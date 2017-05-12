Thank Goodness For Large Caps - Value Blend Large Cap YTD Update

Over 75% of the holdings in the portfolio managed positive returns, 4 of which earned 20%+.

The Large Cap version of the Value Blend strategy outperformed in 2016, and has managed to stay ahead of its benchmark so far in 2017.

Many will agree that 2017 to date has been a very volatile period.

(Credit: Jayperoni.com)

Using multiple value factors simultaneously in a buy and hold strategy has shown to outperform the market over time. My Value Blend strategy, a variation of James O'Shaughnessy's Value Composite strategy, does just this. By looking at several factors such as low P/E, low EV/EBIT, low price to free cash flow (P/FCF), among others, value investors do not need to rely on just one or two metrics. For a complete portfolio profile of this strategy, please read here.

I have three variations of this strategy:

Large Cap (largest 20% of the universe by market cap)

Large & Mid Cap (largest 50% of the universe by market cap)

Largest 75% by market cap

Each strategy performs differently both over time, and in the short term. Let's take a look at the Large Cap version of this strategy for the first 4 months of 2017.

Historical Performance

Summary performance of the Large Cap version of the Value Blend strategy is shown below, from 01 Jan 1999 to 31 Dec 2015. For other performance and risk metrics please check out my strategy profile here.

(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author Table)

2016 was a particularly good year for the strategy, outperforming the historical averages. Stocks purchased on 01 Jan 2016 and sold 31 Dec 2016 resulted in a return of 21.96%, outperforming its benchmark Russell 1000TR by 50% (benchmark return of 14.71%). On the flipside, portfolio drawdown was nearly 15%, 50% more than the benchmark (9.73%). This is a friendly reminder of how higher returns can (but not always) be accompanied by higher drawdowns and volatility.

Let's see how the Large Cap version faired in the first third of 2017.

Holdings

The table below shows the stocks that passed the screen on 01 Jan 2017, and their respective price change to date:

Ticker Name Price per share, 01 Jan 2017 ($) Price per share, 28 Apr 2017 ($) % Change Market Cap ($M) Industry KSS Kohl's Corp 49.12 39.88 -18.81 8,691 Department Stores SLF Sun Life Financial Inc 38.45 35.29 -8.23 23,541 Life & Health Insurance VLO Valero Energy Corp 69.69 65.32 -6.27 30,955 Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing F Ford Motor Co 12.23 11.47 -6.18 48,201 Automobile Manufacturers BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. 40.78 39.18 -3.92 6,109 Homefurnishing Retail MET Metlife Inc. 53.88 52.14 -3.23 59,224 Life & Health Insurance GM General Motors Co 34.79 34.54 -0.73 52,260 Automobile Manufacturers LNC Lincoln National Corp 66.32 66.53 0.32 15,145 Life & Health Insurance PRU Prudential Financial Inc 104.16 107.08 2.8 44,923 Life & Health Insurance SHI Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd 54.06 55.6 2.85 5,846 Commodity Chemicals TX Ternium SA 24.47 25.46 4.05 4,741 Steel XRX Xerox Corp 6.83 7.12 4.23 8,850 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. 124.1 129.59 4.42 8,079 Reinsurance UNM Unum Group 43.9 46.85 6.72 10,196 Life & Health Insurance KEP Korea Electric Power Corp 18.64 20.02 7.4 23,727 Electric Utilities AFL AFLAC Inc 69.34 75.05 8.23 28,398 Life & Health Insurance ORI Old Republic International Corp 18.9 20.83 10.23 4,989 Property & Casualty Insurance PKX Posco 53.42 59.07 10.58 16,815 Steel PFG Principal Financial Group Inc. 58.17 65.18 12.05 16,646 Life & Health Insurance SNP China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Sinopec 72.05 81.5 13.12 85,985 Integrated Oil & Gas GPS Gap Inc 23.26 26.35 13.3 8,954 Apparel Retail ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 5.68 6.47 13.88 19,036 Communications Equipment SKM SK Telecom Co Ltd 20.64 23.69 14.78 13,282 Wireless Telecommunication Services FAF First American Financial Corp 36.85 43.19 17.21 4,023 Property & Casualty Insurance FCAU Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV 9.55 11.27 18.01 11,756 Automobile Manufacturers RE Everest Re Group Ltd 214.89 253.91 18.16 8,848 Reinsurance WF Woori Bank 32.35 39.65 22.57 7,174 Diversified Banks BBY Best Buy Co Inc 42.44 52.35 23.34 13,356 Computer & Electronics Retail ANTM Anthem Inc 142.68 178.3 24.97 37,868 Managed Health Care ZNH China Southern Airlines Co Ltd 26.21 33.77 28.84 5,048 Airlines

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author table)

One of the first notable features of this result is that only 7 of the 30 holdings lost value over the period. Put another way, more than 75% of the holdings gained value. Not bad for a volatile market otherwise.

Four (4) of these stocks managed to achieve more than a 20% gain over the period: WF, BBY, ANTM and ZNH.

Conventional wisdom tells investors to diversify across different industries. Diversification in investing deserves its own article in itself. In many quantitative investing strategies, it is not uncommon to have periods of industry concentration. This is a double-edged sword of course; catch an industry at the right time that is recovering or thriving, and you may be the recipient of decent returns. Time the investment such that the concentrated industry is being knocked down, and expect losses. Keep in mind our objective is to outperform over time, and as we have seen this industry concentration has been shown to outperform over time.

2017 to date has been no different for the Large Cap universe. Nearly one quarter of the holdings are Life & Health Insurance companies. Where Sunlife struggled and lost more than 8%, Principal Financial Group achieved over 12%. In aggregate, the Life & Health insurance industry concentration contributed a positive 2.7% to the overall period return.

The Performance

The graph below plots the performance of the Large Cap value blend against the benchmark Russell 1000TR.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

Our strategy managed to remain ahead of the benchmark for most of the period, ending with a return of 7.96%, compared to 6.43% of the Russell1000TR. Drawdown was most significant in mid March of -3.2%.

Looking into the Crystal Ball

While over the long term this strategy has outperformed, in recent years the 5 year rolling period return has actually been decreasing until the end of 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123.com and Author graph)

With many quant strategies, periods of underperformance are often counterbalanced by periods of outperformance, over time. That said, recall that 2016 was an excellent year for this strategy, with the first third of 2017 staying ahead of the benchmark. Is this strategy entering a period of outperformance? As much as I would love to say "yes" with 100% certainty, I digress that I do not have that power. I do use past performance to get an idea of where performance could be going, however nothing is guaranteed in investing.

Let us see where this strategy goes with future updates.

Interestingly, this 2017 Large Cap outperformance is not limited to this strategy. Another value quant strategy that has also outperformed in their Large Cap version is the Magic Formula. As I have theorized previously, investors may be flocking to the traditionally more stable and "safe" large cap stocks over mid and small cap stocks.

Stay tuned for updates on the other Market Cap variations of the Value Blend strategy for 2017 YTD.

Until next time, happy investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a user of Portfolio123.com, and have included affiliate links in the article. Should investors use my link to sign up for a paid membership of P123, I will receive a nominal commission from P123, with no additional fee to the new subscriber. Thank you in advance.