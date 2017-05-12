Macy's Is Smartly Wading Deeper Into Off-Price Waters

On Thursday, Macy's (NYSE:M) shares fell a stunning 17% following a Q1 report that could only be described as misery-inducing. Earnings of 24 cents per share fell short of the 34 cents analysts were expecting, and sales of $5.34 billion last quarter were 7.5% lower than the top line analysts had modeled. Perhaps worst of all, same-store sales fell 4.6%, versus analyst expectations for a decline of 3.5%.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Of course, though the news clearly caught some traders off guard, it shouldn't have. The department store and its peers have been fighting an uphill battle for a year now, and there's nothing any of them have done that would suggest they've managed to change their fortunes. Indeed, Macy's said it anticipates same-store sales declines of between 3.2% and 4.3% for the whole year.

There was something CFO Karen Hoguet said during Thursday's conference call, however, that won't exactly turn the entire ship around, but could certainly patch a big part of the hole currently letting water flood in. Hoguet explained the retailer is going to turn up the heat on its "Backstage" concept, which are (mostly) stores within Macy's stores that sell off-price merchandise a la TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) -- the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls -- or Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT).

If nothing else, it's a creative idea when Macy's clearly needs some fresh ones. The question M shareholders may want to ask, however, is whether or not this segment of the retail market is faring any better than Macy's full-priced offerings. (Spoiler alert: They are.)

Backstage is Ready to Upstage

For the record, Hoguet's exact words:

We now have 26 Backstage stores open within our Macy's stores and are adding 19 more this year... This performance, as well as the results of our last ... clearance strategy, are both encouraging. We see customers liking the everyday deep value opportunity being offered within our mall locations. We are testing a few variations of our strategy this year, but we believe from our tests so far that this will both add incremental spend from existing customers and also lead to the addition of new customers.

The model is still not etched in stone. All the Backstage units so far are established within existing Macy's units, though the next stage appears to be at least building some stand-alone venues that not only don't take up existing square footage, but also don't dent the image of the semi-upper-end department store.

The counter argument is, how much more dinged up could Macy's get? The company expects to log a third straight year of falling same-store sales in 2017, so clearly whatever image the company is conveying isn't working.

There are still potential downsides though, even if the two store monikers are operated independently. Lower-priced merchandise drives weaker margins than full-priced goods do, and gross margins already fell 100 basis points last quarter.

The counter-argument to the counter-argument is, the low-cost shops within Macy's stores may actually draw customers inside the building when they may not otherwise step foot in it, at least giving the retailer a shot at selling them something from the upper end of the price spectrum.

Those are details Macy's chiefs can certainly work out though. The question remains... is there any point to Macy's new sub-mission of venturing deeper into the waters presently occupied by the likes of Stein Mart, TJX and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)?

There is.

Not a Bad Business to Be In

The three graphics below tell the tale for each of the aforementioned off-priced retailers, plotting trailing and projected revenue and earnings. They speak for themselves. Here's Ross Stores...



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

... and here's TJX.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

The only weak link is Stein Mart, but it's not as weak as its graphical presentation suggests. The rug's been pulled out from underneath earnings as of the third quarter of last year, but that seems more company-specific than industry-wide. It's also worth noting Stein Mart finally recognizes (and publicly concedes) it needs a turnaround.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

It's also worth noting Ross Stores and TJX have no problem driving same-store sales growth. That's something Macy's has struggled with for a long while now.

It's not just the fact that these three off-price venues are all mustering growth that makes Macy's plan so interesting though. It's also that the next generation of Macy's target demographic like to shop for bargains. CEO Jeff Gennette mentioned during the conference call that 70% of millennials shop at off-price venues at least once per month.

It's also not just low prices they're looking for. The young-adult segment and now the middle-aged segment of U.S. consumers are also compelled by the location and size of these smaller -- and often more accessible -- stores.

A contributing factor in their success: Just the sheer thrill of looking for something you have to have but weren't expecting to find. As JOOR (a wholesale marketplace CEO Mona Bijoor put it, "Because [off-price stores] are so popular, inventory moves quickly, so shopping at an off-price outlet means a new experience every time."

The impact is clear. Jason Goldberg of Razorfish recently noted that over the course of the past five years, sales at off-price retailers have grown an average of 7% per year, while sales at traditional retailers have fallen at an annualized pace of 7%.

Companies like T.J. Maxx and Ross Stores have simply done a better job of connecting with shoppers in their high-consumption years at a time when being frugal is chic and overspending is a little bit gauche. That's a generational trend that isn't apt to shift soon.

Bottom Line

The point is, it's not the only idea Macy's needs if it wants to salvage itself, but hitting the throttle on the off-price arm's growth isn't a bad idea. Just don't look for Backstage's growth to make a huge dent in the company's back-pedaling anytime soon. Even if it adds all 19 of the planned new shops this year, that would still only bring the tally to 45... and though they're productive on a square footage basis, they're still small spaces overall, dwarfed by the sheer size and number -- about 728 -- of full-sized Macy's locales. It's going to take a lot more than 45 Backstages to mean something.

It's a good start, however. Let's just hope Gennette can pull a couple of other tricks out of his magic bag, sooner than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.