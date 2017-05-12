Hawaiian Telcom Holdco's (HCOM) CEO Scott Barber on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCOM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 14:00 P.M. ET

Ngoc Nguyen - Director, IR

Scott K. Barber - President and CEO

Dan T. Bessey - SVP and CFO

Mitchell Sacks - Grand Slam Asset Management

Nelson Obus - Wynnefield

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hawaiian Telcom Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference may be recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Ngoc Nguyen, Director of Investor Relations. Ma'am, you may begin.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you, Valerie. Aloha everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me on the call today are Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Bessey, Chief Financial Officer, who will be making prepared remarks about the quarter and participating in the Q&A portion of the call. Before we get started, let me remind you that our earnings release and financial statements are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at hawaiiantel.com. In addition, you will find a slide presentation for today's call, which we will be referencing throughout our remarks.

Now I'd like to draw your attention to slide 3 and our Safe Harbor Statement and remind everyone that some of the information provided on this conference call constitutes forward-looking statements that are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risk factors are described in the company's most recent annual report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on the Hawaiian Telcom and SEC website.

Also, our discussion may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled in the tables attached to the earnings press release, which are also available for review in the Investor Relations section of the Hawaiian Telcom website. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Barber, Chief Executive Officer of Hawaiian Telcom. Scott?

Scott K. Barber

Thanks, Ngoc. Aloha everyone and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. In the first quarter, we continued to execute on our four strategies to grow the business, deliver superior service, optimize network and systems, and improve financial performance to continue to transform our business and ultimately increase value for our shareholders.

Let me highlight some of the results of the first quarter beginning on slide 5. Revenue for the first quarter totaled approximately $95 million with continued underlying growth in our strategic services directly attributable to our fiber investment. This investment enables next-generation products and services that offset declines in legacy voice services, providing a strong foundation for future growth in revenue and cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter totaled $27 million, and we incurred a net loss of $2 million due to nearly $4 million in non-cash pension expense and other related onetime costs in the quarter, which Dan will discuss later.

Also, as shared with you on our last call, during the first quarter, we executed a new credit agreement to refinance our existing credit facility. We are pleased to announce that we successfully closed on the new credit facility last week. Among other things, the new credit agreement now provides us the flexibility to use our cash for shareholder-friendly actions, which was limited under the old credit agreement.

Moving to slide 6 let me provide an update on each of our channels, starting with the business channel. We continue to be excited about the opportunity in our business channel. Each customer segment offers a unique growth opportunity, whether it's market share or wallet share expansion. The consistent growth we see in our strategic revenues represent solid demand for our next-generation IP-based business product offerings. In order to better depict the underlying growth drivers in our business channel, starting in the first quarter, we have expanded our revenue reporting for data services into product level information.

In addition, as our strategies have evolved to increase the emphasis on bundling of strategic services to our customers and maximizing organizational efficiency, we will no longer be reporting data center services as a separate segment and have reclassified its revenue to the appropriate product revenue lines in the business channel. We believe that this new extended format will provide more transparency and better illustrate the underlying performance of our strategic product sets in our business channel.

For the small and medium-sized businesses or SMB customer market, our focus is on gaining market share by helping customers solve their technology challenges and positioning ourselves as a trusted strategic adviser and business partner. We start with improving the availability and increasing the capacity of our high-speed broadband product using a number of technologies such as fiber-to-the-business, Ethernet over fiber and Ethernet over copper and copper bonding. From there, we layer on integrated communication solutions, which can include hosted voice, security, and other cloud solutions such as Microsoft 365 as well as other professional and managed services.

In the first quarter, we continued to leverage our existing fiber footprint that was initially built for consumers to fiber-enable an additional 300 targeted small business addresses providing them with access to our market-leading 1 gigabit Internet service. This brings our total fiber-enabled small business addresses to over 7,000 at the end of the first quarter.

While the broadband connection to business is critical foundation, we think that it is the value-added bundled solutions and differentiated customer service that will increase customer stickiness and improve margins. Our continued success with this approach is reflected in the consistent growth in our strategic hosted voice-over-IP and Internet bundle, which is typically on one to three year contracts. Business voice-over-IP revenue increased 14%, driven by business voice-over-IP lines increasing 60% year-over-year, offsetting more than a third of legacy voice line declines.

Also in the first quarter, understanding the need for cyber attack prevention, we launched a new cloud-based solution called Secure Internet Protection, which safeguards businesses against denial-of-service attacks. This value-added product not only differentiates our broadband service from other ISPs in the market in terms of its capability, it also completely -- it is also completely cloud-based and monitored by us, which helps us -- which helps our business customers more effectively manage their IT costs. Bundles of next-generation products and services like these help us solve our SMB customers' technology needs, expand our IT as a service offerings, and further strengthen our position as a wise technology leader.

In the enterprise and government space, we continue to nurture opportunities to increase customer's wallet share, whether to help them refresh their infrastructure and equipment, add network elements, increase capacity, or work with them to transition to hosted services or cloud-based computing. In the first quarter, Ethernet and routed network services revenue increased 16% year-over-year, the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit year-over-year growth. Dedicated Internet access revenue, when normalized for nonrecurring revenue in the prior year period, grew a solid 14%. Enabled by a robust fiber network, these high-margin, high-capacity data services are key to our commercial strategy, and we expect them to continue to grow in the quarters ahead.

Another achievement in the quarter was winning the competitive bid for the renewal of the voice service contract for the State of Hawaii. This major contract is for a total of 10 years, with an initial five year followed by five one year increments. Although that's not new revenue to us, this win cements our position as a strategic partner with the state. Being the state's main voice service provider also gives us the opportunity to gradually transition their legacy voice service to next-generation services like hosted voice and ensures that we remain at the top of their consideration set for other future revenue opportunities.

Now let's turn to slide 7 and review our consumer channel. In the consumer channel, video and high-bandwidth Internet are our primary growth drivers. In the first quarter, our TV subscribers grew 15% year-over-year, driving a 12% increase in TV revenue. With 42,800 subscribers TV penetration has increased to over 21%. And when combined, with approximately 5,500 additional Internet subscribers on our next-generation network on Oahu that do not subscribe to our TV service, our NGN footprint penetration is 24%, which is an increase from 21% in the same period a year ago. Blended TV churn for the quarter was 1.6%, in line with last year's first quarter and remains industry-leading.

In the first quarter, we sold two additional single-play, TV bulk MDU contracts, totaling 130 units and successfully renewed and converted an existing single-play TV bulk into a double-play bulk with Internet. We now have a total of 73 TV bulk MDU buildings and almost 12,000 MDU units under contract, most of which have been installed with the remaining 700 units expected to be installed by year-end.

We continue to see that customer demand for Hawaiian Telecom Internet in market is driven by TV attachment and higher data speeds. As of the end of March, 95% of all of our video subscribers had double or triple play bundles with Internet. In the first quarter, the number of Oahu Internet subscribers attached to TV grew nearly 15% year-over-year and now represents 57% of total Oahu Internet subscribers, up from 41% in the same period two years ago.

Customer adoption of higher-speed offerings also continue to grow. The number of Internet subscribers on packages with 21 megabits and up grew 17% year-over-year but as the number of customers with fiber-to-the-home speeds of 100 meg to 1 gig that grew the fastest, 86% year-over-year in the first quarter. Of our 203,000 fiber-enabled homes on Oahu, over 63% are fiber-to-the-home and can get these ultrafast speeds.

Technologies such as bonding, vectoring, G.fast as well as Connect America Fund build-out and other initiatives in our planned CAPEX program will help us support and expand our broadband capabilities in the area outside of our NGN footprint. But we still have substantial amount of embedded capacity in our existing network and significant opportunity to further penetrate our market. We believe that demand for higher speeds will continue to grow and our robust network, exceptional service, and strategic support will ultimately be key differentiators.

Turning to slide 8, let's take a look at our wholesale channel. In the wholesale channel, we remain focused on leveraging our strategic fiber infrastructure throughout the state to provide high-capacity Ethernet solutions to our wire line and wireless wholesale partners to serve their customers' growing bandwidth needs. We saw an increase of almost 4% year-over-year in Ethernet revenue as a result. As of the end of March, we have completed the backhaul builds to 498 fiber-to-the-tower cell sites statewide and have 51 more sites left under contract to build when the carriers are ready.

In the first quarter, while we continue to experience some revenue pressure as wireless carriers continue to retire low-bandwidth legacy TDM circuits to migrate to Ethernet solutions, we also saw robust demand from other wholesale carriers for additional high-capacity circuits. In the first quarter, we sold and installed two 100 gigabit transport links for an international carrier as part of a two year contract with $1 million and total recurring revenues.

Happy with the delivery of our service, just last month, this same carrier purchased an additional four 100 gigabit circuits from us for another two year contract with nearly $2 million in recurring revenues. We are pleased with the order flow and expect Ethernet and optical services to continue to grow and help offset the headwinds caused by migration from TDM to Ethernet solutions.

As for the progress on our Trans-Pacific undersea cable project, everything continues to track according to plan. We've successfully landed and installed the undersea cable to our Hawaii cable landing station. The California cable landing is already completed and the Guam cable landing was just completed last week. In-station testing is in progress and expected to be complete in mid-May, followed by the commissioning and acceptance testing of the cable system, which is scheduled for completion in early third quarter. The overall system remains on track to be ready for service shortly therefore after. We strongly believe that this undersea fiber capacity, along with our existing robust threshold fiber assets, will further increase our competitiveness and allow us to pursue additional revenue opportunities in our commercial and wholesale channels.

So overall, our investments in fiber have continued to transform our company and position us well for future growth in revenue and cash flow. We believe we have a strong combination of fiber assets, product portfolio, employees and strategies to capitalize on key opportunities in this marketplace and drive long-term value for our shareholders. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan to review further details of our first quarter operating and financial results. Dan?

Dan T. Bessey

Thank you, Scott and again thanks everyone for joining us on the call today. I'll move directly to slide 10 and we can review the first quarter financial results in more detail. Revenue for the first quarter totaled $94.5 million compared to $98.8 million in the same period a year ago. Last year's first quarter benefited from a total of $2.3 million in non-recurring revenues from two large institutional customers. The remaining $2 million year-over-year reduction was due to strategic services growth being offset by declines in legacy voice and low-bandwidth services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $27.1 million compared to $28.1 million in last year's first quarter which included a number of non-recurring items. For the first quarter, we incurred a net loss of $2 million or $0.17 per diluted share, which was due to a $1.7 million onetime severance cost associated with our voluntary early retirement program and a $2 million non-cash pension expense related to employee retirements in the quarter.

Let's now move to slide 11 and walk through more details on the quarter results beginning with the business channel. First quarter business revenue totaled $43.9 million compared to $44.8 million in the same period a year ago. As I mentioned earlier, last year's first quarter business revenue included a total of $2.3 million of non-recurring revenues from two large institutional customers, one of which is the large government agency that awarded us a one year contract connecting 250 sites statewide that we discussed in previous quarters.

$1.2 million of non-recurring revenue from this contract was recognized in the dedicated Internet access revenue line in the first quarter of 2016 and another $300,000 were recognized in the equipment and related services revenue line. The remaining $800,000 of non-recurring revenue in last year's first quarter were associated with another large institutional customer and was recorded in the legacy data services revenue line. If we exclude the $2.3 million of one-time revenues recorded in last year's first quarter, normalized total business revenue would've increased approximately 3% year-over-year and normalized business strategic revenue would've increased nearly 8% year-over-year.

As Scott discussed earlier, our high-capacity IP-based data services for enterprise customers such as Ethernet, routed network services, dedicated Internet access, as well as those geared more towards the SMB market such as BVoIP and Internet continued to perform well. These data services are the cornerstone of our commercial and SMB strategy and represent an important source of sustainable cash flow with high gross margins.

Hosted and managed service revenue for the first quarter was comparable to the prior year period. Hosted and managed services include physical and virtual co-location, security and cloud services, and professional and network installation services. Revenue from equipment and related services increased nearly 22% year-over-year, driven by the installation of customer premise equipment for several large institutional customers. Equipment and related services include mostly installation and maintenance of CPE and revenue usually varies from quarter-to-quarter based on the volume of large installation projects.

Increases from normalized business strategic service revenue and equipment and related service revenue offset the year-over-year decline in business legacy voice services revenue. As Scott commented, we believe we have the right portfolio of products as well as ample opportunities in the business space, so we are confident that we can continue to grow business revenue organically and generate sustainable cash flow from this channel.

Moving to the consumer channel on slide 12, first quarter consumer revenue totaled $34.3 million compared to $36.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, while consumer strategic revenue increased nearly 1% year-over-year. Video revenue increased $1.2 million or 12% year-over-year, driven by deeper penetration into our next-generation fiber network. Of the 1,214 video net adds during the quarter, 887 were non-bulk single-family home subscribers and 327 were bulk MDU subscribers. And of our approximate 42,800 total video subscribers at the end of the first quarter, 74% are non-bulk single-family home subscribers and 26% are bulk MDU subscribers.

Blended TV ARPU for the first quarter was $83.75, a 3% decline compared to the same period a year ago. Non-bulk single-family home TV ARPU was $98.46, consistent with last year's first quarter, while bulk MDU TV ARPU was $41.75, down 9% year-over-year due to promotional activities. As a result of these promotional activities, we were able to win 12 additional new TV bulk MDUs over the last year and now have 73 TV MDU bulk buildings, as Scott mentioned earlier.

For the first quarter, consumer Internet revenue decreased $1 million year-over-year due to a decline in total Internet lines and lower year-over-year ARPU from promotional activities. We continue to focus on offering higher-speed connections at competitive prices, and as Scott noted earlier, we continue to see consistent year-over-year subscriber growth in our high-bandwidth Internet tiers on our fiber footprint. However, they are offset by subscriber disconnects in the low bandwidth copper-only areas, especially on the neighbor islands where we don't have TV and certain areas of Oahu outside our NGN footprint.

Revenue growth from video and high-bandwidth fiber Internet services was more than offset by the year-over-year revenue decline in consumer legacy voice and low bandwidth Internet services. Majority of our consumer legacy line loss continues to be attributable to VoIP competition and wireless substitution, which is an industry-wide trend.

Moving to slide 13, let me touch on the wholesale channel. First quarter wholesale revenue totaled $12.8 million, down $900,000 compared to the same period a year ago. The revenue decline was primarily due to certain wholesale customers migrating from legacy TDM circuits on month-to-month rates and moving to more efficient higher-bandwidth fiber-based Ethernet circuits on multi-year contracts, as Scott discussed earlier. We expect the wholesale channel to be a stable source of cash flow with a high rate of return, as our customers upgrade or purchase additional Ethernet capacity, we deployed fiber to more cell sites and help wireless carriers densify their networks and start recognizing Trans-Pac revenue later this year.

Moving to slide 14, let me now turn to operating expenses. Our first quarter total operating expenses were $93.9 million, consistent with last year's first quarter. If we exclude all non-cash and special items, our first quarter operating expenses totaled $67.4 million, down $3.2 million when compared to the same period a year ago. As discussed in last quarter's call, we are highly focused on expense reduction efforts to improve efficiency while being able to support the growth opportunities from our strategic services with the ultimate goal of generating sustainable cash flow.

The bridge on slide 14 illustrates that the decrease in our operating expenses was primarily due to reduced costs of plant maintenance, lower labor overtime and wage costs, and benefits of various other cost savings initiatives. These decreases more than offset higher direct cost of services related to video from increasing numbers of subscribers as well as increased cost of goods as a result of higher levels of equipment sales.

Moving on to slide 15, let me now turn to capital expenditures. CAPEX was $27.2 million for the first three months of 2017 compared to $28.1 million for the same period in 2016. Our program CAPEX category consists of investments in core network and IT infrastructure that provide the platform for future growth. In this program CAPEX category, the year-over-year decrease in spending on our NGN build was mainly offset by the year-over-year increase in Trans-Pac cable payments and spending on CAF II build-out.

In the first quarter, we spent a total of $5.6 million on milestone payments and related Trans-Pac spending and $1 million on CAF II to build 700 un-served addresses on our neighbor islands. Our growth or success-based CAPEX category consists of sales-driven projects, direct service order activity, or network growth to accommodate wholesale and retail sales activities. The year-over-year decrease in growth CAPEX was largely due to lower spending on high-capacity circuit provisioning as last year's first quarter CAPEX included provisioning costs for the large one year government agency contract I mentioned earlier.

Overall, as we have previously indicated our total level of capital expenditures for 2017 is expected to drop to the high $80 million range as we have completed our NGN single-family home build. Our Trans-Pac capital program is planned to be complete this year, and therefore, total CAPEX will continue to moderate after that. As we previously communicated, we remain committed to reducing our capital spending program and leveraging our existing robust inventory of fiber connected homes and businesses to grow revenue.

Moving to slide 16, let me provide some detail on cash flow. For the first quarter of 2017, our net cash flow was negative $5.3 million compared to negative $9.5 million in the same period in 2016. Net cash provided by operating activities and investing activities were generally in line with the same period a year ago. And net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $4 million favorable due to a $6 million draw on our revolving line of credit. The draw was used primarily to fund our Trans-Pac undersea cable construction obligations and was paid off in connection with the draw on our new term loan.

As Scott noted earlier, we closed on our new term loan on May 4th and drew down $320 million under the new credit agreement, which consisted of a term loan A1 for $90 million and a term loan A2 for $230 million. The new facility funded the repayment of the existing term loan B and extended our debt maturity to the years 2022 and 2023. The term loan A1's interest rate is LIBOR plus 375 basis points and has quarterly principal payments of $1.1 million with the balance due at maturity. The term loan A2's effective rate is LIBOR plus 320 basis points and has quarterly principal payments of $1.4 million for the first eight quarters and $2.9 million per quarter thereafter with the balance due in maturity.

The interest rate margins on the facility are subject to a decrease of 25 basis points if our leverage ratio is less than 2.25 times. More importantly, the new credit facility also provides us the flexibility to use our cash for shareholder-friendly actions including potential dividends and share buybacks totaling up to $3 million in 2017 and from 2018 going forward, $7 million annually or as much as 50% of cash flow available for dividends as defined in the credit agreement as long as we're compliant with our financial covenants.

For the first three months of 2017, our levered free cash flow, which we define as adjusted EBITDA minus cash, interest expense, and capital expenditures was negative $3.7 million. As the chart on slide 16 indicates, our quarterly levered free cash flow will fluctuate due to the level and timing of our capital spending. When the Trans-Pac cable is ready for service in the latter part of this year, we expect a significant increase in our cash balance as we'll receive the upfront payments from our Trans-Pac capacity sales. We're conservatively capitalized with a net leverage ratio of 2.4 times and a debt service coverage ratio as defined by the new credit agreement of approximately 4.3 times.

So that concludes my comments today. And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Scott for his closing remarks.

Scott K. Barber

Thanks, Dan. So in closing, we continue to execute on our strategies and remain confident in our ability to grow and generate future sustainable free cash flow. And along that note, I wanted to share that we have been discussing options for returning capital to our shareholders with our Board of Directors, and the Board will actively deliberate those options and timing at our upcoming Board Meeting in July.

So that concludes our prepared remarks for today's call. I'll turn the call over to the operator, so that we can take your questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Erik Volfing of Grand Slam Asset Management.

Mitchell Sacks

This is Mitch calling for Erik. A couple of questions, the first one has to do with the early retirement program. Can you kindly walk us through how that might help going forward from a cost savings perspective?

Scott K. Barber

Yes, I'll do a high level, and I'll let Dan kind of run through the numbers. But Mitch, when we sort of wind down the NGN program and announced that in the third quarter, we thought that was perfect timing to take a look at resizing some of the operations for efficiency reasons. So we made the early retirement or severance offer for a number of employees that were in a particular age range and that offer went out. And we had -- I think after the offer and the backfill of some of the key employees, I think we netted about 20 employees. And Dan, maybe why don't you cover the costs and the savings line?

Dan T. Bessey

Yes, the cost Mitch was about a onetime cost of $1.7 million. It was primarily two components. One was just a severance component and then the other was a bridging of a medical benefit to the age of 65. We specifically targeted the group of employees that was aged -- that were aged 60 and above. So that was the onetime severance costs. Based on the numbers that Scott just mentioned, the net savings about 22 heads or headcount we expect probably about $1.5 million in ongoing annual savings associated with that. So, we're basically breakeven within a year and then we'll see that savings moving forward.

Mitchell Sacks

Okay, second question is more related to what's kind of going on industry-wise. There's been a fair amount of transactions in the communication in level 3 and general communications. I wanted to get a feel for kind of how you and the Board view that and whether you view that as the time to maybe take a look that from your standpoint, also from a strategic standpoint.

Scott K. Barber

Well Mitch, I think our view has always been we got a lot of attractive organic growth opportunities, so we're always heads down on taking advantage of that, and we've got good products and strategies and more penetration we can do. But I would say that we're always open to looking for opportunities to find scale. We understand this is a business of scale, and we continue to look for that opportunity. And we closely monitor the industry, both domestically and internationally. And if it may make sense to be -- for Hawaiian Telcom to be part of a larger company in the future, we certainly would be open to discussing that if in fact we believe that it would be beneficial to our shareholders long term.

Mitchell Sacks

Thanks guys.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Nelson Obus of Wynnefield.

Nelson Obus

Yes, my question has been answered.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Ngoc Nguyen for any closing remarks.

Ngoc Nguyen

Thank you again for joining us today and for your continued interest and support of Hawaiian Telcom. I'm available for any follow-up questions and can be reached in the office at 808-546-3475 or by e-mail.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and have a wonderful day. You may all disconnect.

