say, are above the S&P 500, currently. However, I like where both XOM and CVX are at, so both receive the dividend diplomat go sign here.

2.) Payout Ratio: Uh oh... I see all three stocks are alarming up there; however, we know this is due to the slumped earnings they are crawling out of right now. In fact, the 2018 EPS estimates are significantly higher than what I currently have input here. I don't mind where XOM is at, as they have continued to increase their dividend each year, even in the hard times, as well as CVX. COP - get that weak stuff out of here!

3.) Dividend Growth Rate and History: Ah, yes, one of my favorites. XOM takes a great slice out of the pie, as they are a dividend aristocrat company (25+ years of div growth) and are inching each year towards 40. I believe CVX is closing in on 20 years, so not too far off. COP, on the other hand, dramatically cut their dividend a year or so ago during the oil turmoil, which is not a good sign of management of operating cash flow. So COP is out; I would state that both XOM & CVX have consistent growth rates as of late, but I can see XOM coming back to more normal growth rates, given their better pay out ratio position and history to boot. XOM - you win this one, but CVX isn't too far off.

4.) 5-Year Dividend Yield Average: Since the oil companies were riding nice and high in the 2013/2014 years, but stumbled in 2015/2016; this is funny to see. COP, again, is out of the picture here. XOM & CVX both have current yields above their 5-year yield average, with XOM having over 73 bps currently over the 3.00% 5 year dividend yield average. XOM wins this battle here! Another sign of undervaluation based on where they historically have been.

5.) Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Speaking of undervaluation, this ratio can help out quite a bit. The analysts aren't expending boom outs in the 2017 year, and really it's 2018 where it picks up. Above - only one, XOM, is below the S&P 500 as a whole; and the others are just too high; and I would even consider XOM's over 20 position too high. However, when I input the 2018 EPS figures for XOM, CVX, COP in the amounts of $4.70, $5.94 & $1.91; P/E's change, in the same order, to 17.58, 17.88 & 24.83. However, I don't typically like to go out that far. To say who the winner is.. I have to say XOM!

Dividend Stock Analysis Conclusion

Okay, another analysis in the books and another verdict we must see here! Out of the 3 big oil & gas/energy plays above of XOM, CVX & COP - it's easy to count COP out... or should I say, that was a "cop" out? Haha, awful joke. But really we are down to two stocks, then. In my eyes, based on the history of the company, the longevity and consistency with the dividend - XOM takes the crown in this battle and is superior to CVX, at the moment.

However, given the price to earnings on a 2017 & 2018 basis being fairly high, I do not believe I will be making an investment into any of the companies above, as I believe even XOM is slightly overvalued at the moment from looking at some of these metrics above. The Oil & Gas is typically a love-hate relationship amongst the crowds, and amongst the dividend investors - yield is great, history is great, but the current P/E ratios - I do not currently love. I will have to update the community at a later time if prices and/or earnings expectations change!

What about you? Making a purchase? Over or under valued? Love or hate the industry? Or even... both? Would love to hear in the comments below. Thank you for stopping by for another analysis battle amongst dividend companies!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.