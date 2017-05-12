Best And Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD

The S&P 500 is up nearly 7% year-to-date, but the average stock in the index is up just 5.70%. This means the largest stocks in the cap-weighted index are outperforming the smallest names. Even still, two-thirds of the stocks in the S&P are up year-to-date, while 35% of stocks are up more than 10%. Seventy stocks are up more than 20%, while just 25 are up more than 30%.

Below is a list of the 30 best performing S&P 500 stocks year-to-date. As shown, Vertex Pharma (NASDAQ:VRTX) is up the most with a gain of 55%, followed by Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), CSX and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) — a Bespoke Model Portfolio name — ranks 7th best with a gain of 40.8%, while Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) — another Bespoke Model Portfolio name — ranks 18th with a gain of 31.7%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks just behind ADBE at 31.68%. As the largest stock in the world with a market cap of just under $800 billion, Apple’s gain this year has been a huge contributor to the cap-weighted S&P 500. Another mega-cap tech name that’s up more than 30% YTD is Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Coach (NYSE:COH) may be the most surprising name on the list in the 29th spot, given the pain that retail stocks have gone through. But remember, since Coach is a retailer that has its own brand, it’s not part of our Death By Amazon (DBA) index of retailers that rely mostly on third party brands. That’s where the real pain is.





You can find a number of Death By Amazon index members on the list of worst performing S&P 500 stocks year-to-date, however. Remember, to be part of Bespoke’s DBA index, you have to be a retailer that relies mostly on third party brands. See if you can spot a few of them on the list of 2017’s biggest S&P 500 losers: