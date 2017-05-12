US Geothermal's (HTM) CEO Dennis Gilles on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Geothermal Inc. (NYSEMKT:HTM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 11, 2017 01:00 PM ET

Executives

Scott Anderson - Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Dennis Gilles - Chief Executive Officer

Kerry Hawkley - Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Douglas Glaspey - President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital Partners

Carter William Driscoll - FBR Capital Markets

Jeff Osborne - Cowen & Co.

Peter Rabover - Arco Capital

Walter Schenker - MAZ Capital Advisors

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Anderson, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you.

Scott Anderson

Thank you, Matt. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. This is Scott Anderson, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Today, I’m joined by Dennis Gilles, our Chief Executive Officer; Doug Glaspey, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and by Kerry Hawkley, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release was issued yesterday and can be found on our website at www.usgeothermal.com under the tab News, and a slide presentation is accompanying today’s call. And that can be accessed on our company website, on our Home Page, under Upcoming Events.

We would like to remind you that the information provided during this call may contain forward-looking statements related to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the company’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based on management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

During the call, we will present non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management’s reasons for presenting such information are set forth in the press release that was issued yesterday. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with US GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation from our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

After our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

At this time, I’d like to introduce Dennis Gilles, Chief Executive Officer, to provide an overview of the highlights of the first quarter of 2017. Dennis?

Dennis Gilles

Thank you, Scott, and hello, everybody and welcome to today’s presentation of our first quarter of 2017 results.

I would like to call your attention in your slide stack to Slide 4. We are pleased to have produced our 18th straight quarter of positive EBITDA and cash flow from operations. This past November, we had completed our 1-for-6 share consolidation, and we are pleased that our stock price has responded well ever since. We also added two new independent Board members late last year, and in February of this year, we are pleased to have added a third new independent Board member to our board of directors.

In January of this year, we announced that our drilling results at San Emidio had yielded a significant expansion of our development opportunity there, moving it from 10 megawatts up to as much as 47 megawatts. We look forward to the installation of our previously acquired three new unconstructed binary power plants at that site.

In March, we successfully completed the conversion of a former injection well, RRG-5 at our Raft River project to a production service and have seen a 0.71 megawatt increase from that well’s contribution to the power plant output as of this date. At our Geysers project we completed the second round of negotiations with our short listed bidders for the turbine generator supply, and we began final negotiations with a single bidder for the equipment supply in parallel to our negotiations for a power purchase agreement.

We also advanced our work on a 1.5 million grant from the Department of Energy for resource evaluation at our Crescent Valley and San Emidio II projects, which has provided some excellent information for optimal drill targeting, with drilling expected to begin later this year.

Now, I will ask Doug Glaspey to provide more detail on operations and development, but before that, I would like to turn the call over to Kerry Hawkley, our CFO, for an update on our financials. Kerry?

Kerry Hawkley

Thank you Dennis, and good morning to our listeners on the call. I will now discuss the financial statements of U.S. Geothermal for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Our financial statements and MD&A were prepared in a condensed format.

If you go to Slide 6, U.S. Geothermal’s balance sheet remained strong. Total assets were $240.5 million, total liabilities were $109.6 million, net stockholders equity was $105.8 million, and total non-controlling interest was $25.1 million. Our issued and outstanding shares of common stock at March 31 totaled 19,390,435 shares.

Moving onto Slide 7, our results of operations for the quarter were down slightly from our expectations. Revenues for the quarter were $8.4 million, down less than 1% from the same period in 2016. Plant expanses were $4.6 million, an increase of 15.1% from 2016.

Gross profits or income from operations were $3.9 million, a reduction of 14.7% from 2016. An equipment failure on unit one at Neal Hot Springs and completion of our exploration of the state of Oregon property tax abatement period of three years contributed to the decline.

In professional and management fees, the one-time charge of $753,000 in Q1 of 2016 for the review of strategic alternatives was not repeated in 2017.

Interest expense was up 255,000 when comparing 2017 to the prior year, due primarily to the $20 million prudential financing completed in May of 2016. Income tax expenses for 2017 increased $45,000 over the prior year primarily due to an increase in U.S. Geothermal share of net income.

Net income attributable to U.S. Geothermal was an income of $0.26 million in first quarter of 2017 compared to an income of $0.15 million in first quarter of 2016.

Slide 8, we began the year with cash and cash equivalents of $15.3 million, and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $13.1 million. Cash generated by operations was $2.9 million, issuance of common stock generated $0.2 million, release of restricted cash reserves was $0.2 million.

Principal payments on notes reduced our total debt by $2.2 million, payments to our partners were $2.3 million, and capitalized development costs net of grant reimbursements totaled $1.0 million.

Thank you for your continued interest in U.S. Geothermal. I’ll turn the call over to Doug Glaspey, our President and Chief Operating Officer. Doug?

Douglas Glaspey

Thank you, Kerry. Good day, everybody, and thank you for joining us today.

Data from our operating plants starts on Slide 10. Total generation for the first quarter from all three facilities was 89,613 megawatt hours. For the same period in 2016 total generation was 93,788 megawatt hours.

Moving to Slide 11, at Neal Hot Springs, our generation for the first quarter averaged 17.6 net megawatts per hour of operation and the facility operated at 82.5% availability for the quarter. On January 5, the whole facility tripped off-line during extreme cold and before it could be restarted Unit I suffered frozen vaporizer tubes that caused the caused the loss of its refrigerant charge and water incursion into the unit. The unit I shutdown lasted for 36 days with the unit restarted on February 12, after 80 damaged vaporizer tubes were plugged.

We have a $50,000 deductible for our property insurance that covers the repair of damaged equipment. The first payment from insurance of $1,050,000 has been received and a second partial claim of [$9,770,204] was made to the insurance company on March 12, but has not been received to date.

Our business interruption insurance policy covers revenue lost as a result of property damage. The coverage only becomes effective after the first 30 days has passed. At the end of the quarter, we estimate that loss generation that may be recovered from insurance is $325,406. We have taken a significant amount of reprogramming and component tuning on all three units to ensure that a similar freezing event will not happen in the future. It was an extraordinary winter. I think it was 16 below zero the night that happened.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter units II and III at Neal have completed their annual maintenance outages. Unit I is currently in its scheduled outage and as part of that work all 80 of the vaporizer tubes that were plugged are being replaced with new tubes.

On Slide 12, San Emidio, we have generation for the first quarter averaging 9.2 megawatts per hour of operation and San Emidio operated at 98.6% availability for the quarter. The motor on production well 6121 failed January 12, and while it was down a standby production well was placed in service to mitigate our generation loss. While 6121 was repaired and back online March 3. And subsequent to the end of the quarter, San Emidio took its planned annual maintenance outage from April 2 to April 10.

Slide 13 for Raft River. Generation for the first quarter averaged 10.1 net megawatts per hour, and Raft operated at 100% availability for the quarter. Raft’s annual outage will be taken during the second quarter. While this first quarter was extremely challenging, all three operations will soon be at full capacity, and we believe we will recover most of our lost generation by the end of the year.

I will refer you now to Slide 15, expansion of existing operations. We are working to increase generation from our existing power plants, where we have available capacity under our power purchase agreements. At Raft River, we converted an idle injection well to a production well by installing a pump and associated infrastructure. Well RRG-5 commenced production on March 21 and is operating at 1100 gallons per minute with fluid temperature of just over 247 degrees Fahrenheit. The plant has picked up approximately 0.71 net megawatts per hour from net additional brine flow.

Our next step in the process is to upgrade one of our injection pumps, which will give us additional fluid capacity through the plant, and a corresponding increase in generation. Our targeted increase in generation from the addition of RRG-5 and injection pump upgrades is a total of 1.5 megawatts to 2 megawatts, part of which relies on well RRG-5 heating up to 260 degrees. These changes are done in steps, so we can evaluate the response from the Geothermal reservoir and how the well field is affected. Thus far, the response to the addition of RRG-5 has been very positive, with less drawdown in the wells predicted.

Once the upgraded injection pump goes online and the well field is rebalanced, we will evaluate additional changes that may be made to further increase generation. The Raft River PPA has approximately 3 megawatts of additional capacity that we can deliver at the full price.

Included in our efforts to increase generation of Raft River, we were awarded a $150,000 Small Business Vouchers grant to evaluate the installation of an integrated solar topping turbine. The total program cost is $187,500 with the cost share from U.S. Geothermal of $37,500. We will be working with engineers from the National Renewable Energy Lab and the Idaho National Laboratory to develop the cycle and do an economic assessment. Essentially, we will be using solar panels to concentrate and produce steam in a topping cycle in the project that just produces more generation.

Like Raft River, the PPA for Neal Hot Springs has about 3 megawatts of capacity available to us if we can increase plant generation. To take advantage of the extra capacity, we are planning on installing a water cooling system to work in conjunction with the air cooling. If fully implemented, this hybrid system would increase generation during the 4 to 6 month summer period when the plant’s output falls due to the high ambient temperatures of summer. This drop in generation during the summer months is common to all air-cooled power plants.

We drilled two new water wells from December through March. The first well ended up being sub-commercial and had multiple zones of material that caved into the well, so it was abandoned. The second well will produce approximately 80 gallons per minute. Combined with one of the wells that was drilled last year, 250 gallons per minute of cooling water is available and provides enough water to convert one unit to hybrid cooling. An engineering firm is preparing a proposal to complete the design of the system in preparation for construction.

To complete the needed volume of water for all three units, we are currently discussing the possibility of acquiring surface water rights through lease or purchase from private owners. Our Neal project is located in a relatively arid region, however, so water is not abundant and is closely regulated at the state level. Surface water is contingent on the flow available in the stream.

Additionally, we continue to operate a pilot scale water treatment system that would upgrade our geothermal injection fluid to make it usable for cooling water. The debt from the pilot test will be incorporated into a report for economic analysis.

If we are able to source additional water in the near term, we would like to have at least one unit modified by the end of this year so that it will be ready to operate in the summer of 2018. Capital expenditures from this project will also have to be approved by our partner and lender before construction can begin.

Referring you now to Slide 16, our growth projects. We have three advanced development projects in our portfolio, anyone of which will significantly grow revenue for the company. Those projects are the WGP Geysers project in California, the San Emidio II project in Nevada, and the El Ceibillo project in Guatemala.

At WGP Geysers, work is progressing on several fronts. Negotiations PPA finalizing interconnection, transmission line right of ways and negotiating the equipment supply agreement for the turbine generator are all on the critical path for moving the project forward.

Additionally, we have selected our engineering contractor and EPC contractor and those entities are preparing the contracts. We still expect that several power purchasers will issue request for proposal for renewable energy during the first half of 2017, and have been in discussion with several of them regarding our pricing and targeted online date. Under current federal tax law, capital expenditures for the Geysers project qualify for the 30% investment tax credit, or the production tax credit.

At San Emidio Phase II, based on the increase of the size of San Emidio, after last year’s drilling and testing program, we submitted a power plant development permit to the Bureau of Land Management on March 29. The application provides for the installation of three power plant units, up to 20 wells, and the transmission line needed to develop the project. Our expectation is that the permitting process could take 12 months or longer. This permit, which will be an environmental assessment level NEPA document will give us the flexibility to build the project. Once the final size of the project is determined various county level permits will also be required.

We do have permits from the BLM of the state of Nevada to deepen three more wells in the resource area, and are planning to start drilling those wells within the next two weeks. If these wells successfully intersect the reservoir, a longer-term flow test with injection and tracers will be undertaken this year to provide more detailed information for the reservoir model, so that a bankable reservoir report can be developed and determine the maximum level of generation.

More wells may have to be drilled to determine the ultimate size of the resource. Our current target range is 25 to 45 megawatts depending on the size of the resource and the cooling system selected for the power plant. A consulting engineering firm that specializes in transmission design is reviewing potential routes in interconnecting substations for the transmission line.

Once the route and capacity has been determined, the transmission interconnection application will be prepared for submittal to NV Energy. Under the NV Energy interconnection protocol the application must be filed before October 2017, and I don't see a problem in us doing that.

At El Ceibillo, we have submitted an expression of interest for a drilling grant from the German Development Fund or GDF on March 10. This grant would provide a 40% cost share for the drilling of up to three production size wells at El Ceibillo. We are awaiting the result of the EOI round, and if accepted will submit a full application for the funds.

If GDF funding is used on the project, and a power plant is constructed, the grant becomes a low interest loan to the project. A well, or core hole may be drilled in 2017 to test the producing structure at the 2000 to 2600 foot range, at 600 to 800 meters, so that we can gain additional information on the resource before the expected request for proposal is issued by the Guatemalan National Electrical Energy Commission, or CNEE. The three CNEE commissioners responsible for the RFP are scheduled to be replaced during the month of May. So our hope is once that transition is done, we will see movement on the RFP.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we have also started work on a second grant application with the US Trade and Development Agency or USTDA. This grant would provide funding for a feasibility level economic study for the project. As we have said previously, we are pacing our expenditures on the project into the greatest possible extent taking advantage of using grant funds to advance it until the power market opens up.

Our DOE exploration grant, this is the $1.5 million grant. Interpretation of the passive seismic and geophysical data collected this winter at San Emidio is continuing with initial interpretation of the passive data complete. That data has been integrated with the electromagnetic data into a 3-D permeability model, which will identify potential targets for drilling.

Our expectation is that under the current schedule if this phase of the program passes a technical review, drilling funds under the grant would be available in 2018. Electromagnetic data will be collected at Crescent Valley this summer, and will again be incorporated into a 3-D for drill target identification. The grant is for $1.5 million from the Department of Energy to advance our resource definition efforts.

The company will continue approximately $400,000 for the full program bringing the total program with grant funds up to $1.9 million. We are looking forward to a very productive year, and now I will turn the call back over to Dennis.

Dennis Gilles

Thank you, Doug. I would like to call your attention to Slide 17. As noted earlier, we had two primary impact to our gross profit for the quarter. at Neal Hot Springs unit I we had the unexpected outage which resulted from the extreme cold weather, and negatively impacted our revenues by approximately $830,000. And the expiration of the 3-year property tax holiday at Neal Hot Springs negatively impacted our expenses by $711,000. Collectively the negative impact to gross profit totaled nearly $1.5 million for the quarter.

Fortunately our insurance covered $2 million of additional gross profit impact from the frozen vaporizer tube failure at Neal Hot Springs. With the exception of the unit I failure at Neal, which resulted from the extreme weather we had very strong performance during the quarter from all of our other plant units. We ended the quarter with results in line with the same quarter last year, which emphasizes our predictable year-over-year performance.

Moving to slide 18, as noted earlier, as you can see in the slide, in spite of the setbacks at Neal unit I our revenues were right in line with the same quarter last year. Our gross profit fell slightly below the prior year and our net income attributable to U.S. Geothermal of $0.26 million was higher than last year's $0.15 million. Our EBITDA on a consolidated basis for this quarter was $4.08 million, compared to $3.79 million in the same quarter last year, and our EBITDA attributable to U.S. Geothermal for the first quarter of 2017 was $2.26 million compared to $1.82 million for the same quarter last year.

Moving onto Slide 19, this slide shows our historical performance over the past three years, as well as our guidance that we’ve provided for 2017. We would like to reaffirm our 2017 consolidated guidance that we have provided previously.

Based on our current operations only without consideration of our enhancements or our development projects, we expect to have operating revenues of $30 million to $34 million, adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $19 million, EBITDA of $14 million to $18 million, and net income as adjusted of $4 million to $8 million.

Also, we wish to reaffirm our guidance for the U.S. Geothermal only portion, which is less minority interests. Based on the same criteria we expect operating revenues of $18 million to $22 million, adjusted EBITDA of $9 million to $12 million, EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million, and net income as adjusted of $1 million to $4 million.

Moving onto Slide 20. While there are many drivers to the successful completion of our 115 megawatts of advanced stage development projects, one of key items is to obtain a power purchase agreement, or PPA, for each of these projects. The power market in the western United States has been and continues to undergo tremendous change or evolution, which has slowed the interest in base load power purchase agreements. As noted on the left of Slide 20, the electric utilities, who previously were the main buyer of long-term electricity from our proposed power plants, but that has changed particularly in California, which is one of our main markets.

Now, large communities have moved into the energy procurement and supply business for their residents, and have formed community choice aggregators to procure their short and long-term power needs. We are currently in discussions with one of those CCAs relative to a PPA for our output from the Geysers project. We also anticipate additional request for proposal being issued later this spring and summer.

Moving to Slide 21, those stalled recently by the market evolution noted previously, the interest in market for baseload renewable electricity continues to grow. New legislation has been introduced in both Nevada and California that impact the demand for renewable generation favorably as noted on the slide on page 20 – on Slide 21. We remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to a procurement mechanism that is fully functional again.

With our continuing profitability and our strong cash position, we remain ready for that anticipated growth. Also as noted in an earlier press release, our board of directors has elected not to extend my current employment agreement beyond its July 18 termination in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer. The board and I are in discussions regarding a continuing advisory agreement, and we hope to have that completed over the next several weeks. It has been my pleasure working for the company and working for you, our shareholders, these past four plus years. U.S. Geothermal is on a solid footing and well positioned for the growth that lies ahead.

Now, operator, I would like to turn the call over for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeff Grampp from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys.

Dennis Gilles

Good morning.

Kerry Hawkley

Good morning.

Jeff Grampp

First, just wanted to start with San Emidio phase II with well deepening et cetera, you guys are moving forward on, can you just kind of give us a sense, how long it is going to take to drill those few wells, and when you guys think you might be in a position to update us on what the evaluation or maybe early time conclusions are on this?

Dennis Gilles

Sure. As I said, we hope to start here in the next week or two. It depends on the availability of the driller. You might recall those wells are a 1000 feet deep. We are going to extend them down to reservoir depth, or what we hope is reservoir depth. So, around 2000 to 2500 feet, let us say. Typically what that has been taking is about a week per hole.

So we can knock those out pretty quickly once we get the drill rig onsite. Of course, we will know fairly quickly whether we hit resource or not, and then – so let us say, I hate to put timeframes on when we report what we found. I am sure we will probably put something out after the wells are drilled, and we know whether we have hit resource or not, but then doing longer-term testing, and tracer runs and those kinds of things could take several months and that will be incorporated into the model for any changes.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. I certainly understand. I don't want to put you in a corner on timing, but that is helpful. And over at Neal, I think you guys mentioned in the Q some reduced level of power generation coming-out of the winter weather there, can you guys give us a sense on how maybe we should expect power generation at Neal, maybe where things are at today, or when you guys maybe see things going through a more normalized production level?

Dennis Gilles

Well, unit II and unit III have gone through their outages. They are back at full production. One unit I comes back online, which should be early next week, it will be back to full production. So I would say by early next week the facility will be at full production.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect. And then last one from me just more of a housekeeping one, on the insurance proceeds front, do you guys kind of have a sense for or an estimate of what the incremental proceeds we could expect in 2Q and just kind of give us a sense, how we should be a accounting for that, does that flow through like another income or does that get recorded as revenue, or just kind of any kind of clarity or color you can provide on that would be helpful?

Dennis Gilles

Well, the recovery of repair costs are right now in an accrued receivable. So they don't hit your P&L. your additional B&I coverage, business interruption insurance that will be reflected in revenue. Right now we don't have an estimate. We are still working on that, but for first quarter for about 10 days it was about $300,000, which should give you a general idea as to how much that might be. I guess it was the reduced…

Kerry Hawkley

There was total loss for about 10 days, and then reduced generation till the end of March.

Dennis Gilles

Yes.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. So maybe $300,000 is the baseline. Maybe a little bit higher, but tough to tell, and the risk is already on the balance sheet?

Dennis Gilles

Yes.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, perfect. I will let someone else hop on. Thank you.

Dennis Gilles

Thanks Jeff.

Our next question comes from Gerry Sweeney from ROTH Capital. Please go ahead.

Gerry Sweeney

Good morning guys. How are you?

Dennis Gilles

Hi, Gerry. Good.

Gerry Sweeney

Want to talk a little bit about the Geysers, it sounds like you are continuing to push the project forward, getting I think some engineering services et cetera in conjunction with the hunt for the PPA, should we read into that engineering services bidding activity in terms of confidence in getting a PPA?

Dennis Gilles

That is a good question Gerry. Really the right answer there is we are in very active discussion with a single counterparty relative – well, we are in discussion with a number of counterparties, but advanced discussion with a single counterparty towards trying to come up with a PPA.

Given that effort, we have determined that it made sense to conduct a parallel effort advancing the project with – in all critical path areas, particularly the order of the turbine generator, and over the past many weeks we have been advancing those negotiations to the point of selection of a single supplier, and are now in the process of papering the transaction with that single supplier for the supply agreement. That order is contingent upon us signing an MOU for a PPA with an offtaker for the power, but we are optimistic, hopeful that we will get to that point and be able to release the manufacturer to begin manufacturing.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it. Curiosity killed the cat, so I'm going to ask this. I mean, do you have a timeframe for completion of said negotiations or is it still – or any type of deadline or anything like that?

Dennis Gilles

That one I'm not going to go down. I am sorry Gerry.

Gerry Sweeney

No worries. I had to ask and figured it would be 50:50, whether or not if you could answer it. But I do appreciate the color. So, at the end of the day there is – can I characterize it as increased optimism that potentially the Geysers is moving in towards the final stages?

Dennis Gilles

I would say that is a fair characterization.

Gerry Sweeney

Okay, and then also on the Neal, the water opportunity, so 250 gallons a minute sounds like the number that you are at, probably need something like 750 to 1000 to run all three units, would you run one unit based on the available water and if so, what are the economics behind that in terms of increased power?

Dennis Gilles

Well, of course we have to do the economics once we get the final design and make that decision, but if it provides us with increased generation to the point that it is a – it gives us a nice return on our investment, we would absolutely do one at a time. Now, it also gives us the advantage of operating one for possibly a year before we commit to the other two. This hybrid cooling system while pretty straightforward from an engineering standpoint, we have it run before. It is essentially a parallel cooling tower to the air-cooled condensers. We don't see a problem with that. But it would give us a chance to see the hybrid system in operation, make any corrections we need to make if there is any problems and then build out the other two the following year.

Gerry Sweeney

Got it. That makes sense. I appreciate it. I'll jump back in queue as well. Thank you.

Dennis Gilles

Thank you.

Our next question is from Carter Driscoll from FBR. Please go ahead.

Carter William Driscoll

Good morning gentlemen. Is there anything you can do to repair for the next winter season from a repeat issue of what you had? Is there any type of remediation you can do? And then I have a couple follow-ups.

Dennis Gilles

Yes. Actually the remediation has already been done. We have done some extensive reprogramming. Just to take you back in history a little bit, these air cooled supercritical units were the first ones built. They were subject to a DOE, Department of Energy, loan based on that new technology. So we have modified the programming. They come up to speed a lot quicker now. We don't expect that this is going to be repeated. We think we have fixed the problem.

Kerry Hawkley

Also stress the weather.

Dennis Gilles

Well, yes, and that was once in a 30 year weather event. It is not to say that it can't happen two years in a row, but our focus on fixing that issue was that so we could survive another one of those winters without having that problem.

Carter William Driscoll

Perfect. Okay. Maybe a couple of big picture questions, so it sounds like utilities are – I'm sorry, pulling back something I rephrased but maybe not embracing based on renewable energy as much where is it more of their reticence to get into longer-term PPAs, maybe to lock in certain prices that might be above conventional fossil fuel baseload generation, and then could you maybe, as an addendum, talk about whether you see 584, AB 920s, the more important kind of compare, contrast those two potential effects in your core market?

Dennis Gilles

Well, Carter, there is really two things there, and the point that I wanted to stress was that market evolution. The utilities of yesteryear are very much interested in baseload power, and historically had been. The problem is with this formation of the community choice aggregators the load for the utility is dramatically reducing as these communities are departing from having the utility do their procurement. So now the utilities are their RPS requirement through the increase, or through the reduction of their denominator in their formula, their total load.

So for the same amount of power being procured they are now meeting their RPS without having to got out and do anything. So what you have now is the new buyer is the community choice aggregator. These communities who have departed from the utilities. The first thing they are doing in order to show their customers that they are able to provide power at a very inexpensive price is to date they have been going out and buying predominantly intermittent power, low cost solar or some cases low cost wind, but predominantly solar.

And while solar has an initial cost, which is very inexpensive, compared to baseload power what they are finding is the corresponding integration cost that they have to pay in order to firm up that power by the California ISO is very expensive. And the combined sum of those two actually puts them to a point very similar or even above the cost of baseload power.

So through education I guess they have changed their interest level in baseload power. At least that is what we are finding. So that is the primary thing. And then to your question about the legislation in both California and Nevada, there is two bills. One in Nevada and one in California that dramatically increased the RPS requirement, and basically more than doubling it from where it currently sits today.

Those are very attractive as far as increasing the demand for renewables as a whole, but with that will go along a corresponding demand for baseload. And then the AB 920 is a bill that was specific to baseload, both federally and statewise they are recognizing that as so much procurement is going out there towards intermittent power, it is creating huge instability on the grid, and if allowed to go unchecked, it could actually create such instability to where the grid experiences, we will just call it unfavorable conditions to where power is disrupted to the consumer.

That has been recognized by the Secretary of Energy, who has introduced a letter to his department to investigate the need for baseload power on a continuing basis and to establish some sort of floor for baseload nationally, and then out in California through AB 920, the legislation was introduced to establish a floor for the amount of baseload power that California could have as it moves forward with its growth of its RPS.

Carter William Driscoll

Very helpful. And last question, you didn't talk a lot about beyond improving your current operating portfolio and some of the tweaks there in expansion, longer term, your development pipeline and your expansion projects or however you want to phrase it, they're 150 megawatts, can you talk about maybe which of those projects you see on the horizon kind of more medium term or kind of rank those, and then, the financing that you're expecting from either your partners, or what you may or may not have to do externally? Thank you.

Dennis Gilles

Yes. The first is our two expansion projects that bring us up to the full current PPA at Raft and Neal. I would say those are our near-term opportunities. As Doug had said on Neal, our primary focus would be to put all three hybrid cooling in initially, but our backup solution is to put one in followed by the other two. Similarly at Raft River, and we have a phased approach to get us up to the full 3 megawatt expansion.

We have completed that first phase, which gets us just shy off 1 megawatt towards the three that are available. So we are very pleased with the results today and over the next many months anticipate doing additional there. Beyond that, the next development project I would say is our Geysers project, and we are optimistic. Our goal is try to shoot for having that project online before the end of 2018, and our current development schedule assuming that we are successful in obtaining the PPA, the current development schedule supports that and gets us a COD in advance of the 12/31/18 date.

On its heels is our San Emidio II expansion. As noted, we have already got the three power plants procured sitting in a box at the warehouse at that plant ready to be deployed. So pending obtaining our permit from the BLM, and obtaining our transmission interconnection connection, would those two hurdles in hand, we do have an interested offtaker that we believe we could go to for the power purchase of that project once we have some dates solidified on when we could have a delivery.

We are optimistic that we can take that project to market, and then on its heels, El Ceibillo down in Guatemala, we have been assured by the government that an RFP will be coming out this year. We still anticipate that RFP coming out this year, and we optimistic that we would be successful in getting our project there. And then on its heels is Crescent Valley. We drilled one well there. Under our DOE grant, we continue to do evaluation.

We have additional drilling planned there. Based on those drilling results and based on the success of our Geysers and our San Emidio with the reestablishment of an interested procurement market, we will follow that with our Crescent Valley obtaining a PPA and move forward with development there. And then we move into the next series of projects in our development portfolio. So, again optimistic that demand for baseload will reestablish and begin to move forward here in the not too distant future.

Carter William Driscoll

I appreciate all that color. I will get back into queue. Thanks gentlemen.

Kerry Hawkley

I would add one thing, just to make sure everybody is aware that you can get PPAs in this market. Our good friends at Ormat just announced a 150 megawatt PPA going into southern California, [Northern Nevada]. So we know if we find the right offtaker, and you give them the right price that a PPA can be signed.

Carter William Driscoll

Have you seen any pressure on the PPAs whether it is the escalator clauses, length of terms. Is price still the most important, or is fixed nature – shrinking that fixed nature more important, or just kind of qualify or what you've seen change over the last couple of years?

Kerry Hawkley

Now we haven't seen a change on the term or the – with escalation or without escalation. Depending on the counterparty some of them are interested in levelized, which allows front loading of revenues, which is beneficial for us. Others are interested in an escalating agreement, so that your revenues basically escalate along the same kind of lines as your expenses. Both opportunities are there and it is depending upon the particular interest or need of the offtaker, there is not a preference of one over the other.

Carter William Driscoll

Got it. Thank you, gentlemen.

Our next question comes from Jeff Osborne from Cowen & Co. Please go ahead.

Dennis Gilles

Hi Jeff.

Jeff Osborne

Good afternoon. Most of them have been asked, but just two quick ones from me back on the Geysers is there any timeline when you expect the transmission right of way certificate to be received, and I assume that the PPA are the two outstanding events that you need to then pursue financing?

Dennis Gilles

No. For Geysers, we have the transmission agreement already in place. That is not an issue. Geysers the pacing item is really only the power purchase agreement. But we are advancing the project on the assumption that we will be successful with that hurdle. So we are continuing to move everything else in a forward direction.

Jeff Osborne

Got it. The last question I had was just on tax equity in general, just given the uncertainty with President Trump’s tax plan, are you finding your conversations about these US projects that being a potential obstacle in getting tax equity interest for some of these projects or no?

Dennis Gilles

I don't see that being an obstacle right now.

Jeff Osborne

Good to hear. Thank you so much.

Dennis Gilles

Sure thing.

Our next question comes from Peter Rabover from Arco Capital. Please go ahead.

Dennis Gilles

Hi Peter.

Peter Rabover

Hi guys. I had a couple of questions. One is on the Geysers, and I know it sounds very positive but I know in the past you have talked about that if it doesn't work out that you can always sell steam into the – I guess into the grid or however that will work and I was wondering if you could like talk about what that backup plan would look like, or what the economics of that would be?

Dennis Gilles

Peter, what you are referring to is the steam from the project. We had an interest by a neighbor in acquiring the steam, and having it piped over to their property, selling it to them so that they could utilize it in their current power plants. Those discussions had been ongoing with the interest in the market for a power purchase agreement of our own, those discussions were halted. That doesn't mean they couldn't – that doesn't mean that the interest has completely gone away. We have just not been pursuing that path.

Now having said that I don't want to mislead you and say that that is an absolute plan B. There is discussion though that could be had if we got to that point that there was no interest in the market for power from our project. I also want to qualify while we are optimistic on getting a power purchase agreement for the Geysers, I don't want to give any false assurances or false levels of belief that that is a done deal. We are in discussions. We are optimistic that those discussions will be fruitful, but it is not a done deal yet. Until we have a signed agreement, it is premature to jump to that conclusion.

Peter Rabover

So that is kind of my question, just looking at your other plans like Neal or something like that, and you have in your 10-K that this project would cost 150 million to build, tax credit, et cetera and then your megawatt for power – your price per megawatt range is from 66 to 100 plus on your plants. So, the economics of that aren’t hard to figure out, but I don't – I assume selling steam would be very low Capex and a much more immediate impact to the cash flow line. Is that the way to think about that?

Dennis Gilles

Yes. That is correct. It will be a much lower Capex for us. But the counterparty if you want to call it on the other side of the fence has a very large Capex to pick the steam up from the – I will call it the fence line, and take it to their nearest plant where they have additional capacity to be utilized. So their Capex is high, and so that factors into the economics for the price that they would be willing to pay for that steam.

Peter Rabover

I assume you wouldn't get like the equivalent of a $100 or $80 per megawatt but would you say the economics are at least close in plan B, I guess on the return on capital basis, or cash flow return on capital?

Dennis Gilles

Well, the reason that we have elected to continue to pursue the plant build out is from our perspective that economics is more attractive.

Peter Rabover

Okay. That is fine. That is what I figured. And then you mentioned on San Emidio that you had an interested offtaker, and I assume that is not Nevada – it is not Nevada Energy. Is that more of a non-traditional offtaker, I assume, you don’t have to say who it is, but I'm just curious?

Dennis Gilles

Well, what we are finding right now is NV Energy Nevada has the renewables that they currently need, so they are not out procuring power, and they have also experienced the same exiting loads either in the form of community choice aggregators or large industrial customers. So similar to the California utilities, they are meeting their RPS requirement by having their denominator, in other words, their load shrink.

So, they have a similar issue. What we are finding is Nevada generation, new Nevada generation, like the Ormat transaction that Doug referenced is being sold into California to meet California needs. So there area a number of California offtakers, who have interest in power coming from Nevada into California to meet their requirements.

Peter Rabover

Okay. So, I think on your previous agreement on the phase II when you guys thought it was 10 to 12 megawatt, I think you guys had the agreement that you could sell it to Nevada like the $100 per megawatt price plus whatever, is it possible to still parse this project out into two parts and to sell 10 to 12 based on the current PPA, and then the other 20 to 25 to whoever the offtaker is, the entity that you are talking about?

Dennis Gilles

That is possible. Keep in mind though for our San Emidio I and San Emidio II, the San Emidio I, which was 9 megawatts before and the PPA that you are referencing was a 20 megawatt PPA, and 9 megawatts was going under San Emidio I and 11 was going under San Emidio II. That 9 megawatts, which is now 10, is going to NV Energy under a PPA with a transmission line and a PPA that are separate and distinct to unit I.

Unit II, which has now grown from the 10 megawatts to as much as 47 that PPA would likely be a single PPA. There is nothing that prohibits it from being multiple PPAs, and it is in no way obligated to go to NV Energy. It can go to whatever offtaker we want to sell it to, but it would most likely be sold in its entirety just for ease of contracting and interest on the counterparties in having a large output.

Peter Rabover

Okay, great. Just a couple of housekeeping questions on the – what was your restricted cash at the parent company level?

Dennis Gilles

$28 million is…

Peter Rabover

No. That is – you guys that is for – that is consolidated. You guys don't have access to that fund. I think at the parent company level you guys had one or two last quarter. So, I was just curious what the…?

Dennis Gilles

So you are talking for U.S. Geothermal only.

Peter Rabover

Yes.

Dennis Gilles

Okay. Kerry is looking at it.

Kerry Hawkley

U.S. Geothermal only is about $22 million. It is a table on page 41 of the Q.

Peter Rabover

I guess that is not the way I am – the way I look at it is you guys are pretty planned, and they are kind of three separate projects, and each one of them has different financing arrangements, and then you guys have the corporate parent that has a $13 million of cash or whatever, but plus you owe $20 million in debt, so I'm curious of that $28, I think you guys had 1 or 2 million at the parent level that is listed out?

Dennis Gilles

Peter, let me have you give Scott a call, and Kerry and Scott will go over the numbers with you, but just to open it up for additional questions in the queue.

Peter Rabover

Yes. That is fine. I am just trying to figure out your capital structure. But very sorry, I appreciate all your comments.

Dennis Gilles

Thank you, Peter.

Kerry Hawkley

Thanks Peter.

Our next question comes from Walter Schenker from MAZ Partners. Please go ahead.

Walter Schenker

Thank you. My questions, which were largely about the Geysers have been answered.

Dennis Gilles

Okay. Thanks Walter.

There are no more questions in the queue. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Scott for any closing comments.

A - Scott Anderson

Thanks, Matt, and thank you to, everyone, for participating in our call today. If you have any further questions, please feel free to call us at area code 208-424-1027. Thanks again, for your interest in U.S. Geothermal. Goodbye.

A - Dennis Gilles

Thank you.

