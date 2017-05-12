Ring Energy: 576% Cash Flow Explosion

The value of the acreage showing these returns is currently a fraction of the Reeves County Acreage value (more than half the stock value). That is going to change.

This is a company that has taken its time getting the infrastructure just right, the wells optimized, and the returns out of sight. So when the management of Ring Energy (REI) finally increased the drilling rate, the cash flow increased to over $7 million in the first quarter before changes in the working capital accounts. Overall, the GAAP measure, cash flow from operations, topped $11 million in the quarter. Oil sales volumes increase from 201,000 BO in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2016 to more than 240,000 BO in the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. To top it all off, the company reported profits of $.03/share. Any profits at all is a rarity in the oil and gas business. This company shows every sign of having some giant margins in near future.

Source: Ring Energy May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Showing fantastic increases from a small base can be looked at as easy. But this management has been busy acquiring Permian acreage Northeast of Reeves County for a song. While the prices in Reeves County are going through the roof because the returns are so good, this management has found excellent returns not that far away at a fraction of the price. That demonstrates good and experienced management. Anyone can buy Reeves County and acquire the "Permian Charm". But it takes real talent to ignore all the commotion in Reeves County while finding competitive or better returns at a far lower cost.

Source: Ring Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Lease operating expenses decreased to $10.08 BOE in the first quarter. Since finding and development costs in a previous slide show lower costs, that depreciation cost is headed down in future quarters. The administrative cost is running a little high, but the company is staffed for future expansion. With the supporting infrastructure now in place, management can concentrate on drilling and producing. That G&A cost per BOE should decline considerably over the next few quarters and expand the profit margin per BOE even more.

So even though the next (and future) quarters will eventually focus on correspondingly higher base production, this company is in a position to post some eye popping comparisons for some time. Cash flow and profits will now build quite quickly. Mr. Market is not used to this, so it may catch him by surprise. But Mr. Market just loves fast growing profitable companies, so this stock could receive quite an uplift in the near future as the profitable quarters pile up. The debt free balance sheet and cash pile will help the positive message considerably.

The only thing holding back the overall production growth rate was a decline in the gas production. But this is a very favorable trade-off that both management and shareholders are willing to make. The emphasis on a higher oil production percentage is expected to continue into the future.

"As of the end of the first quarter, we have drilled a total of ten horizontal San Andres Wells on our CBP. Of these, two are 1.5 mile laterals, one is a 1.25 mile lateral and the remaining seven are one mile laterals. Our original average net estimated ultimate recovery (“EUR”) target when starting the program was 55 barrel of oil equivalents (“BOE”) per lateral foot, with the knowledge and understanding that some wells will be more productive than others. The initial results on the longer laterals are showing preliminary net EUR’s of 35 to 55 BOE/ft. Based on a net received oil price of $45/barrel and a drill and complete cost of $2.4 million, those wells will yield over a 90% internal rate of return (“IRR”) on the lower end, up to an IRR over 240% on the higher end. The one-mile laterals, although preliminary, are on track to have EUR’s ranging between 40 net BOE/ft to over 100 net BOE/ft. Based on a received oil price of $45/barrel and a drill and complete cost of $2 million, those wells will yield over a 70% IRR on the lower end, up to an IRR over 500% on the higher end. Currently the average net EUR of all of our horizontal wells exceeds 59 BOE/ft.”

Who needs Reeves County, with the high acreage costs, when you can get these kinds of returns elsewhere in the Permian without the high acreage costs? The rates of return will attract market attention sooner or later because those rates of return are competitive with some of the more advertised areas that get the attention of Mr. Market. Those rates of return are also going to build cash flow very quickly. So those who worry that cash flow and production were low compared with the market value may not have to worry a whole lot longer. This is one of the few oil companies anywhere reporting profits; things will only get better for shareholders.

The company is currently working through the capital budget, so more wells are on the way and production will be climbing all fiscal year against some easy comparisons. Even though it took management a fair amount of time to begin a drilling program, the wait appears to have been worthwhile. Expect management to adjust drilling activity at its own pace as industry conditions (and drilling results) dictate. This management is not going to be rushed.

Best of all, the company has some Reeves County acreage which will also help the stock value. That acreage alone may be worth more than half of the value of the stock even though management has really not begun an formal development program on the acreage. Reeves County acreage is currently like money in the bank (or even better, an appreciating investment) so there is no need to rush development.

Source: Ring Energy May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This party is just getting started. The management strategy is straightforward. Make sure the market knows the value of the company and then sell it for a handsome profit. The increasing and very profitable production shows that management is on its way. Maybe this is not a traditional value story, but clearly a lot of additional value is on its way.

Management is not done improving the already fantastic drilling rates of returns. So this picture could get better. The company has a stellar balance sheet with a lot of cash and a large unused line of credit. Further acquisitions are probably in the future as well as a possible increase in the capital budget. This management is cautious. So far that caution has paid off handsomely. So not much patience is going to be required for some very decent future returns. The stock should at least double over the next five years. It will probably do far better than that as a quadruple is a very good possibility.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.