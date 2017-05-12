On Thursday morning, we got Swedish inflation numbers for April.

The closely watched CPIF inflation measure increased to 2.0% y/y in April - up from 1.5% y/y in March, and well above the consensus expectation for CPIF of 1.8% y/y.

Headline CPI inflation rose to 1.9% y/y.

Hence, Swedish inflation essentially is back in line with the Riksbank's 2% inflation target. Furthermore, our indicator for Swedish monetary conditions shows that the Riksbank's monetary stance is too accommodative, and as a consequence, we expect inflation to continue to rise, and that CPIF inflation is likely to increase further above the 2% inflation target over the coming year unless the Riksbank moves to tighten monetary conditions.

We now forecast Swedish CPIF inflation of 1.9% this year, 2.2% in 2018 and 2.4% in 2019.

The Riksbank should tighten monetary policy

With the Riksbank set to overshoot its inflation target over the coming year, we believe it should move to tighten monetary conditions gradually to curb increasing inflationary pressures.

The question, however, is whether or not today's inflation numbers will convince Riksbank chief Stefan Ingves and his colleagues to change the monetary policy stance in a more hawkish direction, but we at least believe this should be a wake-up call for the Riksbank, and that sooner or later it will have to tighten monetary conditions.