American Renal Associates' (ARA) CEO Joe Carlucci on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Renal Associates Holdings (NYSE:ARA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 10, 2017 09:00 ET

Executives

Darren Lehrich - Senior Vice President

Joe Carlucci - Chief Executive Officer

Syed Kamal - President

Jon Wilcox - Chief Financial Officer

Don Williamson - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America/Merrill Lynch

Gary Lieberman - Wells Fargo

Rachana Fellinger - Barclays

Tejus Ujjani - Goldman Sachs

David MacDonald - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Ana Fratila - Fortress Investment Group

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Renal Associates First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Darren Lehrich, Senior Vice President for American Renal Associates. Thank you. You may begin.

Darren Lehrich

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to ARA’s first quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast. On the call today are Joe Carlucci, our CEO; Syed Kamal, our President; Jon Wilcox, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Don Williamson, one of our national Chief Medical Officers.

I want to remind everyone that ARA management may make certain remarks today that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management believes to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled risk factors and special statement regarding forward-looking statements in the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, our earnings press release and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made today are effective only as of today and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information or future events.

On today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest or adjusted EBITDA less NCI, adjusted net income, adjusted cash flow from operations and adjusted owned net debt. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the earnings press release.

Finally, I want to remind everyone that since we are involved in certain litigation and inquiries described in our Form 10-K and 10-Q, we will not be able to answer any questions about these matters. One update subsequent to the end of Q1 relates to our previously disclosed SEC inquiry. We have been advised by the SEC staff that based on current information the SEC does not intend to recommend any enforcement action against the company related to that matter. And as such, that matter has come to a satisfactory conclusion.

With that, I am pleased to turn our call over to Joe Carlucci.

Joe Carlucci

Thank you, Darren. The first quarter of 2017 was an extremely busy and productive period for our organization. I am very proud of our entire team for their hard work and accomplishments. During Q1, we faced the well-known industry challenges associated with ACA plans and charitable premium assistance and our organization responded collectively as a team with the support and collaboration of our physician partners. Our physician partners continue to be highly engaged local owners dedicated to providing excellent care in the most efficient manner possible.

Our core values put quality patient care at the center of what we do each and everyday. And I am pleased that we continue to make great strides with quality. I believe our progress is a testament to our staff’s dedication to providing the best quality care under the direction of local physician partners. During our last quarter, we discussed our performance in the CMS quality incentive program, a program where ARA continues to lead the industry in terms of the percentage of dialysis clinics that avoided any payment reduction from the QIP program for payment year 2017.

More recently, we received patient satisfaction results from the semiannual CMS In-Center Hemodialysis Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or CAHPS, survey. ARA’s performance in CAHPS also continues to be the industry leading and in the three primary satisfaction domains, our top box scores were well ahead of industry averages. In the dialysis clinic domain, our patient satisfaction scores were 15% higher than the industry average. In the dialysis staff domain, we scored 11% higher and in the kidney doctor domain, we scored 11% higher. I also think it’s important to note that performance in CAHPS patient satisfaction is now weighted as a clinical measure in the QIP program and therefore will be a factor in payment year 2018.

Moving on to our financial results, Jon Wilcox will cover some of the important details of our first quarter financial performance and also review our newly established 2017 financial outlook. At a high level, our first quarter net revenue increased by approximately 3% and was driven by treatment growth of 10%, but offset by an approximate 7% decrease in revenue per treatment due largely to a decrease in patients covered by ACA plans. Our adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest decreased to $21 million in Q1 2017 from $27 million in last year’s first quarter. The impact of the ACA reduction in Q1 was consistent with the annualized impact that we described to you last quarter. Overall, the Q1 ‘17 results were largely in line with our internal plan.

I would now like to update you on operational initiatives. Over the past several months, the entire ARA team responded with a series of actions that are designed to allow the company to deliver progressively better quarterly results throughout 2017. These initiatives are being implemented in collaboration with our physician partners with the goal of maintaining quality patient care as our number one priority. There are two areas I would like to highlight in relationship to these operational initiatives.

Number one, labor productivity. ARA has highly experienced and dedicated staff. Our low voluntary turnover is a testament to the stability and strong culture of our staff. We have been working hard and collaboratively with our staff in a thoughtful way to achieve greater efficiency with schedules and this has reduced labor hours and in some instances also reduced our use of over time. This initiative is ongoing and we experienced a modest benefit from it in Q1, but we made significant progress from the beginning of Q1 to the end of Q1. This is what gives me confidence about our efforts. I believe there is room for continued benefit over the next few quarters as the annualized benefit from this initiative gains further traction. Importantly, this initiative has had no meaningful impact on our low voluntary staff turnover.

And point number two, organizational structure. Our budgeting and planning process for 2017 was an opportunity for our senior management team to make some strategic decisions about the structure of our operation team in the field and the pace of resource investment in the corporate office. During Q1, we made adjustments to our organizational structure by creating divisional leadership roles for some of our most experienced and tenured operating VPs. Under this new divisional structure, we were able to realign certain regions to strengthen our operating teams and leadership while also being disciplined about leveraging resources more efficiently in the fields. This structure will enable us to continue to grow as our de novo pipeline rolls forward and it will create some savings beginning in Q2.

As it relates to the pace of growth of our corporate SG&A, we made significant investments during 2015 and 2016 to support the infrastructure necessary to be a public company while also providing best-in-class management services to our dialysis clinics. We expect to be in a position to leverage that level of investment more efficiently in 2017 and as a result, our corporate office expense growth should moderate this year.

Now before I turn it over to Syed, let me close by reiterating my confidence in ARA’s long-term outlook and our company’s fundamentals. This confidence is grounded in the strength of our physician partnership model, the core values that underpin this operating model and our organization’s unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care. Our physician partnership model allows us to work alongside highly engaged physicians to provide excellent care at the local level in an efficient and integrated manner. I believe we will continue to prove in 2017 that our operating model is truly differentiated, not just in our ability to continue to grow our clinic footprint over the long-term, but also when it comes to addressing industry wide challenges that emerge. The economic headwinds in 2017 are bigger than some that we have seen in the past, but the manner in which we proceed with our operating model remains very much the same and this is why I continue to be optimistic about our long-term prospects.

I’d like to now turn the call over to Syed Kamal, our President, to give you an update on our business development during the quarter. Syed?

Syed Kamal

Thank you, Joe. We had another solid quarter for new business development. We opened 3 de novo clinics ending the first quarter with 217 clinics in operation. Our opening pace in Q1 was consistent with what I shared with you on our call last quarter. And just to remind you that we expect our de novo clinic openings to be weighted more to the second half of 2017 based on project timelines.

We continue to have good visibility into future openings due to our de novo pipeline. As of March 31, 2017, we had 32 signed clinics, which we expect will open at various points in time over the next 18 months. The 32 signed clinics is similar to 33 signed clinics we ended at December 31, 2016 and remain optimistic about the pipeline given the amount of discussions we continue to have with new nephrology groups across the country and ongoing dialogue to grow our footprint in existing markets with our established physician partners. We are still experiencing some delays with our de novo clinics awaiting Medicare certification. At March 31, the number of clinics awaiting Medicare certification was 8 as compared to 5 at December 31, 7 at September 30, and 12 at June 30.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Don Williamson, one of our national Chief Medical Officers. Dr. Williamson has been an ARA partner since 2002 and leads a sizable group of nephrologists in Georgia. We included CMOs on these calls because as a physician-driven company, we like to take the lead on clinical measures.

Dr. Williamson, let me turn it over to you and thanks for joining the call.

Don Williamson

Thanks, Syed. I am pleased to join everyone today to provide the Q1 clinical update. As Syed mentioned, my name is Don Williamson and I have been a practicing nephrologist for almost 30 years. Our nephrology group in Georgia has 12 clinics in partnership with ARA. As you know, ARA’s business model allows their physician partners to take the lead in the care of their patients. In this physician-driven model, our goal is to provide the highest quality of care.

I am going to review just a couple of important metrics and update you on some excellent results we are seeing in regard to surveys. The first clinical metric I’d like to discuss is Kt/V, a marker of adequacy of the dialysis treatment. During the first quarter of 2017, 99% of ARA’s hemodialysis patients had a Kt/V greater than or equal to 1.2, the value at or above which is considered adequate dialysis. This measure improved slightly from the 98% level observed over the past year. This demonstrates that we are providing adequate dialysis therapy to the overwhelming majority of our patients and we are doing so on a consistent basis.

The next clinical metric I would like to discuss is vascular access of our dialysis patients. As I have discussed before on these calls, one of the focal areas of our quality is the percentage of patients receiving dialysis through a venous catheter for greater than 90 days. A lower percentage is better, because prolonged venous catheter use in dialysis patients maybe associated with a higher risk of infection or hospitalization. In the first quarter of 2017, the percentage of patients who utilized catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater averaged 11% for ARA. This means that meaningful percentage of ARA patients are receiving dialysis through a safer, permanent access such as an AV fistula or an AV graft.

The vascular access measure of the percentage of patients who utilize catheters as their sole source of access for dialysis for 90 days or greater has remained relatively stable over the past year demonstrating that more of our patients are dialyzing without prolonged use of catheters. We constantly monitor numerous clinical parameters on all of our patients, such as the Kt/V and vascular access as they all serve as components of the ultimate goal of care keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital and able to continue to dialyze in our clinics.

Next, I would like to close with an update related to ARA’s performance in federal and state certification surveys. The ARA team continues to embrace the survey process, because we believe high-performance in surveys is good for patient care. Surveys are performed initially when a clinic first opens or for recertification of an existing location or a facility expansion or relocation. In rare instances, surveys are performed based on complaints. In any given year, the vast majority of surveys are for recertification.

Regardless of the type of survey, there is an enormous amount of work associated with survey preparedness by our clinical staff and surveyors can sometimes be onsite for several days. So, this activity requires a significant amount of manpower and resources by regulators. Over many years, ARA’s clinical administration team has refined our survey preparedness process with simple goals in mind. Number one, creating a dialysis clinic environment designed to be safe, so we can deliver high-quality patient care in compliance with federal and state regulations. And number two, managing the survey process of our regulators, both CMS and state surveyors, can do their job as efficiently as possible in an effort to limit the amount of follow-up and rework required. That is why at ARA, we have made it our standard to be deficiency free with surveys. This is an extremely high standard and very difficult to achieve.

We are pleased to report that in Q1, more than half of our surveys were deficiency-free and the remaining surveys had a very limited number of deficiencies outstanding. Our deficiency-free trends continue to improve and we know that we are performing well versus the national average. Because since 2012, the average number of deficiencies we have seen as a company have averaged less than half of the U.S. dialysis industry average meaning ARA’s surveys are at just a fraction of the industry’s survey deficiency rates.

In closing, on behalf of ARA’s clinical team, I look forward to participating in these calls periodically and updating you on these metrics and other important clinical measures that will help you understand our focus on high-quality patient care.

This concludes my remarks on the clinical side. So, let me turn it over to Jon.

Jon Wilcox

Thanks, Dr. Williamson. I am going to cover some operational and financial highlights for the first quarter and discuss our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI. Our Q1 net revenue grew 2.8%, driven by total treatment growth of 10.1%, offset by a 6.5% decline in revenue per treatment due to adverse changes in commercial mix on a year-over-year basis primarily as a result of lower ACA mix.

Treatment growth continues to be driven primarily by the ramping of de novo clinics, new de novo openings and underlying growth in the dialysis patient population. Our non-acquired treatment growth was 9.2% and contributions from acquisitions added 0.9% to first quarter treatment growth on a year-over-year basis, slightly lower than the 1.1% contribution in Q4. We did not acquire any clinics during Q1.

Our revenue per treatment in the first quarter was $336 or approximately $23 below the first quarter of 2016. As we have disclosed, we experienced a significant decline in the number of patients enrolled in ACA plans following the 2017 open enrollment period and we expect to realize the full $25 million of adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest impact that was discussed on our Q4 call.

To be clear, a very small proportion of our patients were able to retain ACA coverage following the 2017 open enrollment period. And as a result, the economic impact that we described is expected to be fully realized and is consistent with what we previously discussed. The year-over-year rate decline in Q1 of $23 per treatment was broken down into two buckets. First, approximately 75% was due to lower ACA mix and second, approximately 25% was due to lower non-ACA commercial mix. We experienced a decline in non-ACA commercial mix year-over-year, but the mix trends from Q4 2016 moderated. We believe mix is beginning to stabilize based on the trending over the past 6 months and what we saw over the course of Q1. Our non-ACA commercial revenue rates remained consistent on a year-over-year basis. As a reminder, revenue per treatment is typically the lowest in Q1, reflecting the seasonality of co-pays and deductibles.

For modeling purposes, the full year impact of the ACA on 2017 revenue per treatment as compared to 2016 is expected to be a reduction of approximately $23 per treatment and that does not include the impact from lower non-ACA commercial mix. So, as you work through your models for Q2 through Q4 2017, please keep in mind that the ACA impact is expected to be bigger than the per treatment impact we saw in Q1 and this is due to seasonality of RPT.

I am now going to move on to a discussion about the expense side of our P&L in Q1. Patient care costs in the first quarter of 2017 were $118.6 million, an increase of $13.1 million or 12.4% compared to patient care costs in the first quarter of 2016. On a per treatment basis, patient care costs increased $5 per treatment to approximately $223 per treatment or up 2.2% as compared to the first quarter of 2016. This is the lowest year-over-year rate of growth we have experienced in patient care costs per treatment and that is primarily attributable to normal supply cost and other increases offset by our operating initiatives to reduce costs.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2017 were $23.9 million, an increase of $2.3 million or 11% compared to G&A expenses in the first quarter of 2016. On a per treatment basis, G&A expenses increased 0.8% year-over-year to $45 per treatment. This is primarily attributable to higher public company and modestly offset by slower growth of other corporate costs. I refer you to the supplemental business metrics table in our earnings press release for the patient care costs and G&A expense figures, which exclude unusual stock-based compensation consistent with the figures I just reviewed.

Our provision for uncollectible accounts during the first quarter 2017 was $1.6 million as compared to a provision of $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2016. The provision for uncollectible accounts represented 0.9% of patient service operating revenues or approximately $3 per treatment in Q1 2017 as compared to 0.8% during the first quarter of 2016. We believe the bad debt percentage is in line with normal quarterly fluctuations.

Our accounts receivable net of allowances represented 39 days of revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and remained relatively stable. Our adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest or adjusted EBITDA less NCI during the first quarter of 2017 was $21.4 million or a $5.8 million decline as compared to the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in Q1 was driven primarily by the following. First reductions in revenue due to a decrease in patients enrolled in ACA plans; second: lower non-ACA commercial mix in the period offset slightly by; third: operating initiatives to reduce costs. As it relates to the NCI, the percentage decreased to 39.8% of adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 from 40.9% in the first quarter of 2016. Our clinic ownership level has remained stable at 53%. So, the year-over-year change in the NCI percentage is due to decreased profitability at the clinic level as well as typical fluctuations in earnings among clinics with different ownership levels.

We reported a GAAP net loss attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. of $1.25 million in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to net income of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. For the first quarter of 2017, our non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. was $1.9 million or $0.06 per share using a normalized tax rate of 41.5% and after adjusting for stock-based compensation related to the option modification at the time of the IPO, the change of the value of the income tax receivable agreement and certain legal costs.

Turning to cash flow, for the first quarter of 2017, we generated $16.5 million of cash flow from operations. After deducting distributions to non-controlling interest of $19 million, our adjusted cash flow used in operations was $2.5 million. Besides the impact of lower net income compared to Q1 2016, our Q1 cash flow was impacted by approximately $10 million due to the timing of working capital, higher cash legal expenses and one-time upfront cash premiums associated with the renewal of our interest rate hedging program.

During Q1 2017, we spent $6.4 million in capital expenditures, of which $1.9 million was related to maintenance CapEx and $4.5 million was related to development CapEx. CapEx was lower than in prior quarters due to the timing of our de novo development. Finally, as of March 31, 2017, our adjusted owned net debt was $447.4 million and our net leverage was 3.8 times our trailing adjusted EBITDA less NCI of $117.8 million, up slightly from net leverage of 3.5 times at December 31, 2016.

Next I would like to discuss our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI. We are establishing guidance for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less non-controlling interest to be in a range of $100 million to $106 million. As mentioned earlier on this call and as previously discussed in Q4 2016, we expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI to be negatively impacted by approximately $25 million relating to the significant decline in the number of patients enrolled in ACA plans as compared to 2016 for patients who also received charitable premium assistance. Recall that our reported 2016 adjusted EBITDA less NCI was $123.6 million. So, if you deduct the $25 million ACA impact from that, the pro forma starting point would be $98.6 million. So, the midpoint of our 2017 outlook assumes approximately 4% to 5% growth versus that $98.6 million baseline.

Last quarter, we provided a framework for 2017 with some broad headwinds and tailwinds. And I would like to give you some more color on the headwinds and tailwinds that are most relevant to our 2017 outlook. In thinking about the headwinds, I would like to highlight two primary headwinds that we expect to negatively impact our financial performance in 2017.

Headwind number one. We expect non-ACA commercial mix to be lower year-over-year in 2017. We discussed lower commercial mix and rate on our Q4 2016 earnings call. Based on our trends, we now have a relatively stable outlook on our commercial revenue rate, excluding the impact of the ACA. However, based on our mix trends over the past 6 months, we expect the 2017 non-ACA commercial mix to be approximately 1 percentage point lower than our historical average of 13%. Recall our 2016 commercial treatment mix, excluding ACA, was 12.9%. We plan to update commercial mix on an annual basis going forward. But directionally, the Q1 mix is consistent with what is baked into guidance for the year.

Headwind number two. We expect our 2017 Medicare rate updates to lag the rate of growth of our annual operating costs. While this is not a new trend, we think it is useful to put the Medicare rate updates into further perspective. For example, if our Medicare rate update followed the national average increase of 0.7% that was published by CMS in the 2017 final rule, that would be an increase of roughly $1.75 per Medicare treatment. Yet our patient care costs in Q1 2017 overall increased by 2.2% or approximately $4.75 per treatment. That is a $3 per treatment deficit in relation to the average Medicare increase. Medicare fee for service is the primary payer for nearly two-thirds of treatments and we continue to expect the Medicare rate environment to be a headwind until rebasing runs its course through the end of 2018.

Our 2017 outlook takes into account two primary drivers that will help offset the headwinds that I just described. Tailwind number one. We expect 2017 non-acquired treatment growth to be in the 8% to 9% range. Note this range is impacted slightly by the leap year comparison in 2016 of 0.3%. For 2017, we expect our overall treatment growth rate should be fairly consistent with non-acquired growth, because our outlook does not contemplate any further acquisitions. Aside from the leap year effect, I want to reiterate from Syed’s prepared remarks that our de novo opening schedule is back half weighted in 2017 and this has a modest impact on the treatment growth assumptions baked into our outlook. Tailwind number two. We expect additional benefits from labor productivity and corporate G&A initiatives over the remainder of 2017, although we expect the benefit of these operating initiatives to be a bit more back half weighted in 2017. The labor productivity initiative, along with our corporate initiatives and other cost saving programs, should increase in the coming quarters, although the full effects of these won’t be in our run-rate until later this year. Please keep in mind that our outlook for 2017 adjusted EBITDA less NCI excludes severance costs and certain legal costs to the extent they are incurred during 2017.

Finally, I want to note that our range could be impacted by a variety of other factors that are discussed in greater detail in the risk factors in our SEC filings and press release. The biggest swing factor to our financial results continues to be further changes to our commercial mix and a more restrictive environment for patients with respect to charitable premium assistance for private insurance. Although we have not seen any notable incremental payer activity on the non-ACA premium assistance front since we last updated you on that topic in March with our Q4 results.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to Joe for some closing remarks.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks, Jon. I want to thank our entire organization, our ARA family, for their contributions each and everyday. As a physician-driven company, I want to also thank all of our physician partners for their dedication and their unwavering attention to the provision of excellent care to their patients who choose ARA clinics for their services. I also want to take a brief moment to welcome two new board members to American Renal: Robert Fish and Susanne Clark, who came on board last month. Bob Fish is a seasoned healthcare executive and also currently serves as Chairman of the Board at Genesis Health and Susie Clark is a Senior Managing Director at Centerbridge. With these additions, we have grown our board to 10 members as we continue to position the company for the future.

In closing, our team has been working diligently alongside our physician partners to adjust to the current environment in a manner that continues to put efficient high-quality patient care as our organization’s number one priority. I am proud of ARA’s collective efforts and belief we have acted in ways that preserve our core values. While we aren’t going to get into any specific commentary or outlook beyond 2017, I believe the actions we have taken absolutely position us better for growth beyond 2017. I believe this because I know ARA should continue to benefit from our differentiated operating model in an industry that still has strong long-term growth characteristics.

With that, we will be happy to take your questions. Operator, can you please open up the Q&A session? Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Kevin Fischbeck of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay, great. Thanks. I guess I just wanted to go into a little bit your visibility into the numbers. Obviously you guys didn’t provide guidance last quarter, you are now providing it this quarter. I guess what were the kind of biggest moving pieces that now are allowing you to provide that visibility? And I guess how comfortable are you that those pieces are now much more visible?

Joe Carlucci

Yes, thanks, Kevin. It’s Joe. I am going to ask Jon to comment on that. Maybe I will add a little color after he does that. So, Jon?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. So thanks, Kevin. So really there is kind of three parts to that question or three answers I should say. First, as we talked about on our Q3 and Q4 call, we were experiencing some fluctuations in our commercial mix, some declines. And what we saw this past quarter was stabilization on that, particularly in the back half of the quarter. So that really gave us a lot of comfort on the mix from a mix perspective. And then also secondly, just on the rate, I had also talked about in the fourth quarter some pressure on the rate and that was stable this quarter as well. So given those two factors on the mix and rates, we felt good. Then the other thing I would mention is just – and this is what Joe will talk a little bit about is you have seen it in our patient care cost line in terms of the trend from Q4 to Q1 being down. We have some visibility into the operational initiatives. I will let Joe talk about that as well.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks, Jon. So Kevin, in third quarter, fourth quarter, we talked about the ACA reduction in revenue. And we told everybody that we were going to look at every cost item throughout the country and every clinic throughout our portfolio and we did that. And so we have implemented some thoughtful changes alongside our physician partners and we have seen some traction building from even the beginning of the first quarter to the end of the first quarter. So, we felt more comfortable with our initiatives. And lastly, I would just add that we met our Q1 internal goal. So for all of those reasons, I think that it was a good decision for us, not only with the decision to decide not to issue guidance in Q4, but to issue guidance in Q1. So thanks very much.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay. I guess just a second question then would just be on the commercial pressures that you are seeing. I mean, is this kind of fallout from just increased scrutiny and awareness after the ACA third-party premium support dynamic or is there something else going on? Because obviously one of your other bigger competitors kind of indicated that there were some commercial pricing issues. Just want to see if it’s isolated to that and now you feel like it’s going to be back to normal as we think about 2018 pricing and beyond or is this actually some sort of change within the payer and provider negotiating dynamic?

Joe Carlucci

Jon, do you want to take that one?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. Yes, I would say just in terms of rates, it’s not rate related in terms of that dynamic. For us, it’s more mix. I think as I mentioned in the script, our mix was less than – down less than 1% from the historical average of 13%. And for that reason, over the long-term if you look in our history, that 13% was kind of a 3-year average. And we have had fluctuations within that 3-year average of ups and downs. And so just given our experience with mix and how it fluctuates up and down and given the leveling out, that’s really what gave us the comfort.

Kevin Fischbeck

But I guess what causes the mix change?

Jon Wilcox

Yes. It could be a variety of factors. I mean, it can be just in terms of either plan design or it could be number of patients and number of clinics we are opening in a certain market or products offered in a number of markets, so a variety of factors.

Kevin Fischbeck

But it sounds like you are assuming this is kind of a new normal, I guess, this baseline?

Jon Wilcox

Yes. For our guidance, I mean, that’s what we are – based on the recent history we have seen over the past, I’ll call it, frankly, 6 months, but really more recently over the past 3 months, this is where we feel like we are at right now.

Kevin Fischbeck

Okay, great. Thanks.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks, Kevin.

Operator

Our next question is from Gary Lieberman with Wells Fargo.

Gary Lieberman

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe on some of the comments you made around the cost structure and labor, specifically the rest of the healthcare services industry seems to be going through a period of increased labor pressure. Can you talk about what gives you comfort and the confidence that you guys can make some changes here and not risk either increasing turnover or having a harder time to recruit additional staff?

Joe Carlucci

Thanks, Gary. I think that’s point number one is that we did not want to suffer an unintended consequence of an increase in voluntary turnover. So, our goal was to continue to really look and focus at every single clinic, which we have done to improve the freshness, if you will, of the labor hours. So we are looking at labor hours every two weeks, every single clinic. We are working cooperatively with our physician partners and we are doing it in a thoughtful way. And I would attribute a lot of this to Syed’s leadership in the area, but also our physician partners at the local level, recognizing the reduction in revenues that they share in at their clinics. And so we have seen it happen and we started it in the third quarter. We have seen improvement. Initially, it was a little bit slow, but in the first month of this year to the third month in this year, we have seen reductions in a thoughtful way materialize.

Gary Lieberman

That’s helpful.

Darren Lehrich

Gary it’s Darren. I think as Joe had mentioned in his script and I just want to reemphasize the point that we monitor our labor – voluntary labor turnover at the facility level every quarter and it remained very stable with what we have historically seen. So, I think that feedback loop for us is important and we did get that in the first quarter as well.

Joe Carlucci

And low turnover – just let me add that to what Darren just said. Low turnover is very important. I think low turnover rates result in better quality at the local level and also reduced costs. So, we didn’t see an appreciable increase in voluntary turnover rate. And like I said, we did this and we continue to focus on it and we will continue to focus on it for the rest of the year. And even in addition to that, we made some organizational improvements in the field. We promoted three divisional vice presidents, as I discussed in our prepared remarks. And so the structure that we have got in place right now I think leaves us in very good position to continue to grow, while also making sure we have clear lines of responsibility throughout the company and we are doing it in a very efficient manner. And I really want to thank our physician partners and I really want to thank our staff, because our staff, have really been cooperative in this effort throughout the company.

Gary Lieberman

Got it. That’s helpful. Jon, maybe just a question for you on the progression of the revenue per treatment, you said the seasonality would cause it to increase over the course of the year. Just help me out are the co-pays and deductibles incorporated into provision for uncollectible accounts or do you account for that differently and does it affect kind of the gross revenue per treatment metric?

Jon Wilcox

Yes, hey, Gary. No, for us just given the Medicare provision that were not allowed under the Medicare rules to charge customers, we take that as a contractual adjustment and so it’s a reduction of net revenue. It’s not in the provision for doubtful accounts.

Gary Lieberman

Got it. That’s helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

Joe Carlucci

Yes. Thanks, Gary.

Operator

Our next question is from Josh Raskin with Barclays.

Rachana Fellinger

Hi, this is Rachana on for Josh. First, I had two quick questions. First, going back to the question on commercial treatment mix, Jon, you alluded to new clinic openings potentially impacting the mix. Could you remind us how the payer mix evolves with the de novo ramp?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. Yes. And I just want to clarify that’s just one of many factors that could impact it. And really, it’s really related to when – if a new clinic opens, in terms of certification, there can be a higher concentration in the early months pre-certification as opposed to post certification…

Rachana Fellinger

Okay. And my second question is back to recently received FDA approval for a new peritoneal dialysis technology, could you kind of walk us through the economics between a PD treatment and a hemodialysis treatment?

Joe Carlucci

Darren will take that one. Thanks.

Darren Lehrich

Thanks for the question. Yes, we haven’t historically commented on the economics of treatment by modality. I think it is fair to say that when we look at our home-based programs and PD would be included in that, there tends to be a slightly higher commercial mix. So that can impact the margin. But at the end of the day, the treatment modality choice is a decision that’s made between the physician and the patient. And our model, as you know, involves the physicians in terms of how they look at the technologies that are out there. And so they will evaluate whatever new technology, whether it’s Baxter’s PD technology or otherwise and make the determination what’s going to be best for their patients.

Joe Carlucci

Darren and I just want to add to that. It really – PD home hemodialysis, in-center dialysis, PD and home hemodialysis are absolutely driven by what’s right for the patient and that decision is made between the patient, the patient’s family and the caregiving team. So we follow the lead of our physicians and what is right and what we all think what they think is right for the patients. Good. Did you have another question?

Rachana Fellinger

That’s it for me. Thank you.

Jon Wilcox

Thank you.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question is from Tejus Ujjani with Goldman Sachs.

Tejus Ujjani

Hi, this is Tejus here. Can you talk about cash flow progression through the year in context of the adjusted EBITDA and some of the order of magnitude differences that we should expect from, whether it would be severance costs or legal fees. And then a follow-up question around the TRA, which is a little bit more of accounting?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. Hi Tejus, it’s Jon. So historically if you look at the ratio of our cash flow from operations to our gross adjusted EBITDA, it’s around that 70% range. We didn’t obviously have that in Q1 just because of the working capital items I mentioned. But we would expect that to be the case in general for the remainder of the year to get back to that 70% rate. So hopefully that answers the cash flow question.

Tejus Ujjani

Okay, thanks. And just to follow-up there, on the TRA income, can you just remind us how the accounting for that works, just kind of a brief overview, I just saw it in the income statement, so just a refresher would be helpful?

Jon Wilcox

Sure. So the underlying value of the TRA is based on the value of the underlying stock option deductions, which as you know can vary based on the stock price. And so in periods – in general, in periods where we have increasing stock prices, we will have an increasing liability. And in periods with decreasing stock prices, we have a decreasing liability. And that’s, if you look at Q1 here, that’s what happened is just in terms of the fluctuation to the stock price relative to the liability we recorded at the end of the year. We wrote down the liability and that’s what that income you see on the income statement represents.

Tejus Ujjani

Thanks very much. That’s helpful.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from David MacDonald with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

David MacDonald

Hi guys. Just a couple left, first Jon, can you just talk about the non-ACA commercial mix, by the end of the second quarter, is that about when we should expect that impact to annualize, if I recall, it kind of started to creep in, in early 3Q, is that right?

Jon Wilcox

Yes. We did see the biggest declines, you are right, in the third quarter and the fourth quarter. So in general – I don’t want to get too much into detail, but I think that’s generally the right way to think about it, David.

David MacDonald

And maybe a little bit of leak in the third quarter and the fourth quarter, is that pretty fair?

Jon Wilcox

That’s fair.

David MacDonald

Okay. And then Joe, can you just provide a little bit more detail on the labor productivity initiative, I mean you talked about how the benefit kind of or the impact started to grow through the year – through the quarter, if there is any way to quantify that. And then are we talking about flexing staffing, just some examples of what you guys are doing and some of the results that you are seeing?

Joe Carlucci

We are – like I said before David, we are looking at every single clinic, every single schedule, every two weeks. We are talking to our regional vice presidents, we are talking to our clinic managers and we are just able to provide quality care more efficiently. And that’s what we have done. And we have seen some real good improvement in that area. I don’t think we need to quantify that. I think it is baked into our guidance, David. But as a company, we are pretty proud of what we have been able to accomplish in a short period of time. And as I told everybody in the third-quarter and the fourth-quarter earnings call, we would do that and we are doing it.

David MacDonald

And Joe, I guess just one final question, you talked about no meaningful up-tick in voluntary turnover, can you also just give us, even if it’s anecdotal, any commentary around how the conversations with the nephrologists have gone over the last quarter or two quarters since this premium assistance issue has surfaced?

Joe Carlucci

Sure. We made an effort from Q3 to get out and talk to our physician partners face-to-face and we did that around the country. We have been on the road between myself and Syed and Jon, reached the divisional vice presidents, meeting with our physician partners. And they own it at the local level alongside us. So they need to know – they need to understand what’s happening in the industry. And I was quite frankly, positively surprised by their reaction. They have embraced our ideas on how to deliver care, quality care more efficiently. They work with us side-by-side at the local level. They have embraced our suggestions and they get it. They get it. And I think that they are happy based on our satisfaction surveys that we did last September. I mean we are in the 99th percentile in both alignment and engagements with our physician partners. And we had a pretty good response to our survey that we did back in September. So I think that in areas of difficulty like this, more communication is better, honest communication with our physician partners is enormously important and the results have been very good.

David MacDonald

Okay. Thanks guys.

Joe Carlucci

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Ana Fratila with Fortress Investment Group.

Ana Fratila

Hi. Thank you for the call. I wanted to see if you could remind us how much of your volume is still coming from commercial ACA at this point. And then should we assume that the third-party premium assistance program issues are kind of behind us now, was there any result on that matter. And then…

Joe Carlucci

Sure, go ahead.

Ana Fratila

And then kind of related, I think you mentioned that pricing for Medicare would be a headwind until rebasing runs its course in 2018, I was just curious if you could remind us how the rebasing works and kind of what you are expecting at that point?

Joe Carlucci

I think that that’s a two-fold question. And I am going to turn it over to Jon Wilcox first and then Darren second.

Jon Wilcox

Sure. So on the ACA, if you recall in last year, in 2016, in our disclosure, it was 3.9% of treatments were ACA, which included individuals with ACA Medicaid secondary and non-Medicaid secondary. In the quarter in Q1, it was a little over 1%, about 1.5%, which is primarily individuals – well, pretty much all individuals with ACA without Medicaid as a secondary. So that was your first question.

Joe Carlucci

And then the second one had to do with Medicare headwinds.

Darren Lehrich

Yes. So I think the question related to just rebasing. And just to give you a brief update on that. So Medicare rebasing went into place in 2014 and it will last until the end of 2018. And under that legislation and regulatory framework, our rates under Medicare are basically in the zero to 1% range. They will be pretty flat. So that’s what we are referring to when we talk about the rebasing environment, where the Medicare updates are just simply running at lower levels than what our normal inflationary costs would be increasing at.

Ana Fratila

Okay. And the third-party premium assistance program, was that more specific to ACA or is that kind of an ongoing issue even on the non-ACA commercial side?

Joe Carlucci

Well, the American Kidney Fund has been around since – for 45 years. We support the American Kidney Fund. I think they do a lot of good work for low-income patients. So with that, I will turn it over to Jon for...

Jon Wilcox

Yes, I will handle the – just in terms of the non-ACA impact, we mentioned at our last call we had received some activity from the non-ACA regarding premium assistance, but we haven’t seen anything since then. So there is no real update there other than no activity on the non-ACA. And then on the ACA AKF, in terms of the IFR, that’s been enjoined. And so that’s kind of I will call it in limbo right now in terms of the court system whether or not that proceeds or not, so that’s really the update there.

Ana Fratila

Okay. Thank you.

Joe Carlucci

Thanks Ana.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Darren Lehrich

Okay. Operator, I think we are going to close the call. And I will turn it over to Joe.

Joe Carlucci

Okay. Thanks Darren. Thanks operator. Before we sign off today, I want to mention that this is National Nurses Week. And I just want to take a moment to thank all of the nurses not only at ARA, but especially at ARA I suppose, but all throughout the country. Nurses, as everybody knows, it’s a noble profession. They work so hard, very dedicated. And I just want to thank nurses throughout the country for their dedication and caring. I also want to thank the participants. Thanks again for spending some time with us. We look forward to seeing some of you at our appearance next week at the Bank of America Healthcare Conference. And we look forward to talking to you at Q2 results meeting in about three months. So with that, thanks very much. Have a great day. Thanks for your interest in American Renal. And we will continue to focus on operational areas as we always do. Bye now.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.