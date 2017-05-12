Is It Time To Buy Ford?

Ford's (NYSE:F) stock price has slumped by approximately 8% since March as a result of a mixed earnings release. This has pushed Ford's already cheap valuation even lower. Ford has a forward P/E of 6.63, which is considerably cheaper than the overall market (S&P 500's forward P/E is 18.2). With that being said, I won't be buying the stock anytime soon. I believe there is potential for short-term upside, but there's just too many macroeconomic factors that could hurt Ford over the long-term.

Ford Historical Snapshot

Note 1 - Ford operates two main business, selling cars and providing financing options to customers. The growth in financial services revenue has been important, since this is much higher margin than automotive revenue.

General Note - Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Ford's annual reports.

Note 1 - Automotive cash only includes cash related to Ford's car business.

Note 2 - Ford has debt that's associated with its automotive business and its financing business. Automotive debt is where there is risk, so its good to see this managed appropriately over time. It's actually positive to see Ford's financing debt increase (not included in table above), since that means Ford is providing more loans to customers.

Note 3 - the large improvement in Ford's underfunded pension liability in 2013 was driven by a $5 billion cash contribution and a higher discount rate assumed. This is something to keep an eye on because companies like Ford can often manipulate their pension liability by changing discount rates, mortality rates, and asset return rates.

Ford's Q1 2017

Ford had a mixed first quarter. Revenue increased by 4% year-over-year, which was driven by a favorable sales mix (strong sales of high priced vehicles like trucks and SUVs). However, lower profits year-over-year were recorded, which was driven by higher cost, lower volume, and unfavorable exchange. Higher costs were due to warranty, investments in new products, and rising commodity costs. In my opinion, The key takeaway from the quarter was lower volume. Other car companies reported similar results, which is fueling fears that 'peak car' has been reached. I'm a big believer in 'peak car' given the possibilities of autonomous cars, which has the potential to increase utilization and greatly reduce the amount of cars on the road.

Ford's Massive Dividend - 5.38% Annual Yield

Ford's dividend is a compelling reason to buy the stock. Ford's yield is at record levels given an increasing dividend payment and a slumping stock price. The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is their payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. I've seen a lot of stocks lately that have big yields, but are having trouble producing enough cash flow and must tap cash reserves or use debt to fund payments (Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is an example).

Is Ford's dividend sustainable? Yes, I believe it is. As noted in the table above, Ford has achieved strong free cash flow in the last few years, which helped them keep a very low payout ratio. There are few stocks available that have greater than a 5% yield and a payout ratio lower than 50%. However, I do believe Ford's free cash flow production in the last few years has been a bit too high and will be lower in future years. Ford has benefited from large increases in payables, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities. This has pushed operating cash flow to disproportionately high levels in the last few years, so this has the potential to reverse. The good news is that Ford's dividend payout ratio is so low. Even if Ford's free cash flow is half of what it was in 2016, their payout ratio would still be just a little above 50%.

Valuation

Ford can seem cheap based on how you look at it, but I believe the stock is appropriately valued. With a forward P/E of 6.63, Ford trades 24% below its 5 year average of 8.7. I believe this discount is appropriate based on Ford's negative (3.3%) long-term growth forecast and the risks that will remain in the car market. It's still unclear how electric cars and unmanned cars will alter the auto industry over the next 10 years.

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

N/A indicates data was not available and wasn't included in the 'Average' calculation.

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 8 out of 25 analysts recommend Ford as a 'buy' (2 recommended a 'sell') with an average target price of $12.70. Given the current stock price of $11.02, that's 15% upside.

Conclusion

There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty for auto makers. 'Peak car' is a possibility and the shift to electric cars and unmanned cars will greatly change the automotive market over the next decade. Ford trades cheap, there's no doubt about that, but I'm going to hold off until there is more clarity for the future. With that being said, I do really like Ford's dividend. The low payout ratio should provide safety even if car demand continues to soften. If you're an income-oriented investor, it could be a good stock to add to your portfolio. I believe Ford's dividend is in much better shape than other dividend stocks like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.