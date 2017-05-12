Should You Buy Macy's Stock Today?

By Rob Otman

Macy's (NYSE:M) is a mid-cap company that operates within the multiline retail industry. Its market cap is $9 billion today, and the total one-year return is -17.11% for shareholders.

Macy's stock is underperforming the market. It is beaten down, and missed earnings expectations on Thursday. So is it a good time to buy? To answer this question, we've turned to the Investment U Stock Grader. Our research team built this system to diagnose the financial health of a company.

Our system looks at six key metrics.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) Growth: Macy's reported a recent EPS growth rate of -10.34%. That's below the multiline retail industry average of 38.62%. That's not a good sign. We like to see companies that have higher earnings growth.

Price-to-Earnings (P/E): The average price-to-earnings ratio of the multiline retail industry is 30.35. And Macy's ratio comes in at 9.37. The company is trading at a better value than many of its competitors.

Debt-to-Equity: The debt-to-equity ratio for Macy's stock is 158.98. That's above the multiline retail industry average of 124.41. That's not a good sign. Macy's debt levels should be lower.

Free Cash Flow per Share Growth: Macy's FCF has been lower than that of its competitors over the last year. That's not good for investors. In general, if a company is growing its FCF, it will be able to pay down debt, buy back stock, pay out more in dividends and/or invest money back into the business to help boost growth. It's one of our most important fundamental factors.

Profit Margins: The profit margin of Macy's comes in at 5.58% today. And generally, the higher, the better. We also like to see this margin above that of its competitors. Macy's profit margin is below the multiline retail average of 7.47%. So that's a negative indicator for investors.

Return on Equity: Return on equity tells us how much profit a company produces with the money shareholders invest. The ROE for Macy's is 14.44%, and that's below the industry average ROE of 20.09%.

Macy's stock passes one of our six key metrics today. That's why our Investment U Stock Grader rates it as a Sell.

Please note that our fundamental factor checklist is just the first step in performing your own due diligence. There are many other factors you should consider before investing.

Disclosure: We expressly forbid our writers from having a financial interest in their own securities recommendations to readers. All of our employees and agents must wait 24 hours after online publication or 72 hours after the mailing of printed-only publication prior to following an initial recommendation. Any investments recommended by Investment U should be made only after consulting with your investment advisor and only after reviewing the prospectus or financial statements of the company.